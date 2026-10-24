Oct 24, 2026, 5:49 AM ET

The San Francisco 49ers' Week 7 opponent, the Atlanta Falcons, are giving up the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing D/ST units in 2026. Atlanta's offense has been putting up points after a slow start, averaging 31.5 points per game since Week 3, but they are still prone to allowing sacks and turning the ball over. Atlanta has the seventh-highest sack rate in the NFL, and the 49ers have the fifth-highest pressure rate over the last three weeks, despite missing Nick Bosa (knee, calf), who will be out again on Sunday. The Falcons have thrown just one interception in the last three weeks, but lost three fumbles to their opponent in Week 6. Despite the shootout potential, San Francisco's D/ST is a good floor play based on their ability to get to the quarterback and their opponent's sometimes sloppy ball protection.