Rashid Shaheed Could Receive Solid Volume in Potential Shootout in Week 7
Oct 23, 2026, 7:15 PM ETSeattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed could see decent volume in Week 7 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Shaheed received eight targets in Week 6 with Seattle seemingly attempting to find answers in the passing game outside of Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Shaheed managed to record five receptions for 66 yards. He would have had an even better fantasy day were it not for a lost fumble. If Seattle is serious about featuring more pass catchers, Shaheed figures to benefit. He currently sits second on the team in targets with 27. He is only catching 51.8% of those targets, so there is definitely room for improvement there. Shaheed faces a tough matchup in Week 7. Kansas City is No. 1 against opposing wide receivers in fantasy this season. They are allowing 112.2 receiving yards per game and just 16.08 fantasy points per game to opposing wideouts. Shaheed's best bet for fantasy value in Week 7 will come via a big play or solid volume if the Chiefs build a lead against Seattle. This is not a week in which you should start Shaheed, but if he receives solid volume again, he will be a player worth putting on the fantasy radar.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
More Recent News
Darren Waller Too Risky of a Bet in Week 7
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Oct 23, 2026, 7:24 PM ETCarolina Panthers tight end Darren Waller needs to rebound in a big way, but it might not be enough for fantasy managers in Week 7 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The veteran's fantasy value dipped after he posted goose eggs in Week 6, catching neither of his two targets against the Philadelphia Eagles. Waller was dealing with a toe injury before that game, but did not miss any time for injury-related reasons ahead of Sunday's game against Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers have struggled against the passing game, which could lead Bryce Young to vary his targets. However, Waller's diminished target share and poor Week 6 performance make him a risky bet, even as a deep-league streaming option.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Tommy Tremble a Deep-League Option Only in Week 7
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Oct 23, 2026, 7:23 PM ETCarolina Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble has some deep-league appeal as his team faces a struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense in Week 7. Panthers quarterback Bryce Young has favored wide receivers Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker with his targets early in the season. However, Tremble caught all four of his targets and had two touchdowns in a 25-14 Week 6 win against the Philadelphia Eagles. Tampa Bay is allowing 224 passing yards per game this season, which can allow Young to air the ball out to multiple targets on Sunday. Tremble hasn't shown consistent production for redraft leagues, but he offers value in deeper formats with multiple TE spots to fill.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Sam Darnold a QB2 in Week 7
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Oct 23, 2026, 7:21 PM ETSeattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold is best viewed as a QB2 in Week 7 against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs are No. 4 against opposing quarterbacks in fantasy, and Darnold has not exactly been a fantasy stalwart this season. Darnold has thrown seven interceptions in his last four games. He has tossed as many picks as touchdowns during this rough patch. The Chiefs are allowing just 224 passing yards and 0.8 touchdowns to opposing quarterbacks this season. They are also almost a shoo-in for recording an interception. If Seattle expects to win on Sunday night, it will have to come by riding Emanuel Wilson and the running game to victory. Additionally, this team will try to play good defense and control the game. Do not expect fireworks from Darnold this week as a result.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Emanuel Wilson a Flex Option in Week 7
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Oct 23, 2026, 7:20 PM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Emanuel Wilson seems likely to get one more crack at the starting gig with Zach Charbonnet (knee) ruled out for Week 7 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Wilson's effectiveness in fantasy this season has come on the back of four touchdowns. Otherwise, Wilson is averaging 3.48 yards per carry behind a struggling offensive line and running scheme. Things do not project to get much better in Week 7 against a Chiefs defense allowing 63.8 yards per game to opposing running backs. Wilson's best bet for a quality fantasy day will be to receive a couple of goal line carries and find his way into the end zone. Seattle's rotation includes Velus Jones Jr. and George Holani. Jones especially looked much more explosive than Wilson in Week 6 against the Denver Broncos. Wilson still projects to receive the lion's share of carries in this offense, but proceed with caution as his snap share in Week 6 fell to a measly 32%. However, volume alone could help Wilson deliver flex value in Week 7.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Jalen Coker Should Excel Against Weak Defense in Week 7
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Oct 23, 2026, 7:18 PM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker impressed in his Week 6 return, but can he keep it up in Week 7 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers? Coker had six receptions for 97 yards in Week 6 after being previously sidelined with a quadriceps injury. The third-year wideout also saw 75% of the snap share in that game, although it's likely his workload will balance out more with teammate Tetairoa McMillan against a struggling Buccaneers passing defense. Carolina has tougher defensive matchups down the road, but Coker should excel in a second straight healthy effort. Coker is a solid WR2 ahead of Week 7, with RotoBaller ranking him 18th in the position standings.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Jaxon Smith-Njigba a WR1 Despite Facing No. 1 Defense Against WRs
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Oct 23, 2026, 7:17 PM ETSeattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba should be in for another WR1 outing against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7. The Chiefs are No. 1 against opposing wide receivers in fantasy. However, JSN has faced two other top 10 defenses against wide receivers over the past two weeks in the Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers. He scored at least 22.8 fantasy points in both games. So far this season, Smith-Njigba has recorded fewer than 102 receiving yards in just one game. He has seven touchdowns to his name and is on pace to shatter his own receiving records from 2025. Seattle knows how to scheme Smith-Njigba the ball no matter the matchup. If Kansas City's offense is able to get rolling against Seattle's defense, JSN's services will be that much more necessary. Start him without any hesitation in Week 7.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
AJ Barner Ranked Outside the Top 25 Tight Ends in Week 7
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Oct 23, 2026, 7:14 PM ETSeattle Seahawks tight end AJ Barner is not a top 25 fantasy option in Week 7 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Although the Chiefs have been solid against most positions in fantasy this season, they are 29th against tight ends, allowing 16.08 fantasy points per game. As such, if you need a desperation start and want to play matchups, Barner is a potential sleeper. However, Barner continues to see very little volume in this offense. There does exist a world in which the Seahawks attack the Chiefs' weakness and use Barner more. His run-after-catch ability is something to exploit in this game. Still, Barner has exceeded four targets only twice this season. He has also only recorded more than three catches in one game. Unless he finds the end zone (which he has only done once), those types of numbers will not get it done for fantasy. Even with the good matchup, there are likely better options on the waiver wire. Leave Barner on waivers unless you are in a very deep league.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Tetairoa McMillan Offers Upside in Week 7 Matchup
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Oct 23, 2026, 7:12 PM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan remains an effective fantasy asset as his team prepares for a Week 7 battle against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. McMillan had six receptions for 84 yards in Week 6 against the Philadelphia Eagles, which was a dip from his earlier production only because teammate Jalen Coker returned to the gridiron. Still, the 23-year-old should see his fair share of targets from Bryce Young against a struggling Buccaneers passing defense. He's a low-end WR2 with upside in Week 7.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Seahawks D/ST Faces Tough Matchup At Home in Week 7
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Oct 23, 2026, 7:11 PM ETThe Seattle Seahawks D/ST will draw a matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7. Opposing D/STs are averaging just 2.2 points against the Chiefs this season. Seattle is allowing 20.3 points per game this season, but the Chiefs' offense is scoring 28.0. This game will pit good against good. The matchup to watch is Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III vs. his old team. Walker is averaging a whopping 133 rushing yards per game, while Seattle is allowing 96 rushing yards per game at 3.5 yards per carry. If the Seahawks can find a way to slow down Walker in his return to Seattle, this D/ST should have a solid day. However, if Walker gets loose, the Seahawks D/ST could be in for a long day. Either way, this unit is a risky play this week. They have forced a turnover in every game but two this season, but their ceiling is three fantasy points in such games. The Chiefs are not very turnover-prone, so fumbles and interceptions could be hard to come by. The Seahawks D/ST is ranked at No. 13 this week, just outside of the starting realm in 12-team leagues.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: Seattle Seahawks
Chuba Hubbard Should Continue Dominance vs. Buccaneers
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Oct 23, 2026, 7:09 PM ETCarolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard should continue his consistent dominance when his team faces the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7. Hubbard had 28 carries for 120 yards and one touchdown in a Week 6 win against the Philadelphia Eagles, bringing him to 89 carries for 426 yards and four touchdowns, with an additional 11 catches for 85 yards and two receiving touchdowns. With teammate Jonathon Brooks (core) still on the mend, Hubbard's heavy workload should continue. The Bucs have excelled at containing the run this season, allowing just 75.5 yards per game on the ground. However, it's highly unlikely any of that impacts the 27-year-old's workload or production. Hubbard is a must-start across fantasy formats.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Jason Myers in For Another Solid Week
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Oct 23, 2026, 7:08 PM ETSeattle Seahawks kicker Jason Myers will look to deliver another solid fantasy week in Week 7 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Myers missed his first field goal of the season in Week 6 against the Denver Broncos. Otherwise, he has been incredibly accurate this year. What is more, Myers has now attempted at least three field goals in two straight games. That is more in line with his field goal volume from 2025, which has resulted in better fantasy days. So far this season, Myers' floor has been five fantasy points, with a ceiling exceeding 20 points. The Chiefs' defense presents a tough matchup for Seattle's offense, but this team should still find itself in scoring position relatively often. Start Myers as a top 10 option in Week 7.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Bryce Young A Solid Starting Option vs. Buccaneers
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Oct 23, 2026, 7:05 PM ETCarolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young has exceeded early-season expectations and is set for an intriguing matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7. Young completed 20 passes for 281 yards and two touchdowns in a 25-14 Week 6 win against the Philadelphia Eagles. He now has 1,549 passing yards, 12 total touchdowns, just two interceptions, and zero fumbles through five games this season. The Bucs' defense is allowing 224 passing yards per game this season, opening the door for Young to air the ball out to Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker. Young is a low-end QB1 against an unreliable defense.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Emanuel Wilson to Serve as Lead Back for Another Week
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 23, 2026, 6:58 PM ETThe Seattle Seahawks surprisingly ruled running back Zach Charbonnet (knee) out for the Week 7 game on Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs after activating him from the Physically Unable to Perform list earlier this week. It means that Emanuel Wilson should maintain a lead-back role for one more week, albeit against a tough Chiefs defense. Still, the 27-year-old should at least be worth a look in a flex spot in Week 7 with Charbonnet still out. Wilson has had double-digit carries in four of six games played, including each of the last three weeks. Rookie first-rounder Jadarian Price (chest) remains on Injured Reserve, too, so Wilson will only have to compete with Holani this weekend against the Chiefs. The former undrafted free agent from Fort Valley State has 87 rushing attempts so far this year for 303 yards (3.5 yards per carry) and two touchdowns on the ground, adding five catches for 50 yards and another score as a receiver. Wilson will lose most of his fantasy appeal when Charbonnet returns, but that has been postponed for one week.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Seahawks.com - John Boyle
Dallas Goedert Misses Another Practice on Friday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 23, 2026, 6:42 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (knee) missed a second straight day of practice on Friday. The Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane said that as of Thursday, there was a sense of optimism that Goedert would be ready to play for the Monday night showdown against the division-rival Dallas Cowboys, but that sense could be changing quickly after a second straight DNP for the veteran tight end. In addition to Goedert, receivers DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) missed a second straight practice and are trending in the wrong direction to play on Monday against Dallas. The 31-year-old Goedert missed Weeks 3 and 4 with an MCL sprain in his knee, so this injury could be related and require him to miss another game. Philly's offense is falling apart, with quarterback Jalen Hurts (blood clots) also out for the rest of the season. If Goedert, Smith, and Wicks cannot play, rookie first-rounder Makai Lemon figures to be QB Tanner McKee's top passing-game target. If Goedert draws a questionable tag, he will be an extremely shaky risk/reward TE1 in fantasy this week. The former second-rounder showed good chemistry with McKee in last week's loss to the Carolina Panthers, catching six of eight targets for 61 yards. He could be a safety blanket for the inexperienced QB once he is past his knee injury.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Philadelphia Eagles
Saquon Barkley Limited for Second Straight Day on Friday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 23, 2026, 6:32 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring) was listed as a limited participant in Friday's practice for the second straight day. Barkley is back practicing with the team after missing each of the last two games due to a hamstring injury he suffered in the Week 4 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, but he is not a lock to return for Monday night's showdown against the division-rival Dallas Cowboys in Week 7. If Barkley does not upgrade to a full practice on Saturday, he could very well be a game-time decision on Monday night, which would be a worst-case scenario for his fantasy managers. Dameon Pierce, who made the start in the Week 6 loss to the Carolina Panthers with Barkley out, is a must-add RB if he is available on the waiver wire and you have Barkley rostered. The 29-year-old Barkley has averaged 5.1 yards per carry through four games in 2024, but he has yet to find the end zone, and the sledding will be more difficult when he returns with quarterback Jalen Hurts (blood clots) out for the year. The Eagles could also be without their top two receivers, DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle), against Dallas. Fantasy managers will need to treat Barkley as more of a flex option this week in a decimated Eagles offense with an injury hanging over his head.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Philadelphia Eagles
Jonah Coleman Officially Questionable to Return in Week 7
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 23, 2026, 6:08 PM ETDenver Broncos rookie running back Jonah Coleman (ankle) practiced in full all week but remains questionable to come off Injured Reserve to play in the Week 7 contest on Sunday on the road against the Arizona Cardinals, according to Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports. Coleman was Denver's lead back in their Week 2 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars with J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey both banged up, but he came out of that contest with an ankle injury that sent him to IR. The 23-year-old now looks to be ready to return this weekend, but fantasy managers need to keep the talented fourth-rounder from Washington on their bench. The Broncos are expected to keep Coleman on a limited snap count in his first game back if he is officially activated from IR by Saturday's deadline. Coleman has three-down upside, but unfortunately, he will remain in a three-back timeshare in Denver as long as both Dobbins and Harvey are healthy. Coleman did not touch the football in the Week 1 loss to the division-rival Kansas City Chiefs, but he had 10 carries for 39 yards and his first touchdown and three catches for 19 yards against the Jags. He is one of the best young RBs to stash in fantasy football.--Keith Hernandez
Source: DNVR Sports - Zac Stevens
Tank Dell Officially Questionable to Return From IR in Week 7
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 23, 2026, 5:58 PM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (knee) is officially listed as questionable to come off Injured Reserve to make his season debut in Week 7 on Sunday against the New York Giants, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Sports. The Texans made it sound like Dell would return this weekend against the Giants when asked about it earlier this week, but he remains up in the air to play for the first time since December of the 2024 season, when he suffered a left-knee injury that involved several ligament tears. The injury kept the speedy former third-rounder out for the entire 2025 season. Now that Dell is on the verge of a return to the Texans' roster, he is worth stashing in deeper leagues with hopes that he can rediscover the big-play ability that he showed in his first two years in the league. The 26-year-old had 98 catches for 1,376 yards and 10 touchdowns in his first two seasons. However, it could be an uphill battle for Dell to find consistent playing time alongside Nico Collins, Jaylin Noel, and newcomer and former first-rounder Marvin Harrison Jr. for the rest of the way in 2026. If Dell is active on Sunday, he should be left on the bench where he is rostered.--Keith Hernandez
Source: KPRC 2 Sports - Aaron Wilson
Deebo Samuel Sr. to Miss a Second Straight Game
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 23, 2026, 5:51 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers veteran wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) has officially been ruled out for Week 7 against the Atlanta Falcons by head coach Kyle Shanahan, according to NBC Sports' Matt Maiocco. Samuel was expected to miss multiple weeks with a hamstring strain after he injured it in the Week 5 win over the division-rival Seattle Seahawks, so fantasy managers should not be surprised that the 30-year-old has been ruled out for a second straight week. With a bye coming in Week 8 for the Niners, Samuel's next chance to play will be in a Week 9 matchup at home against the Las Vegas Raiders. By then, the team's receiver room could look a lot different, potentially limiting Samuel's fantasy ceiling if he is even ready to return by then. The 49ers might not have brought Samuel back in 2026 if not for all of their WR injuries early on. Before his hamstring injury in Week 5, Samuel saw plenty of opportunities, catching 16 passes for 206 yards and three touchdowns in five games, adding nine carries for 78 yards on the ground. With Mike Evans (Achilles, rib) also out against Atlanta, the 49ers could be down to Christian Kirk (calf), Brandin Cooks, Jacob Cowing, and Jordan Watkins at the position.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NBC Sports Bay Area - Matt Maiocco
Mike Evans Officially Ruled Out in Week 7
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 23, 2026, 5:43 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Friday that wide receiver Mike Evans (Achilles, rib) has been ruled out for the Week 7 contest on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports. Evans went into the Monday night win over the Washington Commanders as questionable with Achilles soreness and a couple of broken ribs, but he played through the ailments, only to aggravate his Achilles injury. The 33-year-old future Hall of Famer unsurprisingly did not practice at all this week and will now try to return in Week 9 against the Las Vegas Raiders after the team's bye in Week 8. Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) is missing a second straight game as well, so San Francisco's issues at WR continue to get progressively worse each week. If Christian Kirk (calf) does not return from Injured Reserve this weekend, the Niners will be down to Brandin Cooks, Jacob Cowing, and Jordan Watkins. Tight end George Kittle should be in for a heavy workload this Sunday in Atlanta. Evans, who had 11 straight 1,000-yard seasons to start his NFL career, has been banged up all year but has been productive with 27 catches for 420 yards and three touchdowns in his first six games in the Bay Area.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NBC Sports Bay Area - Matt Maiocco
Josh Jacobs Has Touchdown-Driven RB2 Appeal In Week 7 Against Detroit
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Oct 23, 2026, 5:41 PM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs could provide an immediate scoring boost in Sunday's Week 7 matchup against Detroit, even if his workload is limited. Green Bay has averaged an NFL-worst 59.8 rushing yards per game and 2.9 yards per carry during his six-game absence. Detroit has allowed six rushing touchdowns through five games despite holding opponents to 107 rushing yards per contest. That matchup could favor Jacobs, who rushed for 929 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2025, particularly if he reclaims goal-line opportunities. Green Bay's running backs continued to struggle against Dallas last week, with Pierre Strong Jr. gaining 28 yards on 11 carries and MarShawn Lloyd managing just 10 yards on eight attempts. Strong caught five passes, potentially giving Green Bay another option on passing downs as Jacobs gets reacclimated. Head coach Matt LaFleur said Friday that Jacobs is on track to play, though his workload remains to be determined. RotoBaller ranks Jacobs RB13 for Week 7. If active, Jacobs offers RB2 value with significant touchdown upside, though fantasy managers should account for a potentially reduced workload.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller