Oct 21, 2026, 9:43 AM ET

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea is a name to watch at this season's trade deadline, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano. Vea signed a one-year, $30 million deal in the offseason after requesting a trade during training camp. Although his contract expires after the 2027 season, Graziano notes that he is on a minimum salary this year and is guaranteed $23 million for 2027. In six games, Vea has recorded only 13 tackles, no sacks, and no tackles for loss. With the Buccaneers currently 1-5 and not getting much production from their former defensive anchor, they could look to trade the 31-year-old tackle at the deadline. Teams like the Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, and San Francisco 49ers could be teams to watch in the Vea sweepstakes.