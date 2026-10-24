Lamar Jackson "50/50" to Play in Week 7
Oct 24, 2026, 9:19 AM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) is "50/50" to play in Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Jackson has missed back-to-back games with an ankle injury. The star signal-caller was able to return to practice in a limited capacity this week, but he appears to be a true game-time decision on Sunday. Across four games before getting injured, Jackson recorded 967 passing yards and six touchdowns and also rushed for 144 yards and an additional score. He may not be as aggressive with his legs coming off the injury, but Jackson would still profile as a must-start fantasy quarterback if active in Week 7. If Jackson remains sidelined, Ravens QB2 Tyler Huntley would be in line to make a third straight start. Without Jackson, the production ceiling for Ravens pass-catchers like wide receiver Zay Flowers and tight end Mark Andrews is lower.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Jeremy Fowler
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Michael Pittman Jr. Remains a Risky Injured-Reserve Stash
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Oct 24, 2026, 10:48 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. remains a speculative stash after landing on injured reserve with a foot injury on October 10. The veteran must miss at least four games, making Week 10 against Cincinnati the earliest he could return. Pittman caught just seven passes for 89 yards in three appearances this season, while rookie Germie Bernard has emerged alongside DK Metcalf, recording 11 receptions for 87 yards and a touchdown in Week 6. Fantasy managers with an available IR slot can consider stashing Pittman, but his limited production and growing target competition cloud his rest-of-season outlook.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Darius Cooper Worth Stashing Amid Philadelphia's Receiver Injuries
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Oct 24, 2026, 10:40 AM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver Darius Cooper could offer short-term fantasy value heading into Monday night's Week 7 matchup against Dallas. DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) missed practice Thursday and Friday, while tight end Dallas Goedert (knee) also remained sidelined. Cooper has recorded four receiving touchdowns this season, including three across Weeks 4 and 5, but has caught just eight passes overall and managed one reception for nine yards last week. If Philadelphia's injuries persist, Cooper could see increased playing time and additional targets. Ranked WR88 by RotoBaller for Week 7, he remains a speculative stash for deeper fantasy leagues.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Jake Bates a Strong Kicker Option in Week 7
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 24, 2026, 10:34 AM ETDetroit Lions kicker Jake Bates has been perfect to start the 2026 season, connecting on all eight of his field goal attempts and all 20 of his extra point tries across five games so far. In Week 7, Bates and the Lions will host the Green Bay Packers. Green Bay's defense has played well of late, allowing just 34 points over its last three games. Still, the game features two high-powered offenses and could easily turn into a high-scoring affair. With the matchup taking place inside the domed Ford Field, Bates will also not have to deal with any potential effects of weather. All in all, Bates profiles as a solid starting kicker option for fantasy managers in Week 7.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Sam LaPorta Remains a Must-Start Tight End in Week 7
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 24, 2026, 10:29 AM ETAcross five games in 2026, Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta has recorded 27 catches for 316 yards and three touchdowns. The 25-year-old was playing some of his best football before Detroit's Week 6 bye, recording back-to-back games with at least 80 receiving yards and a touchdown. Coming out of the bye in Week 7, the Lions will take on the Green Bay Packers. Green Bay has defended well against the pass in 2026, ranking third in the NFL in yards per pass attempt allowed (6.0) and eighth in passing touchdowns allowed (seven). However, Detroit could be forced to turn to the air early and often if their defense continues to struggle as it has for most of the season so far. As long as Lions quarterback Jared Goff attempts 30-plus passes, LaPorta should have plenty of opportunities to produce. All in all, LaPorta remains a must-start tight end for fantasy managers in Week 7.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
George Holani Offers Emergency Plug-and-Play Upside Against Kansas City
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Oct 24, 2026, 10:24 AM ETSeattle Seahawks running back George Holani could provide emergency fantasy value in Sunday's Week 7 matchup against Kansas City, with Zach Charbonnet (knee) officially ruled out. Holani rushed five times for 20 yards and a touchdown against Denver in Week 6 and should continue sharing backfield opportunities with Emanuel Wilson. Wilson remains the preferred early-down option and ranks RB24 in RotoBaller's Week 7 rankings, while Holani checks in at RB46. Holani's potential passing-down involvement provides additional PPR appeal, although his limited touches make him a risky plug-and-play option best reserved for deeper leagues.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Isaac TeSlaa is Tough to Trust as a Fantasy Starter in Week 7
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 24, 2026, 10:22 AM ETAcross five games in 2026, Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa has recorded nine catches for 187 yards on 19 targets. The 24-year-old has flashed upside, but he was also held without a catch on two targets in Detroit's most recent game before its Week 6 bye. In Week 7, the Lions will take on a Green Bay Packers defense that currently ranks third in the NFL in yards per pass attempt allowed (6.0) and eighth in passing touchdowns allowed (seven). If Detroit's defense continues to struggle, there's a chance that the Lions could be forced into a pass-heavy game script that allows TeSlaa to see an increase in targets. However, the Lions have a number of pass-game weapons that are ahead of TeSlaa in the target pecking order between wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams, as well as tight end Sam LaPorta and running back Jahmyr Gibbs. TeSlaa remains tough for fantasy managers to trust in Week 7.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Amon-Ra St. Brown Should See Heavy Target Volume in Week 7
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 24, 2026, 10:19 AM ETFive games into his 2026 season, Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has recorded 37 catches for 372 yards and five touchdowns on 57 targets. The 26-year-old's production has slowed down a little bit lately, as he's failed to crack 75 receiving yards in a game and has hauled in just one touchdown catch since Week 2. In Week 7, Detroit will host the Green Bay Packers. The game projects to be a high-scoring affair, but the Packers have fielded a stingy pass defense so far this season, ranking third in the NFL in yards per pass attempt allowed (6.0) and eighth in passing touchdowns allowed (seven). Still, St. Brown is averaging nearly 12 targets per game this year and has been the clear number one option in the passing game for Lions quarterback Jared Goff. St. Brown remains a high-end WR1 option for fantasy managers in Week 7.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Jameson Williams Remains a Boom/Bust WR2 Option in Week 7
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 24, 2026, 10:18 AM ETAcross five games so far in 2026, Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams has recorded 18 catches for 276 yards and two touchdowns on 29 targets. The 25-year-old showed off his big-play upside in Detroit's most recent game before its Week 6 bye, hauling in a 39-yard touchdown catch and adding another score from eight yards out. Still, those were Williams' only two catches of the game. As long as Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, running back Jahmyr Gibbs, and tight end Sam LaPorta remain healthy, Williams profiles as the fourth option in his team's passing game. Williams has a chance to provide explosive production in any given game, including Detroit's upcoming Week 7 matchup against the Green Bay Packers. However, Green Bay has defended the pass well this season, ranking third in the NFL in yards per pass attempt allowed (6.0) and eighth in passing touchdowns allowed (seven). All in all, Williams profiles as a boom/bust, low-end WR option for fantasy managers in Week 7.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Jordan Whittington Could Offer Plug-and-Play Value Against Las Vegas
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Oct 24, 2026, 10:16 AM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Jordan Whittington could emerge as a plug-and-play option in deeper fantasy leagues if Puka Nacua (calf) is ruled out against Las Vegas on Sunday. Nacua is a game-time decision, while Davante Adams (hamstring) is on injured reserve, potentially opening additional snaps and targets for Whittington. However, Konata Mumpfield and Tutu Atwell will also compete for opportunities, and Los Angeles could lean more heavily on its tight ends and running backs. Currently ranked WR89 by RotoBaller for Week 7, Whittington carries considerable risk but could provide emergency flex value if Nacua sits.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Sione Vaki Remains Tough to Trust in Week 7
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 24, 2026, 10:15 AM ETAcross five games so far in 2026, Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki has recorded 103 yards from scrimmage on 19 touches. Vaki has operated as the clear RB2 in Detroit, but star Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs has absolutely dominated the team's backfield work this season. In Week 7, the Lions will host the Green Bay Packers in what could be a high-scoring, uptempo affair. While that could help Vaki get on the field a bit more, Gibbs remains healthy heading into the game and will likely be the focal point of Detroit's game plan on offense. Vaki remains a worthy stash as a handcuff in deeper fantasy leagues, but he should not be in starting consideration for managers in Week 7.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Jahmyr Gibbs Could Be Poised for Huge Workload in Week 7
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 24, 2026, 10:12 AM ETDetroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs has been extremely productive through five games so far this season, recording 504 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 105 carries and adding 27 catches for 243 yards and two scores on 34 targets out of the backfield. Gibbs has been the focal point of Detroit's offense in just about every game, averaging 26.4 touches per contest. In Week 7, Detroit will host the Green Bay Packers in a game that is projected to be a high-scoring affair. Green Bay has been a mid-pack defense against the run, ranking 18th in the NFL in yards per carry allowed (4.0). However, the Packers also rank 31st in total rushing touchdowns allowed (nine). Gibbs should see plenty of work as both a rusher and a receiver against Green Bay, which gives him an excellent chance to both rack up yards from scrimmage and get in the end zone. Gibbs remains an elite RB1 option for fantasy managers in Week 7.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Jared Goff a Must-Start Quarterback in Week 7
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 24, 2026, 10:10 AM ETAcross five games so far in 2026, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has completed 67% of his pass attempts for 1,485 yards, 12 touchdowns, and zero interceptions. While Goff does not provide any fantasy production with his legs, he's been one of the more productive throwers of the football in the NFL this season. Detroit's brutal defense has also forced Goff and the Lions' offense into pass-heavy game scripts. The 32-year-old is currently averaging 38.2 pass attempts per contest. In Week 7, Goff and the Lions could find themselves in another high-scoring affair against the Green Bay Packers. Green Bay has defended the pass well in 2026, ranking third in the NFL in yards per pass attempt allowed (6.0) and eighth in passing touchdowns allowed (seven). Still, Goff's production this year and the potential for a favorable game script make him a must-start quarterback for fantasy managers in Week 7.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Kaelon Black Likely to See Limited Workload in Week 7
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 24, 2026, 10:08 AM ETAcross six games in 2026, San Francisco 49ers rookie running back Kaelon Black has recorded 45 carries for 170 yards and two catches for eight yards on three targets. While Black has seen at least six carries in all but one of the 49ers' games this season, his production upside is capped by the presence of star San Francisco back Christian McCaffrey. In Week 7, the 49ers will take on the Atlanta Falcons. Atlanta has fielded a strong run defense in 2026, ranking sixth in the NFL in both yards per carry allowed (3.6) and total rushing yards allowed (499). Black remains a priority handcuff running back option for fantasy managers to stash in a bench spot. However, with McCaffrey entering the game fully healthy, Black is hard to trust as a starter in Week 7.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
CJ Donaldson Unlikely to See Fantasy-Relevant Workload in Week 7
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 24, 2026, 9:49 AM ETAcross six games so far in 2026, New Orleans Saints running back CJ Donaldson has recorded 91 yards from scrimmage on 21 touches. The 22-year-old has played a regular role in his team's backfield rotation on third downs. He's also started to earn a few more touches of late, recording a season-high six carries and 39 rushing yards in Week 6 against the New York Giants. However, Donaldson is still competing with Kendre Miller and Alvin Kamara for snaps and touches in the Saints backfield. The Saints will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7, who profile as a much tougher run defense than the Giants. With all three backs likely to get their chance against the Pittsburgh, Donaldson is tough for fantasy managers to trust as a starter.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Cooper Kupp Remains Tough for Fantasy Managers to Trust in Week 7
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 24, 2026, 9:39 AM ETAcross six games in 2026, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp has recorded 16 catches for 179 yards and a touchdown on 25 targets. The 33-year-old is coming off his most productive game of the season in Week 6, hauling in five catches for 50 yards on 10 targets against the Denver Broncos. However, Week 6 was just the second game in which Kupp has seen at least five targets so far this season. In Week 7, Seattle will take on the Kansas City Chiefs. Kansas City has fielded one of the best pass defenses in the league in 2026, ranking fourth in the NFL in yards per pass attempt allowed (6.1) and second in passing touchdowns allowed (four). Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold has also thrown seven interceptions over his last four games, which could lead the team to take a run-heavy approach against the Chiefs. Given the matchup and his shaky production so far, Kupp remains difficult for fantasy managers to trust in Week 7.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Chris Bell Only a Roster Option in Deep Leagues
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 24, 2026, 9:37 AM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Chris Bell flashed some upside in his first five games in the NFL, but he is only worth considering for your roster in deep or dynasty formats at this point in the season. Bell and the Dolphins return from their Week 6 bye week with a road matchup against the Jets this week, and Miami will get Caleb Douglas back from his ankle injury, pushing Bell further down the depth chart. The third-round rookie receiver from Louisville had four catches for 67 yards in Week 3 against the Chiefs and had a long touchdown against the Vikings taken off the board because he stepped out of bounds before catching the pass. Despite those flashes of potential, the Dolphins' passing game has struggled so much that Bell is not worth holding in most re-draft leagues until the situation changes. He is RotoBaller's WR78 in Week 7, leaving him well outside the starting range in almost all formats.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Caleb Douglas Ready to Return, Not a Strong Start
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 24, 2026, 9:30 AM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Caleb Douglas looked like he was potentially in position to take over as the team's top WR before suffering an ankle injury in Week 2. He missed three games in a row due to that injury before the team's bye week, but he does not have an injury designation and is ready for his return in Week 7, when the Dolphins visit the Jets. In Week 1, Douglas had five catches on seven targets for 94 yards, flashing his potential upside and getting attention on the waiver wire. While he does have long-term upside and is worth stashing if possible, he's a very high-risk play in his first game back after the layoff. He is RotoBaller's No. 53 WR, making him only a starting option this week in very deep leagues or in scenarios where injuries and bye weeks have you stretched thin.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Brian Thomas Jr. a Potential Trade Candidate at the Deadline
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 24, 2026, 9:29 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. is a candidate to get moved ahead of the upcoming November 10 trade deadline, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Thomas Jr. has been a major bust for fantasy managers so far this season, recording nine catches for 105 yards and a touchdown on 20 targets across six games. He has gone without a reception in back-to-back games for the Jaguars and played just 15 snaps in his team's Week 6 loss to the Houston Texans. However, Thomas Jr. is just a couple of years removed from recording 1,282 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns as a rookie in 2024. The 24-year-old clearly has talent and upside, which could potentially be unlocked by a fresh start with a new team. Fowler mentions the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers as teams that could potentially be in the market for pass-catching help at the deadline. In deeper leagues, Thomas Jr. could be worth stashing or buying low, just in case he has a new home after the trade deadline.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Jeremy Fowler
Malik Washington Only a Deep-League Option in New York
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 24, 2026, 9:21 AM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Malik Washington has been his team's top receiver this year, but the passing game struggled to gain much traction before the team's Week 6 bye. Washington leads the team with 23 catches for 262 yards, but he hasn't found the end zone since starting QB Malik Willis has only had two passing touchdowns all season. No other wide receiver has more than seven catches or 12 targets all season, so Washington has clearly been the go-to option in the passing game. He could get a little competition this week as the Dolphins visit the Jets, though, with Caleb Douglas (ankle) set to return from a three-game absence. With Douglas potentially taking some targets and Willis continuing to struggle, Washington is only RotoBaller's No. 50 WR, making him only a starter in deep leagues or desperate circumstances as he takes on the Jets' solid secondary.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Vikings, Giants Linked to Jonathan Taylor
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 24, 2026, 9:13 AM ETThe Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants could be trade suitors for Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, according to Jonathan Jones of The Athletic. Jones reports that the Indianapolis front office hasn't entertained moving Taylor yet, but speculates the 2-4 Colts could act if they keep losing. Across six games in 2026, Taylor has recorded 492 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 122 carries and 15 catches for 163 yards on 22 targets. The Giants have gotten uninspiring backfield production from Cam Skattebo, Tyrone Tracy Jr., and Devin Singletary so far this season, although all three backs would provide more workload competition for Taylor than what he currently has in Indianapolis. Minnesota has a pair of capable backs in Aaron Jones Sr. and Jordan Mason, both of whom could continue to play complementary roles to Taylor. A move to a more productive offense could help Taylor's trade value, but he may also get fewer touches if traded to a contender.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Jonathan Jones