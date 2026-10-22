The top NFL Pick'em pool picks for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season. Andersen's weekly NFL Pick'em pool targets, avoids, and predictions to help win pick'em contests.
Welcome back to our NFL Pick'em Pool Picks for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season. The midway point of the season will be here before you know it, which is crazy to think about! As we get into Week 7, we're able to determine which teams are the real deal and which ones can't be trusted.
Some questions do still exist, though. Is Drake Maye the MVP favorite? Will Miami ever get a win? Is it time for Rams fans to panic?
Every week of the 2026 NFL season, I'll lock in picks for each game and tier them based on my confidence level for the selection. The games will be grouped into locks, semi-confident picks, and toss-ups. The number listed next to the game shows my confidence level, counting down to my least confident pick. The winner picks are italicized. Let's get to the picks for Week 7.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 7 NFL Pick'em Pool Locks
The number listed next to the game shows my confidence level, counting down to my least-confident pick. The higher the number, the better. The winner picks are italicized.
- 14: Dolphins at Jets
The Dolphins are coming off their bye week, but even the extra rest won't help them dig out of the basement of the AFC. Miami's offense has fallen to dead last in points scored per game (14.0). The Jets aren't a whole lot better offensively, but their defense has withstood some tougher tests while allowing the seventh-fewest points per game (20.3).
J.E.T.S. Jets, Jets, Jets
— Adam Koffler (@AdamKoffler) October 21, 2026
- 13: 49ers at Falcons
At this point, it would seem crazy to pick against the 49ers, who have cruised to 6-0. Atlanta can learn from Washington, which did seem to slow down the Niners in the second half of Week 6. However, at the end of the day, San Francisco will just be too strong on paper, led by potential MVP quarterback Brock Purdy.
- 12: Browns at Titans
We never thought we'd see the day that the Browns were a "lock" to win, but here we are. Deshaun Watson has been playing some of the best football of his career, and Cleveland's defense has held strong with the seventh-fewest points allowed over the previous three weeks. Meanwhile, the Titans are last in offensive yards per game and tied for last in offensive points per game.
- 11: Colts at Vikings
The Vikings have been a pleasant surprise this year, cruising to 5-0 with an elite defensive system in place. Minnesota has allowed the fewest points per game, and the gap between them and the second-place team is a whopping 3.8 points. The Vikings have also allowed just 194.3 yards per game over the last three weeks, which is the best mark in football during that span.
Semi-Confident Picks For Week 7 Pick 'Em Pools
- 10: Giants at Texans
Turmoil continues in New York, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Jameis Winston has been benched for J.J. McCarthy, Cam Skattebo found himself deep in the doghouse, and Najee Harris was released after the team rolled out a backfield committee approach. Because the Giants are currently in shambles, we're taking the Texans.
The Giants other backs ran 14 times for 34 yards - good for 2.4 yards per carry
— Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) October 18, 2026
- 9: Rams at Raiders
There are some serious question marks surrounding this Rams team, and nothing is a given for them anymore. With that said, we feel decent about their odds against the Raiders, who have allowed 36 points per game over the last three weeks (most in the NFL).
- 8: Chiefs at Seahawks
After missing the playoffs last year, the Chiefs are back with a vengeance this season. Seattle is not an easy team to beat, especially in Seattle. With that being said, Kansas City has the most offensive yards per game and the fifth-most points scored per game. The Chiefs' offense against the Seahawks' defense will be one of the most exciting matchups to watch this week.
- 7: Cowboys at Eagles
The Eagles are in absolute disarray right now due to injuries on both sides of the ball. The running back room has been hit hardest, but perhaps no injury is worse than quarterback Jalen Hurts' blood clots in his leg. Tanner McKee will be the starting quarterback for the rest of the season, and he'll have trouble keeping pace with a Dallas offense that ranks third in total offense.
NFL Pick 'Em Toss-Ups Of Week 7
- 6: Buccaneers at Panthers
It's still unclear whether Baker Mayfield (thumb) will return to action this week. If he plays, this game will stay in the toss-up section. However, if it's another week of Jalon Daniels, we'd feel far more confident about the Panthers. Credit to Daniels, though, for going from undrafted status to keeping the Bucs afloat during Mayfield's absence.
Bryce Young deals it to Tommy Tremble and the @Panthers add to their lead in the first half
CARvsPHI on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/k2UFlanWy0
— NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2026
- 5: Broncos at Cardinals
The Cardinals are a confusing team to figure out. We'll take the Broncos in this one, but Arizona has proven that it can hang around with just about any team. This final score could be closer than expected, as it seems like the Cardinals have put up a real fight against most of their opponents in 2026. Most recently, they took down the Rams on the road.
- 4: Packers at Lions
After a shaky start to the season, Green Bay turned a corner and is absolutely surging into Week 7. Meanwhile, the Lions are well-rested coming off a bye. This is anyone's game, but we're giving a slight edge to the Packers because of how elite this passing attack has looked lately. The offense will also add another element this week as running back Josh Jacobs returns to action.
- 3: Patriots at Bears
It has been a tale of two different three-week stretches for Maye, who went from a liability to a potential MVP candidate. He has 11 total touchdowns over his last three games, but the next stretch of his schedule is admittedly trickier, starting with the Bears on Thursday Night Football. We're taking New England, but Caleb Williams and the Bears will keep this incredibly close.
- 2: Bengals at Ravens
Believe it or not, the Ravens and Bengals are third and fourth in the AFC North, respectively. However, both teams are also above .500. This Week 7 battle could have enormous playoff implications, and we're giving a slight edge to the Bengals because of how difficult it is to slow down their passing game. Another wrinkle for Baltimore is the fact that Lamar Jackson (ankle) may not be ready this week.
Lamar is obviously amazing when on the field. A top 2 fantasy QB (I’d say all time). But the missed time the last couple years is starting to pile up
— Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) October 16, 2026
- 1: Steelers at Saints
The Saints held on to win last week, even though the Giants made things very interesting in the fourth quarter. They'll get a tougher test this week in the Steelers, who have been playing well on both sides of the ball. Although people typically think of the Steelers as a defense-first team, Pittsburgh's offense has the seventh-most points per game over the last three weeks.
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