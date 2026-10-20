Brandon McManus Signing with Rams
Oct 20, 2026, 4:37 PM ETThe Los Angeles Rams are signing veteran kicker Brandon McManus, per Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Los Angeles released struggling kicker Harrison Mevis following their loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 5, and then lost replacement kicker Blake Grupe (knee) to a season-ending knee injury during their Week 6 defeat at the hands of the Arizona Cardinals. McManus has yet to appear in an NFL game in 2026 but has 12 years of NFL experience under his belt. Across 14 games with the Green Bay Packers in 2025, the 35-year-old made 24 of 30 field goal attempts and 32 of 33 extra point tries. McManus struggled from long distance, connecting on just six of 13 (46.2%) of his attempts from 40+ yards. Still, he could be worth adding off the waiver wire ahead of Los Angeles' Week 7 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.--Will Brady
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo
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Eagles Sign Elijah Mitchell to Practice Squad
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 20, 2026, 4:58 PM ETThe Philadelphia Eagles have signed running back Elijah Mitchell to their practice squad, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston. Signing Mitchell was just one of a series of moves the Eagles made in their backfield, as the team also waived running backs Jaydon Blue and Carson Steele (shoulder) from their active roster and Ian Wheeler from their practice squad. Eagles RB1 Saquon Barkley (hamstring) has missed each of the team's last two games, while top reserves Tank Bigsby (core) and Will Shipley (foot) are both on Injured Reserve. As a result, Dameon Pierce was Philly's lead back in Week 6. However, the Eagles' maneuvering on Tuesday could indicate that the team is confident in Barkley returning in Week 7 against the Dallas Cowboys. If Barkley remains sidelined, Mitchell could join Pierce as a potential backfield option against Dallas.--Will Brady
Source: KPRC 2 Houston - Aaron Wilson
Deshaun Watson a Viable QB Streamer to Target on Waivers
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 20, 2026, 4:47 PM ETAcross six games in 2026, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has completed 63.8% of his pass attempts for 1,174 yards, seven touchdowns, and two interceptions. The 31-year-old has also added some fantasy value with his legs, rushing for 196 yards on 45 attempts. After a relatively hot start to the year, Watson's production has slowed down of late. Over the last two weeks, totaled just 319 passing yards and one touchdown while leading the Cleveland offense to just 25 total points. However, the Browns have a significantly easier matchup coming up in Week 7 against the Tennessee Titans. Through six weeks, Tennessee ranks in the bottom 10 in the NFL in yards per pass attempt allowed (7.5). Given the matchup, Watson could be a solid quarterback streamer for fantasy managers to target on the waiver wire ahead of Week 7.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Will Saquon Barkley Become a Trade Candidate?
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 20, 2026, 4:40 PM ETThe Philadelphia Eagles and general manager Howie Roseman are in an unfamiliar position late in October as we approach the Nov. 10 trade deadline and could be looking to sell to other championship contenders after they lost starting quarterback Jalen Hurts for the season due to blood clots. The Athletic's Zach Berman writes that a tougher debate would be how the Eagles respond to aging star running back Saquon Barkley and his potential trade market. Barkley is in his age-29 season and presumably has fewer prime years ahead of him than behind him. The former first-rounder and three-time Pro Bowler led the NFL with 2,005 rushing yards on a league-high 345 carries in 2024 in his first year in Philly, and although he hit the 1,000-yard rushing mark again in 2025 for the fifth time in his career, Barkley and the Eagles' offense was nowhere near what it was the previous season. He is averaging a healthy 5.1 yards per carry on 36 rushing attempts for 182 yards through four games this year, but he has yet to score a touchdown and has missed the last two contests due to a hamstring injury. A contending NFL team looking to bolster its backfield could come calling for Barkley soon, but it is currently unclear if the Eagles would be willing to listen.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Zach Berman
Dan Quinn Planning Changes During Commanders' Bye Week
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 20, 2026, 4:34 PM ETWashington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn expects to make adjustments on both sides of the ball during the team's Week 7 bye, according to Nicki Jhabvala. Quinn stressed that the changes won't mean overhauling either system, but said the Commanders should look "more precise" when they return. Washington heads into the break at 1-4-1 following Monday's 23-17 loss to San Francisco, a game in which the 49ers built a 20-3 halftime lead and outgained the Commanders 303-90 over the first two quarters. Washington rallied in the second half but couldn't complete the comeback, which underlines the inconsistency Quinn hopes to fix. He hasn't specified any personnel or play-calling changes ahead of the team's November 1 matchup against Philadelphia.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Nicki Jhabvala
A.J. Brown Seen Working on the Field on Tuesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 20, 2026, 4:30 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle) was seen working with the team in individual drills during Tuesday's practice, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN. Brown returned from his Week 1 high-ankle sprain in Sunday's divisional win against the New York Jets, but the 29-year-old is still on the Week 7 injury report and was estimated to be limited for Monday's session. He could be listed as limited again on Tuesday, but barring a setback with his ankle, he should be active to kick off Week 7 action on Thursday night on the road against the Chicago Bears. Brown was a bust for fantasy managers who started him in Week 6 in his return following a four-game absence, as he managed to catch only three of 10 targets for 27 yards in the 26-19 win. The veteran pass-catcher battled drops and looked rusty in his first game back. Hopefully, Brown will look better on Thursday night as he looks for his first touchdown of 2026. At the very least, Brown should be considered a low-end WR2 as he looks to get back in a groove as New England's WR1.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Mike Reiss
Jalen Brooks a Deep-League Waiver-Wire Target Amid Role Increase
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 20, 2026, 4:27 PM ETAcross the first four games of the 2026 season, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Jalen Brooks saw just one target and did not log a single reception. However, Arizona's trade of wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. to the Houston Texans had moved Brooks into a much larger role in the Cardinals' passing game. Over the last two weeks, Brooks has recorded four catches for 46 yards on 10 targets. The 26-year-old remains behind wide receivers Michael Wilson and Kendrick Bourne, as well as tight end Trey McBride, on the team's target pecking order. Still, Brooks has played at least 50% of Arizona's snaps in back-to-back weeks, and Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett is currently averaging 39 pass attempts per game. In deeper league formats, Brooks could be worth stashing just in case his role in Arizona continues to grow over the course of the season.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Jake Moody Officially Added to Ravens Practice Squad
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 20, 2026, 4:18 PM ETThe Baltimore Ravens have officially signed kicker Jake Moody to their practice squad, per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. Incumbent Ravens kicker Tyler Loop has missed three field goal attempts through six games this season, which could put him at risk of losing his hold on the team's starting job. Moody appeared in nine games split between the San Francisco 49ers, Chicago Bears, and Washington Commanders in 2025 and made 19 of 23 field goal attempts, including both of his attempts from 50+ yards. However, the 26-year-old has a questionable history on long-distance kicks in his career, as he's just 23-for-37 (62.2%) on attempts of 40+ yards. Loop has not been replaced in Baltimore yet, but the signing of Moody could signal that the Ravens are ready to make a change at kicker if Loop continues to struggle.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Jeff Zrebiec
Jauan Jennings a Potential Deep-League Stash Amid Trade Buzz
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 20, 2026, 4:08 PM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Jauan Jennings has had almost no impact on his team's offense so far in 2026, catching just two passes for nine yards on five targets in four games. The 29-year-old signed with Minnesota in free agency over the offseason, but he's been buried on the team's depth chart behind wideouts Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. For the time being, Jennings should not be on the radar of fantasy managers. However, there's been some recent buzz that the veteran wideout could be a trade candidate, specifically to his former team, the San Francisco 49ers. Jennings was a productive player for San Francisco in 2025, hauling in 55 receptions for 643 yards and nine touchdowns on 90 targets across 15 games. If Jennings is traded to the 49ers or another wide receiver-needy team, his fantasy value could skyrocket. In deeper leagues, Jennings could be worth stashing off the waiver wire ahead of the NFL's early November trade deadline.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
NFL Considering 10 International Games for 2027 Season
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 20, 2026, 4:03 PM ETThe NFL could expand its international schedule to 10 league-run games in 2027, according to Mike Garafolo. League executive Peter O'Reilly indicated Tuesday that the NFL is considering using its full international allowance under the current collective bargaining agreement with the NFL Players Association. Owners approved the increase from eight to 10 league-run games in May, though the league hasn't finalized next season's schedule yet. A record nine international games are scheduled for 2026 across seven countries, including the league's first regular-season contests in Australia and France. Jacksonville's separately arranged annual game at Wembley Stadium doesn't count toward the league-run limit, which means the overall international schedule could potentially reach 11 games in 2027. Commissioner Roger Goodell has previously expressed interest in eventually expanding to 16 international games per season, which would require additional negotiations with the players' union.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Mike Garafolo
Darnell Washington's Growing Target Volume Boosts Waiver Appeal
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 20, 2026, 3:50 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington has drawn 14 targets over his last three games after getting just eight across the first three weeks of the season. He caught four of a season-high six targets for 25 yards and a five-yard touchdown in Sunday's 26-19 overtime victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, giving him two scores in his last three outings. Washington has also earned five red-zone targets this season, including two inside the 10-yard line. Pat Freiermuth (calf) remains heavily involved, though, and scored three touchdowns in the two games before that. With Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) and Roman Wilson (finger) on injured reserve, Pittsburgh has leaned harder on its tight ends in the passing game. Rostered in just 2% of leagues, Washington deserves a look as a 12-team bench addition, with more compelling streaming appeal in 14-team formats ahead of this Sunday's matchup against New Orleans in Paris.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Mike Gesicki's Touchdown Streak Keeps Him in Waiver Consideration
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 20, 2026, 3:37 PM ETCincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki has scored a touchdown in three consecutive games, but he's caught only seven passes during that stretch. His latest score came on his lone four-yard reception against Miami in Week 5, and the Bengals return from their bye to face Baltimore on Sunday. Gesicki has four touchdowns on just 12 receptions through five games, which makes him a viable streaming option in 12-team PPR leagues despite an inconsistent workload. He drew seven targets in the season opener against Tampa Bay, when he finished with five catches for 78 yards, but has seen only 10 targets across the four games since. Tee Higgins (43 targets) and Ja'Marr Chase (38) dominate Cincinnati's passing game, leaving fewer opportunities for Gesicki between the 20s. Rostered in just 14% of leagues, he's a worthwhile short-term pickup for managers needing tight end help, though much of his fantasy production has come from an unusually high touchdown rate.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Terry McLaurin Out for Season With Torn Patellar Tendon
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 20, 2026, 3:22 PM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (knee) will miss the rest of the 2026 season after an MRI confirmed a torn patellar tendon, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. The 31-year-old was carted off during the first quarter of Monday's 23-17 loss to San Francisco after his left knee buckled while he was running a route. McLaurin finishes his season with 15 receptions for 230 yards and one touchdown across five games. Stefon Diggs, who has already caught 24 passes and scored four touchdowns this season, should remain Jayden Daniels' most dependable wide receiver. Treylon Burks is another player to watch after catching four of six targets for 66 yards against the 49ers. Listed directly behind McLaurin on Washington's depth chart, Burks has a clear shot at a bigger outside role. Tight end Chig Okonkwo also impressed Monday, catching all seven targets for 69 yards. The Commanders have a Week 7 bye before hosting Philadelphia on November 1.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ian Rapoport
Josh Jacobs "Looks Great"
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 20, 2026, 3:05 PM ETGreen Bay Packers offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said that running back Josh Jacobs "looks great," according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. "Josh, I think will definitely help for sure," Stenavich added. Jacobs was officially removed from the commissioner's exempt list on Monday and will be eligible to practice with the team for the first time during the regular season. However, the Packers have not yet decided if the 28-year-old starting RB will make his 2026 debut in a Week 7 divisional clash against the Detroit Lions. Jacobs was on the exempt list for the first six weeks of the season due to an arrest back in May. The NFL is still reviewing his case and could hand down a suspension eventually, but Jacobs' time served on the exempt list could effectively cancel out any potential suspension. The Packers have mostly used a combination of MarShawn Lloyd and Kaleb Johnson with Jacobs away from the team, and they have struggled mightily on the ground. Jacobs is hoping to be much more efficient as the Packers' lead back, but he could be eased back into the fold when he makes his debut. Jacobs should be rostered in all fantasy leagues now that he is back with the team.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Matt Schneidman
Dolphins Sign Kicker Zane Gonzalez
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 20, 2026, 2:49 PM ETThe Miami Dolphins announced on Tuesday that they have signed free-agent kicker Zane Gonzalez to their practice squad. In a corresponding move, the team released Riley Patterson, who served as their starting placekicker for the first five games of the season. Gonzalez is returning to the Dolphins after he was cut on Aug. 19 with an injury settlement after he was placed on Injured Reserve. He is now apparently healthy and ready to take over Miami's kicking job now that Patterson is no longer around. The Dolphins sent Patterson to the free-agent market after he missed two field goals and an extra point in the first five weeks of the season. The 31-year-old Gonzalez, a former seventh-round pick in 2017 from Arizona State, has made 81% of his 142 career field-goal attempts over seven seasons with five different teams. Gonzalez went 19-for-22 (86.4%) on field goals and 17-for-18 on extra-point attempts in nine games for the Atlanta Falcons last year. In Miami's lowly offense, fantasy managers should continue to ignore Gonzalez.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Miami Dolphins
Jacoby Brissett a Drop Candidate Unlikely to Recapture His 2025 Magic
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 20, 2026, 2:00 PM ETDespite leading his team to an upset victory over the divisional rival Los Angeles Rams in Week 6, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett has been unable to recapture the fantasy magic that made him a league-winner after taking over the starting job midway through the 2025 season. Through six games, Brissett has reached 17 fantasy points only twice and currently ranks as the QB22 by points per game, making him little more than a desperation play in superflex formats and an easy drop candidate in single-quarterback leagues. Despite wins over both Los Angeles teams, the Cardinals sit at 2-4, and it should surprise nobody if, at some point, the team looks to find out what it has in 2026 third-round pick Carson Beck.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Dylan Sampson a Waiver Target Who Could Soon Find a Role
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 20, 2026, 1:50 PM ETCleveland Browns running back Dylan Sampson (knee) returned to practice ahead of the team's Week 6 matchup with the Ravens, and while he was ultimately ruled out for what became an important divisional win, he is nearing a return from the knee injury that knocked him out of the season opener and landed him on Injured Reserve. Sampson was limited to only two special teams snaps in Week 1, but after catching 33 of 35 targets as a rookie in 2025, he is expected to reclaim the team's pass-catching role upon his return, making him an intriguing waiver target with matchup-dependent upside. Quinshon Judkins (ankle) missed Sunday's contest with an ankle injury, while fellow second-year player Raheim Sanders (hip) was recently placed on Injured Reserve with a hip injury. Splitting carries evenly, Jaleel McLaughlin was the team's more efficient runner in Week 6 while Audric Estime managed to find the end zone, but neither showed enough to keep Sampson from earning touches once made active.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Tank Dell a Potential Waiver Target Ahead of His Long-Awaited Return
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 20, 2026, 1:36 PM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (knee) is expected to make his 2026 season debut in the team's Week 7 matchup with the Giants, and while he'll join a suddenly crowded wide receiver room, the 2023 third-round pick is worthy of waiver consideration in a relatively scarce week. Dell last saw an NFL field in Week 16 of 2024 and has spent the past 22 months recovering from the devastating knee injury that ended his second professional season, but in 25 career games, he has averaged over 55 receiving yards while scoring 10 touchdowns. The Texans are deep at the position following the recent trade for former first-round pick Marvin Harrison Jr. and the Week 6 emergence of second-year player Jaylin Noel, but they have also thrown the ball at the league's seventh-highest rate through six weeks, and Dell's versatility and connection with quarterback C.J. Stroud could help him find a role in an ascending offense.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Eagles' Handling of Jalen Hurts Situation Deemed Appropriate by NFL
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 20, 2026, 1:27 PM ETThe NFL has concluded that the process surrounding Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts' start in the team's Week 5 loss to the Jaguars "was handled appropriately," according to Jonathan Jones of The Athletic. A superficial blood clot was discovered in Hurts' calf leading up to the international game, but the team's medical staff and doctors in London cleared him to play, and he went on to throw for 220 yards and a touchdown. A follow-up ultrasound performed stateside revealed movement of the blood clot, which caused Hurts to miss the team's Week 6 matchup with the Panthers; further testing has since revealed vein thrombosis and blood clots in his lungs. Hurts is slated to miss the remainder of the 2026 season while undergoing treatment.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Jonathan Jones
Seth McGowan a Top Handcuff to Look for on Waivers
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 20, 2026, 1:14 PM ETIndianapolis Colts rookie running back Seth McGowan has seen modest involvement in each of the past four games, showing enough to make him an attractive handcuff behind three-time Pro Bowler Jonathan Taylor. With the Colts in free fall at 2-4 and having recently fired longtime general manager Chris Ballard, there is also an outside chance the team could look to move Taylor ahead of the NFL's November 10th trade deadline. A seventh-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, McGowan is the only other running back on Indianapolis' roster to receive a carry through six games, averaging more than four yards per attempt, and with multiple paths to an increased workload, he makes for an intriguing long-term stash in a week with few high-priority waiver targets.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Jahan Dotson Establishing Himself as Clear WR2 in Atlanta
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 20, 2026, 12:54 PM ETAtlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson is clearly establishing himself as the team's No. 2 pass-catcher behind Drake London. The 26-year-old caught three of a season-high five targets for a team-high 87 yards and his second touchdown of the season in Sunday's 31-23 loss at home to the Chicago Bears in Week 6. It was Dotson's second time finding the end zone in the last three weeks, and he has now gone over 50 receiving yards in each of the last three weeks after catching only four passes on 11 targets for 41 yards without a touchdown in the first three contests of the 2026 campaign. The Falcons do not have a very appealing Week 7 matchup against the 6-0 San Francisco 49ers, but Dotson is on the rise as he becomes a more reliable pass-catching option for quarterback Michael Penix Jr. in Atlanta. Dotson has 11 catches on 23 targets for 236 yards and two touchdowns through the first six weeks and is not a bad waiver-wire pickup in deeper fantasy leagues for those looking for better WR depth. He is currently rostered in only 1% of Yahoo leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference