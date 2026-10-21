Rasmus Dahlin Returns to Action Wednesday

Oct 21, 2026, 9:36 AM ET

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake McCabe (face) wasn't able to complete Tuesday's matchup with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Midway through the first period, he took a high stick from Blue Jackets forward Kent Johnson and exited the game. Johnson's stick caught McCabe around his left eye area. McCabe was on the ice for a lengthy period before being assisted away by Toronto's medical staff. The hardworking defenseman was limited to 4:15 of ice time. Fortunately, McCabe appears to have avoided a serious injury. Maple Leafs head coach Jim Hiller said after the game that McCabe was doing "OK." 11 games into the season, McCabe is still searching for his first points. However, he leads the team with 21 blocks and ranks first among Maple Leafs defensemen with 15 hits.