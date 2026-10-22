Collin Sexton Available for Friday's Matchup With Clippers
Oct 22, 2026, 9:05 PM ETLos Angeles Lakers guard Collin Sexton (calf) is available for Friday's matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers. The 27-year-old missed Wednesday's regular-season opener due to a calf strain but is now set to make his Lakers debut. Sexton averaged 17.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.5 steals in 26 games with Chicago last season while shooting 48.2 percent from the field and 41.0 percent from three-point range. His fantasy upside could be limited in 2026-27, as Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves are expected to handle most of the Lakers' offensive responsibilities.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Brandin Podziemski Tagged Questionable for Friday
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 22, 2026, 8:56 PM ETGolden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (back) is listed as questionable for Friday's matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies. Podziemski missed Wednesday's regular-season opener, a 127-105 loss to the Lakers due to bilateral lower-back soreness and could miss his second straight contest. The 23-year-old averaged a career-high 13.8 points in 28.5 minutes per game during the 2025-26 campaign and should remain a useful fantasy contributor once healthy.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
Spencer Jones Sidelined on Thursday
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 22, 2026, 8:45 PM ETAccording to Justin Martinez of The Oklahoman, Denver Nuggets forward Spencer Jones (hamstring) will miss Thursday's regular-season opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Jones strained his left hamstring early in training camp and is now also dealing with a right hamstring injury. Trevor Brazile could see additional minutes in Jones' absence, but he is unlikely to make a significant fantasy impact Thursday.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Justin Martinez
Ty Jerome Sets Grizzlies Opening-Night Record with 45 Points
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 22, 2026, 1:47 PM ETMemphis Grizzlies guard Ty Jerome poured in a career-high 45 points in Wednesday's 123-103 win over the Utah Jazz, adding seven rebounds, six assists, and five three-pointers. He shot 17-for-25 from the field and committed just one turnover in 32 minutes, breaking Ja Morant's franchise opening-night record of 44 points. With Morant now in Portland, Jerome has the keys to Memphis' offense, and Wednesday was a strong first look at what that role can produce. The bigger question is durability after injuries limited the 29-year-old to 15 games last season, but the opportunity is there for a major jump if he can stay on the floor.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Anthony Black a Full Participant in Thursday's Practice
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 22, 2026, 1:42 PM ETOrlando Magic guard/forward Anthony Black (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, according to head coach Sean Sweeney. The session was mostly a walkthrough and film work following Wednesday's loss to Atlanta, but Black also got shots up afterward. The 22-year-old missed the entire preseason and the opener with a right ankle sprain, making Friday's matchup with Minnesota his next chance to return. Black averaged 15.0 points, 3.7 assists, and 1.4 steals in 29.8 minutes last season. His return would tighten Orlando's bench rotation after Tristan da Silva scored 14 points with four threes Wednesday.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Jason Beede
Oso Ighodaro Exits Season Opener with Hip Injury
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 22, 2026, 1:36 PM ETPhoenix Suns center Oso Ighodaro (hip) exited Wednesday's 124-83 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers shortly before halftime and did not return. The 24-year-old was seen grabbing at his right hip after missing the preseason finale with hip soreness. Ighodaro had eight points, three rebounds, and three assists on 4-for-7 shooting in 14 minutes before leaving. With Mark Williams (shoulder) sidelined for an extended period, any absence would leave Khaman Maluach with a larger role at center and could push two-way big Duop Reath into the rotation. Maluach saw only 8.9 minutes per game as a rookie, but there would be plenty more opportunity available if Ighodaro is forced to miss time.--Brian Dailisan
Source: azcentral
AJ Dybantsa Ruled Out Again Friday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 22, 2026, 1:29 PM ETWashington Wizards forward AJ Dybantsa (ankle) is out for Friday's game against the Toronto Raptors, according to head coach Brian Keefe. The 19-year-old remains day-to-day with the left ankle sprain he suffered in the preseason finale, delaying his NBA debut for a second straight game. Dybantsa averaged 12.8 points in 21.5 minutes across four preseason appearances. Bilal Coulibaly started in his place Wednesday and delivered 11 points, four steals, and two blocks on 4-for-6 shooting. With Dybantsa sidelined again, Coulibaly should remain heavily involved, and his ability to pile up defensive stats gives him some short-term fantasy appeal.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Greg Finberg
Jarrett Allen Expects to Suit Up Against 76ers
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 22, 2026, 1:23 PM ETCleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (knee) said he expects to play in Thursday's season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers, according to Chris Fedor. Allen remains questionable with right patellar tendinopathy, the same knee that cost him 10 games last March. The 28-year-old averaged 15.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.0 steal on 63.8 percent shooting across 56 games last season. His optimism puts him on track for his usual starting role, though fantasy managers should still confirm his status before tip-off. If Allen is ruled out, Evan Mobley would likely shift to center, with Jaylon Tyson a candidate to enter the starting five.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Chris Fedor
Tacko Fall Ruled Out Against Cavaliers
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 22, 2026, 9:20 AM ETPhiladelphia 76ers center Tacko Fall (quadriceps) is out for Thursday's home opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The 30-year-old missed the entire preseason with a separate left hip strain before landing a two-way deal Saturday, and he also sat out Tuesday's win over New York. Fall hasn't appeared in an NBA game since 2021-22, so his absence carries little fantasy weight. Adem Bona should continue handling the backup center minutes behind Joel Embiid after recording three rebounds, one assist, and one block in 10 minutes Tuesday. With Dominick Barlow (back) and Ariel Hukporti (Achilles) also out and Dean Wade (ankle) questionable, Philadelphia could turn to more small-ball looks with LeBron James.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Bradley Beal Sidelined Through the Weekend
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 22, 2026, 9:13 AM ETLos Angeles Clippers guard Bradley Beal (knee) won't play this week or travel for Sunday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to Joey Linn. The 33-year-old continues to manage right knee inflammation after recovering from surgery for last season's left hip fracture, and there remains no firm timetable for his return. His absence should keep rookie Keaton Wagler involved after he posted 15 points, five rebounds, and five assists in Wednesday's opener, while Darius Garland handled much of the scoring with 30 points. Beal had yet to resume five-on-five work earlier this month, so there is still little reason to expect a quick return.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Joey Linn
Yanic Konan Niederhauser Out This Week for Clippers
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 22, 2026, 9:07 AM ETLos Angeles Clippers center Yanic Konan Niederhauser (foot) is making progress but won't play this week or travel for Sunday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to Joey Linn. The 23-year-old underwent surgery in March after suffering a right Lisfranc injury against Indiana. Niederhauser averaged 4.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 0.7 blocks in 10.3 minutes across 41 games as a rookie but was trending up before getting hurt, posting 8.2 points and 6.2 rebounds over his final five appearances. Isaiah Jackson started Wednesday's opener, while Brook Lopez had 17 points and 11 rebounds off the bench, leaving Niederhauser with a crowded path to minutes once cleared.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Joey Linn
Max Strus Ruled Out for Clippers' Road Trip
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 22, 2026, 8:57 AM ETLos Angeles Clippers forward Max Strus (foot) will remain out this week and won't travel for Sunday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to Joey Linn. Strus is progressing from the partial plantar fascia tear in his right foot that he suffered during the preseason opener and is due to be reevaluated four weeks after the injury. Kris Dunn started alongside Darius Garland on Wednesday, producing seven points, seven assists, three steals, and two blocks. With Brandon Ingram (Achilles) and Bradley Beal (knee) also sidelined, Dunn should retain meaningful minutes and offers more immediate fantasy value through his defensive production.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Joey Linn
Brandon Ingram Remains Sidelined This Week
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 22, 2026, 8:49 AM ETLos Angeles Clippers guard/forward Brandon Ingram (Achilles) will remain sidelined this week and will not travel for Sunday's road game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The two-time All-Star is making progress after undergoing surgery on his right heel in May that also addressed a partially torn Achilles tendon, but there is still no timetable for his return. Ingram averaged 21.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.7 assists across 77 games for Toronto last season. Rui Hachimura should continue starting in his absence, while rookie Keaton Wagler has a path to steady bench usage after posting 15 points, five rebounds, and five assists in Wednesday's opener.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Joey Linn
Jarrett Allen Questionable for Season Opener Against 76ers
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 22, 2026, 8:40 AM ETCleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (knee) is questionable for Thursday's season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers with right patellar tendinopathy. The 28-year-old dealt with severe tendinitis in the same knee last March, missing 10 games before acknowledging the discomfort was still lingering entering the playoffs. Allen averaged 12.7 points and 7.2 rebounds across 18 postseason games. If he sits, Evan Mobley would likely spend more time at center, while Jaylon Tyson could see a larger role after making 42 starts and shooting 44.6 percent from three last season. Khalifa Diop's (knee) absence could also open up a few extra reserve minutes for Thomas Bryant.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Malik Monk Ruled Out Against Clippers
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 21, 2026, 9:47 PM ETSacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's season opener against the Los Angeles Clippers, according to Sean Cunningham. Monk did not appear during the preseason and has been managing left ankle soreness throughout training camp. He averaged 12.5 points, 3.0 assists, and 2.0 three-pointers across 62 games last season. With Ben Simmons (Achilles) also out for the season, Sacramento's backcourt depth is already being tested. Nique Clifford and Emanuel Sharp should pick up additional minutes, with Clifford carrying the stronger fantasy outlook after averaging 8.6 points and 3.8 rebounds as a rookie.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Sean Cunningham
Khaman Maluach to Start Season Opener Against Portland
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 21, 2026, 9:36 PM ETPhoenix Suns center Khaman Maluach will start Wednesday's season opener against the Portland Trail Blazers, according to The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin. The 20-year-old gets the opening-night nod over Oso Ighodaro after the two competed throughout camp with Mark Williams (shoulder) sidelined following surgery. Maluach averaged 3.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 0.7 blocks in 8.9 minutes across 46 games as a rookie but closed the preseason with seven points and 12 boards in 24 minutes against Utah. If he keeps the job, his rebounding and shot-blocking give him a path to useful fantasy production.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Duane Rankin
Micah Potter Available Against Suns
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 21, 2026, 9:31 PM ETPortland Trail Blazers forward/center Micah Potter (illness) is available for Wednesday's season opener against the Phoenix Suns. He missed the preseason finale while sick. The 28-year-old sits behind Donovan Clingan, Robert Williams III, and Yang Hansen on the center depth chart, so minutes will be hard to find. Potter's best path is his shooting. He hit 42.3 percent of his 3.6 three-point attempts per game with Indiana last season, averaging 9.7 points and 5.0 rebounds in 19.3 minutes. He saw only 10.8 minutes per game this preseason, so fantasy managers can leave him on waivers until injuries thin out Portland's frontcourt.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Trail Blazers PR
Deni Avdija Will Play and Start Against Suns
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 21, 2026, 9:23 PM ETPortland Trail Blazers guard/forward Deni Avdija (ankle) says he will play and start in Wednesday's season opener against the Phoenix Suns, according to The Athletic's Jason Quick. The 25-year-old had been questionable with right ankle soreness after a strong preseason. Avdija averaged career highs of 24.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 6.7 assists last season despite shooting 31.8 percent from three. He also dropped 41 points and 12 assists against Phoenix in April's Play-In win. His availability removes a potential spot start for Sidy Cissoko, though sharing creation duties with Ja Morant and Damian Lillard could lower Avdija's usage from last season.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Jason Quick
Stephen Curry Good to Go Wednesday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 21, 2026, 9:19 PM ETGolden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (ankle) is available for Wednesday's season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers after tweaking his right ankle during Sunday's open practice. The 38-year-old practiced fully Monday and entered the matchup listed as probable, so the injury never appeared likely to keep him out. With Brandin Podziemski (back) sidelined, Curry should remain at the center of Golden State's offense. He closed the preseason with 20 points, five assists, and four rebounds in 26 minutes against Portland. The bigger fantasy concern is durability after a right knee issue limited him to 43 games last season, when he averaged 26.6 points and 4.7 assists.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Brett Siegel
Nikola Topic Out Again on Thursday
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 21, 2026, 7:56 PM ETOklahoma City Thunder guard Nikola Topic (back) will miss his second consecutive game Thursday against the Denver Nuggets. Topic still has no timetable for his return and could be sidelined for an extended period. The 21-year-old has endured a difficult start to his NBA career, suffering a torn left ACL that wiped out his rookie season, receiving a testicular cancer diagnosis that delayed his debut until February, and undergoing offseason back surgery. Topic has appeared in just 10 NBA games thus far and remains off the fantasy radar in most formats.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
Jett Howard Out on Wednesday
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 21, 2026, 7:44 PM ETThe Dallas Mavericks announced that guard/forward Jett Howard (calf) will miss Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Houston Rockets due to right calf tightness. The 23-year-old's next opportunity to make his Mavericks debut comes Friday against the Indiana Pacers. Before joining Dallas, Howard spent three seasons with the Orlando Magic, averaging 4.5 points and 1.2 rebounds in 11.0 minutes per contest. Howard is unlikely to have a significant fantasy impact once healthy, as he is expected to play a limited role in Dallas' rotation.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Mavs PR