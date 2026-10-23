Emanuel Wilson to Serve as Lead Back for Another Week
Oct 23, 2026, 6:58 PM ETThe Seattle Seahawks surprisingly ruled running back Zach Charbonnet (knee) out for the Week 7 game on Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs after activating him from the Physically Unable to Perform list earlier this week. It means that Emanuel Wilson should maintain a lead-back role for one more week, albeit against a tough Chiefs defense. Still, the 27-year-old should at least be worth a look in a flex spot in Week 7 with Charbonnet still out. Wilson has had double-digit carries in four of six games played, including each of the last three weeks. Rookie first-rounder Jadarian Price (chest) remains on Injured Reserve, too, so Wilson will only have to compete with Holani this weekend against the Chiefs. The former undrafted free agent from Fort Valley State has 87 rushing attempts so far this year for 303 yards (3.5 yards per carry) and two touchdowns on the ground, adding five catches for 50 yards and another score as a receiver. Wilson will lose most of his fantasy appeal when Charbonnet returns, but that has been postponed for one week.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Seahawks.com - John Boyle
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Dallas Goedert Misses Another Practice on Friday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 23, 2026, 6:42 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (knee) missed a second straight day of practice on Friday. The Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane said that as of Thursday, there was a sense of optimism that Goedert would be ready to play for the Monday night showdown against the division-rival Dallas Cowboys, but that sense could be changing quickly after a second straight DNP for the veteran tight end. In addition to Goedert, receivers DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) missed a second straight practice and are trending in the wrong direction to play on Monday against Dallas. The 31-year-old Goedert missed Weeks 3 and 4 with an MCL sprain in his knee, so this injury could be related and require him to miss another game. Philly's offense is falling apart, with quarterback Jalen Hurts (blood clots) also out for the rest of the season. If Goedert, Smith, and Wicks cannot play, rookie first-rounder Makai Lemon figures to be QB Tanner McKee's top passing-game target. If Goedert draws a questionable tag, he will be an extremely shaky risk/reward TE1 in fantasy this week. The former second-rounder showed good chemistry with McKee in last week's loss to the Carolina Panthers, catching six of eight targets for 61 yards. He could be a safety blanket for the inexperienced QB once he is past his knee injury.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Philadelphia Eagles
Saquon Barkley Limited for Second Straight Day on Friday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 23, 2026, 6:32 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring) was listed as a limited participant in Friday's practice for the second straight day. Barkley is back practicing with the team after missing each of the last two games due to a hamstring injury he suffered in the Week 4 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, but he is not a lock to return for Monday night's showdown against the division-rival Dallas Cowboys in Week 7. If Barkley does not upgrade to a full practice on Saturday, he could very well be a game-time decision on Monday night, which would be a worst-case scenario for his fantasy managers. Dameon Pierce, who made the start in the Week 6 loss to the Carolina Panthers with Barkley out, is a must-add RB if he is available on the waiver wire and you have Barkley rostered. The 29-year-old Barkley has averaged 5.1 yards per carry through four games in 2024, but he has yet to find the end zone, and the sledding will be more difficult when he returns with quarterback Jalen Hurts (blood clots) out for the year. The Eagles could also be without their top two receivers, DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle), against Dallas. Fantasy managers will need to treat Barkley as more of a flex option this week in a decimated Eagles offense with an injury hanging over his head.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Philadelphia Eagles
Jonah Coleman Officially Questionable to Return in Week 7
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 23, 2026, 6:08 PM ETDenver Broncos rookie running back Jonah Coleman (ankle) practiced in full all week but remains questionable to come off Injured Reserve to play in the Week 7 contest on Sunday on the road against the Arizona Cardinals, according to Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports. Coleman was Denver's lead back in their Week 2 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars with J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey both banged up, but he came out of that contest with an ankle injury that sent him to IR. The 23-year-old now looks to be ready to return this weekend, but fantasy managers need to keep the talented fourth-rounder from Washington on their bench. The Broncos are expected to keep Coleman on a limited snap count in his first game back if he is officially activated from IR by Saturday's deadline. Coleman has three-down upside, but unfortunately, he will remain in a three-back timeshare in Denver as long as both Dobbins and Harvey are healthy. Coleman did not touch the football in the Week 1 loss to the division-rival Kansas City Chiefs, but he had 10 carries for 39 yards and his first touchdown and three catches for 19 yards against the Jags. He is one of the best young RBs to stash in fantasy football.--Keith Hernandez
Source: DNVR Sports - Zac Stevens
Tank Dell Officially Questionable to Return From IR in Week 7
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 23, 2026, 5:58 PM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (knee) is officially listed as questionable to come off Injured Reserve to make his season debut in Week 7 on Sunday against the New York Giants, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Sports. The Texans made it sound like Dell would return this weekend against the Giants when asked about it earlier this week, but he remains up in the air to play for the first time since December of the 2024 season, when he suffered a left-knee injury that involved several ligament tears. The injury kept the speedy former third-rounder out for the entire 2025 season. Now that Dell is on the verge of a return to the Texans' roster, he is worth stashing in deeper leagues with hopes that he can rediscover the big-play ability that he showed in his first two years in the league. The 26-year-old had 98 catches for 1,376 yards and 10 touchdowns in his first two seasons. However, it could be an uphill battle for Dell to find consistent playing time alongside Nico Collins, Jaylin Noel, and newcomer and former first-rounder Marvin Harrison Jr. for the rest of the way in 2026. If Dell is active on Sunday, he should be left on the bench where he is rostered.--Keith Hernandez
Source: KPRC 2 Sports - Aaron Wilson
Deebo Samuel Sr. to Miss a Second Straight Game
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 23, 2026, 5:51 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers veteran wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) has officially been ruled out for Week 7 against the Atlanta Falcons by head coach Kyle Shanahan, according to NBC Sports' Matt Maiocco. Samuel was expected to miss multiple weeks with a hamstring strain after he injured it in the Week 5 win over the division-rival Seattle Seahawks, so fantasy managers should not be surprised that the 30-year-old has been ruled out for a second straight week. With a bye coming in Week 8 for the Niners, Samuel's next chance to play will be in a Week 9 matchup at home against the Las Vegas Raiders. By then, the team's receiver room could look a lot different, potentially limiting Samuel's fantasy ceiling if he is even ready to return by then. The 49ers might not have brought Samuel back in 2026 if not for all of their WR injuries early on. Before his hamstring injury in Week 5, Samuel saw plenty of opportunities, catching 16 passes for 206 yards and three touchdowns in five games, adding nine carries for 78 yards on the ground. With Mike Evans (Achilles, rib) also out against Atlanta, the 49ers could be down to Christian Kirk (calf), Brandin Cooks, Jacob Cowing, and Jordan Watkins at the position.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NBC Sports Bay Area - Matt Maiocco
Mike Evans Officially Ruled Out in Week 7
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 23, 2026, 5:43 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Friday that wide receiver Mike Evans (Achilles, rib) has been ruled out for the Week 7 contest on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports. Evans went into the Monday night win over the Washington Commanders as questionable with Achilles soreness and a couple of broken ribs, but he played through the ailments, only to aggravate his Achilles injury. The 33-year-old future Hall of Famer unsurprisingly did not practice at all this week and will now try to return in Week 9 against the Las Vegas Raiders after the team's bye in Week 8. Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) is missing a second straight game as well, so San Francisco's issues at WR continue to get progressively worse each week. If Christian Kirk (calf) does not return from Injured Reserve this weekend, the Niners will be down to Brandin Cooks, Jacob Cowing, and Jordan Watkins. Tight end George Kittle should be in for a heavy workload this Sunday in Atlanta. Evans, who had 11 straight 1,000-yard seasons to start his NFL career, has been banged up all year but has been productive with 27 catches for 420 yards and three touchdowns in his first six games in the Bay Area.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NBC Sports Bay Area - Matt Maiocco
Josh Jacobs Has Touchdown-Driven RB2 Appeal In Week 7 Against Detroit
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Oct 23, 2026, 5:41 PM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs could provide an immediate scoring boost in Sunday's Week 7 matchup against Detroit, even if his workload is limited. Green Bay has averaged an NFL-worst 59.8 rushing yards per game and 2.9 yards per carry during his six-game absence. Detroit has allowed six rushing touchdowns through five games despite holding opponents to 107 rushing yards per contest. That matchup could favor Jacobs, who rushed for 929 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2025, particularly if he reclaims goal-line opportunities. Green Bay's running backs continued to struggle against Dallas last week, with Pierre Strong Jr. gaining 28 yards on 11 carries and MarShawn Lloyd managing just 10 yards on eight attempts. Strong caught five passes, potentially giving Green Bay another option on passing downs as Jacobs gets reacclimated. Head coach Matt LaFleur said Friday that Jacobs is on track to play, though his workload remains to be determined. RotoBaller ranks Jacobs RB13 for Week 7. If active, Jacobs offers RB2 value with significant touchdown upside, though fantasy managers should account for a potentially reduced workload.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
MarShawn Lloyd Carries Significant Flex Risk In Week 7 Against Detroit
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Oct 23, 2026, 5:35 PM ETGreen Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd faces an uncertain workload in Sunday's Week 7 matchup against Detroit, particularly with Josh Jacobs nearing his season debut. Lloyd rushed eight times for just 10 yards against Dallas last week and failed to catch his lone target, while Pierre Strong Jr. handled 11 carries and caught five passes. Lloyd played 30 offensive snaps compared to Strong's 41, highlighting the competition for opportunities even before Jacobs' potential return. Lloyd has averaged just 2.5 yards per carry through six games, making his fantasy production heavily dependent on touchdowns. He scored twice against Chicago in Week 5, and Detroit has allowed six rushing touchdowns through five contests. However, Detroit has limited opponents to 107 rushing yards per game, and Jacobs could reclaim early-down and goal-line opportunities if activated. Head coach Matt LaFleur indicated Friday that Jacobs is on track to play, although his availability and workload remain uncertain. RotoBaller ranks Lloyd RB46 for Week 7, making him a touchdown-dependent option who belongs on fantasy benches outside the deepest leagues.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
George Pickens Practices in Full, Says He's Playing Monday Night
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 23, 2026, 5:32 PM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (shoulder) said his shoulder is good after upgrading to a full practice on Friday, and he will play on Monday night against the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic. "I'm doing what they're telling me to do. So, (keep) doing what they tell me to do," Pickens said when he was asked about what he needs to do to get more involved early in games. The 25-year-old was eased in on Thursday and was listed as a limited participant in practice. Pickens has taken a back seat to CeeDee Lamb so far in 2026 after a career year in 2025, but he has still been productive for his fantasy managers, catching 33 of his 52 targets for 428 yards and a touchdown in the first six games of the year. He currently ranks as the WR19 in half-PPR scoring and should be locked into all starting fantasy lineups for his Week 7 matchup against the reeling Eagles. Pickens has at least 73 receiving yards in each of his last three games and has seen double-digit targets in three contests to begin his second year in Dallas.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Jon Machota
Cincinnati Bengals Defense Is A Middling Option At Baltimore
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Oct 23, 2026, 5:31 PM ETThe Cincinnati Bengals defense will take on the AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens on the road in Week 7. The Bengals defense will have the benefit of resting the past week on their bye, but they might have a very difficult matchup ahead of them. The Ravens have been without quarterback Lamar Jackson the past two weeks as he's dealt with an ankle injury, but he is now officially questionable after participating in practice this week. It appears Jackson is trending in the right direction, which is bad news for the Bengals defense. Despite being one of the most improved defensive units this year, the Cincinnati defense will be entrenched in one of the highest-scoring games of the week against one of the most explosive offenses in the league. The Bengals defense is currently ranked 20th in our RotoBaller Week 7 rankings, making them a difficult unit to trust this week. If Jackson ends up missing this game, the Cincinnati defense could possibly be viewed as a streamable unit.--Joshua Costello
Source: Bengals.com
Trey Smack Offers Streaming Value In Week 7 Against Detroit
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Oct 23, 2026, 5:29 PM ETGreen Bay Packers kicker Trey Smack enters Sunday's Week 7 matchup against Detroit as a viable streaming option following a strong performance against Dallas. Smack converted all three field-goal attempts from 25, 44, and 29 yards and made both extra points in Green Bay's 23-13 win. The rookie is now 10-for-13 on field goals this season, including two successful kicks from at least 50 yards and a season-long 59-yard make. His perfect Week 6 outing was an encouraging response to missing two field goals and an extra point in windy conditions against Chicago. Sunday's game at Ford Field removes weather concerns, and a projected total over 50 points suggests plenty of scoring opportunities. However, Detroit has allowed opponents just four made field goals through five games, creating some uncertainty about Smack's potential volume. Green Bay has averaged only 21.2 points per game, making sustained offensive production another consideration. RotoBaller ranks Smack K10 for Week 7, making him a viable low-end K1 with the leg strength to capitalize on scoring opportunities against Detroit.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Dalton Schultz Cleared to Play in Week 7
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 23, 2026, 5:26 PM ETHouston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz (quadriceps) was on the injury report this week, but he upgraded to a full participant in Friday's practice and does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's Week 7 game against the visiting New York Giants. Even with four teams on bye again for the second straight week, the 30-year-old veteran is a somewhat uninteresting tight end streamer against the Giants. He has lost some snaps to Foster Moreau recently, with Moreau catching two touchdown passes in last week's win over the division-rival Jacksonville Jaguars in London. Schultz caught four of six targets for 33 yards in Week 6 and has not gone over 35 receiving yards since his Week 2 explosion against the Cincinnati Bengals, when he caught 12 of 14 targets for 140 yards. Disclaimer: The Week 2 game was when top receiver Nico Collins sat out with an injury. Schultz is still looking for his first touchdown of the season going into Week 7. Treat him as a touchdown-dependent TE2 against the G-Men.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Houston Texans PR
Evan McPherson Could Get Lots Of Opportunities In Week 7
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Oct 23, 2026, 5:20 PM ETCincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson will face the Baltimore Ravens on the road in Week 7. McPherson is fresh off his team's bye week and should be ready to extend his streak. The Bengals kicker has yet to miss a kick this season, nailing all 10 of his field goal attempts and all 14 of his extra-point attempts. McPherson could be called upon often in this week's game against the Ravens. The Baltimore offense is one of the best units in the league with quarterback Lamar Jackson at the helm and this contest could very well be the highest-scoring game of the week. McPherson could help the Bengals keep up with the Ravens' offense in this game. McPherson is ranked K5 in our RotoBaller Week 7 rankings, making him a strong start at the position this week.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Tucker Kraft Offers Strong TE1 Value In Week 7 Against Detroit
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Oct 23, 2026, 5:16 PM ETGreen Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft draws one of the NFL's most favorable matchups in Sunday's Week 7 game against Detroit. Kraft caught five of eight targets for 37 yards against Dallas last week, marking his fifth reception in three straight games. He has caught 25 receptions for 249 yards and 1 touchdown through six contests, with steady involvement but no dominant fantasy performance. Detroit has struggled considerably against tight ends, allowing 51 receptions for 545 yards and nine touchdowns through five games, all league highs. Kraft has enjoyed success against Detroit, scoring a receiving touchdown in three of his previous four meetings, including his last two appearances at Ford Field. Christian Watson and Matthew Golden remain significant competition for targets, but Kraft has drawn at least seven targets in three of his last four games. Kraft briefly exited last week's contest but returned and does not appear on Green Bay's final injury report. RotoBaller ranks Kraft TE6 for Week 7, making him a must-start TE1 with an excellent opportunity for his best fantasy performance of the season.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Matthew Golden Brings WR1 Value Into Week 7 Against Detroit
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Oct 23, 2026, 5:12 PM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden enters Sunday's Week 7 matchup against Detroit following consecutive 100-yard receiving performances. Golden led Green Bay with 13 targets against Dallas last week, catching six passes for 104 yards and his third touchdown of the season. He has recorded 30 receptions for 501 yards through six games, drawing at least 12 targets in three contests. Detroit has allowed an NFL-high 297.4 passing yards per game, providing another favorable matchup for Green Bay's passing attack. However, Detroit leads the league with 20 sacks, which could limit Jordan Love's downfield opportunities. Christian Watson remains a key part of the passing game, so Golden's 13-target workload may not repeat. Golden (shoulder) was limited throughout the week but carries no injury designation for Sunday, and head coach Matt LaFleur expressed no concern about his availability. RotoBaller ranks Golden WR6 for Week 7, one spot ahead of Watson. His consistent production and expanding role make him a must-start WR1 against Detroit.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Christian Watson Has WR1 Appeal In Week 7 Against Detroit
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Oct 23, 2026, 5:00 PM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson remains a strong fantasy option entering Sunday's Week 7 matchup against Detroit. Watson only caught three of eight targets for 64 yards against Dallas last week, but he still leads Green Bay with 538 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 29 receptions through six games. His 18.6-yard average highlights the big-play ability that makes him dangerous against a Detroit defense allowing an NFL-high 297.4 passing yards per game. Watson has recorded 25 receptions for 478 yards and three touchdowns in seven career meetings with Detroit. However, Detroit leads the NFL with 20 sacks, and consistent pressure could limit Watson's downfield opportunities. Watson (ankle) remained limited in practice all week but has no injury designation for Sunday, and head coach Matt LaFleur expressed no concern about his availability. RotoBaller ranks Watson WR7 for Week 7. His established scoring production and favorable matchup make him a must-start WR1 with considerable upside.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Jonah Coleman Could Be Facing Workload Restriction in Week 7
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 23, 2026, 4:59 PM ETDenver Broncos head coach Sean Payton indicated that running back Jonah Coleman (ankle) could be on a potential pitch count in Week 7 against the Arizona Cardinals, per Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports. Coleman has been on Injured Reserve since Week 2 due to an ankle injury, but he's expected to return to the field against Arizona. Across two games before the injury, Coleman recorded 58 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown on 13 touches. It's unclear how big Coleman's role will be in Denver even when he's fully recovered from the ankle issue, as the Broncos also have J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey as regular contributors in their backfield. If Coleman's workload is restricted against Arizona, he may face even more of an uphill battle to reach fantasy-relevant production in his first game back.--Will Brady
Source: DNVR Sports - Zac Stevens
Mike Gesicki With Potential Upside In High-Scoring Game
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Oct 23, 2026, 4:51 PM ETCincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki will face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 7. Gesicki is fresh off a bye week and ready to find the end zone again. The veteran tight end has been a strong start at the position in three of five games this season, finding the end zone four times so far. Despite not seeing a high volume of targets behind Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, Gesicki has been a big target for Joe Burrow when the team gets to the red zone. The big tight end could find more success against a Ravens defense that is allowing production to opposing tight ends. Gesicki is ranked TE20 in our RotoBaller Week 7 PPR rankings, making him a low-end TE2 with the upside of a touchdown each week. Fantasy managers could turn to Gesicki this week in a game that is expected to be high-scoring.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Jordan Love Has Elite QB1 Outlook In Week 7 Against Detroit
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Oct 23, 2026, 4:48 PM ETGreen Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love faces a favorable Week 7 matchup against Detroit after throwing two touchdown passes in each of his first five games. He recorded one passing touchdown and his first rushing score of the season in last week's 23-13 win over Dallas. Detroit ranks last in the NFL in pass defense, allowing 297.4 yards per game and 14 passing touchdowns through five contests. However, Detroit leads the league with 20 sacks, making Green Bay's pass protection the primary concern. Love (back) was limited Wednesday after absorbing several hits against Dallas but returned to full practice Thursday. Guard Aaron Banks (knee/toe) is questionable for Sunday, while receivers Christian Watson (ankle) and Matthew Golden (shoulder) are expected to play despite being limited in practice. Love has thrown eight touchdowns without an interception in three career starts at Ford Field. RotoBaller ranks him QB3 in Tier 1 for Week 7. With Watson and Golden threatening downfield, Love is a must-start quarterback with the potential for one of the week's highest fantasy scores.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Zach Charbonnet Ruled Out, Has Not Suffered a Setback
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 23, 2026, 4:46 PM ETSeattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said that running back Zach Charbonnet (knee) will remain inactive for the team's Week 7 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, per Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune. Charbonnet has yet to play in 2026 as he recovers from the torn ACL that he suffered during last year's playoffs. However, he was recently activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list and was widely expected to play against Kansas City, with some reporting indicating that Charbonnet would play a significant role right away. Per Bell, Macdonald said that Charbonnet's absence in Week 7 is "part of the plan" and not the result of a setback in his recovery. With Charbonnet sidelined, Seahawks back Emanuel Wilson should be expected to operate as the team's lead back against the Chiefs.--Will Brady
Source: Tacoma News Tribune - Gregg Bell