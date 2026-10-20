Geno Smith has Put Himself on the QB2 Streaming Radar
Oct 20, 2026, 9:47 PM ETNew York Jets veteran quarterback Geno Smith is playing much better than he did last year with the Las Vegas Raiders. In his first six games with the Jets, the two-time Pro Bowler has completed 68.9% of his 177 pass attempts for 1,336 yards, seven touchdowns, and only one interception. The lack of interceptions is particularly noteworthy after Smith tossed a league-high 17 picks in 15 starts for the Raiders in his lone year in Sin City. The 36-year-old went 20-for-30 for 252 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in Sunday's 26-19 Week 6 loss to the division-rival New England Patriots. Smith did not have eye-popping numbers, but he was impressive nevertheless and brought the Jets back in the second half to make things interesting. It has helped his cause that rookie first-round receiver Omar Cooper Jr. is back from Injured Reserve. Cooper caught six passes for 103 yards and a touchdown against the Pats in his first game back. Going into a Week 7 divisional contest against the winless Miami Dolphins, Smith is an attractive QB2 streamer in superflex leagues. He is the QB19 in overall fantasy points early in the season.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
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Devin Singletary Suddenly Interesting in Giants RB Committee
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 20, 2026, 9:40 PM ETNew York Giants running back Devin Singletary had nine carries for 25 yards in the first two games of the 2026 season, but he did not resurface again until the Week 6 loss on Sunday to the New Orleans Saints. Cam Skattebo played only six offensive snaps and did not have a single rushing attempt on the day, with Singletary carrying the ball four times for 14 yards and catching his only target for a 19-yard gain. The 29-year-old obviously has not done much in New York's backfield through six weeks, but he is much more interesting as a cheap waiver-wire claim in deeper fantasy leagues with Skattebo potentially in the doghouse and after veteran Najee Harris was cut by the team on Tuesday. Singletary might be the RB3 for the G-Men behind Skattebo and Tyrone Tracy Jr., but he is definitely in a better position to see weekly opportunities with Harris out of the picture going into the team's Week 7 matchup against the Houston Texans this Sunday. In his first two years in the Big Apple with the Giants in 2024 and 2025, Singletary averaged 3.8 yards per carry and had nine rushing scores and 874 yards on the ground in 32 games played (six starts), adding 39 catches for 270 yards as a pass-catcher.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Tyler Goodson the Top RB Handcuff in Dallas
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 20, 2026, 8:23 PM ETAlthough Dallas Cowboys running back Tyler Goodson has barely seen the field this year, he is the clear RB2 in Dallas as the handcuff for fantasy managers who have starter Javonte Williams rostered. Goodson, an undrafted free agent from Iowa, has appeared in four games for the Cowboys so far this year and has 11 rushing attempts for 34 yards while catching two of five targets for four yards. In his first three seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, the 25-year-old had 54 carries for 264 yards and one touchdown on the ground while adding 19 catches on 27 targets for 103 yards and one touchdown through the air in 33 games played (one start). Goodson began the year on the Atlanta Falcons' roster buried behind Bijan Robinson and Brian Robinson, so he has a much clearer path to fantasy relevance in Dallas. Barring an injury to Williams, though, Goodson will not even come close to carrying standalone fantasy value. And in the event of Williams missing time with an injury, Goodson would likely share backfield work with Emari Demercado.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
NFLPA Calls for Full Investigation on Jalen Hurts' Health Situation
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 20, 2026, 8:15 PM ETThe NFL Players Association released a statement on Tuesday, calling for a full and thorough investigation of how Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts' medical situation was handled leading up to the Week 5 game in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars as Hurts dealt with blood clots, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. "The NFLPA is not aware of any NFL investigation into the medical care provided to Jalen Hurts. In fact, the league previously informed the union that it did not plan to review the care he received. Before conclusions are drawn about how this situation was handled, there must be a full investigation into what occurred. Determining the facts is essential to ensuring players receive the highest level of care and protection going forward," the NFLPA said in a statement. NFL chief medical officer Allen Sills staunchly defended the medical process involving Hurts's blood-clot issue and said the Eagles' approach to the situation was "appropriately guarded." "The notion that there's external factors that any of our physicians would put a player in harm's way -- that's nonsense," Sills said. The 28-year-old Hurts, who has multiple blood clots in his lungs, is expected to make a full recovery, but he will miss the rest of the 2026 season. He has deep-vein thrombosis and bilateral pulmonary emboli, meaning a blood clot traveled from his legs to his lungs.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Mike Garafolo
CJ Donaldson a Short-Term Waiver Option at RB in Deep Leagues
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 20, 2026, 7:58 PM ETNew Orleans Saints undrafted rookie running back CJ Donaldson played 33% of the offensive snaps in Sunday's Week 6 win over the New York Giants and saw a season-high six rushing attempts for 39 yards. He failed to bring in his only target in the passing game, had a goal-line score overturned, and lost a fumble in the fourth quarter. Donaldson's day could have looked much different with a touchdown, but it was notable that he had an increased role with Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring) still on Injured Reserve. Etienne will be sidelined for at least one more game, so the 22-year-old Donaldson could be involved more again alongside Alvin Kamara and Kendre Miller in Paris in Week 7 on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Donaldson has been efficient with his limited opportunities through his first six NFL games, averaging 4.8 yards per carry for 81 rushing yards on 17 carries, adding four catches on six targets for 10 yards through the air. Fantasy managers in deep leagues should temper their expectations, though, as Donaldson is still no better than the Saints' RB3, even with Etienne on the shelf.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Eagles Waive Running Back Carson Steele on Tuesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 20, 2026, 7:44 PM ETThe Philadelphia Eagles waived running back Carson Steele (shoulder) on Tuesday, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Sports. Steele played in just his second game for the Eagles this year with Saquon Barkley (hamstring) missing a second straight game and Tank Bigsby (abdomen) and Will Shipley (foot) on Injured Reserve, but he handled just one catch on two targets for four yards before suffering a shoulder injury and never returning in the Week 6 loss to the visiting Carolina Panthers. The 23-year-old former undrafted free agent from UCLA did not have a single offensive touch in the loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London on Oct. 11. If Steele goes unclaimed on waivers, which is a good possibility because he is also injured, he will revert to Philly's IR. After the Eagles waived both Steele and Jaydon Blue, they added Elijah Mitchell to their practice squad. Mitchell could be brought up to the active roster for Monday night's game against the division-rival Dallas Cowboys if Barkley is forced to sit for a third straight game.--Keith Hernandez
Source: KPRC 2 Sports - Aaron Wilson
NFL to Increase Security for Paris Game Amid Civil Unrest
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 20, 2026, 7:38 PM ETThe NFL said that security will be heightened for the game in Paris in Week 7 between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints on Sunday after civil unrest engulfed the French capital last weekend, according to The Associated Press. "There's nothing more important from our standpoint than the teams' security, the fans' security -- everybody involved with this game," executive vice president of club business, international and league events Peter O'Reilly said at the league's annual fall owners meeting. "Obviously being very vigilant in everything we do, in all of our planning on an hour-by-hour basis, working closely with the two teams." O'Reilly said the game was never in danger of not being played at Stade de France, which is on the outskirts of Paris in Saint-Denis. Around 2,400 people were arrested over the weekend, and authorities said that thousands of businesses were damaged or looted. The Saints traveled directly to Paris after playing the New York Giants on Sunday and are practicing in the area this week, while the Steelers plan to travel closer to kickoff.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Associated Press
Audric Estime a Short-Term Waiver Option Amid RB Injuries in Cleveland
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 20, 2026, 7:32 PM ETCleveland Browns running back Audric Estime endeared himself to Browns fans immediately by finding the end zone in his debut with the team in the Week 6 upset win over the division-rival Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Estime carried the ball nine times for 19 yards and a touchdown and was not involved in the passing game. The 23-year-old former fifth-rounder in 2024 from Notre Dame was signed by the Browns after injuries to starter Quinshon Judkins (groin) and Raheim Sanders (hip). Dylan Sampson (knee) is also still on Injured Reserve. Jaleel McLaughlin saw the same number of carries as Estime on Sunday and rushed for a more efficient 41 yards while also catching all four of his targets for 14 yards as a receiver. Estime's 19 offensive snaps paled in comparison to McLaughlin's 39. Estime will only be in play as a flex option in the deepest of fantasy leagues in Week 7 against the one-win Tennessee Titans on Sunday if Judkins misses a second straight game. Sampson could also return from IR to play this weekend, which would render Estime essentially useless in all leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
James Conner an Injury Stash at RB With Return Looming
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 20, 2026, 7:22 PM ETArizona Cardinals veteran running back James Conner (foot) injured his right foot in Week 3 of the 2025 season and has not played for the Cardinals since. However, he was close to returning to the practice field last week and could have his 21-day practice window to return from Injured Reserve opened this week. With the 31-year-old nearing a return, rumors have surfaced that the 2-4 Cardinals could look to dangle Tyler Allgeier before the Nov. 10 trade deadline. Rookie first-rounder Jeremiyah Love (ankle) missed the Week 6 upset win over the division-rival Los Angeles Rams, but he could split the backfield workload with Conner to close out the season if Allgeier were traded. Conner could also be a trade candidate himself, but with his return looming, fantasy managers searching for additional RB depth may want to stash the former third-rounder to see where things wind up. Before his foot injury in 2025, Conner had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in Arizona in 2023 and 2024, and he has over 6,000 rushing yards and 60 rushing touchdowns in his nine seasons in the NFL. Conner is rostered in only 6% of Yahoo leagues right now.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Treylon Burks an Interesting Waiver Target After Teammate's Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 20, 2026, 7:08 PM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Treylon Burks had his best game of the season in the Monday night loss to the San Francisco 49ers, and it was not a coincidence that it came in the same game in which Terry McLaurin suffered a season-ending knee injury. Burks played 55% of the offensive snaps and caught four of his six targets for 66 yards in the 23-17 loss on the road in the Bay Area. The 26-year-old former 18th overall pick by the Tennessee Titans in 2022 from Arkansas now has nine grabs on the year in five games for 152 yards and two touchdowns, and with McLaurin now out for the rest of the season, he should have a regular role in three-wide sets alongside Stefon Diggs and rookie Antonio Williams. Burks ended up being a massive bust for the Titans, but he looked better in his limited time (eight games) with Washington last year and is definitely on pace for a career year in D.C. in 2026 now that McLaurin is done for the season. He is more of a deep-league waiver-wire target and is not currently rostered in any Yahoo leagues. In Burks' first year in the NFL with the Titans, he had 33 catches for 444 yards and one touchdown in 11 games (six starts).--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Tyjae Spears Only Stash-Worthy in Deep PPR Leagues
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 20, 2026, 7:00 PM ETTennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears opened some eyes in the Week 5 loss to the division-rival Houston Texans when he caught a season-high nine passes (on nine targets) for 28 yards. Spears added two carries for no gain in the 26-3 loss. Fantasy managers who added the 25-year-old pass-catching back in point-per-reception leagues were thoroughly disappointed in his follow-up showing in the Week 6 win over the division-rival Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, when Spears had just one carry for one yard and one catch for seven yards. Outside of his nine-catch game in Week 5, Spears has not had more than two receptions so far this year, and he has had more than three rushing attempts just one time through the first six weeks. Spears has a grand total of 66 rushing yards on 18 carries while adding 15 receptions on 17 targets for 75 yards as a pass-catcher. In a Titans offense that has been among the worst in the league so far, Spears has minimal fantasy football value reserved for deep PPR leagues or as a handcuff to Tony Pollard. He is only rostered in 22% of Yahoo leagues, with many managers dumping him back onto the waiver wire this week.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Christian Kirk a WR Stash Candidate With Return Looming
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 20, 2026, 6:45 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers veteran wide receiver Christian Kirk (calf) has not played yet for the 49ers in 2026 due to a calf injury that he suffered early in training camp. However, the 29-year-old former second-rounder in 2018 from Texas A&M is expected to come off Injured Reserve to make his season debut this Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons on the road in Week 7. Kirk had a realistic chance to return in Week 6 on Monday night against the Washington Commanders, but the 49ers ultimately held Kirk out for one more week. He no longer has the kind of fantasy upside he had a bit earlier in his career, but with Kirk on the verge of a return to one of the most banged-up receiving corps in the league, he could have the opportunity to take on a big pass-catching role right away. Veteran Mike Evans is dealing with cracked ribs and Achilles tendonitis, and Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) is expected to miss another game, too. Kirk, an eight-year veteran, has 432 catches for 5,415 yards and 30 touchdowns in his time in the NFL and should provide a stable veteran presence as quarterback Brock Purdy looks for healthy options to throw to. Kirk has struggled to stay healthy in recent years and had just two touchdown catches on 55 catches for 618 yards combined in 2024 and 2025 with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Michael Penix Jr. a Waiver Priority in Two-QB Leagues After Three-TD Game
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 20, 2026, 6:37 PM ETAtlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. had his most fantasy-friendly day in Sunday's Week 6 loss to the Chicago Bears, as he completed 19 of his season-high 33 pass attempts for 225 yards and three touchdowns. Penix did not throw an interception for the third straight game, and he now has at least one touchdown pass in his four starts in 2026. Down 28-7 going into the fourth quarter in Atlanta, Penix made things interesting late in the game, and the Falcons only lost by one score (eight points). He effectively spread the ball around to all of his weapons, including Drake London, Jahan Dotson, rookie Zachariah Branch, and tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. Through four games in his third year in the league, the former eighth overall pick from the University of Washington has completed a career-high 64.5% of his passes for 944 yards, six touchdowns, and just one pick. Penix has a shy-away Week 7 matchup against the 6-0 San Francisco 49ers, but he has quickly put himself on the superflex radar while recovering from a partially torn ACL that he suffered last year. Penix is only rostered in 16% of Yahoo leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Mike Washington Jr. Still a Valuable RB Handcuff in Fantasy
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 20, 2026, 6:27 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders rookie running back Mike Washington Jr. fell off the deep-league waiver-wire radar after just two touches for 10 scrimmage yards in the Week 5 blowout loss to the New England Patriots, but he reminded fantasy managers why he is still valuable by handling a season-high-tying nine carries for a team-high 43 yards in Sunday's Week 6 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The 23-year-old caught his lone target in the passing game for a gain of seven yards. Washington's nine carries were just one fewer than starter Ashton Jeanty, but Jeanty saw six looks as a receiver for the Raiders. He is now averaging 4.9 yards per carry for 168 rushing yards and one touchdown on 34 carries through his first six NFL games, adding three catches for 11 yards through the air. Jeanty is Vegas' clear lead back in 2026 in his second year in the league, but the Raiders like Washington a lot, and he is one of the more valuable RB handcuffs in fantasy. Remember, Jeanty injured his ankle/foot in the preseason and has not been 100% early on. If Jeanty were to miss any time this year, Washington would become an every-week starting RB for fantasy managers. Washington is currently rostered in 30% of Yahoo leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Colts Sign Mecole Hardman Jr. to Their Practice Squad
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 20, 2026, 6:17 PM ETThe Indianapolis Colts announced on Tuesday that they signed free-agent wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. to their practice squad. The Colts will get extra receiving depth from Hardman with Alec Pierce (heel) still on Injured Reserve and wideouts Ashton Dulin (hamstring) and Anthony Gould (concussion) also banged up. The 28-year-old former second-rounder in 2019 from Georgia has seven years of NFL experience and has caught 178 passes on 259 targets for 2,302 yards and 16 touchdowns in his 82 regular-season games played (28 starts) with the Kansas City Chiefs, New York Jets, and Buffalo Bills. He was released by the Bills at the end of training camp and will now latch on with the Colts as he tries to make their game-day roster. If anything, Hardman could play a role on special teams, but he will be a long shot to return to any kind of fantasy relevance. Hardman played in only two games with Buffalo in 2025 and did not catch his only target.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Colts Communications
Rookie Josh Cuevas a Deep-League Tight End to Monitor
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 20, 2026, 6:09 PM ETBaltimore Ravens rookie fifth-round tight end Josh Cuevas had his best day as a professional in the team's 13-10 loss on Sunday in Week 6 to the division-rival Cleveland Browns, catching four of his five targets for 44 yards and his first career touchdown reception. The 23-year-old from Alabama played the same number of offensive snaps (23 -- 40%) as fellow tight end Nick Vannett, with veteran Mark Andrews unsurprisingly playing 72% of the snaps. Cuevas has a total of seven receptions on only eight targets for 84 yards and a touchdown in his first six NFL games, but he has had multiple catches now in back-to-back games from backup quarterback Tyler Huntley. He is not rostered in any Yahoo leagues right now, and he is merely a young tight end to monitor in much deeper fantasy football leagues. Cuevas probably will not see major waiver-wire consideration in single-year leagues unless Andrews misses time with an injury at some point.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Jerry Jeudy Back on the Waiver Radar After Leading Browns in Receiving?
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 20, 2026, 6:00 PM ETCleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is only rostered in 4% of Yahoo leagues at the moment, but that number could be going north by the end of the week after his four-catch, 69-yard game in Sunday's 13-10 Week 6 win over the division-rival Baltimore Ravens. Jeudy led the team in receiving, and it was also his highest yardage total through the first six weeks. The 27-year-old former first-rounder from Alabama did very little in the team's first five games, catching eight of his 15 targets for 81 yards and no trips to the end zone. He even had back-to-back contests in Weeks 2 and 3 where he gave fantasy managers a zero on the scoresheet. The disappointing part about his good game on Sunday is that his four targets were third on the team, and rookie pass-catchers KC Concepcion Jr. and Denzel Boston are both healthy and should continue to be the primary weapons for veteran quarterback Deshaun Watson. It was nice to see Jeudy get more involved for Cleveland in an impressive divisional upset, but most fantasy managers will want to see more in an offense that is definitely not turning any heads so far.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Terrance Ferguson Not Expected to be Ready Next Week
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 20, 2026, 5:52 PM ETLos Angeles Rams second-year tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle), who is eligible to come off Injured Reserve for the team's Week 8 game against the Los Angeles Chargers, is not expected to be ready at that time, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. In the words of a source, Ferguson's recovery "will take some time." It is a disappointment for the 2-4 Rams and for fantasy managers who have been stashing the 23-year-old since he was injured. The Rams could use a pass-catcher of Ferguson's caliber with veteran receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) now out for six to 10 weeks, but they are going to have to be patient. The good news for L.A. is that they have plenty of other TE options in Tyler Higbee, Colby Parkinson, and Davis Allen. Higbee is firmly on the tight end streaming radar for Week 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders and beyond, since it does not sound like Ferguson's return is right around the corner. Ferguson caught seven of his 12 targets for 63 yards and a touchdown in the first three games this year after posting an 11-232-3 line in 14 regular-season games in 2025 as a rookie. He is being stashed right now in 13% of Yahoo leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Hollywood Brown Could be Traded in the Coming Weeks
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 20, 2026, 5:35 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver Hollywood Brown is a name that NFL teams seeking receiver help think could be traded in the coming weeks, sources told Jordan Schultz. Brown is currently healthy, has a 1,000-yard season on his resume, and recorded 49 catches for 587 yards and five touchdowns with the Kansas City Chiefs last year. The 29-year-old former 25th overall pick by the Baltimore Ravens in 2019 from Oklahoma has not had much of an opportunity in an Eagles offense that has been among the worst in the league through the first six weeks. To make matters worse, the Eagles lost starting quarterback Jalen Hurts for the rest of the 2026 season due to blood clots. Brown was only active in the Week 2 win over the Tennessee Titans, but he was not targeted at all in the passing game while seeing two carries for 12 yards. With Hurts done for the year, Brown is not going to be attractive at all in fantasy football unless he is traded away from the Eagles in 2026.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Jordan Schultz
Davante Adams Officially Lands on Injured Reserve
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 20, 2026, 5:30 PM ETThe Los Angeles Rams officially placed veteran wide receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) on Injured Reserve on Tuesday, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Sports. Adams ruptured his left hamstring in Sunday's Week 6 upset loss to the division-rival Arizona Cardinals and will need surgery. The 33-year-old is expected to miss anywhere from six to 10 weeks, but the Rams are hopeful that Adams will be ready to return a little after the team's Week 11 bye. Adams has a shot to return for fantasy managers at the tail end of the season before the playoffs start, but it remains to be seen how productive the aging receiver will be coming off a serious hamstring injury. His absence will put more pressure on star receiver Puka Nacua, who is likely to draw a lot of double teams from opposing defenses now. Behind Nacua, Jordan Whitting and Konata Mumpfield will be asked to step up, as well as tight ends Tyler Higbee and Colby Parkinson, with second-year TE Terrance Ferguson (ankle) not eligible to return from IR until next week. After catching a league-high 14 touchdown passes in the regular season in 2025 in his first year with the Rams, Adams caught 30 of his 49 targets for 480 yards and four scores through the first six games in 2026.--Keith Hernandez
Source: KPRC 2 Sports - Aaron Wilson
Jaydon Blue Waived by Eagles on Tuesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 20, 2026, 5:18 PM ETThe Philadelphia Eagles shook up their backfield depth a bit more on Tuesday, waiving running backs Jaydon Blue and Carson Steele (shoulder) and signing running back Elijah Mitchell to their practice squad in a corresponding move, the team announced. Tank Bigsby (abdomen) and Will Shipley (foot) are on Injured Reserve, and it remains unclear if starter Saquon Barkley (hamstring) will be forced to miss a third straight game on Monday night to close out the Week 7 slate against the division-rival Dallas Cowboys. If Barkley is not cleared to face Dallas, Dameon Pierce will make a second straight start as the primary RB for a banged-up Eagles offense. Blue, a fifth-round pick by the Cowboys last year from Texas, was surprisingly cut by Dallas before the start of the regular season before being scooped up as depth for the Eagles. The 22-year-old could be claimed off waivers by another team as he looks to prove himself worthy of a game-day role in 2026. Blue appeared in only five games for the Cowboys as a rookie and had 38 rushing attempts for 129 yards and a touchdown while adding one catch for five yards.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Philadelphia Eagles