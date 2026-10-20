James Conner an Injury Stash at RB With Return Looming
Oct 20, 2026, 7:22 PM ETArizona Cardinals veteran running back James Conner (foot) injured his right foot in Week 3 of the 2025 season and has not played for the Cardinals since. However, he was close to returning to the practice field last week and could have his 21-day practice window to return from Injured Reserve opened this week. With the 31-year-old nearing a return, rumors have surfaced that the 2-4 Cardinals could look to dangle Tyler Allgeier before the Nov. 10 trade deadline. Rookie first-rounder Jeremiyah Love (ankle) missed the Week 6 upset win over the division-rival Los Angeles Rams, but he could split the backfield workload with Conner to close out the season if Allgeier were traded. Conner could also be a trade candidate himself, but with his return looming, fantasy managers searching for additional RB depth may want to stash the former third-rounder to see where things wind up. Before his foot injury in 2025, Conner had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in Arizona in 2023 and 2024, and he has over 6,000 rushing yards and 60 rushing touchdowns in his nine seasons in the NFL. Conner is rostered in only 6% of Yahoo leagues right now.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
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Treylon Burks an Interesting Waiver Target After Teammate's Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 20, 2026, 7:08 PM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Treylon Burks had his best game of the season in the Monday night loss to the San Francisco 49ers, and it was not a coincidence that it came in the same game in which Terry McLaurin suffered a season-ending knee injury. Burks played 55% of the offensive snaps and caught four of his six targets for 66 yards in the 23-17 loss on the road in the Bay Area. The 26-year-old former 18th overall pick by the Tennessee Titans in 2022 from Arkansas now has nine grabs on the year in five games for 152 yards and two touchdowns, and with McLaurin now out for the rest of the season, he should have a regular role in three-wide sets alongside Stefon Diggs and rookie Antonio Williams. Burks ended up being a massive bust for the Titans, but he looked better in his limited time (eight games) with Washington last year and is definitely on pace for a career year in D.C. in 2026 now that McLaurin is done for the season. He is more of a deep-league waiver-wire target and is not currently rostered in any Yahoo leagues. In Burks' first year in the NFL with the Titans, he had 33 catches for 444 yards and one touchdown in 11 games (six starts).--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Tyjae Spears Only Stash-Worthy in Deep PPR Leagues
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 20, 2026, 7:00 PM ETTennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears opened some eyes in the Week 5 loss to the division-rival Houston Texans when he caught a season-high nine passes (on nine targets) for 28 yards. Spears added two carries for no gain in the 26-3 loss. Fantasy managers who added the 25-year-old pass-catching back in point-per-reception leagues were thoroughly disappointed in his follow-up showing in the Week 6 win over the division-rival Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, when Spears had just one carry for one yard and one catch for seven yards. Outside of his nine-catch game in Week 5, Spears has not had more than two receptions so far this year, and he has had more than three rushing attempts just one time through the first six weeks. Spears has a grand total of 66 rushing yards on 18 carries while adding 15 receptions on 17 targets for 75 yards as a pass-catcher. In a Titans offense that has been among the worst in the league so far, Spears has minimal fantasy football value reserved for deep PPR leagues or as a handcuff to Tony Pollard. He is only rostered in 22% of Yahoo leagues, with many managers dumping him back onto the waiver wire this week.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Christian Kirk a WR Stash Candidate With Return Looming
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 20, 2026, 6:45 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers veteran wide receiver Christian Kirk (calf) has not played yet for the 49ers in 2026 due to a calf injury that he suffered early in training camp. However, the 29-year-old former second-rounder in 2018 from Texas A&M is expected to come off Injured Reserve to make his season debut this Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons on the road in Week 7. Kirk had a realistic chance to return in Week 6 on Monday night against the Washington Commanders, but the 49ers ultimately held Kirk out for one more week. He no longer has the kind of fantasy upside he had a bit earlier in his career, but with Kirk on the verge of a return to one of the most banged-up receiving corps in the league, he could have the opportunity to take on a big pass-catching role right away. Veteran Mike Evans is dealing with cracked ribs and Achilles tendonitis, and Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) is expected to miss another game, too. Kirk, an eight-year veteran, has 432 catches for 5,415 yards and 30 touchdowns in his time in the NFL and should provide a stable veteran presence as quarterback Brock Purdy looks for healthy options to throw to. Kirk has struggled to stay healthy in recent years and had just two touchdown catches on 55 catches for 618 yards combined in 2024 and 2025 with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Michael Penix Jr. a Waiver Priority in Two-QB Leagues After Three-TD Game
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 20, 2026, 6:37 PM ETAtlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. had his most fantasy-friendly day in Sunday's Week 6 loss to the Chicago Bears, as he completed 19 of his season-high 33 pass attempts for 225 yards and three touchdowns. Penix did not throw an interception for the third straight game, and he now has at least one touchdown pass in his four starts in 2026. Down 28-7 going into the fourth quarter in Atlanta, Penix made things interesting late in the game, and the Falcons only lost by one score (eight points). He effectively spread the ball around to all of his weapons, including Drake London, Jahan Dotson, rookie Zachariah Branch, and tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. Through four games in his third year in the league, the former eighth overall pick from the University of Washington has completed a career-high 64.5% of his passes for 944 yards, six touchdowns, and just one pick. Penix has a shy-away Week 7 matchup against the 6-0 San Francisco 49ers, but he has quickly put himself on the superflex radar while recovering from a partially torn ACL that he suffered last year. Penix is only rostered in 16% of Yahoo leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Mike Washington Jr. Still a Valuable RB Handcuff in Fantasy
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 20, 2026, 6:27 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders rookie running back Mike Washington Jr. fell off the deep-league waiver-wire radar after just two touches for 10 scrimmage yards in the Week 5 blowout loss to the New England Patriots, but he reminded fantasy managers why he is still valuable by handling a season-high-tying nine carries for a team-high 43 yards in Sunday's Week 6 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The 23-year-old caught his lone target in the passing game for a gain of seven yards. Washington's nine carries were just one fewer than starter Ashton Jeanty, but Jeanty saw six looks as a receiver for the Raiders. He is now averaging 4.9 yards per carry for 168 rushing yards and one touchdown on 34 carries through his first six NFL games, adding three catches for 11 yards through the air. Jeanty is Vegas' clear lead back in 2026 in his second year in the league, but the Raiders like Washington a lot, and he is one of the more valuable RB handcuffs in fantasy. Remember, Jeanty injured his ankle/foot in the preseason and has not been 100% early on. If Jeanty were to miss any time this year, Washington would become an every-week starting RB for fantasy managers. Washington is currently rostered in 30% of Yahoo leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Colts Sign Mecole Hardman Jr. to Their Practice Squad
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 20, 2026, 6:17 PM ETThe Indianapolis Colts announced on Tuesday that they signed free-agent wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. to their practice squad. The Colts will get extra receiving depth from Hardman with Alec Pierce (heel) still on Injured Reserve and wideouts Ashton Dulin (hamstring) and Anthony Gould (concussion) also banged up. The 28-year-old former second-rounder in 2019 from Georgia has seven years of NFL experience and has caught 178 passes on 259 targets for 2,302 yards and 16 touchdowns in his 82 regular-season games played (28 starts) with the Kansas City Chiefs, New York Jets, and Buffalo Bills. He was released by the Bills at the end of training camp and will now latch on with the Colts as he tries to make their game-day roster. If anything, Hardman could play a role on special teams, but he will be a long shot to return to any kind of fantasy relevance. Hardman played in only two games with Buffalo in 2025 and did not catch his only target.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Colts Communications
Rookie Josh Cuevas a Deep-League Tight End to Monitor
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 20, 2026, 6:09 PM ETBaltimore Ravens rookie fifth-round tight end Josh Cuevas had his best day as a professional in the team's 13-10 loss on Sunday in Week 6 to the division-rival Cleveland Browns, catching four of his five targets for 44 yards and his first career touchdown reception. The 23-year-old from Alabama played the same number of offensive snaps (23 -- 40%) as fellow tight end Nick Vannett, with veteran Mark Andrews unsurprisingly playing 72% of the snaps. Cuevas has a total of seven receptions on only eight targets for 84 yards and a touchdown in his first six NFL games, but he has had multiple catches now in back-to-back games from backup quarterback Tyler Huntley. He is not rostered in any Yahoo leagues right now, and he is merely a young tight end to monitor in much deeper fantasy football leagues. Cuevas probably will not see major waiver-wire consideration in single-year leagues unless Andrews misses time with an injury at some point.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Jerry Jeudy Back on the Waiver Radar After Leading Browns in Receiving?
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 20, 2026, 6:00 PM ETCleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is only rostered in 4% of Yahoo leagues at the moment, but that number could be going north by the end of the week after his four-catch, 69-yard game in Sunday's 13-10 Week 6 win over the division-rival Baltimore Ravens. Jeudy led the team in receiving, and it was also his highest yardage total through the first six weeks. The 27-year-old former first-rounder from Alabama did very little in the team's first five games, catching eight of his 15 targets for 81 yards and no trips to the end zone. He even had back-to-back contests in Weeks 2 and 3 where he gave fantasy managers a zero on the scoresheet. The disappointing part about his good game on Sunday is that his four targets were third on the team, and rookie pass-catchers KC Concepcion Jr. and Denzel Boston are both healthy and should continue to be the primary weapons for veteran quarterback Deshaun Watson. It was nice to see Jeudy get more involved for Cleveland in an impressive divisional upset, but most fantasy managers will want to see more in an offense that is definitely not turning any heads so far.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Terrance Ferguson Not Expected to be Ready Next Week
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 20, 2026, 5:52 PM ETLos Angeles Rams second-year tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle), who is eligible to come off Injured Reserve for the team's Week 8 game against the Los Angeles Chargers, is not expected to be ready at that time, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. In the words of a source, Ferguson's recovery "will take some time." It is a disappointment for the 2-4 Rams and for fantasy managers who have been stashing the 23-year-old since he was injured. The Rams could use a pass-catcher of Ferguson's caliber with veteran receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) now out for six to 10 weeks, but they are going to have to be patient. The good news for L.A. is that they have plenty of other TE options in Tyler Higbee, Colby Parkinson, and Davis Allen. Higbee is firmly on the tight end streaming radar for Week 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders and beyond, since it does not sound like Ferguson's return is right around the corner. Ferguson caught seven of his 12 targets for 63 yards and a touchdown in the first three games this year after posting an 11-232-3 line in 14 regular-season games in 2025 as a rookie. He is being stashed right now in 13% of Yahoo leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Hollywood Brown Could be Traded in the Coming Weeks
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 20, 2026, 5:35 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver Hollywood Brown is a name that NFL teams seeking receiver help think could be traded in the coming weeks, sources told Jordan Schultz. Brown is currently healthy, has a 1,000-yard season on his resume, and recorded 49 catches for 587 yards and five touchdowns with the Kansas City Chiefs last year. The 29-year-old former 25th overall pick by the Baltimore Ravens in 2019 from Oklahoma has not had much of an opportunity in an Eagles offense that has been among the worst in the league through the first six weeks. To make matters worse, the Eagles lost starting quarterback Jalen Hurts for the rest of the 2026 season due to blood clots. Brown was only active in the Week 2 win over the Tennessee Titans, but he was not targeted at all in the passing game while seeing two carries for 12 yards. With Hurts done for the year, Brown is not going to be attractive at all in fantasy football unless he is traded away from the Eagles in 2026.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Jordan Schultz
Davante Adams Officially Lands on Injured Reserve
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 20, 2026, 5:30 PM ETThe Los Angeles Rams officially placed veteran wide receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) on Injured Reserve on Tuesday, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Sports. Adams ruptured his left hamstring in Sunday's Week 6 upset loss to the division-rival Arizona Cardinals and will need surgery. The 33-year-old is expected to miss anywhere from six to 10 weeks, but the Rams are hopeful that Adams will be ready to return a little after the team's Week 11 bye. Adams has a shot to return for fantasy managers at the tail end of the season before the playoffs start, but it remains to be seen how productive the aging receiver will be coming off a serious hamstring injury. His absence will put more pressure on star receiver Puka Nacua, who is likely to draw a lot of double teams from opposing defenses now. Behind Nacua, Jordan Whitting and Konata Mumpfield will be asked to step up, as well as tight ends Tyler Higbee and Colby Parkinson, with second-year TE Terrance Ferguson (ankle) not eligible to return from IR until next week. After catching a league-high 14 touchdown passes in the regular season in 2025 in his first year with the Rams, Adams caught 30 of his 49 targets for 480 yards and four scores through the first six games in 2026.--Keith Hernandez
Source: KPRC 2 Sports - Aaron Wilson
Jaydon Blue Waived by Eagles on Tuesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 20, 2026, 5:18 PM ETThe Philadelphia Eagles shook up their backfield depth a bit more on Tuesday, waiving running backs Jaydon Blue and Carson Steele (shoulder) and signing running back Elijah Mitchell to their practice squad in a corresponding move, the team announced. Tank Bigsby (abdomen) and Will Shipley (foot) are on Injured Reserve, and it remains unclear if starter Saquon Barkley (hamstring) will be forced to miss a third straight game on Monday night to close out the Week 7 slate against the division-rival Dallas Cowboys. If Barkley is not cleared to face Dallas, Dameon Pierce will make a second straight start as the primary RB for a banged-up Eagles offense. Blue, a fifth-round pick by the Cowboys last year from Texas, was surprisingly cut by Dallas before the start of the regular season before being scooped up as depth for the Eagles. The 22-year-old could be claimed off waivers by another team as he looks to prove himself worthy of a game-day role in 2026. Blue appeared in only five games for the Cowboys as a rookie and had 38 rushing attempts for 129 yards and a touchdown while adding one catch for five yards.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Philadelphia Eagles
Kyle Monangai Misses Another Practice on Tuesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 20, 2026, 5:12 PM ETChicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (thumb, toe) is missing practice for a second straight day on Tuesday, according to Sean Hammond of The Chicago Tribune. Monangai looks set to miss a third straight game this Thursday night when the Bears host the New England Patriots to kick off Week 7 action. The 24-year-old second-year back was also listed as a non-participant during the team's walkthrough practice on Monday, so he will need to return to practice on Wednesday to have any shot at gaining clearance to be active on Thursday night. The bruising RB should be rostered in most fantasy football leagues as the backfield complement to starter D'Andre Swift, but you should keep him on your bench again this week. Monangai is dealing with a thumb injury and turf toe. If he is forced to miss a third straight game, Roschon Johnson will be in play as an RB3/flex option after he had a surprisingly big role alongside Swift in the Week 6 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Johnson had a season-high 13 carries for 51 yards and his first rushing touchdown of the year, adding two catches for 34 yards as a receiver.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Chicago Tribune - Sean Hammond
Eagles Sign Elijah Mitchell to Practice Squad
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 20, 2026, 4:58 PM ETThe Philadelphia Eagles have signed running back Elijah Mitchell to their practice squad, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston. Signing Mitchell was just one of a series of moves the Eagles made in their backfield, as the team also waived running backs Jaydon Blue and Carson Steele (shoulder) from their active roster and Ian Wheeler from their practice squad. Eagles RB1 Saquon Barkley (hamstring) has missed each of the team's last two games, while top reserves Tank Bigsby (core) and Will Shipley (foot) are both on Injured Reserve. As a result, Dameon Pierce was Philly's lead back in Week 6. However, the Eagles' maneuvering on Tuesday could indicate that the team is confident in Barkley returning in Week 7 against the Dallas Cowboys. If Barkley remains sidelined, Mitchell could join Pierce as a potential backfield option against Dallas.--Will Brady
Source: KPRC 2 Houston - Aaron Wilson
Deshaun Watson a Viable QB Streamer to Target on Waivers
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 20, 2026, 4:47 PM ETAcross six games in 2026, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has completed 63.8% of his pass attempts for 1,174 yards, seven touchdowns, and two interceptions. The 31-year-old has also added some fantasy value with his legs, rushing for 196 yards on 45 attempts. After a relatively hot start to the year, Watson's production has slowed down of late. Over the last two weeks, totaled just 319 passing yards and one touchdown while leading the Cleveland offense to just 25 total points. However, the Browns have a significantly easier matchup coming up in Week 7 against the Tennessee Titans. Through six weeks, Tennessee ranks in the bottom 10 in the NFL in yards per pass attempt allowed (7.5). Given the matchup, Watson could be a solid quarterback streamer for fantasy managers to target on the waiver wire ahead of Week 7.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Will Saquon Barkley Become a Trade Candidate?
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 20, 2026, 4:40 PM ETThe Philadelphia Eagles and general manager Howie Roseman are in an unfamiliar position late in October as we approach the Nov. 10 trade deadline and could be looking to sell to other championship contenders after they lost starting quarterback Jalen Hurts for the season due to blood clots. The Athletic's Zach Berman writes that a tougher debate would be how the Eagles respond to aging star running back Saquon Barkley and his potential trade market. Barkley is in his age-29 season and presumably has fewer prime years ahead of him than behind him. The former first-rounder and three-time Pro Bowler led the NFL with 2,005 rushing yards on a league-high 345 carries in 2024 in his first year in Philly, and although he hit the 1,000-yard rushing mark again in 2025 for the fifth time in his career, Barkley and the Eagles' offense was nowhere near what it was the previous season. He is averaging a healthy 5.1 yards per carry on 36 rushing attempts for 182 yards through four games this year, but he has yet to score a touchdown and has missed the last two contests due to a hamstring injury. A contending NFL team looking to bolster its backfield could come calling for Barkley soon, but it is currently unclear if the Eagles would be willing to listen.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Zach Berman
Brandon McManus Signing with Rams
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 20, 2026, 4:37 PM ETThe Los Angeles Rams are signing veteran kicker Brandon McManus, per Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Los Angeles released struggling kicker Harrison Mevis following their loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 5, and then lost replacement kicker Blake Grupe (knee) to a season-ending knee injury during their Week 6 defeat at the hands of the Arizona Cardinals. McManus has yet to appear in an NFL game in 2026 but has 12 years of NFL experience under his belt. Across 14 games with the Green Bay Packers in 2025, the 35-year-old made 24 of 30 field goal attempts and 32 of 33 extra point tries. McManus struggled from long distance, connecting on just six of 13 (46.2%) of his attempts from 40+ yards. Still, he could be worth adding off the waiver wire ahead of Los Angeles' Week 7 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.--Will Brady
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo
Dan Quinn Planning Changes During Commanders' Bye Week
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 20, 2026, 4:34 PM ETWashington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn expects to make adjustments on both sides of the ball during the team's Week 7 bye, according to Nicki Jhabvala. Quinn stressed that the changes won't mean overhauling either system, but said the Commanders should look "more precise" when they return. Washington heads into the break at 1-4-1 following Monday's 23-17 loss to San Francisco, a game in which the 49ers built a 20-3 halftime lead and outgained the Commanders 303-90 over the first two quarters. Washington rallied in the second half but couldn't complete the comeback, which underlines the inconsistency Quinn hopes to fix. He hasn't specified any personnel or play-calling changes ahead of the team's November 1 matchup against Philadelphia.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Nicki Jhabvala
A.J. Brown Seen Working on the Field on Tuesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 20, 2026, 4:30 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle) was seen working with the team in individual drills during Tuesday's practice, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN. Brown returned from his Week 1 high-ankle sprain in Sunday's divisional win against the New York Jets, but the 29-year-old is still on the Week 7 injury report and was estimated to be limited for Monday's session. He could be listed as limited again on Tuesday, but barring a setback with his ankle, he should be active to kick off Week 7 action on Thursday night on the road against the Chicago Bears. Brown was a bust for fantasy managers who started him in Week 6 in his return following a four-game absence, as he managed to catch only three of 10 targets for 27 yards in the 26-19 win. The veteran pass-catcher battled drops and looked rusty in his first game back. Hopefully, Brown will look better on Thursday night as he looks for his first touchdown of 2026. At the very least, Brown should be considered a low-end WR2 as he looks to get back in a groove as New England's WR1.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Mike Reiss
Jalen Brooks a Deep-League Waiver-Wire Target Amid Role Increase
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 20, 2026, 4:27 PM ETAcross the first four games of the 2026 season, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Jalen Brooks saw just one target and did not log a single reception. However, Arizona's trade of wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. to the Houston Texans had moved Brooks into a much larger role in the Cardinals' passing game. Over the last two weeks, Brooks has recorded four catches for 46 yards on 10 targets. The 26-year-old remains behind wide receivers Michael Wilson and Kendrick Bourne, as well as tight end Trey McBride, on the team's target pecking order. Still, Brooks has played at least 50% of Arizona's snaps in back-to-back weeks, and Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett is currently averaging 39 pass attempts per game. In deeper league formats, Brooks could be worth stashing just in case his role in Arizona continues to grow over the course of the season.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller