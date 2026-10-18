Franz Wagner Takes Part in Light Work Sunday
Oct 18, 2026, 9:15 PM ETOrlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (shoulder) was able to do some "light work" during Sunday's practice, according to the Orlando Sentinel's Jason Beede. Head coach Sean Sweeney said the team will continue evaluating Wagner's right shoulder after he exited Friday's preseason finale against Miami. His status for Wednesday's opener against Atlanta remains unclear. If Wagner can't go, Tristan da Silva is one of the more likely options for extra minutes after making 34 starts last season. Anthony Black (ankle) also practiced Sunday and could see more perimeter work if he's cleared.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Jason Beede
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Stephen Curry Tweaks Right Ankle at Open Scrimmage
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 18, 2026, 9:08 PM ETGolden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (ankle) left Sunday's open scrimmage early after tweaking his right ankle, according to ESPN's Anthony Slater. His status for Wednesday's opener against the Lakers is still up in the air, though a team source said the injury is "not serious," and coach Steve Kerr later said Curry was fine. That's encouraging after the 38-year-old missed more than two months last season with a right knee issue. If Curry sits Wednesday, Brandin Podziemski and De'Anthony Melton should see more ball-handling opportunities.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Anthony Slater
Ben Simmons Out for the Season with Torn Achilles
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 18, 2026, 9:02 PM ETSacramento Kings guard/forward Ben Simmons (Achilles) will miss the 2026-27 season after an MRI confirmed a torn right Achilles tendon, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Simmons suffered the injury during a live drill at Sunday's practice and will undergo surgery. The 30-year-old was preparing to return after sitting out all of last season and averaged 10.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists in two preseason appearances. Darius Acuff Jr. should take on more playmaking responsibility with Simmons out, while De'Andre Hunter, Precious Achiuwa, and Nique Clifford could all be in the mix for the open starting spot. Sacramento hasn't tipped its hand yet, so that battle is worth watching heading into Wednesday.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Shams Charania
Tacko Fall Lands Two-Way Deal with Philadelphia
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 18, 2026, 10:16 AM ETThe Philadelphia 76ers have converted center Tacko Fall's Exhibit 10 deal into a two-way contract, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Fall missed the entire preseason with a left hip strain and hasn't appeared in an NBA game since 2021-22 with Cleveland. Philadelphia could use the extra size with Ariel Hukporti (Achilles) out for the season and Adem Bona (foot) and Dominick Barlow (back) working back from injuries. Bona remains the more interesting fantasy name after averaging 4.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks last season. Fall has played only 37 career NBA games and is more likely to serve as emergency depth.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Shams Charania
Chet Holmgren Uncertain for Season Opener
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 18, 2026, 10:08 AM ETOklahoma City Thunder forward/center Chet Holmgren (quadriceps) remains uncertain for Tuesday's season opener at San Antonio after missing all five preseason games with a quad contusion. Head coach Mark Daigneault said everyone participated in Saturday's practice in some capacity but did not reveal how much work Holmgren got in. The 24-year-old averaged 17.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks across 69 games last season. There hasn't been any indication of a lengthy absence, but fantasy managers should check Monday's injury report before setting lineups. Isaiah Hartenstein would get the biggest bump if Holmgren sits, while Aday Mara could also pick up extra minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Clemente Almanza
Trail Blazers Waive Jeremy Sochan
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 18, 2026, 10:01 AM ETThe Portland Trail Blazers have waived forward/center Jeremy Sochan after he spent the preseason competing for a roster spot. The 23-year-old signed a one-year, non-guaranteed deal in August and averaged 6.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.3 assists across four exhibition games. Sochan saw his role shrink last season, averaging just 3.6 points and 2.4 rebounds in 44 games with the Spurs and Knicks before barely playing during New York's title run. Portland now has an extra roster spot, but Sochan wasn't going to take many minutes away from Deni Avdija or Toumani Camara. His outside shot is still a concern, so he'll need to find the right situation before there's much fantasy appeal.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Portland Trail Blazers
Bruce Brown Waived by Knicks
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 18, 2026, 9:51 AM ETThe New York Knicks have waived guard Bruce Brown, according to ESPN's Shams Charania, clearing the way for James Wiseman to make the regular-season roster. New York was only $3.2 million below its self-imposed second-apron hard cap, making it difficult to keep both players. Brown appeared in all 82 games for Denver last season, averaging 7.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.0 steals in 24.4 minutes. The 30-year-old has been useful when given steady minutes, but he'll need to clear waivers and find another rotation role before carrying much fantasy appeal.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Shams Charania
Devin Carter Lands Two-Way Deal with Celtics
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 18, 2026, 9:45 AM ETThe Boston Celtics are converting guard Devin Carter's Exhibit 10 contract into a two-way deal, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. Carter made an impression in his only preseason appearance, finishing with 17 points, five rebounds, three assists, and two steals against Cleveland before an illness kept him out of the final three games. The former No. 13 pick averaged 8.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.7 assists in 18.4 minutes across 38 games for Sacramento last season. With Derrick White and Payton Pritchard ahead of him, Carter will need injuries or a strong G-League run to carve out much fantasy value.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Michael Scotto
Jazz Claim Tony Bradley Off Waivers
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 18, 2026, 9:41 AM ETThe Utah Jazz have claimed center Tony Bradley off waivers, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Bradley returns to the franchise where he spent his first three NBA seasons after averaging 5.3 points and 1.7 rebounds in limited preseason work with New York. The 28-year-old joins Utah on a non-guaranteed deal and adds depth while Jusuf Nurkic (foot) and Kyle Filipowski (back) are sidelined. Jaxson Hayes should see more center minutes early, with Jaren Jackson Jr. also capable of sliding to the five. Bradley owns career averages of 4.3 points and 3.8 rebounds and remains off the fantasy radar unless injuries push him into the rotation.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Shams Charania
James Wiseman Secures Knicks' Final Roster Spot
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 17, 2026, 9:28 PM ETJames Wiseman is set to make the New York Knicks' regular-season roster as a reserve center, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The former No. 2 pick averaged 8.0 points and 4.3 rebounds in 11.5 minutes during the preseason while shooting 13-for-16 from the field, including an 18-point, 10-rebound spot start against Toronto. Wiseman has played only five NBA games over the past two seasons after tearing his left Achilles in October 2024. With Mitchell Robinson now in Boston, Wiseman is behind Karl-Anthony Towns and Andre Drummond in the center rotation. There probably won't be much fantasy value here unless one of them misses time.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Shams Charania
Jase Richardson Considered Day-to-Day with Back Soreness
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 17, 2026, 9:22 PM ETOrlando Magic guard Jase Richardson (back) is day-to-day with low back soreness, according to the Orlando Sentinel's Jason Beede. Richardson left Friday's preseason finale against Miami after seven scoreless minutes, finishing with two rebounds and two assists. The second-year guard started Orlando's first two exhibitions while Jalen Suggs was sidelined, including a 12-point, four-assist outing against Cleveland. Richardson averaged just 4.4 points in 10.9 minutes as a rookie and returned to the bench once Suggs was cleared. Unless the injury opens a bigger role, Richardson remains a limited fantasy option.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Jason Beede
Franz Wagner Dealing with Right-Shoulder Soreness
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 17, 2026, 9:15 PM ETOrlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (shoulder) remains under evaluation after leaving Friday's preseason finale against Miami with right shoulder soreness, according to the Orlando Sentinel's Jason Beede. Wagner appeared bothered by the shoulder after a three-point attempt in the third quarter and finished with 11 points, six rebounds, and six assists in 19 minutes. The 25-year-old averaged 20.6 points and 5.2 rebounds in only 34 games last season, so another injury is worth monitoring. If Wagner can't play Wednesday against Atlanta, Tristan da Silva should be in line for more minutes with Noah Penda (hamstring) also sidelined.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Jason Beede
Noah Penda Expected to Miss Significant Time with Hamstring Injury
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 17, 2026, 9:09 PM ETOrlando Magic forward Noah Penda (hamstring) is expected to miss significant time after partially tearing his right hamstring in Friday's preseason finale against Miami, according to the Orlando Sentinel's Jason Beede. The 21-year-old left late in the first quarter after just two minutes, finishing with one steal. The tear is reportedly a separate injury from the hamstring issue that slowed him earlier in camp. Penda averaged 3.8 points and 3.2 rebounds in 12.8 minutes as a rookie. Tristan da Silva and Jamal Cain could see more wing minutes while Penda is out, especially if Franz Wagner (shoulder) also misses time.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Jason Beede
Isaiah Jackson Named Clippers' Starting Center for Week 1
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 17, 2026, 9:01 PM ETLos Angeles Clippers center Isaiah Jackson will open the season as the team's starting center, according to The Athletic's Law Murray. Head coach Tyronn Lue named Jackson the Week 1 starter, with Brook Lopez moving into the backup role. The 24-year-old averaged 7.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks in 15.9 minutes across 17 games with the Clippers last season while shooting 76.4% from the field. Lue likes the speed Jackson brings at center, and a jump in minutes could make him useful for rebounds, blocks, and efficient scoring starting Wednesday against Sacramento.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Law Murray
Jamal Murray Leads Nuggets with 21 Points in Preseason Finale
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 17, 2026, 10:01 AM ETDenver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray scored a game-high 21 points in Friday's 121-106 preseason win over the Los Angeles Lakers, adding three rebounds, six assists, and one steal in 31 minutes. He shot 8-for-15 from the field and scored 10 points in the first quarter, though he missed all three of his attempts from deep. That isn't much of a concern after Murray shot 43.5% from three last season while averaging career highs of 25.4 points and 7.1 assists. DeMar DeRozan should handle plenty of second-unit offense, leaving Murray firmly in place as Denver's No. 2 option behind Nikola Jokic.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Nikola Jokic Nearly Perfect From the Field in Preseason Finale
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 17, 2026, 9:49 AM ETDenver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic finished with 17 points, six rebounds, eight assists, and two steals in 31 minutes of Friday's 121-106 preseason win over the Los Angeles Lakers. The three-time MVP shot 7-for-8 from the field and 3-for-4 from deep, while Jamal Murray led Denver with 21 points. Jokic also posted a triple-double earlier in the preseason, and Friday's efficient outing was another reminder that there is little to worry about heading into Thursday's opener at Oklahoma City. He remains one of the safest anchors at the top of fantasy drafts.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Domantas Sabonis Logs 30 Minutes in Preseason Finale
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 17, 2026, 9:42 AM ETSacramento Kings forward/center Domantas Sabonis recorded 14 points and 10 rebounds in 30 minutes during Friday's 126-97 preseason loss to the San Antonio Spurs. He shot 4-for-9 from the field and 5-for-10 at the line while committing five turnovers. The workload was the bigger takeaway after Sabonis played only 19 games last season before undergoing surgery on a torn left meniscus. With Maxime Raynaud (knee) and Dylan Cardwell (calf) sidelined to begin the season, Sabonis should get plenty of work inside, while Precious Achiuwa looks set to handle most of the backup center minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Ben Simmons Fills the Box Score in Preseason Finale
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 17, 2026, 9:35 AM ETSacramento Kings guard Ben Simmons finished with 14 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, and one steal in 26 minutes during Friday's 126-97 preseason loss to the San Antonio Spurs. He shot 5-for-9 from the field and 4-for-4 at the line in just his second exhibition appearance after sitting out all of last season. Simmons started alongside rookie Darius Acuff Jr. and is expected to remain in the first unit for Wednesday's opener against the Clippers. If Simmons keeps getting this kind of run, the assists and rebounds should be useful. The bigger question is whether he can stay healthy enough to hold the role.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Tyrese Maxey Wraps Up Preseason with 22 Points
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 17, 2026, 9:29 AM ETPhiladelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey scored 22 points on 7-for-11 shooting in Friday's 125-120 preseason loss to the Boston Celtics, adding three rebounds, six assists, and one steal in 30 minutes. He also went 7-for-7 at the line, though four turnovers took some shine off the night. Maxey averaged a career-high 28.3 points and 3.1 threes last season, but touches will be harder to come by with LeBron James, Jaylen Brown, and Joel Embiid sharing the floor. The volume could dip, though more clean catch-and-shoot looks may help offset some of that loss.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Joel Embiid Pours in 27 Points in Preseason Finale
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 17, 2026, 9:23 AM ETPhiladelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid scored a game-high 27 points in Friday's 125-120 overtime preseason loss to the Boston Celtics, adding eight rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block in 29 minutes. He shot 7-for-13 from the field and 11-for-13 at the line, a sharp bounce-back from his sloppy debut against Brooklyn. Philadelphia made a point of getting Embiid involved early, and he looked comfortable attacking the rim alongside LeBron James, Jaylen Brown, and Tyrese Maxey. The upside remains obvious, but after playing only 38 games last season, availability is still the biggest concern heading into Tuesday's opener in New York.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
AJ Dybantsa Exits Preseason Finale with Ankle Injury
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 16, 2026, 9:32 PM ETWashington Wizards forward AJ Dybantsa (ankle) left Friday's preseason finale against the New Orleans Pelicans in the second quarter after rolling his ankle while landing on a running jumper, according to The Athletic's Josh Robbins. The 19-year-old walked to the locker room on his own, and Washington has yet to provide an update on the severity. Dybantsa averaged 13.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 2.0 steals through his first three exhibitions despite going 1-for-8 from three. With Wednesday's opener against Milwaukee approaching, his status is worth watching closely. Bilal Coulibaly could see more wing minutes if Dybantsa can't go.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Josh Robbins