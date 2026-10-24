Oct 23, 2026, 10:34 PM ET

The Pittsburgh Steelers defense came through for fantasy managers in last week's win, recording five sacks and two interceptions while allowing 19 points to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This week, Pittsburgh faces the New Orleans Saints in Paris. New Orleans has shown the potential to put up points, but the offense is also committing two turnovers per game, tied for the second-most in the NFL. Pittsburgh is tied for the third-most takeaways per game while allowing the seventh-fewest points to opposing offenses. The Steelers could also get a key starter back, as safety DeShon Elliott (knee) is listed as questionable after practicing in full this week. Fantasy managers can confidently start the Steelers DST again in all formats.