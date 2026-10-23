DK Metcalf A Fantasy WR2 With Upside in Paris
Oct 23, 2026, 9:08 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf saw 15 targets last week and delivered an excellent fantasy showing alongside rookie wideout Germie Bernard. This week, Metcalf and the Steelers travel to Paris to face the New Orleans Saints, who are allowing the fourth-most yards and the most points per game to opposing offenses. With several Steelers receivers sidelined by injury, quarterback Aaron Rodgers is funneling targets to a limited group of healthy pass-catchers, and Metcalf should remain a primary beneficiary. Although he has found the end zone only once this season, Metcalf was targeted twice in the red zone last week and offers plenty of touchdown upside in this matchup. Fantasy managers can confidently view the eighth-year pro as a solid WR2 on Sunday.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
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Jaylen Warren Primed to Bounce Back in Week 7
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Oct 23, 2026, 8:38 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren disappointed for fantasy purposes last week but could bounce back in a big way against the New Orleans Saints in Week 7. The Saints are giving up the most rushing yards, touchdowns, and fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. Although Rico Dowdle (knee) played in Week 6 and took some opportunities away from Warren, he is questionable for Sunday's game in Paris after practicing on a limited basis all week. With or without Dowdle in the lineup, Warren should see enough work on the ground and through the air to deliver a strong fantasy performance. Fantasy managers can once again fire up Warren as an RB1 with significant upside in this matchup.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Aaron Rodgers A Viable Fantasy Option Against Saints
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Oct 23, 2026, 8:18 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers ranks as the fantasy QB3 since Week 3 and gets another favorable matchup against the New Orleans Saints in Week 7. New Orleans is allowing the eighth-most passing yards per contest and the most points per game to opposing offenses. While Pittsburgh's receiving corps is thin, Rodgers' chemistry with DK Metcalf and Germie Bernard was on full display in Week 6. There's little reason to think they can't pick up where they left off in Sunday's game in Paris. With several of the league's top fantasy quarterbacks on bye this week, Rodgers profiles as one of the best streaming options on the slate and can be started with confidence in most formats.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Quinshon Judkins Has Good Matchup In Week 7 Return
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Oct 23, 2026, 7:36 PM ETCleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins has a good matchup in his return to the field in Week 7 against the Tennessee Titans, who rank in the bottom third of the league in rushing defense. Judkins missed Week 6 with an ankle injury and has a nice matchup with Tennessee, which allows 122.5 rushing yards per game which ranks No. 21 in the NFL and has given up six rushing touchdowns. Judkins, the Ohio State product, has not had an overwhelming start to the season with just 3.0 yards per rush and one rushing touchdown on the season. But he has carried the ball at least 12 times in each game he has played, and he has at least two catches in the passing game in each game with a game-high of six receptions against Pittsburgh in Week 4. The likely return of Dylan Sampson (questionable) could mean that Judkins loses out on some carries, but his good matchup and his involvement in the passing game make him a solid start in Week 7.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Tre Tucker a Streaming Option in Week 7
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Oct 23, 2026, 7:34 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker just had one of his best games of the season, but can he keep that up for fantasy managers in Week 7? Tucker led the Raiders with five catches for 97 yards and two touchdowns in Week 6, outperforming tight end Brock Bowers for the first time this season. The fourth-year wideout has four or more receptions in five straight games, bringing him to 24 receptions for 371 yards on the season. However, Tucker has also proven to be inconsistent, and will now face a Rams defense that is allowing just 167 passing yards per game. Tucker hasn't shaken his boom-or-bust profile yet, but is a viable stream--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Michael Mayer a Streaming Option in Week 7
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Oct 23, 2026, 7:33 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer keeps proving he has fantasy value as his team prepares to face a tough Los Angeles Rams defense. Mayer had seven catches for 95 yards in Week 6, topping Brock Bowers' production for the day. The Rams defense ranks second overall against the air game, allowing just 167 passing yards per game and eight passing TDs across six games. Bowers should shoulder the workload, but Mayer should see his fair share of targets since the Raiders' receiving corps is so unpredictable. Vegas' TE2 is a viable streaming option for Week 7.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Brock Bowers a TE1 in Week 7 Against Rams
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Oct 23, 2026, 7:32 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers continues to weather mid-week ailments and will be a key offensive tool in Week 7 against the Los Angeles Rams. Bowers had four receptions for 70 yards in a narrow Week 6 loss to the Buffalo Bills. That brings him to 28 receptions for 382 yards and three touchdowns over four games. The Rams defense ranks second overall against the air game, so Kirk Cousins may want to take advantage and divy up his targets to keep LA on its toes. Still, Bowers is TE1 in RotoBaller's position ranking and should be a big producer for fantasy managers in Week 7.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Mike Washington Jr. Has Murky Future Ahead of Week 7
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Oct 23, 2026, 7:30 PM ETIt isn't clear if Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (foot/back) will have an impact in Week 7 against the Los Angeles Rams. Washington is listed as questionable after being limited in practices throughout the week, which could halt the progress he has made in taking on more work. He had nine carries for 43 yards in a Week 6 loss to the Buffalo Bills, continuing to take on more responsibility while Ashton Jeanty battles injuries on his end. Jeanty is expected to shoulder the ground game in against Los Angeles, but Washington hasn't been completely ruled out yet. Fantasy managers should keep an eye on Washington's status into Saturday.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Raiders.com
Deshaun Watson Worth A Look In Week 7
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Oct 23, 2026, 7:29 PM ETCleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is a decent starting option in Week 7's game against the Tennessee Titans. Watson was 16-for-26 passing for 164 yards and no touchdowns and no interceptions in last week's 13-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens. This week he gets a little bit better of a matchup against the Titans, even if it is on the road. The Titans rank in the middle of the pack at 16th in the NFL in pass defense, allowing 220.5 passing yards per game with six passing touchdowns allowed. Watson has 1,174 passing yards this season with seven passing touchdowns compared to just two interceptions. The veteran quarterback needs to show more touchdown ability to be considered a safe option. The good news is his top two wide receiver options, Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion Jr., have been cleared to play after missing some practice time this week. Despite his good touchdown-to-interception ratio, he carries a bit of risk in playing him as a QB1. Nevertheless, this might be a game to look Watson's way should you need a bye-week replacement at the quarterback position.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Ashton Jeanty a Low-End RB2 in Week 7
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Oct 23, 2026, 7:27 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty needs a bounce-back week, and he will take on another heavy workload in Week 7 against the Los Angeles Rams. His efficiency has gone down since the second week of the season, and he is averaging just 2.8 yards per carry. But with backup RB Mike Washington Jr. (foot/back) listed as questionable, Jeanty could assume full responsibility for the ground game. The former Boise State product posted a season-low 22 yards on 10 carries in Week 6, although he did score his first touchdown of the season. The Rams have struggled to contain the run this season, which Jeanty could use to his advantage. Still, his decrease in efficiency makes him a low-end RB2 ahead of this Week 7 matchup.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Kirk Cousins a QB2 in Tough Week 7 Matchup
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Oct 23, 2026, 7:26 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins should be up to the challenge in Week 7, even against a tough Los Angeles Rams defense. The veteran aired it out against the Buffalo Bills in Week 6, completing 23 of 41 passes for 313 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in a 33-30 loss. The Rams defense ranks second overall against the air game, allowing just 167 passing yards per game and eight passing TDs across six games, which will serve as a steep challenge for the seasoned quarterback. However, bye weeks for a handful of QB1s in Week 7 make Cousins' relative consistency attractive. He is a solid QB2 or streaming option this week.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Darren Waller Too Risky of a Bet in Week 7
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Oct 23, 2026, 7:24 PM ETCarolina Panthers tight end Darren Waller needs to rebound in a big way, but it might not be enough for fantasy managers in Week 7 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The veteran's fantasy value dipped after he posted goose eggs in Week 6, catching neither of his two targets against the Philadelphia Eagles. Waller was dealing with a toe injury before that game, but did not miss any time for injury-related reasons ahead of Sunday's game against Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers have struggled against the passing game, which could lead Bryce Young to vary his targets. However, Waller's diminished target share and poor Week 6 performance make him a risky bet, even as a deep-league streaming option.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Tommy Tremble a Deep-League Option Only in Week 7
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Oct 23, 2026, 7:23 PM ETCarolina Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble has some deep-league appeal as his team faces a struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense in Week 7. Panthers quarterback Bryce Young has favored wide receivers Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker with his targets early in the season. However, Tremble caught all four of his targets and had two touchdowns in a 25-14 Week 6 win against the Philadelphia Eagles. Tampa Bay is allowing 224 passing yards per game this season, which can allow Young to air the ball out to multiple targets on Sunday. Tremble hasn't shown consistent production for redraft leagues, but he offers value in deeper formats with multiple TE spots to fill.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Sam Darnold a QB2 in Week 7
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Oct 23, 2026, 7:21 PM ETSeattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold is best viewed as a QB2 in Week 7 against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs are No. 4 against opposing quarterbacks in fantasy, and Darnold has not exactly been a fantasy stalwart this season. Darnold has thrown seven interceptions in his last four games. He has tossed as many picks as touchdowns during this rough patch. The Chiefs are allowing just 224 passing yards and 0.8 touchdowns to opposing quarterbacks this season. They are also almost a shoo-in for recording an interception. If Seattle expects to win on Sunday night, it will have to come by riding Emanuel Wilson and the running game to victory. Additionally, this team will try to play good defense and control the game. Do not expect fireworks from Darnold this week as a result.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Emanuel Wilson a Flex Option in Week 7
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Oct 23, 2026, 7:20 PM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Emanuel Wilson seems likely to get one more crack at the starting gig with Zach Charbonnet (knee) ruled out for Week 7 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Wilson's effectiveness in fantasy this season has come on the back of four touchdowns. Otherwise, Wilson is averaging 3.48 yards per carry behind a struggling offensive line and running scheme. Things do not project to get much better in Week 7 against a Chiefs defense allowing 63.8 yards per game to opposing running backs. Wilson's best bet for a quality fantasy day will be to receive a couple of goal line carries and find his way into the end zone. Seattle's rotation includes Velus Jones Jr. and George Holani. Jones especially looked much more explosive than Wilson in Week 6 against the Denver Broncos. Wilson still projects to receive the lion's share of carries in this offense, but proceed with caution as his snap share in Week 6 fell to a measly 32%. However, volume alone could help Wilson deliver flex value in Week 7.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Jalen Coker Should Excel Against Weak Defense in Week 7
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Oct 23, 2026, 7:18 PM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker impressed in his Week 6 return, but can he keep it up in Week 7 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers? Coker had six receptions for 97 yards in Week 6 after being previously sidelined with a quadriceps injury. The third-year wideout also saw 75% of the snap share in that game, although it's likely his workload will balance out more with teammate Tetairoa McMillan against a struggling Buccaneers passing defense. Carolina has tougher defensive matchups down the road, but Coker should excel in a second straight healthy effort. Coker is a solid WR2 ahead of Week 7, with RotoBaller ranking him 18th in the position standings.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Jaxon Smith-Njigba a WR1 Despite Facing No. 1 Defense Against WRs
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Oct 23, 2026, 7:17 PM ETSeattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba should be in for another WR1 outing against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7. The Chiefs are No. 1 against opposing wide receivers in fantasy. However, JSN has faced two other top 10 defenses against wide receivers over the past two weeks in the Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers. He scored at least 22.8 fantasy points in both games. So far this season, Smith-Njigba has recorded fewer than 102 receiving yards in just one game. He has seven touchdowns to his name and is on pace to shatter his own receiving records from 2025. Seattle knows how to scheme Smith-Njigba the ball no matter the matchup. If Kansas City's offense is able to get rolling against Seattle's defense, JSN's services will be that much more necessary. Start him without any hesitation in Week 7.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Rashid Shaheed Could Receive Solid Volume in Potential Shootout in Week 7
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Oct 23, 2026, 7:15 PM ETSeattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed could see decent volume in Week 7 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Shaheed received eight targets in Week 6 with Seattle seemingly attempting to find answers in the passing game outside of Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Shaheed managed to record five receptions for 66 yards. He would have had an even better fantasy day were it not for a lost fumble. If Seattle is serious about featuring more pass catchers, Shaheed figures to benefit. He currently sits second on the team in targets with 27. He is only catching 51.8% of those targets, so there is definitely room for improvement there. Shaheed faces a tough matchup in Week 7. Kansas City is No. 1 against opposing wide receivers in fantasy this season. They are allowing 112.2 receiving yards per game and just 16.08 fantasy points per game to opposing wideouts. Shaheed's best bet for fantasy value in Week 7 will come via a big play or solid volume if the Chiefs build a lead against Seattle. This is not a week in which you should start Shaheed, but if he receives solid volume again, he will be a player worth putting on the fantasy radar.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
AJ Barner Ranked Outside the Top 25 Tight Ends in Week 7
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Oct 23, 2026, 7:14 PM ETSeattle Seahawks tight end AJ Barner is not a top 25 fantasy option in Week 7 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Although the Chiefs have been solid against most positions in fantasy this season, they are 29th against tight ends, allowing 16.08 fantasy points per game. As such, if you need a desperation start and want to play matchups, Barner is a potential sleeper. However, Barner continues to see very little volume in this offense. There does exist a world in which the Seahawks attack the Chiefs' weakness and use Barner more. His run-after-catch ability is something to exploit in this game. Still, Barner has exceeded four targets only twice this season. He has also only recorded more than three catches in one game. Unless he finds the end zone (which he has only done once), those types of numbers will not get it done for fantasy. Even with the good matchup, there are likely better options on the waiver wire. Leave Barner on waivers unless you are in a very deep league.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Tetairoa McMillan Offers Upside in Week 7 Matchup
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Oct 23, 2026, 7:12 PM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan remains an effective fantasy asset as his team prepares for a Week 7 battle against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. McMillan had six receptions for 84 yards in Week 6 against the Philadelphia Eagles, which was a dip from his earlier production only because teammate Jalen Coker returned to the gridiron. Still, the 23-year-old should see his fair share of targets from Bryce Young against a struggling Buccaneers passing defense. He's a low-end WR2 with upside in Week 7.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Seahawks D/ST Faces Tough Matchup At Home in Week 7
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Oct 23, 2026, 7:11 PM ETThe Seattle Seahawks D/ST will draw a matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7. Opposing D/STs are averaging just 2.2 points against the Chiefs this season. Seattle is allowing 20.3 points per game this season, but the Chiefs' offense is scoring 28.0. This game will pit good against good. The matchup to watch is Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III vs. his old team. Walker is averaging a whopping 133 rushing yards per game, while Seattle is allowing 96 rushing yards per game at 3.5 yards per carry. If the Seahawks can find a way to slow down Walker in his return to Seattle, this D/ST should have a solid day. However, if Walker gets loose, the Seahawks D/ST could be in for a long day. Either way, this unit is a risky play this week. They have forced a turnover in every game but two this season, but their ceiling is three fantasy points in such games. The Chiefs are not very turnover-prone, so fumbles and interceptions could be hard to come by. The Seahawks D/ST is ranked at No. 13 this week, just outside of the starting realm in 12-team leagues.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: Seattle Seahawks