Devin Singletary Not a Starting Option Against Texans
Oct 23, 2026, 10:33 PM ETNew York Giants running back Devin Singletary had four carries for 14 yards and added 19 yards on one reception in the 34-27 loss to the New Orleans Saints. After being a healthy scratch in Weeks 3-5, Singletary was active and led the team in snaps in Week 6. The Giants benched Cam Skattebo due to fumbling issues, which led to both Singletary and Tyrone Tracy Jr. receiving more work, alongside Najee Harris, who was released earlier in the week. However, the Giants face the Houston Texans' defense, which has allowed the fewest rushing yards and the third-lowest yards per carry this season. Skattebo and Tracy are both expected to share the backfield with Singletary, and given Houston's tough matchup, Singletary isn't a starting option this week.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
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Tyrone Tracy Jr. Making Case for More Work in Week 7
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 23, 2026, 10:32 PM ETNew York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. had his best game of the 2026 season in Week 6 and hopes to keep pushing for the starting job in New York. Tracy had six carries for 18 yards and a touchdown, and added two receptions for 27 yards and a touchdown in the 34-27 loss to the New Orleans Saints. After a quiet start to the season, Tracy played his largest role, with his most carries, targets, and snaps of the season. With Cam Skattebo benched last week, both Devin Singletary and Tracy led the team in usage against the Saints' weaker run defense. However, the Giants face the Houston Texans' defense, which has allowed the fewest rushing yards (fifth fewest) and the third-lowest yards per carry this season. Skattebo and Singletary are both expected to share the backfield with Tracy, and with Houston posing a difficult matchup, Tracy is not a starting option this week.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Cam Skattebo Workload Remains Concern Against Texans
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 23, 2026, 10:30 PM ETNew York Giants running back Cam Skattebo was "benched" in Week 6, logging zero attempts in the 34-27 loss to the New Orleans Saints. After costing the Giants a victory in Week 5, Skattebo was limited to six snaps, while Devin Singletary (31), Tyrone Tracy Jr. (29), and Najee Harris (11) each played more. With Najee Harris released by the team this week, Skattebo should be in line for more work in Week 7. However, they face the Houston Texans' defense, which has allowed the fewest rushing yards (fifth fewest) and the third-lowest yards per carry this season. Both Singletary and Tracy are expected to have roles alongside Skattebo. Given this difficult test against Houston and the second-year back still trying to gain the coaching staff's trust, Skattebo is not a starting option this week.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Mark Andrews is Quickly Losing Value
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 23, 2026, 10:29 PM ETBaltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has been losing fantasy value in recent weeks. The veteran tight end put together his worst performance of the season during last week's loss to the Cleveland Browns. He hauled in one of his three targets for four yards in the defeat. The 31-year-old has been held to under 30 receiving yards in four straight games. The absence of quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) hasn't helped Andrews' value over the last two weeks. Jackson does have a chance to return for the Week 7 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The hope is that the return of Jackson boosts Andrews' value, but his fantasy value hasn't been great all season long.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
J.J. McCarthy Faces Tough Test Against Texans
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 23, 2026, 10:28 PM ETNew York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy was named the starter for their Week 7 matchup against the Houston Texans. After Jameis Winston struggled mightily in their 34-27 loss to the New Orleans Saints, McCarthy entered with 11:25 left in the fourth quarter and nearly led a historic comeback. The former first-round pick completed 11 of 21 passes for 243 yards, with one touchdown and one interception, and added 26 rushing yards. With the Saints playing soft coverage while holding a three-score lead, McCarthy diced them up, throwing for the most yards in a fourth quarter in franchise history. Now, he faces the treacherous Texans defense, which allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to a quarterback last season. While they've struggled to start this season, their elite pass rush and secondary make starting McCarthy extremely risky in Week 7.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Kenny Gainwell is Barely Getting Involved
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 23, 2026, 10:21 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Kenny Gainwell has been a non-factor throughout most of the season. This past weekend, Gainwell rushed the ball twice for 17 yards, while hauling in one reception for seven yards. The veteran back hasn't carried the ball more than four times in a game since the season opener. Lead back Bucky Irving is playing well right now, so the Bucs don't have a reason to give Gainwell an extended look. The Bucs haven't really been getting Gainwell into the game plan, and that's unlikely to change against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Alvin Kamara Expected to Share Workload Again in Week 7
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Oct 23, 2026, 10:20 PM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara rushed seven times for 34 yards and added two receptions for 35 yards and a touchdown in Week 6's win over the Giants. He saw significantly less work than Kendre Miller, who led the backfield with 20 carries, but he turned back the clock with a 31-yard receiving touchdown in the third quarter. Kamara played just 26% of the team's snaps, the third-lowest mark among Saints running backs. With Travis Etienne Jr. eligible to return from IR after the Week 8 bye, Kamara will continue to share the backfield with Miller and rookie CJ Donaldson for at least one more week. He was also listed on the injury report with limitied sessions all week due to a back issue, but he has been cleared to play Sunday in Paris. Kamara ranks as RB32 in RotoBaller's rankings this week.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Kyren Williams is Hopeful to Get More Involved in Week 7
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 23, 2026, 10:15 PM ETLos Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams is hopeful to get more involved against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7. Williams saw a season-low 10 rushing attempts during last week's loss to the Arizona Cardinals. His lack of carries wasn't due to performance, as he averaged 5 yards per carry. The Rams have been getting Blake Corum more involved, and that could be a problem for fantasy managers going forward. Corum rushed the ball nine times for 42 yards during last week's loss. Williams has been rushing the ball well this season, so the Rams don't have much of a reason to shrink his workload. We'll see what happens against the Raiders this weekend.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Darnell Washington Offers Deep-League Appeal Against Saints
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Oct 23, 2026, 10:07 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington scored his second touchdown of the season in Week 6 and could be in line for an expanded role against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. With several Steelers wide receivers sidelined by injuries, Washington saw six targets from quarterback Aaron Rodgers last week. Targets could once again be concentrated among a limited group of pass-catchers, making Washington and fellow tight end Pat Freiermuth intriguing options in this matchup. New Orleans is allowing the second-most receptions and seventh-most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. While Freiermuth has the stronger track record, Washington is trending upward, averaging more than four opportunities per game over the past four weeks. The fourth-year pro is worth monitoring in all formats and offers streaming appeal in deeper leagues.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Tyler Allgeier Could Lose Touches
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 23, 2026, 9:59 PM ETArizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier is once again drawing another start in the backfield this weekend. Lead back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) is sidelined for the second straight week. Allgeier is looking for better results after rushing for 38 yards on 18 attempts during last week's win over the Los Angeles Rams. Backup Bam Knight was much more efficient with 80 rushing yards on 15 carries last weekend. This could end up being a 50-50 split in the backfield after last week's results. The Broncos have allowed the second-most rushing yards this season, so the expectation is that Allgeier will be better this weekend. His value could be trending downward if he doesn't come out of the gate strong on Sunday.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Pat Freiermuth Draws Plus Matchup in Paris
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Oct 23, 2026, 9:58 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth saw just three targets in last week's win and will look to get more involved against the New Orleans Saints in Week 7. Pittsburgh's receiving corps is thin due to several injuries, but fellow tight end Darnell Washington was the one who delivered a solid fantasy performance in Week 6. Still, Freiermuth has a favorable opportunity to bounce back in Paris on Sunday, as the Saints are allowing the second-most receptions and seventh-most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. Freiermuth has a strong rapport with quarterback Aaron Rodgers and leads the Steelers in receiving touchdowns this season. Fantasy managers can view the 28-year-old as a viable streaming option this week.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Tee Higgins is Hopeful for Better Results in Week 7
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 23, 2026, 9:45 PM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins is coming off his worst performance of the season. He hauled in two of his four targets for 22 yards during the Week 5 win over the Miami Dolphins. The Bengals were off with a bye last week, so we'll see if Higgins can bounce back this weekend. Higgins draws a favorable matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, who have struggled to contain wide receivers this season. Fantasy managers understandably could be a little worried after Higgins saw a season-low four targets in Week 5. Despite that, Higgins should bounce back and be a playable WR2 in Week 7.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Christian Kirk is Tagged as Questionable for Week 7
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 23, 2026, 9:37 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Christian Kirk (calf) is listed as questionable ahead of the Week 7 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. The expectation is that Kirk will return from the Injured Reserve this weekend. He has been sidelined all season due to a calf issue. His potential return comes at a good time with the 49ers desperately needing bodies at wide receiver. Both Mike Evans (ribs, Achilles) and Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) have been ruled out. Kirk could be in for a steady workload, assuming he's active this weekend. Fantasy managers will need to check back for another update on his status.--Andy Webb
Source: Josh Dubow
Tyler Shough Faces Tough Test After Productive Week 6
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Oct 23, 2026, 9:36 PM ETNew Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough completed 16 of 30 passes for 144 yards and three touchdowns, adding five carries for 32 yards and another score in Week 6's 34-27 win over the Giants. His passing yardage was his second-lowest total of the season, potentially due in part to playing through two broken bones in his non-throwing hand. After averaging 45.0 pass attempts per game through his first four contests, Shough has averaged just 27.5 over the last two weeks. His five rushing attempts against the Giants were also his second-most of the season, and the Saints are now 2-0 when he records at least five carries. He faces a Steelers defense allowing just 204.3 passing yards and one passing touchdown per game. The difficult matchup puts Shough at QB15 in RotoBaller's rankings this week.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: Pro Football Reference
Tyjae Spears Holds Questionable Tag for Week 7
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 23, 2026, 9:25 PM ETTennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of the Week 7 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. Spears didn't practice to begin the week, but got through a full session on Thursday, then downgraded to limited on Friday. Spears has been dealing with nagging ankle and knee issues for weeks. Spears has been a non-factor most weeks anyway, outside of a nine-catch performance in Week 5. If he's unable to play, Tony Pollard would likely see a few more carries, which would increase his fantasy value slightly. When healthy, Spears is barely a deep league flex option, so he's probably best left on the bench in Week 7.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Germie Bernard Emerging as a Fantasy WR2 Against Saints
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Oct 23, 2026, 9:22 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard broke out with 11 catches for 87 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets last week and should remain heavily involved in Week 7 against the New Orleans Saints. With Michael Pittman Jr. (foot), Roman Wilson (finger), and Ben Skowronek (calf) all inactive, Bernard and veteran teammate DK Metcalf were the only wide receivers to receive a target from quarterback Aaron Rodgers last week. That concentrated target share should continue against a Saints defense allowing the fourth-most yards and the most points per game to opposing offenses. Fantasy managers who have been stashing Bernard or were fortunate enough to claim him off waivers can feel confident starting the rookie as a low-end WR2 in Paris on Sunday.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Calvin Ridley is Considered Questionable for Week 7
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 23, 2026, 9:14 PM ETTennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley (hip) is listed as questionable ahead of the Week 7 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. Ridley was limited in practice to start the week, but then he didn't practice at all on Thursday or Friday. When healthy, Ridley has been a non-factor in this offense so far. Through six games, Ridley has recorded five receptions with 81 receiving yards and zero touchdowns. The absence of the 31-year-old wideout would likely mean that Elic Ayomanor would slide into the No. 3 wideout role. Neither player has done enough this season to warrant starting in any fantasy lineups in Week 7.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Talk
DK Metcalf A Fantasy WR2 With Upside in Paris
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Oct 23, 2026, 9:08 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf saw 15 targets last week and delivered an excellent fantasy showing alongside rookie wideout Germie Bernard. This week, Metcalf and the Steelers travel to Paris to face the New Orleans Saints, who are allowing the fourth-most yards and the most points per game to opposing offenses. With several Steelers receivers sidelined by injury, quarterback Aaron Rodgers is funneling targets to a limited group of healthy pass-catchers, and Metcalf should remain a primary beneficiary. Although he has found the end zone only once this season, Metcalf was targeted twice in the red zone last week and offers plenty of touchdown upside in this matchup. Fantasy managers can confidently view the eighth-year pro as a solid WR2 on Sunday.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Jaylen Warren Primed to Bounce Back in Week 7
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Oct 23, 2026, 8:38 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren disappointed for fantasy purposes last week but could bounce back in a big way against the New Orleans Saints in Week 7. The Saints are giving up the most rushing yards, touchdowns, and fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. Although Rico Dowdle (knee) played in Week 6 and took some opportunities away from Warren, he is questionable for Sunday's game in Paris after practicing on a limited basis all week. With or without Dowdle in the lineup, Warren should see enough work on the ground and through the air to deliver a strong fantasy performance. Fantasy managers can once again fire up Warren as an RB1 with significant upside in this matchup.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Aaron Rodgers A Viable Fantasy Option Against Saints
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Oct 23, 2026, 8:18 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers ranks as the fantasy QB3 since Week 3 and gets another favorable matchup against the New Orleans Saints in Week 7. New Orleans is allowing the eighth-most passing yards per contest and the most points per game to opposing offenses. While Pittsburgh's receiving corps is thin, Rodgers' chemistry with DK Metcalf and Germie Bernard was on full display in Week 6. There's little reason to think they can't pick up where they left off in Sunday's game in Paris. With several of the league's top fantasy quarterbacks on bye this week, Rodgers profiles as one of the best streaming options on the slate and can be started with confidence in most formats.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Quinshon Judkins Has Good Matchup In Week 7 Return
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Oct 23, 2026, 7:36 PM ETCleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins has a good matchup in his return to the field in Week 7 against the Tennessee Titans, who rank in the bottom third of the league in rushing defense. Judkins missed Week 6 with an ankle injury and has a nice matchup with Tennessee, which allows 122.5 rushing yards per game which ranks No. 21 in the NFL and has given up six rushing touchdowns. Judkins, the Ohio State product, has not had an overwhelming start to the season with just 3.0 yards per rush and one rushing touchdown on the season. But he has carried the ball at least 12 times in each game he has played, and he has at least two catches in the passing game in each game with a game-high of six receptions against Pittsburgh in Week 4. The likely return of Dylan Sampson (questionable) could mean that Judkins loses out on some carries, but his good matchup and his involvement in the passing game make him a solid start in Week 7.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com