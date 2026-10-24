Oct 24, 2026, 6:22 AM ET

The Arizona Cardinals' defense and special teams units represent a safe floor in Week 7. After allowing 30 or more points in four straight games, they held the Rams to 16 last Sunday. While suppressing points might not be their forte, Arizona has managed to record at least three sacks in four of their first six games and has recovered a fumble in five. Over the last three weeks, they have the fourth-highest sack rate in the NFL. In Week 7, Arizona faces the Denver Broncos, whose offense is scoring just 19.0 points per game and has the second-highest rate of going three-and-out in the league. Denver has committed just six turnovers and has given up the third-fewest sacks to start the season, so the Cardinals D/ST's success this week will depend on them keeping points off the board. Given Denver's ineptitude on offense, Arizona qualifies as a floor-play streaming option in Week 7 with four teams on bye.