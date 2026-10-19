Samuel Girard a Game-Time Decision Against Mammoth

Oct 19, 2026, 10:00 AM ET

Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho set up Jalen Chatfield for the team's second goal in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Calgary. In his 10th outing of the campaign, Aho already posted his eighth assist. The Finnish forward has complemented his playmaking ability with six goals. He's one of five players with at least six goals and eight assists this season. Aho has been a point-per-game player five times in his career and looks as sharp as ever in 2026-27. He will look to build on his success on Tuesday against a weak Vancouver defense.