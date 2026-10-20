Brandon McManus Signing with Rams

Oct 20, 2026, 4:03 PM ET

The NFL could expand its international schedule to 10 league-run games in 2027, according to Mike Garafolo. League executive Peter O'Reilly indicated Tuesday that the NFL is considering using its full international allowance under the current collective bargaining agreement with the NFL Players Association. Owners approved the increase from eight to 10 league-run games in May, though the league hasn't finalized next season's schedule yet. A record nine international games are scheduled for 2026 across seven countries, including the league's first regular-season contests in Australia and France. Jacksonville's separately arranged annual game at Wembley Stadium doesn't count toward the league-run limit, which means the overall international schedule could potentially reach 11 games in 2027. Commissioner Roger Goodell has previously expressed interest in eventually expanding to 16 international games per season, which would require additional negotiations with the players' union.