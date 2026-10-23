Darnell Washington Offers Deep-League Appeal Against Saints
Oct 23, 2026, 10:07 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington scored his second touchdown of the season in Week 6 and could be in line for an expanded role against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. With several Steelers wide receivers sidelined by injuries, Washington saw six targets from quarterback Aaron Rodgers last week. Targets could once again be concentrated among a limited group of pass-catchers, making Washington and fellow tight end Pat Freiermuth intriguing options in this matchup. New Orleans is allowing the second-most receptions and seventh-most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. While Freiermuth has the stronger track record, Washington is trending upward, averaging more than four opportunities per game over the past four weeks. The fourth-year pro is worth monitoring in all formats and offers streaming appeal in deeper leagues.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
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Tyler Allgeier Could Lose Touches
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 23, 2026, 9:59 PM ETArizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier is once again drawing another start in the backfield this weekend. Lead back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) is sidelined for the second straight week. Allgeier is looking for better results after rushing for 38 yards on 18 attempts during last week's win over the Los Angeles Rams. Backup Bam Knight was much more efficient with 80 rushing yards on 15 carries last weekend. This could end up being a 50-50 split in the backfield after last week's results. The Broncos have allowed the second-most rushing yards this season, so the expectation is that Allgeier will be better this weekend. His value could be trending downward if he doesn't come out of the gate strong on Sunday.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Pat Freiermuth Draws Plus Matchup in Paris
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Oct 23, 2026, 9:58 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth saw just three targets in last week's win and will look to get more involved against the New Orleans Saints in Week 7. Pittsburgh's receiving corps is thin due to several injuries, but fellow tight end Darnell Washington was the one who delivered a solid fantasy performance in Week 6. Still, Freiermuth has a favorable opportunity to bounce back in Paris on Sunday, as the Saints are allowing the second-most receptions and seventh-most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. Freiermuth has a strong rapport with quarterback Aaron Rodgers and leads the Steelers in receiving touchdowns this season. Fantasy managers can view the 28-year-old as a viable streaming option this week.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Tee Higgins is Hopeful for Better Results in Week 7
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 23, 2026, 9:45 PM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins is coming off his worst performance of the season. He hauled in two of his four targets for 22 yards during the Week 5 win over the Miami Dolphins. The Bengals were off with a bye last week, so we'll see if Higgins can bounce back this weekend. Higgins draws a favorable matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, who have struggled to contain wide receivers this season. Fantasy managers understandably could be a little worried after Higgins saw a season-low four targets in Week 5. Despite that, Higgins should bounce back and be a playable WR2 in Week 7.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Christian Kirk is Tagged as Questionable for Week 7
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 23, 2026, 9:37 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Christian Kirk (calf) is listed as questionable ahead of the Week 7 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. The expectation is that Kirk will return from the Injured Reserve this weekend. He has been sidelined all season due to a calf issue. His potential return comes at a good time with the 49ers desperately needing bodies at wide receiver. Both Mike Evans (ribs, Achilles) and Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) have been ruled out. Kirk could be in for a steady workload, assuming he's active this weekend. Fantasy managers will need to check back for another update on his status.--Andy Webb
Source: Josh Dubow
Tyler Shough Faces Tough Test After Productive Week 6
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Oct 23, 2026, 9:36 PM ETNew Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough completed 16 of 30 passes for 144 yards and three touchdowns, adding five carries for 32 yards and another score in Week 6's 34-27 win over the Giants. His passing yardage was his second-lowest total of the season, potentially due in part to playing through two broken bones in his non-throwing hand. After averaging 45.0 pass attempts per game through his first four contests, Shough has averaged just 27.5 over the last two weeks. His five rushing attempts against the Giants were also his second-most of the season, and the Saints are now 2-0 when he records at least five carries. He faces a Steelers defense allowing just 204.3 passing yards and one passing touchdown per game. The difficult matchup puts Shough at QB15 in RotoBaller's rankings this week.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: Pro Football Reference
Tyjae Spears Holds Questionable Tag for Week 7
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 23, 2026, 9:25 PM ETTennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of the Week 7 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. Spears didn't practice to begin the week, but got through a full session on Thursday, then downgraded to limited on Friday. Spears has been dealing with nagging ankle and knee issues for weeks. Spears has been a non-factor most weeks anyway, outside of a nine-catch performance in Week 5. If he's unable to play, Tony Pollard would likely see a few more carries, which would increase his fantasy value slightly. When healthy, Spears is barely a deep league flex option, so he's probably best left on the bench in Week 7.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Germie Bernard Emerging as a Fantasy WR2 Against Saints
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Oct 23, 2026, 9:22 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard broke out with 11 catches for 87 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets last week and should remain heavily involved in Week 7 against the New Orleans Saints. With Michael Pittman Jr. (foot), Roman Wilson (finger), and Ben Skowronek (calf) all inactive, Bernard and veteran teammate DK Metcalf were the only wide receivers to receive a target from quarterback Aaron Rodgers last week. That concentrated target share should continue against a Saints defense allowing the fourth-most yards and the most points per game to opposing offenses. Fantasy managers who have been stashing Bernard or were fortunate enough to claim him off waivers can feel confident starting the rookie as a low-end WR2 in Paris on Sunday.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Calvin Ridley is Considered Questionable for Week 7
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 23, 2026, 9:14 PM ETTennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley (hip) is listed as questionable ahead of the Week 7 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. Ridley was limited in practice to start the week, but then he didn't practice at all on Thursday or Friday. When healthy, Ridley has been a non-factor in this offense so far. Through six games, Ridley has recorded five receptions with 81 receiving yards and zero touchdowns. The absence of the 31-year-old wideout would likely mean that Elic Ayomanor would slide into the No. 3 wideout role. Neither player has done enough this season to warrant starting in any fantasy lineups in Week 7.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Talk
DK Metcalf A Fantasy WR2 With Upside in Paris
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Oct 23, 2026, 9:08 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf saw 15 targets last week and delivered an excellent fantasy showing alongside rookie wideout Germie Bernard. This week, Metcalf and the Steelers travel to Paris to face the New Orleans Saints, who are allowing the fourth-most yards and the most points per game to opposing offenses. With several Steelers receivers sidelined by injury, quarterback Aaron Rodgers is funneling targets to a limited group of healthy pass-catchers, and Metcalf should remain a primary beneficiary. Although he has found the end zone only once this season, Metcalf was targeted twice in the red zone last week and offers plenty of touchdown upside in this matchup. Fantasy managers can confidently view the eighth-year pro as a solid WR2 on Sunday.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Jaylen Warren Primed to Bounce Back in Week 7
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Oct 23, 2026, 8:38 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren disappointed for fantasy purposes last week but could bounce back in a big way against the New Orleans Saints in Week 7. The Saints are giving up the most rushing yards, touchdowns, and fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. Although Rico Dowdle (knee) played in Week 6 and took some opportunities away from Warren, he is questionable for Sunday's game in Paris after practicing on a limited basis all week. With or without Dowdle in the lineup, Warren should see enough work on the ground and through the air to deliver a strong fantasy performance. Fantasy managers can once again fire up Warren as an RB1 with significant upside in this matchup.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Aaron Rodgers A Viable Fantasy Option Against Saints
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Oct 23, 2026, 8:18 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers ranks as the fantasy QB3 since Week 3 and gets another favorable matchup against the New Orleans Saints in Week 7. New Orleans is allowing the eighth-most passing yards per contest and the most points per game to opposing offenses. While Pittsburgh's receiving corps is thin, Rodgers' chemistry with DK Metcalf and Germie Bernard was on full display in Week 6. There's little reason to think they can't pick up where they left off in Sunday's game in Paris. With several of the league's top fantasy quarterbacks on bye this week, Rodgers profiles as one of the best streaming options on the slate and can be started with confidence in most formats.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Quinshon Judkins Has Good Matchup In Week 7 Return
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Oct 23, 2026, 7:36 PM ETCleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins has a good matchup in his return to the field in Week 7 against the Tennessee Titans, who rank in the bottom third of the league in rushing defense. Judkins missed Week 6 with an ankle injury and has a nice matchup with Tennessee, which allows 122.5 rushing yards per game which ranks No. 21 in the NFL and has given up six rushing touchdowns. Judkins, the Ohio State product, has not had an overwhelming start to the season with just 3.0 yards per rush and one rushing touchdown on the season. But he has carried the ball at least 12 times in each game he has played, and he has at least two catches in the passing game in each game with a game-high of six receptions against Pittsburgh in Week 4. The likely return of Dylan Sampson (questionable) could mean that Judkins loses out on some carries, but his good matchup and his involvement in the passing game make him a solid start in Week 7.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Tre Tucker a Streaming Option in Week 7
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Oct 23, 2026, 7:34 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker just had one of his best games of the season, but can he keep that up for fantasy managers in Week 7? Tucker led the Raiders with five catches for 97 yards and two touchdowns in Week 6, outperforming tight end Brock Bowers for the first time this season. The fourth-year wideout has four or more receptions in five straight games, bringing him to 24 receptions for 371 yards on the season. However, Tucker has also proven to be inconsistent, and will now face a Rams defense that is allowing just 167 passing yards per game. Tucker hasn't shaken his boom-or-bust profile yet, but is a viable stream--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Michael Mayer a Streaming Option in Week 7
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Oct 23, 2026, 7:33 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer keeps proving he has fantasy value as his team prepares to face a tough Los Angeles Rams defense. Mayer had seven catches for 95 yards in Week 6, topping Brock Bowers' production for the day. The Rams defense ranks second overall against the air game, allowing just 167 passing yards per game and eight passing TDs across six games. Bowers should shoulder the workload, but Mayer should see his fair share of targets since the Raiders' receiving corps is so unpredictable. Vegas' TE2 is a viable streaming option for Week 7.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Brock Bowers a TE1 in Week 7 Against Rams
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Oct 23, 2026, 7:32 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers continues to weather mid-week ailments and will be a key offensive tool in Week 7 against the Los Angeles Rams. Bowers had four receptions for 70 yards in a narrow Week 6 loss to the Buffalo Bills. That brings him to 28 receptions for 382 yards and three touchdowns over four games. The Rams defense ranks second overall against the air game, so Kirk Cousins may want to take advantage and divy up his targets to keep LA on its toes. Still, Bowers is TE1 in RotoBaller's position ranking and should be a big producer for fantasy managers in Week 7.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Mike Washington Jr. Has Murky Future Ahead of Week 7
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Oct 23, 2026, 7:30 PM ETIt isn't clear if Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (foot/back) will have an impact in Week 7 against the Los Angeles Rams. Washington is listed as questionable after being limited in practices throughout the week, which could halt the progress he has made in taking on more work. He had nine carries for 43 yards in a Week 6 loss to the Buffalo Bills, continuing to take on more responsibility while Ashton Jeanty battles injuries on his end. Jeanty is expected to shoulder the ground game in against Los Angeles, but Washington hasn't been completely ruled out yet. Fantasy managers should keep an eye on Washington's status into Saturday.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Raiders.com
Deshaun Watson Worth A Look In Week 7
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Oct 23, 2026, 7:29 PM ETCleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is a decent starting option in Week 7's game against the Tennessee Titans. Watson was 16-for-26 passing for 164 yards and no touchdowns and no interceptions in last week's 13-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens. This week he gets a little bit better of a matchup against the Titans, even if it is on the road. The Titans rank in the middle of the pack at 16th in the NFL in pass defense, allowing 220.5 passing yards per game with six passing touchdowns allowed. Watson has 1,174 passing yards this season with seven passing touchdowns compared to just two interceptions. The veteran quarterback needs to show more touchdown ability to be considered a safe option. The good news is his top two wide receiver options, Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion Jr., have been cleared to play after missing some practice time this week. Despite his good touchdown-to-interception ratio, he carries a bit of risk in playing him as a QB1. Nevertheless, this might be a game to look Watson's way should you need a bye-week replacement at the quarterback position.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Ashton Jeanty a Low-End RB2 in Week 7
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Oct 23, 2026, 7:27 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty needs a bounce-back week, and he will take on another heavy workload in Week 7 against the Los Angeles Rams. His efficiency has gone down since the second week of the season, and he is averaging just 2.8 yards per carry. But with backup RB Mike Washington Jr. (foot/back) listed as questionable, Jeanty could assume full responsibility for the ground game. The former Boise State product posted a season-low 22 yards on 10 carries in Week 6, although he did score his first touchdown of the season. The Rams have struggled to contain the run this season, which Jeanty could use to his advantage. Still, his decrease in efficiency makes him a low-end RB2 ahead of this Week 7 matchup.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Kirk Cousins a QB2 in Tough Week 7 Matchup
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Oct 23, 2026, 7:26 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins should be up to the challenge in Week 7, even against a tough Los Angeles Rams defense. The veteran aired it out against the Buffalo Bills in Week 6, completing 23 of 41 passes for 313 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in a 33-30 loss. The Rams defense ranks second overall against the air game, allowing just 167 passing yards per game and eight passing TDs across six games, which will serve as a steep challenge for the seasoned quarterback. However, bye weeks for a handful of QB1s in Week 7 make Cousins' relative consistency attractive. He is a solid QB2 or streaming option this week.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Darren Waller Too Risky of a Bet in Week 7
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Oct 23, 2026, 7:24 PM ETCarolina Panthers tight end Darren Waller needs to rebound in a big way, but it might not be enough for fantasy managers in Week 7 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The veteran's fantasy value dipped after he posted goose eggs in Week 6, catching neither of his two targets against the Philadelphia Eagles. Waller was dealing with a toe injury before that game, but did not miss any time for injury-related reasons ahead of Sunday's game against Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers have struggled against the passing game, which could lead Bryce Young to vary his targets. However, Waller's diminished target share and poor Week 6 performance make him a risky bet, even as a deep-league streaming option.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN