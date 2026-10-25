Scott Engel features fantasy football lineup starts/sits for Week 7 (2026). He focuses on key NFL players who are creating tough lineup decisions because of recent injuries and disappointing performances.
This Key Starters and Tough Calls feature for Week 7 of the 2026 season helps you make tough running back and wide receiver lineup decisions. Scott Engel's Week 7 Lineup Spotlights focus on two notable running backs returning to action and useful wide receiver streamers.
The NFL players included in this Week 7 article from “The King” are based on Scott's Premium Weekly Lineup Rankings. Enter the referral code KING to get a discount on the RotoBaller NFL Premium Pass.
To make the best Week 7 lineup decisions, consult this analysis, the RotoBaller staff fantasy football rankings, and the free Who Should I Start? tool for comparing as many as four players.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Running Backs – Fantasy Football Week 7
Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings
With RBs like James Cook III and Bhayshul Tuten on bye, and injuries still making other situations less certain, fantasy players will welcome Mason back into their lineups if needed. But they also may be uneasy about how many touches he will see.
Aaron Jones Sr. performed admirably as a true feature back while Mason missed the first four games of the season. He also recently revealed that he has been playing through a knee issue. The Vikings’ RB depth to open the year was thin behind Jones and Mason, so the 31-year-old Jones was forced to shoulder more of a workload than expected.
#Vikings RB Jordan Mason will get a chance to be Minnesota’s “lead ball carrier” after he returns from injury, per @DanGrazianoESPN:
“He'll get a chance to be their lead ball carrier, whether it's this week or in the weeks to come” https://t.co/Q58dI55B98
— VikingzFanPage (@vikingzfanpage) October 21, 2026
Considering Jones’ age and health, I would expect Mason to at least share carries with Jones, who needs some easing of the workload. Mason did miss the first four games of the season, but a finger injury obviously seems like something that might not affect his running ability too much in the first game back.
Mason should also pop right back in as a goal-line option in a good matchup against the Colts. Indianapolis ranks 21st in rushing defense and is 27th in points per game allowed (27.3).
The Vikings should be able to move the ball well, and the defense can put them into favorable field positions. Mason might be good for one or two TD runs, so he should at least be an adequate streaming option in his 2026 debut.
Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers
Jacobs is coming off a longer layoff than Mason, and he is expected to re-emerge as a pure lead RB for a team that clearly missed him for six games. The Packers rank last in the NFL in rushing, at a sorry 59.8 yards per game.
Jacobs should naturally bring the running game back to respectability, and if he regains his better form, the 4-2 Packers could feature one of the best offenses in the NFC. For the first time since Jacobs was a Packer, the offense features two outstanding wide receivers in Christian Watson and Matthew Golden.
Jacobs can help provide optimum offensive balance, and he is already established as a reliable source of rushing TDs. But to expect him to save the Green Bay running game right away or perform as a fantasy RB1 in the first start back may be too much.
Published reports have already indicated that his Week 7 workload against the Lions may be determined as the game progresses.
#Packers running back #8 Josh Jacobs said yesterday he’s been working out in his helmet & pads the past six weeks, but missed out on the little things like 5-6 seconds to get the play in the huddle, line up, execute. Team not saying yet what his role will be Sunday at #Lions. https://t.co/9GSR71MEkD
— Mike Clemens (@MikeClemensNFL) October 22, 2026
Against Detroit, we can see a high-scoring game that gives Jacobs the chances to rush for one or two TDs as a drive finisher. But the way to attack the Lions is to exploit their league-worst run defense. With Jacobs back, the defense will respect the run more, but the Packers won’t need to post outstanding rushing totals to compete this week.
Keeping pace with Detroit means trading passing punches. And because of the layoff, the Packers’ staff may mix in some of their other RBs to not overwork Jacobs. Don’t expect outstanding rushing numbers, but Jacobs' TD potential returns right away, so view him as a lower-end fantasy RB2/flex option for Week 7.
Wide Receivers – Fantasy Football Week 7
PUKA PIVOTS: Puka Nacua (calf) is expected to be a game-time decision and plays in a later afternoon game. Konata Mumpfield can be a prime pivot to Nacua if he is out. Other late-game and night game pivots to consider in place of Nacua include Tre Tucker, Darius Cooper, Xavier Worthy, Courtland Sutton, and Rashid Shaheed.
Week 7 Streaming Targets
Listed in order of lineup preference:
Jordan Addison, Vikings: My favorite Week 7 fantasy football lineup plug-in at WR. Minnesota should roll up a lot of points against a Colts defense that will spend too much time on the field. Addison will make a successful return from a hamstring injury.
Carnell Tate, Titans: The rookie is starting to demonstrate real signs of progress, finishing as fantasy WR11 in two of the last three games. The Titans obviously field a league-worst passing game, but Tate is still capable of posting good numbers based on volume. He has been targeted 24 times in the last three games.
Jaylen Waddle, Broncos: He has a good matchup against Arizona, but this version of Waddle has not shown he can take advantage of any matchup. Still, consider him as a fantasy WR3 because the Denver staff may use this game as an opportunity to get him on track.
Christian Kirk, 49ers: The injury-riddled 49ers need Kirk to contribute right away, so if he plays, consider Kirk as a WR3/flex plugger in an exploitable matchup vs. Atlanta. The Falcons rank 25th in Fantasy Points Per Game allowed to WRs.
Konata Mumpfield, Rams: He might have to operate as a top receiver for Matthew Stafford this week against the Raiders. In Week 3, Mumpfield flashed some promise with a 48-yard TD reception and 93 total receiving yards. Las Vegas ranks 21st in FFPG allowed to WRs, so Mumpfield can be considered for fantasy WR3/flex usage.
Darius Cooper, Eagles: He has already displayed big-play ability, and Cooper has real upside in a matchup against the woeful Dallas defense. Add Cooper now. He may be a free agent in some leagues, and also has promise going forward if DeVonta Smith continues to miss extensive time.
Some fantasy managers might hesitate to go with Cooper based on him playing with a backup QB, but the Dallas defense is maybe the most consistently awful defense I have seen in some time. I am starting Cooper where needed this week.
Darius Cooper has been the surprise of the season so far this year https://t.co/aHGBfREdHp
— Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) October 11, 2026
Ted Hurst III, Buccaneers: The rookie may play a prime role in the Tampa Bay passing game, and Baker Mayfield is expected to return. The matchup is not easy vs. Carolina, but Hurst can see an adequate amount of targets.
Jaylin Noel, Texans: He has become more of a preferred big-play target for C.J. Stroud recently. But with Marvin Harrison Jr. likely getting more comfortable in the Houston offense and Tank Dell returning, Noel becomes a riskier play against the Giants this week.
Jahan Dotson, Falcons: He is now the clear No. 2 WR for Atlanta, but Dotson is a high-risk boom-or-bust play who could register a TD or finish with five fantasy points.
Rashid Shaheed, Seahawks: He is a deeper desperation option with some downfield reception and unrealized TD potential, but Shaheed comes with zero fantasy floor. The Seahawks, however, have tried to get him more involved in the passing game, and a big gain or TD catch is always possible.
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