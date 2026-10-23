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Nino Niederreiter Hurt in Thursday's Loss

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Oct 23, 2026, 9:44 AM ET

Winnipeg Jets winger Nino Niederreiter (face) didn't finish Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to Dallas, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Free Press reports. With 6:51 remaining in regulation, Niederreiter took a high stick to the face from teammate Tyrel Bauer. Niederreiter's 2026-27 campaign is off to a very difficult start, with no points in seven outings. He was a healthy scratch for three games at the start of the month. The 16-year veteran is averaging 12:05 of ice time, his lowest since his rookie campaign. Cole Koepke will likely get a chance to play if Niederreiter misses time.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Ken Wiebe
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Oct 23, 2026, 9:34 AM ET

Detroit Red Wings goaltender John Gibson (upper body) missed the third period of Thursday's 5-2 win over Vancouver. Gibson allowed one goal and made four saves before exiting the contest. The team initially announced Gibson was questionable to return. Throughout his career, Gibson has dealt with several injuries. However, it appears he isn't seriously hurt this time. According to Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press, Gibson got something in his eye. Michal Postava closed out Thursday's game, making seven saves. Gibson has primarily shared the net with Daniil Tarasov (undisclosed), but he isn't currently available. The American netminder is 3-3-1 for the season and has allowed 3.35 goals with a .871 save percentage.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Detroit Red Wings
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Oct 23, 2026, 9:24 AM ET

Edmonton Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm (undisclosed) is expected to miss at least one week, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton reports. The Swedish veteran was injured in Thursday's 6-5 shootout win over Carolina. So far in 2026-27, Ekholm has been quiet. In 10 games, he's recorded three points (one goal, two assists), nine SOG, eight blocks, and five hits. However, he leads all defensemen in the league with a plus-15 rating. Ekholm's steady defense has allowed his partner, Evan Bouchard, to shine offensively. Bouchard's game might suffer with a new partner. Jake Walman is set to move up in the lineup, with Shakir Mukhamadullin filling the gap on the back end.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Jason Gregor
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Oct 23, 2026, 9:17 AM ET

San Jose Sharks winger Igor Chernyshov (upper body) is set to miss time after being hurt in Thursday's win over Ottawa, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports. Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky said Chernyshov will be out for "a little bit." Chernyshov made his first 28 NHL appearances last season and was expected to kick on in 2026-27. Yet he has struggled to make an impact. In 11 games, Chernyshov has contributed two goals and two assists. With Chernyshov unavailable, Mason Marchment could get a look on the first line, though his fantasy production has been disappointing this season.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sheng Peng
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Oct 23, 2026, 9:08 AM ET

Anaheim Ducks defenseman Pavel Mintyukov (lower body) has returned home from the team's road trip. The Ducks have been traveling along the East Coast, but they were without Mintyukov on Thursday night against New Jersey. He will also miss Saturday's matchup with the Philadelphia, which will mark the final game of the team's four-game trip. Mintyukov has registered two assists and 16 blocks in nine outings this season. Nick Jensen entered the lineup as Mintyukov's replacement on Thursday, but he's a non-factor in fantasy.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Anaheim Ducks
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Oct 22, 2026, 5:58 PM ET

San Jose Sharks center Alexander Wennberg (upper body) was downgraded to week-to-week on Thursday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports. Wennberg sustained an upper-body injury in Monday's loss to Toronto and was initially deemed day-to-day. However, his injury has proved more serious than first thought. The Swedish veteran has skated as San Jose's second-line center, contributing three assists in nine games this season. In Thursday's matchup with Ottawa, Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky plans to use winger Collin Graf as Wennberg's replacement.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sheng Peng
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Oct 22, 2026, 5:48 PM ET

Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon (upper body) is set to return to the lineup on Thursday against Calgary after being activated from Injured Reserve. The Wild captain has been unavailable for four games due to an upper-body injury. After a 22-point campaign, Spurgeon hopes to regain his groove this season and has started well. Across six appearances, Spurgeon has recorded five points (one goal, four assists). Olli Maatta (upper body) is also available after missing three games, giving Minnesota back two key defensive pieces.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
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Oct 22, 2026, 5:42 PM ET

Los Angeles Kings center Quinton Byfield (upper body) is a game-time decision on Thursday against the New York Islanders, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports. Byfield sustained an upper-body injury Tuesday night against Washington and may now miss his first game of the season. Seven games into the season, Byfield boasts only one goal and one assist. If Byfield can't play against the Islanders, Erik Haula will take over as the second-line center. Scott Laughton could also see increased usage.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Zach Dooley
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Oct 22, 2026, 5:36 PM ET

Ottawa Senators goaltender Linus Ullmark (lower body) will be sidelined for 1-2 weeks. He suffered a lower-body strain in Wednesday's win over Florida, and the Senators placed Ullmark on Injured Reserve on Thursday. Ullmark has been sensational for Ottawa, posting a 7-1-0 record, a 1.33 goals-against average, and a .945 save percentage. Samuel Ersson will start Thursday's matchup with San Jose and should see additional work in the next few games. The team has recalled Jonas Johansson from the minors to serve as Ersson's backup.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
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Oct 22, 2026, 5:28 PM ET

Montreal Canadiens center Nick Suzuki (upper body) won't be in action for 2-4 weeks, the team announced Thursday. The Canadiens captain will miss time for the first time in his career. Suzuki's 546 consecutive games is the second-longest active ironman streak in the NHL, behind Colorado Avalanche defenseman Brent Burns (1,017). With Suzuki out, Montreal loses its top scorer. The 27-year-old has amassed 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in nine games. Oliver Kapanen practiced on the first line Thursday in Suzuki's absence. His fantasy stock would get a major boost if Kapanen keeps the role in the upcoming games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Oct 22, 2026, 5:20 PM ET

Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Bryan Rust (lower body) will be re-evaluated in six weeks, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports. Rust was injured in Monday's loss to Utah and will miss action for the second time this season. He sat out the first three games due to an upper-body injury. Rust has three goals and two assists in seven outings in 2026-27. Tommy Novak will jump on the top line to cover for Rust's absence on Thursday against Florida. Novak has averaged nearly a point per game so far this season and will have even more fantasy value as Sidney Crosby's running mate.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Wes Crosby
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Oct 22, 2026, 5:12 PM ET

Pittsburgh Penguins center Benjamin Kindel (undisclosed) could return to practice next week, according to general manager Kyle Dubas. Dubas shared an update on Kindel Thursday after he fainted on a team flight earlier this week. Kindel experienced a vasovagal syncope, a sudden drop in heart rate and blood pressure that reduces blood flow to the brain. The teenage forward was cleared to fly back to Pittsburgh on Wednesday. Kindel's NHL career is off to a promising start, with 39 points (19 goals, 20 assists) in 86 regular-season games. Pittsburgh will start a spell without Kindel on Thursday against Florida. Blake Lizotte will move up in the lineup to cover for Kindel's absence in the middle six.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Oct 22, 2026, 10:32 AM ET

Ottawa Senators defenseman Jake Sanderson returned to the lineup with a two-assist performance in Wednesday's 5-1 victory over Florida. After missing eight games because of a lower-body injury, Sanderson logged a game-high 22:36 of ice time. He had a power-play assist on Tim Stutzle's game-tying goal and delivered an even-strength assist to Shane Pinto, who scored Ottawa's third goal. In his 305th career game, Sanderson became the second-fastest defenseman in Senators history to reach 40 multi-point games. Erik Karlsson holds the record with 233 games. Sanderson will be back in action on Thursday in a favorable matchup against San Jose, which has allowed 3.40 goals per game.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
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Oct 22, 2026, 10:29 AM ET

Colorado Avalanche right wing Logan O'Connor (lower body) is expected to be in the lineup for the first time this season when the team hosts Tampa Bay on Friday. The 30-year-old has dealt with a lower-body injury and was placed on long-term Injured Reserve on Sept. 28. Meanwhile, forwards Nicolas Roy (lower body) and Zachary L'Heureux (upper body) are considered week-to-week. As a result, O'Connor could see extra usage in his season debut. He was a regular 20-point scorer before running into health issues and appearing in just 13 games last season.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Oct 22, 2026, 10:25 AM ET

Detroit Red Wings center J.T. Compher (undisclosed) is probable to play on Thursday against Vancouver, Helene St. James of The Detroit Free Press reports. The Red Wings are expected to have him back after seven games without Compher. At the start of the season, Compher produced two scoreless performances before landing on the shelf with an undisclosed health issue. Overall, Compher's production has been trending down since the 2022-23 season, hurting his fantasy value. His return will probably bump Sheldon Dries out of the lineup.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Helene St. James
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Oct 22, 2026, 10:22 AM ET

New York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal (knee) still doesn't have a timetable for his return, general manager Mathieu Darche said Wednesday. Barzal is nursing a knee injury and hasn't played this season. "We feel the inflammation is down, but we're still working with him about getting his strength back and how comfortable he feels," Darche said. "He's skating. ... We hope it's sooner, but at the end of the day, every day he's starting to skate a bit more, and we're hoping to at some point get him with the team, and then from there we go from there." With Barzal sidelined, Bo Horvat has been the Islanders' leading scorer with 10 points (five goals, five assists) in nine games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Oct 22, 2026, 10:20 AM ET

Boston Bruins forward Marat Khusnutdinov has signed a three-year, $11.85 million contract extension. He's currently in the final season of a two-year, $1.85 million contract. In 2025-26, Khusnutdinov posted a career-high 33 points (15 goals, 18 assists) in 77 games. Early this season, his ice time has dropped slightly, but Khusnutdinov's productivity has improved to 0.5 points per game. He has two goals and three assists in 10 outings. Four of his points have come in the last five games, giving Khusnutdinov short-term fantasy appeal.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Boston Bruins
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Oct 22, 2026, 10:15 AM ET

Ottawa Senators goaltender Linus Ullmark (lower body) was injured in the third period against the Florida Panthers on Wednesday. He had a strong performance, with 17 saves on 18 SOG in a 5-1 victory, but went down early in the third frame after making a save. Samuel Ersson closed out the game and faced only one effort from the Panthers. Senators head coach Travis Green said after the game that Ullmark left with a lower-body strain and will be further evaluated on Thursday. A serious injury to Ullmark would be a major blow for the Senators. The former Vezina Trophy winner has been nearly flawless in 2026-27, going 7-1-0 with a 1.33 goals-against average and a .945 save percentage.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
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Oct 21, 2026, 7:27 PM ET

Edmonton Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (lower body) will make his season debut on Thursday against the Carolina Hurricanes. He's been unavailable up to this point after suffering a lower-body injury at practice on Sept. 28. Nugent-Hopkins brings veteran experience and scoring ability to the Oilers' lineup. The 33-year-old has averaged 0.75 points per game over the past three seasons. Through the years, Nugent-Hopkins has always enjoyed facing the Hurricanes, posting 22 points (nine goals, 13 assists) in 23 career games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Oct 21, 2026, 7:17 PM ET

Philadelphia Flyers winger Tyson Foerster (hand) will return from a one-game absence on Wednesday against Buffalo, Jackie Spiegel of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. He has been nursing a hand injury and was initially considered a game-time decision for Wednesday's matchup. Foerster will skate alongside Sean Couturier and Alex Bump, with Michael Bunting coming out of the lineup. The Flyers hope some time off has improved Foerster's form. He's sitting on one goal and zero assists through 10 outings this season.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Jackie Spiegel
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Oct 21, 2026, 7:12 PM ET

Winger Patrik Laine still hopes to make an impact in the NHL, ESPN's Emily Kaplan reports. The Finnish forward is an unrestricted free agent after dealing with several health issues in the past few years. Last season, Laine suited up for just five games with the Montreal Canadiens, recording one assist. Kaplan reported that Laine has no intention of signing with a European team and is "motivated to prove people wrong." At 28, Laine still has time to turn his career around. When healthy, he can be a highly productive player. However, it's not a great sign that no NHL team is rushing to sign him despite his strong resume. In 537 career NHL games, Laine has scored 224 goals and 422 points.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Emily Kaplan
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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Nino Niederreiter

Hurt in Thursday's Loss
John Gibson

Exits Early Thursday
Mattias Ekholm

to Miss at Least One Week
Igor Chernyshov

to Be Out For "a Little Bit"
Rico Dowdle

Listed as Questionable to Play in Week 7
Puka Nacua

Believed to Have Suffered Minor Calf Injury
Pavel Mintyukov

Out for Rest of Road Trip
Steven Adams

Could Miss Second Straight Game
Reed Sheppard

Questionable Against Spurs
De'Aaron Fox

Iffy for Friday
Keldon Johnson

Questionable for Friday
Santi Aldama

Misses Second Straight Game
Dereck Lively II

Ruled Out Against Indiana
Colston Loveland

Leads Bears in Targets Thursday
D'Andre Swift

Cruises to Another Strong Performance
Drake Maye

has Another Superb Effort in TNF Defeat
Luther Burden III

Goes Over Century Mark, Scores in Thursday's Win
Nick Martinez

to Start Game 1 of World Series Against Brewers
Jonathan Taylor

Multiple Teams Interested in Trading for Jonathan Taylor
Dallas Goedert

Misses Practice With Knee Injury
Tobias Harris

Unavailable Again on Friday
Jonah Coleman

Trending Toward a Return in Week 7
Jake LaRavia

Questionable for Friday's Matchup With Clippers
Malik Monk

Probable for Friday
Collin Sexton

Available for Friday's Matchup With Clippers
Brandin Podziemski

Tagged as Questionable for Friday
DeVonta Smith

Misses Practice With Hamstring Injury
Spencer Jones

Sidelined on Thursday
Brock Bowers

Practices in Full on Thursday
Puka Nacua

Leaves Practice Early on Thursday With Calf Injury
Alexander Wennberg

Downgraded to Week-to-Week
Rashee Rice

Misses Another Practice on Thursday
Jared Spurgeon

Returns to Wild Lineup Thursday
Quinton Byfield

a Game-Time Call Thursday
Linus Ullmark

Out 1-2 Weeks
Nick Suzuki

Faces 2-4 Week Absence
Bryan Rust

Ruled Out for Six Weeks
Jordan Love

Upgrades to Full Practice on Thursday
Benjamin Kindel

Could Return to Practice Next Week
Lamar Jackson

Remains Limited in Practice on Thursday
Mike Evans

Not Seen at Practice on Thursday
Saquon Barkley

Returns to Practice, Expected to Play in Week 7
Baker Mayfield

Says his Thumb is "Strong Enough to Play"
Zach Charbonnet

Seahawks Officially Activate Zach Charbonnet From PUP List
David Montgomery

Not Expected to Play in Week 7
Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers Traveling to Paris on a Red-Eye Flight
Ty Jerome

Sets Grizzlies Opening-Night Record with 45 Points
Anthony Black

a Full Participant in Thursday's Practice
Oso Ighodaro

Exits Season Opener with Hip Injury
AJ Dybantsa

Ruled Out Again Friday
Jarrett Allen

Expects to Suit Up Against 76ers
Tampa Bay Rays

Rays Have Options to Start Game 1 of World Series
Jake Sanderson

Returns With Two Assists
Logan O'Connor

Expected to Make His Season Debut Friday
J.T. Compher

Probable for Thursday's Matchup
Mathew Barzal

Remains Without Timetable for Return
Marat Khusnutdinov

Bruins Extend Marat Khusnutdinov for Three Years
Los Angeles Angels

Kurt Suzuki Won't Return as Angels' Manager in 2027
Linus Ullmark

Exits Win With Lower-Body Strain
Tacko Fall

Ruled Out Against Cavaliers
Bradley Beal

Sidelined Through the Weekend
Yanic Konan Niederhauser

Out This Week for Clippers
Max Strus

Ruled Out for Clippers' Road Trip
Chicago White Sox

Roch Cholowsky Progressing Well from Wrist Injury
Shohei Ohtani

Surgery Not on the Table for Shohei Ohtani, Expected to Pitch in 2027
Brandon Woodruff

Unlikely to Return for World Series
Dalton Rushing

Undergoing Elbow Surgery, Facing Nine-Month Recovery
New York Yankees

Brian Cashman Agrees to New Contract With Yankees
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Cleared for Season Debut Thursday
Tyson Foerster

Available Wednesday
NHL

Patrik Laine is "Motivated to Prove People Wrong"
Davis Thompson

Having Issues with the Fall Swing as Bermuda Looms
Austin Eckroat

Returns at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Denny McCarthy

Appears in Bermuda Off Solid Baycurrent Classic Result
Joel Dahmen

Could Struggle Once More in Bermuda
Luke Clanton

Tries to Capitalize off Big Result in Utah
Eric Cole

Continues to Build Momentum Going Into Next Season
Andrew Novak

Returning to Port Royal In Search of Elusive Victory
Miles Russell

Making PGA Tour Appearance at Bermuda Championship
Freddy Peralta

Named ALCS MVP After Another Strong Start
Teoscar Hernández

Teoscar Hernandez a Potential Trade Candidate this Offseason
Sandy Alcantara

Marlins Expected to Exercise Sandy Alcantara's Team Option
New York Yankees

Aaron Boone Will Return as Yankees' Manager
Shohei Ohtani

Plans to Pitch in 2027
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena on the Trade Block?
J.T. Realmuto

Phillies Looking to Reduce J.T. Realmuto's Catching Workload in 2027
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