Rashee Rice Won't Practice on Wednesday
Oct 21, 2026, 1:12 PM ETKansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that wide receiver Rashee Rice (hamstring) will not practice on Wednesday, according to Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com. It is not the start to the week that fantasy managers were hoping for after Rice missed the Week 6 win over the division-rival Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, but Reid did say that Rice is making progress. Fantasy managers will want to keep a close eye on Rice's practice status through Friday as the team prepares for a Sunday night showdown against the Seattle Seahawks on the road. The 26-year-old has not played since suffering a hamstring injury in the first quarter of the Week 4 win against the division-rival Las Vegas Raiders (the Chiefs had a bye in Week 5). Fellow wideout Xavier Worthy benefited from Rice's absence against the Chargers, catching all seven of his targets for a season-high 73 yards in the 22-6 win. Worthy and veteran tight end Travis Kelce would both have higher ceilings again this weekend in Seattle if Rice misses a second consecutive game.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ChiefsDigest.com - Matt Derrick
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Lamar Jackson Still Absent From Practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 21, 2026, 1:02 PM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) is missing from practice on Wednesday and has not practiced with the team since Oct. 4, according to Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Banner. Jackson will be in danger of missing a third straight game in Week 7 against the division-rival Cincinnati Bengals if he cannot return to the practice field on Thursday or Friday. Head coach Jesse Minter said that Jackson could practice this week and return to face the Bengals, but the team also said the same thing last week before the 29-year-old former MVP missed a second straight game in the loss to the division-rival Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Jackson sprained his left ankle in the win over the Tennessee Titans on Oct. 4, and the Ravens are being extra cautious with his recovery. Jackson is a must-start in all fantasy leagues whenever he is active, but backup Tyler Huntley could be in play for a third straight week as a QB2 streamer in superflex leagues in what could be a shootout at home against the Bengals this weekend.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Baltimore Banner - Jonas Shaffer
Baker Mayfield Throwing With a Glove on During Practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 21, 2026, 12:54 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (thumb) is throwing with a glove on his injured right hand in practice on Wednesday, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. As expected, Mayfield is back at practice on Wednesday, although the Buccaneers have not decided whether he will return this weekend to face the division-rival Carolina Panthers on the road. The 31-year-old veteran has not played since dislocating the thumb on his throwing hand on Sept. 27. Head coach Todd Bowles said that the team is planning for undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels to make another start against the Panthers, but Mayfield could have something to say about that if he looks good during practices through Friday. If Mayfield makes his return after a three-game absence to face Carolina, he will be an even riskier low-end QB2 in superflex fantasy leagues. The two-time Pro Bowler threw for 615 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions in the first three games of the year before he injured his thumb in Week 3 against the Minnesota Vikings.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Tampa Bay Times - Rick Stroud
Braelon Allen to Continue to See Touches
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 21, 2026, 12:46 PM ETNew York Jets running back Braelon Allen has served as the team's starting running back for each of the last three weeks with Breece Hall (quadriceps) out with an injury. Head coach Aaron Glenn said on Wednesday that Allen "is going to get touches, too," when Hall returns to action, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. Hall is the Jets' clear starter when he is healthy -- he had his first 1,000-yard season in 2025 -- but the 22-year-old Allen has earned a bigger workload, even when Hall is back. The former fourth-rounder in 2024 from Wisconsin has 74 carries on the year for 314 yards and two touchdowns while adding nine catches for 45 yards on 13 targets in six games. In his three starts, Allen has stepped up for New York's offense, carrying the ball 55 times for 253 yards (4.6 yards per carry) and one touchdown, adding five catches for 34 yards. Hall is not practicing on Wednesday, so Allen could be set up for a fourth straight start this Sunday against the division-rival Miami Dolphins, who have yet to win a game this year.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Zack Rosenblatt
Adonai Mitchell to be Limited in Wednesday's Practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 21, 2026, 12:40 PM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (finger) will practice on a limited basis on Wednesday, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. Mitchell missed a fourth straight game in the Week 6 loss to the division-rival New England Patriots due to a finger/hand injury that required a small procedure. The 24-year-old had a clear path to the team's WR2 role behind Garrett Wilson early in the year before he suffered his finger/hand injury. New York's WR picture has changed a bit since then, as rookie first-rounder Omar Cooper Jr. returned from the IR last weekend to go over 100 yards receiving with a touchdown. It is good to see Mitchell returning to practice, but it does not guarantee that he will be active this Sunday at home against the division-rival Miami Dolphins. When the former second-rounder from Texas rejoins the game-day roster, he will definitely face more competition for targets from Wilson and Cooper. In the first two games of the 2026 season, Mitchell caught nine of his 15 targets for 123 yards without a score. He is becoming hard to roster in 12-team formats after Cooper's triumphant return.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Zack Rosenblatt
Breece Hall Won't Practice on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 21, 2026, 12:33 PM ETNew York Jets running back Breece Hall (quadriceps) will not practice on Wednesday, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. It is not a good start to the week for Hall, who has missed the team's last three games due to a quad injury. The 25-year-old still has two days left to return to the practice field, but right now, he is firmly up in the air to play this Sunday at home against the division-rival Miami Dolphins. Braelon Allen has taken over as the Jets' primary running back with Hall sidelined, and he could once again be a strong RB2 play in Week 7 against the winless Dolphins if Hall is forced to miss a fourth straight contest. The former second-rounder in 2022 from Iowa State has been a big disappointment so far in 2026 for fantasy managers after he had his first 1,000-yard rushing season in 2025 in his fourth year in the Big Apple. Through three games so far this year, Hall has rushed for 163 yards and one touchdown on 51 carries (3.2 yards per attempt) while catching all 10 of his targets for 102 yards through the air. Check back later this week for an update on Hall's Week 7 availability.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Zack Rosenblatt
Browns Optimistic That Dylan Sampson Will Return in Week 7
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 21, 2026, 12:28 PM ETCleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken said that he is optimistic that running back Dylan Sampson (knee) will be able to come off Injured Reserve and play on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans in Week 7, per ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi. Sampson injured his left knee in the season-opening loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars and has been on IR since, but the 22-year-old appears to be closing in on his return. Meanwhile, 22-year-old Quinshon Judkins (ankle) is also trending in the right direction to play this weekend against the Titans after he was inactive in the Week 6 win over the division-rival Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Sampson will be a waiver-wire target in deeper fantasy leagues or for managers who are desperate for RB depth, but he is expected to return to a complementary role behind Judkins. The former fourth-rounder in 2025 from Tennessee did not have a single touch before getting injured in Week 1, and he had 175 rushing yards on 65 carries (2.7 yards per attempt) with 33 catches for 271 yards and two touchdowns as a receiver in 15 games as a rookie in 2025.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Daniel Oyefusi
Browns Optimistic That Quinshon Judkins Will Play in Week 7
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 21, 2026, 12:23 PM ETCleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken said he is optimistic that running back Quinshon Judkins (ankle) will be able to play on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans in Week 7, according to Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN. Judkins did not play in the Week 6 upset win over the division-rival Baltimore Ravens due to an ankle injury, but he appears to be making progress and could return this weekend to face the one-win Titans. Fantasy managers will want to keep a close eye on the 22-year-old's practice status from Wednesday through Friday. Without Judkins against Baltimore, Jaleel McLaughlin was the team's lead back, although backup Audric Estime is the one who found the end zone on the ground. Judkins should return to RB2 territory in fantasy if he returns against Tennessee, although the impending return of Dylan Sampson (knee) from Injured Reserve is not great news for Judkins' overall upside. The second-year back from Ohio State is Cleveland's clear lead back, but he has not been efficient in his first five games, averaging 3.0 yards per carry on 73 rushing attempts for 221 yards.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Daniel Oyefusi
Giants Plan to Start J.J. McCarthy in Week 7
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 21, 2026, 12:17 PM ETThe New York Giants plan to start quarterback J.J. McCarthy on Sunday against the Houston Texans in Week 7, a source told Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. McCarthy took over for veteran QB Jameis Winston on Sunday in the Week 6 loss to the New Orleans Saints and immediately threw an interception, but overall he did some good things and made things interesting to close out the second half. The 23-year-old went 11-for-21 passing for 243 yards with one touchdown and one interception. It was enough to convince the Giants' coaching staff that McCarthy deserves to start this weekend in Houston. There is no guarantee that the former 10th overall pick by the Minnesota Vikings in 2024 from Michigan will improve the offense any more than Winston did, but the opportunity to take over the starting QB gig immediately makes McCarthy rosterable in two-QB superflex leagues going forward. He will be a low-end QB2 in those formats in his first start for New York, but the Texans' defense has allowed 246 passing yards per game in 2026, the sixth-most in the NFL.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jeremy Fowler
Chargers Considering Simplifying Offense for Justin Herbert
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 21, 2026, 12:09 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh acknowledged that the team is considering simplifying their offense during their Week 7 bye after an 0-6 start, according to Noah Furtado of The Athletic. "Definitely looking at volume and where you can make it to where the players can understand," Harbaugh said, in reference to thinning the playbook. Offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel's future is in doubt after the rough start, so it is unclear if the simplifying of the offense will involve him or not. The Chargers rank 32nd in total expected points added per play, 25th in percentage of carries contacted at or before the line of scrimmage, first in turnovers, tied for second in pre-snap penalties, and third in total penalties. They are shooting themselves in the foot week after week, and quarterback Justin Herbert leads the league in interceptions, is tied for first in QB hits, and ranks second in sacks taken. It is a giant mess. It is good news that the Chargers are considering doing something different, but the simplification of the offense is not guaranteed to turn Herbert's or the Chargers' season around. With the bye this week, it has become increasingly tougher to keep Herbert rostered in single-QB fantasy formats. And coming out of the bye, it will not get any easier with a matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Noah Furtado
Jadarian Price Still Worth Stashing Despite Backfield Uncertainty
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 21, 2026, 12:06 PM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price (chest) remains on injured reserve, and his eventual workload looks increasingly uncertain with Zach Charbonnet (knee) closing in on his season debut. The first-round rookie rushed 28 times for 119 yards and caught four passes for 21 yards in three games before aggravating his chest injury in practice ahead of Week 4. Head coach Mike Macdonald said Monday that Price was doing well but gave no timetable for his return, while Charbonnet could play against Kansas City this weekend. Emanuel Wilson and George Holani have handled much of the backfield work during their absences, which adds to the uncertainty around Price's eventual role. He's eligible to return in Week 8 against Chicago, so he's a reasonable drop in eight- and 10-team leagues without an available IR spot. Still, his first-round pedigree and potential second-half involvement make him worth stashing in 12-team leagues and deeper, particularly for managers with IR flexibility.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Colby Parkinson's Increased Involvement Creates Waiver Appeal
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 21, 2026, 11:51 AM ETLos Angeles Rams tight end Colby Parkinson drew six targets in Sunday's 18-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, matching Kyren Williams for second on the team behind Puka Nacua. He caught five passes for 31 yards, including a six-yard touchdown with 47 seconds remaining, after managing just four receptions across his first four appearances. Parkinson scored eight touchdowns last season, and Davante Adams' (hamstring) expected six-to-10-week absence could open up more opportunities near the goal line. Still, Tyler Higbee remains the Rams' primary receiving tight end, with 22 receptions for 234 yards over his last four games. Terrance Ferguson (ankle) is also expected to stay sidelined beyond his initial Week 8 eligibility to return from injured reserve. Rostered in just 1% of leagues, Parkinson is worth a look in 14-team formats, though his uncertain target volume leaves him dependent on touchdowns for meaningful fantasy production against Las Vegas in Week 7.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Jaylen Wright Remains the RB2 in Miami's Backfield
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 21, 2026, 11:36 AM ETMiami Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright has yet to capitalize on De'Von Achane's (knee) season-ending injury, leaving him firmly behind Ollie Gordon II in the backfield. Wright played just nine offensive snaps in Miami's Week 5 loss to Cincinnati, rushing six times for 11 yards after entering the game questionable with a foot injury. Gordon handled 43 snaps and 18 carries, producing 88 rushing yards and a touchdown. Wright has managed just 18 yards on 11 carries over his last two appearances and has yet to record a reception or touchdown this season. Miami also claimed rookie Kaytron Allen off waivers on October 9, adding another potential competitor for backfield work. Coming out of the Week 6 bye, Wright is still a pure handcuff and not a realistic fantasy starter against the New York Jets. Rostered in just 5% of leagues, he's worth holding in deeper formats with enough bench space, but Gordon has given Miami little reason to redistribute the workload.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Isaac TeSlaa's Playing Time Drops Sharply Ahead of Week 7
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 21, 2026, 11:22 AM ETDetroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa saw his role shrink considerably before the team's Week 6 bye, raising questions about his fantasy outlook after two productive performances. TeSlaa caught seven passes for 161 yards across Weeks 3 and 4, including four receptions for 95 yards against Carolina. But he failed to catch either of his two targets in Detroit's 45-21 Week 5 victory over Arizona, playing just 26 offensive snaps (39%) after logging 58 (82%) the previous week. The Lions also used tight end Brock Wright more against Arizona, with his playing time rising from 25 to 44 snaps. Whether that personnel adjustment continues is still uncertain. TeSlaa has nine receptions for 187 yards on 19 targets through five games, averaging an impressive 20.8 yards per catch, but Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, and Sam LaPorta remain ahead of him for targets. He's a speculative bench stash in 14-team leagues and can be left on the waiver wire in most 12-team formats ahead of Sunday's matchup against Green Bay.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Brevyn Spann-Ford's Increased Workload Signals Tight End Shakeup
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 21, 2026, 11:03 AM ETDallas Cowboys tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford started Sunday's 23-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers ahead of Jake Ferguson, but Dallas hasn't entirely handed him the position. Spann-Ford caught four of five targets for 35 yards, topping his three receptions through the first five games combined. His playing time jumped from 16 snaps against Tampa Bay in Week 5 to 33 against Green Bay, while Ferguson dropped from 47 to 37 snaps and managed just two catches for 13 yards. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer had promised personnel changes after the Tampa Bay loss, when Ferguson committed two costly drops, and Spann-Ford was a clear beneficiary. Rostered in just 1% of leagues, he's worth a speculative waiver addition in 14-team formats ahead of Monday's matchup against Philadelphia. Ferguson still played more offensive snaps against Green Bay, though, which leaves the starting job unsettled despite Spann-Ford's increased involvement.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Rams Expected to Explore Wide Receiver Trade Market
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 21, 2026, 10:49 AM ETThe Los Angeles Rams are expected to explore trading for a wide receiver ahead of the Nov. 10 deadline, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano. The organization is looking for reinforcements after Davante Adams suffered a ruptured hamstring that will sideline him for six to 10 weeks. Los Angeles has limited draft capital to work with, though, after acquiring Myles Garrett and Trent McDuffie during the offseason. The Rams no longer own their first- or third-round picks in 2027, their second-round selection in 2028, or their third-round pick in 2029. Graziano suggested a player-for-player exchange could be an alternative, although no specific negotiations have been reported. Despite their 2-4 record, the Rams remain intent on competing this season. Puka Nacua is still the centerpiece of the passing attack, while Konata Mumpfield, Jordan Whittington, and Tutu Atwell could see more opportunities during Adams' absence. An outside acquisition would make it harder for any of them to establish a consistent fantasy role.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Titans Player Released After Altercation with Teammate
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 21, 2026, 10:34 AM ETTennessee Titans defensive tackle Jordan Elliott was released Tuesday following a reported firearm-related incident involving offensive tackle JC Latham at practice on Oct. 15. According to reporting from Easton Freeze and Aaron Wilson, Elliott got into an altercation with Latham and was told to leave the practice field. He reportedly removed his pads and went to the players' parking area to get a gun from his vehicle before veteran defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers stepped in and defused the situation. Sources indicated that security cameras captured the sequence of events, and no one was injured. The Titans confirmed Elliott's release following an internal review but declined to publicly disclose details of the incident. Elliott signed a two-year, $8 million contract with Tennessee this offseason and recorded 11 tackles in five appearances before sitting out Sunday's victory over Indianapolis. Metro Nashville Police reported that no complaint had been filed regarding the incident.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ari Meirov
Josh Downs' Expiring Contract Could Factor Into Colts' Trade Plans
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 21, 2026, 10:19 AM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs could factor into the team's trade-deadline decisions after Monday's firing of general manager Chris Ballard. ESPN identified Downs and Keenan Allen as two players on expiring contracts who could help Indianapolis recoup draft capital, especially after the Colts gave up their 2027 first-round pick in last year's Sauce Gardner trade. Downs, 25, has caught 24 of 42 targets for 289 yards through six games while playing about 81% of the team's offensive snaps. His age and established role make him a potential long-term piece, but the organization has to decide whether to pursue an extension or explore his trade value ahead of the November 10 deadline. No trade negotiations involving Downs have been reported. Allen's situation is also worth watching, as the veteran has caught 26 passes in five games, and moving him could open more targets for Downs if the younger receiver stays in Indianapolis.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Tyrone Tracy Jr. Could Emerge as Giants' Lead Running Back
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 21, 2026, 10:01 AM ETNew York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. could see a larger workload moving forward, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano. In six games this season, Tracy has 13 carries for 40 yards and a touchdown, plus four receptions for 52 yards and a touchdown. The Giants' backfield saw a major shakeup last week, with Cam Skattebo playing just six snaps and taking no carries, despite being the team's lead back through the first five games. With Skattebo phased out and veteran Najee Harris released on Tuesday, Tracy could be in line for an increased workload in Week 7. Fantasy managers should roster Tracy in most leagues this week, as he could emerge as the lead back, assuming the Giants don't add another back at this year's trade deadline.--Nathan Harvey
Source: ESPN
Saquon Barkley Emerging as Trade Candidate Ahead of Deadline
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 21, 2026, 9:53 AM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring) could be a trade candidate at this year's trade deadline, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano. In four games this season, Barkley has totaled 36 carries for 182 yards and just four receptions for eight yards. With the Eagles losing four straight games and their starting quarterback, Jalen Hurts, out for the season with a blood clot, the team could be sellers at this year's trade deadline. Barkley is earning $16.75 million this season, but Philadelphia has already paid $15,450,100 of that through option and workout bonuses. Graziano says Barkley is a low-risk financial acquisition, but the Eagles would need to receive a high price for the former Offensive Player of the Year. Teams to watch in the Barkley sweepstakes include the Houston Texans, Cincinnati Bengals, or even his former team, the New York Giants, though that is less likely.--Nathan Harvey
Source: ESPN
Vita Vea Emerging as Trade Candidate Ahead of Deadline
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 21, 2026, 9:43 AM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea is a name to watch at this season's trade deadline, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano. Vea signed a one-year, $30 million deal in the offseason after requesting a trade during training camp. Although his contract expires after the 2027 season, Graziano notes that he is on a minimum salary this year and is guaranteed $23 million for 2027. In six games, Vea has recorded only 13 tackles, no sacks, and no tackles for loss. With the Buccaneers currently 1-5 and not getting much production from their former defensive anchor, they could look to trade the 31-year-old tackle at the deadline. Teams like the Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, and San Francisco 49ers could be teams to watch in the Vea sweepstakes.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Dan Graziano - ESPN