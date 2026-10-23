John Gibson Exits Early Thursday
Oct 23, 2026, 9:34 AM ETDetroit Red Wings goaltender John Gibson (upper body) missed the third period of Thursday's 5-2 win over Vancouver. Gibson allowed one goal and made four saves before exiting the contest. The team initially announced Gibson was questionable to return. Throughout his career, Gibson has dealt with several injuries. However, it appears he isn't seriously hurt this time. According to Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press, Gibson got something in his eye. Michal Postava closed out Thursday's game, making seven saves. Gibson has primarily shared the net with Daniil Tarasov (undisclosed), but he isn't currently available. The American netminder is 3-3-1 for the season and has allowed 3.35 goals with a .871 save percentage.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Detroit Red Wings
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Mattias Ekholm to Miss at Least One Week
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 23, 2026, 9:24 AM ETEdmonton Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm (undisclosed) is expected to miss at least one week, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton reports. The Swedish veteran was injured in Thursday's 6-5 shootout win over Carolina. So far in 2026-27, Ekholm has been quiet. In 10 games, he's recorded three points (one goal, two assists), nine SOG, eight blocks, and five hits. However, he leads all defensemen in the league with a plus-15 rating. Ekholm's steady defense has allowed his partner, Evan Bouchard, to shine offensively. Bouchard's game might suffer with a new partner. Jake Walman is set to move up in the lineup, with Shakir Mukhamadullin filling the gap on the back end.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Jason Gregor
Igor Chernyshov to Be Out For "a Little Bit"
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 23, 2026, 9:17 AM ETSan Jose Sharks winger Igor Chernyshov (upper body) is set to miss time after being hurt in Thursday's win over Ottawa, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports. Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky said Chernyshov will be out for "a little bit." Chernyshov made his first 28 NHL appearances last season and was expected to kick on in 2026-27. Yet he has struggled to make an impact. In 11 games, Chernyshov has contributed two goals and two assists. With Chernyshov unavailable, Mason Marchment could get a look on the first line, though his fantasy production has been disappointing this season.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sheng Peng
Pavel Mintyukov Out for Rest of Road Trip
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 23, 2026, 9:08 AM ETAnaheim Ducks defenseman Pavel Mintyukov (lower body) has returned home from the team's road trip. The Ducks have been traveling along the East Coast, but they were without Mintyukov on Thursday night against New Jersey. He will also miss Saturday's matchup with the Philadelphia, which will mark the final game of the team's four-game trip. Mintyukov has registered two assists and 16 blocks in nine outings this season. Nick Jensen entered the lineup as Mintyukov's replacement on Thursday, but he's a non-factor in fantasy.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Anaheim Ducks
Alexander Wennberg Downgraded to Week-to-Week
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 22, 2026, 5:58 PM ETSan Jose Sharks center Alexander Wennberg (upper body) was downgraded to week-to-week on Thursday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports. Wennberg sustained an upper-body injury in Monday's loss to Toronto and was initially deemed day-to-day. However, his injury has proved more serious than first thought. The Swedish veteran has skated as San Jose's second-line center, contributing three assists in nine games this season. In Thursday's matchup with Ottawa, Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky plans to use winger Collin Graf as Wennberg's replacement.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sheng Peng
Jared Spurgeon Returns to Wild Lineup Thursday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 22, 2026, 5:48 PM ETMinnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon (upper body) is set to return to the lineup on Thursday against Calgary after being activated from Injured Reserve. The Wild captain has been unavailable for four games due to an upper-body injury. After a 22-point campaign, Spurgeon hopes to regain his groove this season and has started well. Across six appearances, Spurgeon has recorded five points (one goal, four assists). Olli Maatta (upper body) is also available after missing three games, giving Minnesota back two key defensive pieces.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Quinton Byfield a Game-Time Call Thursday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 22, 2026, 5:42 PM ETLos Angeles Kings center Quinton Byfield (upper body) is a game-time decision on Thursday against the New York Islanders, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports. Byfield sustained an upper-body injury Tuesday night against Washington and may now miss his first game of the season. Seven games into the season, Byfield boasts only one goal and one assist. If Byfield can't play against the Islanders, Erik Haula will take over as the second-line center. Scott Laughton could also see increased usage.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Zach Dooley
Linus Ullmark Out 1-2 Weeks
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 22, 2026, 5:36 PM ETOttawa Senators goaltender Linus Ullmark (lower body) will be sidelined for 1-2 weeks. He suffered a lower-body strain in Wednesday's win over Florida, and the Senators placed Ullmark on Injured Reserve on Thursday. Ullmark has been sensational for Ottawa, posting a 7-1-0 record, a 1.33 goals-against average, and a .945 save percentage. Samuel Ersson will start Thursday's matchup with San Jose and should see additional work in the next few games. The team has recalled Jonas Johansson from the minors to serve as Ersson's backup.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Nick Suzuki Faces 2-4 Week Absence
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 22, 2026, 5:28 PM ETMontreal Canadiens center Nick Suzuki (upper body) won't be in action for 2-4 weeks, the team announced Thursday. The Canadiens captain will miss time for the first time in his career. Suzuki's 546 consecutive games is the second-longest active ironman streak in the NHL, behind Colorado Avalanche defenseman Brent Burns (1,017). With Suzuki out, Montreal loses its top scorer. The 27-year-old has amassed 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in nine games. Oliver Kapanen practiced on the first line Thursday in Suzuki's absence. His fantasy stock would get a major boost if Kapanen keeps the role in the upcoming games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Bryan Rust Ruled Out for Six Weeks
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 22, 2026, 5:20 PM ETPittsburgh Penguins right wing Bryan Rust (lower body) will be re-evaluated in six weeks, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports. Rust was injured in Monday's loss to Utah and will miss action for the second time this season. He sat out the first three games due to an upper-body injury. Rust has three goals and two assists in seven outings in 2026-27. Tommy Novak will jump on the top line to cover for Rust's absence on Thursday against Florida. Novak has averaged nearly a point per game so far this season and will have even more fantasy value as Sidney Crosby's running mate.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Wes Crosby
Benjamin Kindel Could Return to Practice Next Week
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 22, 2026, 5:12 PM ETPittsburgh Penguins center Benjamin Kindel (undisclosed) could return to practice next week, according to general manager Kyle Dubas. Dubas shared an update on Kindel Thursday after he fainted on a team flight earlier this week. Kindel experienced a vasovagal syncope, a sudden drop in heart rate and blood pressure that reduces blood flow to the brain. The teenage forward was cleared to fly back to Pittsburgh on Wednesday. Kindel's NHL career is off to a promising start, with 39 points (19 goals, 20 assists) in 86 regular-season games. Pittsburgh will start a spell without Kindel on Thursday against Florida. Blake Lizotte will move up in the lineup to cover for Kindel's absence in the middle six.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Jake Sanderson Returns With Two Assists
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 22, 2026, 10:32 AM ETOttawa Senators defenseman Jake Sanderson returned to the lineup with a two-assist performance in Wednesday's 5-1 victory over Florida. After missing eight games because of a lower-body injury, Sanderson logged a game-high 22:36 of ice time. He had a power-play assist on Tim Stutzle's game-tying goal and delivered an even-strength assist to Shane Pinto, who scored Ottawa's third goal. In his 305th career game, Sanderson became the second-fastest defenseman in Senators history to reach 40 multi-point games. Erik Karlsson holds the record with 233 games. Sanderson will be back in action on Thursday in a favorable matchup against San Jose, which has allowed 3.40 goals per game.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Logan O'Connor Expected to Make His Season Debut Friday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 22, 2026, 10:29 AM ETColorado Avalanche right wing Logan O'Connor (lower body) is expected to be in the lineup for the first time this season when the team hosts Tampa Bay on Friday. The 30-year-old has dealt with a lower-body injury and was placed on long-term Injured Reserve on Sept. 28. Meanwhile, forwards Nicolas Roy (lower body) and Zachary L'Heureux (upper body) are considered week-to-week. As a result, O'Connor could see extra usage in his season debut. He was a regular 20-point scorer before running into health issues and appearing in just 13 games last season.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
J.T. Compher Probable for Thursday's Matchup
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 22, 2026, 10:25 AM ETDetroit Red Wings center J.T. Compher (undisclosed) is probable to play on Thursday against Vancouver, Helene St. James of The Detroit Free Press reports. The Red Wings are expected to have him back after seven games without Compher. At the start of the season, Compher produced two scoreless performances before landing on the shelf with an undisclosed health issue. Overall, Compher's production has been trending down since the 2022-23 season, hurting his fantasy value. His return will probably bump Sheldon Dries out of the lineup.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Helene St. James
Mathew Barzal Remains Without Timetable for Return
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 22, 2026, 10:22 AM ETNew York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal (knee) still doesn't have a timetable for his return, general manager Mathieu Darche said Wednesday. Barzal is nursing a knee injury and hasn't played this season. "We feel the inflammation is down, but we're still working with him about getting his strength back and how comfortable he feels," Darche said. "He's skating. ... We hope it's sooner, but at the end of the day, every day he's starting to skate a bit more, and we're hoping to at some point get him with the team, and then from there we go from there." With Barzal sidelined, Bo Horvat has been the Islanders' leading scorer with 10 points (five goals, five assists) in nine games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Bruins Extend Marat Khusnutdinov for Three Years
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 22, 2026, 10:20 AM ETBoston Bruins forward Marat Khusnutdinov has signed a three-year, $11.85 million contract extension. He's currently in the final season of a two-year, $1.85 million contract. In 2025-26, Khusnutdinov posted a career-high 33 points (15 goals, 18 assists) in 77 games. Early this season, his ice time has dropped slightly, but Khusnutdinov's productivity has improved to 0.5 points per game. He has two goals and three assists in 10 outings. Four of his points have come in the last five games, giving Khusnutdinov short-term fantasy appeal.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Boston Bruins
Linus Ullmark Exits Win With Lower-Body Strain
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 22, 2026, 10:15 AM ETOttawa Senators goaltender Linus Ullmark (lower body) was injured in the third period against the Florida Panthers on Wednesday. He had a strong performance, with 17 saves on 18 SOG in a 5-1 victory, but went down early in the third frame after making a save. Samuel Ersson closed out the game and faced only one effort from the Panthers. Senators head coach Travis Green said after the game that Ullmark left with a lower-body strain and will be further evaluated on Thursday. A serious injury to Ullmark would be a major blow for the Senators. The former Vezina Trophy winner has been nearly flawless in 2026-27, going 7-1-0 with a 1.33 goals-against average and a .945 save percentage.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Cleared for Season Debut Thursday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 21, 2026, 7:27 PM ETEdmonton Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (lower body) will make his season debut on Thursday against the Carolina Hurricanes. He's been unavailable up to this point after suffering a lower-body injury at practice on Sept. 28. Nugent-Hopkins brings veteran experience and scoring ability to the Oilers' lineup. The 33-year-old has averaged 0.75 points per game over the past three seasons. Through the years, Nugent-Hopkins has always enjoyed facing the Hurricanes, posting 22 points (nine goals, 13 assists) in 23 career games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Tyson Foerster Available Wednesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 21, 2026, 7:17 PM ETPhiladelphia Flyers winger Tyson Foerster (hand) will return from a one-game absence on Wednesday against Buffalo, Jackie Spiegel of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. He has been nursing a hand injury and was initially considered a game-time decision for Wednesday's matchup. Foerster will skate alongside Sean Couturier and Alex Bump, with Michael Bunting coming out of the lineup. The Flyers hope some time off has improved Foerster's form. He's sitting on one goal and zero assists through 10 outings this season.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Jackie Spiegel
Patrik Laine is "Motivated to Prove People Wrong"
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 21, 2026, 7:12 PM ETWinger Patrik Laine still hopes to make an impact in the NHL, ESPN's Emily Kaplan reports. The Finnish forward is an unrestricted free agent after dealing with several health issues in the past few years. Last season, Laine suited up for just five games with the Montreal Canadiens, recording one assist. Kaplan reported that Laine has no intention of signing with a European team and is "motivated to prove people wrong." At 28, Laine still has time to turn his career around. When healthy, he can be a highly productive player. However, it's not a great sign that no NHL team is rushing to sign him despite his strong resume. In 537 career NHL games, Laine has scored 224 goals and 422 points.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Emily Kaplan
Hurricanes Activate Seth Jarvis From Injured Reserve
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 21, 2026, 7:03 PM ETCarolina Hurricanes winger Seth Jarvis (shoulder) was activated from Injured Reserve Wednesday. This sets the stage for him to make his season debut on Thursday against Edmonton. Jarvis was initially expected to be out until November after an offseason shoulder injury. He had dealt with a shoulder issue for several years. Now that he's at 100 percent, Jarvis may be even more productive. He has reached 30 goals and 60 points in three consecutive seasons. At Wednesday's practice, Jarvis skated on the third line. He's also set to strengthen Carolina's power play.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Carolina Hurricanes