Shohei Ohtani Will Be in Dodgers' Game 3 Lineup
Oct 13, 2026, 10:08 PM ETLos Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that designated hitter Shohei Ohtani will be in the team's lineup for Game 3 of the National League Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday, per Jack Harris of the California Post. Ohtani played through knee and biceps issues for a significant portion of the second half of the regular season. The 32-year-old hit just .245 with eight home runs across 212 plate appearances after the All-Star break, and his struggles have continued into the postseason. Across 24 plate appearances in October, Ohtani has just three hits, none of which have gone for extra bases. With the Dodgers down two games to zero against Milwaukee, they will need more out of Ohtani to mount a comeback and continue their bid for a third straight World Series title.--Will Brady
Source: California Post - Jack Harris
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Drew Rasmussen Allows Two Homers in Otherwise Strong Start
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 13, 2026, 1:40 PM ETTampa Bay Rays right-hander Drew Rasmussen allowed two earned runs on eight hits (two home runs) while walking none and striking out seven in six innings pitched in a no-decision on Monday night against the Cleveland Guardians in a 7-3 loss in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series. Rasmussen was not quite as good as he was in his start in the AL Division Series against the division-rival New York Yankees, when he tossed eight shutout innings with just one hit and 10 strikeouts, but he did enough to put the Rays in position to take the first game of the best-of-seven series. Rasmussen allowed solo shots to outfielder Chase DeLauter in the sixth inning and to catcher Patrick Bailey in the seventh inning. He has been great for Tampa in his two starts so far this postseason, posting a 1.29 ERA with 17 strikeouts and only two walks in 14 innings. Rasmussen has only made five playoff appearances in his career, but he has allowed only five earned runs with two walks and 22 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
Yoshinobu Yamamoto has Forgettable Game 2 Start in Milwaukee
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 13, 2026, 1:30 PM ETLos Angeles Dodgers right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto did not have the kind of start that the Dodgers needed from him in the Game 2 loss to the hosting Milwaukee Brewers on Monday in the National League Championship Series. Yamamoto surrendered three earned runs on four hits while walking two and striking out only one in 2 2/3 innings pitched in a no-decision. It was one of the Japanese hurler's worst showings in his postseason career, especially after he threw a seven-inning gem with one walk, one run allowed, and 10 strikeouts in the Game 3 win over the Atlanta Braves in the NL Division Series on Oct. 6. Yamamoto did not have his swing-and-miss stuff working in this one, which was the shortest playoff outing of his career. He could certainly bounce back if the Dodgers extend the series, but they will certainly have to win Game 3 of the NLCS back in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Yamamoto now has a 2.47 career ERA in the playoffs with 59 strikeouts and 15 walks in 65 2/3 innings pitched in 12 outings (11 starts) for the Dodgers.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
William Contreras Ignites Brewers Offense in Game 2 Win
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 13, 2026, 1:21 PM ETMilwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras continued to be a star offensively for the Brew Crew in the team's Game 2 win over the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series on Monday. Contreras went 3-for-4 at the plate with a home run, three RBI, and a walk to help Milwaukee take a commanding 2-0 series lead, with the teams heading to Los Angeles for Game 3 on Wednesday. The 28-year-old Venezuelan backstop continues to be one of the best all-around catchers in the game, and he is showing the world this postseason. The three-time All-Star hit .270/.341/.417 with a .758 OPS, 18 home runs, a career-high 94 RBI, 82 runs scored, and a stolen base in 147 games and 640 plate appearances during the regular season. Contreras has been even better in the playoffs, going 9-for-23 (.391) with three home runs, five RBI, four runs scored, and four walks in six games against the Dodgers and San Diego Padres. He will look to keep it up in Game 3 in L.A. on Wednesday as the Brewers look to put a stranglehold on the Dodgers in the series.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
Dodgers Consider Benching Shohei Ohtani for Game 3 of NLCS
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 13, 2026, 1:14 PM ETThe Los Angeles Dodgers will contemplate benching two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani for Game 3 of the National League Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday, even with the team down two games to none, according to The Athletic's Katie Woo and Ken Rosenthal. "He doesn't feel great. I think for me, it's having a conversation with him tomorrow, kind of try to figure out what's best for him, what's best for us. He certainly has earned that conversation and deserves it," manager Dave Roberts said. The four-time MVP has dealt with knee and biceps issues since the start of the second half of the regular season and has not looked like himself at the plate for a while now. If the Dodgers sit Ohtani on Wednesday, rookie outfielder Josue De Paula would be the top candidate to take his spot as the designated hitter. Ohtani went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in the Game 2 loss to Milwaukee on Monday, lowering his playoff average to .150 and his postseason OPS to .411. He has not homered since Aug. 18 and has driven in just one run since Aug. 19, going 14-for-90 in that stretch. Ohtani has clearly not been himself and is still likely not 100% physically, but it is still unfathomable to think the Dodgers might actually bench the superstar for Game 3 in L.A. on Wednesday.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Katie Woo and Ken Rosenthal
Freddy Peralta to Start Game 2 of ALCS Against Guardians
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 13, 2026, 1:08 PM ETTampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash said that right-hander Freddy Peralta will start Game 2 of the American League Championship Series on Tuesday night, with "the rest of the guys on call" out of the bullpen, according to Rays reporter Ryan Bass. Peralta will try to keep the Rays from falling into a 0-2 hole in the best-of-seven series. The 30-year-old Dominican hurler allowed an earned run on three hits while walking one and striking out three in 4 2/3 innings in a no-decision against the division-rival New York Yankees in Game 2 of the AL Division Series, and he has a 4.03 ERA (4.76 FIP) and a 44:14 K:BB in 38 career postseason innings. Peralta went 10-11 overall in 2026 with the Rays and New York Mets, posting a 4.42 ERA with a 1.32 WHIP and 156 strikeouts in 169 innings across 32 starts. He was a little better in Tampa, going 5-2 with a 3.25 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, and 43:15 K:BB in his 10 regular-season starts. Peralta did not face Cleveland at all during the regular season.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Ryan Bass
Parker Messick to Start Game 2 of ALCS Against Rays
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 12, 2026, 10:22 PM ETCleveland Guardians left-hander Parker Messick has been tabbed to start Game 2 of the American League Championship Series on Tuesday night on the road against the Tampa Bay Rays, according to Jesse Rogers of ESPN. Messick is a Tampa Bay area native and went to high school around 45 minutes from Tropicana Field. The 25-year-old southpaw made his first start in Tampa for the Guardians last year and allowed just one run over six innings. In late July this year, Messick allowed just one run in his 7 2/3 innings pitched. "He's had two straight very good starts here in front of his family and friends. It's always a special boost when you get to play at home as a player," manager Stephen Vogt said. Messick was a first-time All-Star in 2026 and went 12-9 in the regular season with a 2.56 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, and 193:49 K:BB in 186 1/3 innings in 32 starts in his second year in the majors. Messick is hoping to turn things around in his first taste of the postseason after giving up four earned runs with six walks and 11 strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings in two starts against the Chicago White Sox in the AL Division Series.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jesse Rogers
Jason Schiavone Could be Promoted Early in 2027
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 12, 2026, 10:10 PM ETHouston Astros catcher/first base prospect Jason Schiavone could find his way onto the major-league roster early in 2027, multiple sources within the organization told Chandler Rome of The Athletic. Schiavone, an 11th-rounder in 2024, put himself in the conversation by becoming the first minor-league catcher in 45 years to have a 30-30 season. The 23-year-old had a .922 OPS over 540 plate appearances in a season that ended with a nine-game cameo at Triple-A Sugar Land. He saw playing time at first base in 2026, but team officials insist he will be a catcher, and when he arrives, it will prompt questions about Yainer Diaz's future in Houston. Diaz is the everyday catcher and is under club control for two more seasons. Schiavone is considered the Astros' No. 6 prospect, per MLB Pipeline, but he has plenty of areas of his game to refine, including his swing-and-miss tendencies. Schiavone struck out 32% of the time last year, so fantasy managers looking to stash him in keeper leagues will probably need to be patient.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Chandler Rome
Braves Not Expecting Too Much From Spencer Schwellenbach
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 12, 2026, 9:53 PM ETAtlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos said that right-hander Spencer Schwellenbach (elbow) might return next year, but he cannot be counted on to be a regular starting-rotation member over a 162-game schedule, according to MLB.com's Mark Bowman. The same can be said for right-hander Spencer Strider (elbow). Schwellenbach was not able to pitch for the Braves at all in 2026 because of two surgeries on his right elbow -- the first to remove bone spurs in February, before he had another surgery in August to fix a fracture in the same arm. The 26-year-old former second-rounder from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln had a promising first two years in the majors in 2024 and 2025, combining to go 15-11 with a 3.23 ERA (3.27 FIP) and 1.01 WHIP with 235 strikeouts and only 41 walks in 234 1/3 innings over 38 starts for Atlanta. While he might not be ready for Opening Day in 2027, and he could have his workload managed all year, he definitely will be the more intriguing fantasy stash over Strider.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Mark Bowman
Spencer Strider Won't Be Counted On for Many Innings in 2027
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 12, 2026, 9:46 PM ETAtlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos said that right-hander Spencer Strider (elbow) might return next year, but he cannot be counted on to be a regular member of the starting rotation for the entire 162-game schedule, according to Mark Bowman of MLB.com. In turn, fantasy managers should not really be seeking out Strider for their rosters because of his recent injury history. It has been all downhill for Strider after he won 20 games and struck out a league-high 281 batters in 32 starts in 2023 as a first-time All-Star. The 27-year-old former fourth-rounder in 2020 from Clemson made only two starts in 2024 before undergoing Tommy John surgery. He went 7-14 last year with a 4.45 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, and 131:51 K:BB in 23 starts, and then he was only able to make eight starts while posting an ERA over 5.00 in 39 innings for the Braves this year. He battled elbow and oblique injuries in 2026 and did not return after going on the injured list in mid-June. Since having TJ surgery, Strider's velocity has taken a big hit, wiping out his high-end swing-and-miss stuff pre-injury.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Mark Bowman
Sonny Gray Will Return for Another Year in 2027
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 12, 2026, 9:36 PM ETBoston Red Sox veteran right-hander Sonny Gray said that he plans to continue his playing career in 2027, according to Alex Speier of The Boston Globe. The 36-year-old and three-time All-Star will enter free agency this winter, but despite his age, he should have some suitors after a strong first season with the Red Sox. Gray led the league with 18 wins (five losses) while posting a 2.72 ERA (3.47 FIP) and a 1.15 WHIP, with 149 strikeouts and 46 walks in 169 innings across his 29 starts. He broke a streak of two straight 200-strikeout innings in 2026, but fantasy managers were not complaining about his production in his 14th year in the big leagues in the tough American League East. Teams looking for an experienced veteran starter on the open market will definitely be giving Gray a look this offseason as he looks to pitch a 15th MLB season in 2027.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Boston Globe - Alex Speier
Luis Lara Comes Through with Big Hit in NLCS Game 1 Win
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 12, 2026, 11:58 AM ETMilwaukee Brewers outfielder Luis Lara came through with the biggest hit of his team's 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series on Sunday, notching a go-ahead RBI single off Dodgers left-hander Tarik Skubal in the fifth inning. It was Lara's lone hit in his three at-bats, but it obviously came at a key time for Milwaukee. The 21-year-old Lara earned a promotion to the big leagues in early July and hit .246/.311/.325 with one home run, 26 RBI, 25 runs scored, and three stolen bases across 212 plate appearances to finish the year. While Lara's numbers don't leap off the page, he hit .321 with 24 stolen bases across 346 plate appearances at Triple-A before getting called up. The Brewers have deployed Lara as a short-side platoon starter in right field against left-handed starting pitchers so far this postseason. If he can gain some confidence from his key hit off Skubal on Sunday, Lara could emerge as a bottom-of-the-order contributor in the NLCS.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Mauricio Dubon in Play for Braves' Starting Shortstop Job in 2027?
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 12, 2026, 11:48 AM ETAtlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos had high praise for utility man Mauricio Dubon, saying that he "can't say enough good things about him" and that he feels "very comfortable with (Dubon) at short," per Mark Bowman of MLB.com. Dubon emerged as a surprisingly critical component of Atlanta's lineup in 2026, hitting .276/.321/.399 with 12 home runs, 73 RBI, 66 runs scored, and 10 stolen bases across 619 plate appearances. Dubon is now set to hit free agency as he enters his age-32 season in 2027. The veteran had mostly been used as a versatile bench piece throughout his career prior to 2026, as he's shown an ability to line up everywhere on the diamond other than behind the plate and on the mound. However, it appears as though Atlanta could be circling Dubon as a potential stopgap starter at shortstop. The Braves have struggled to fill the shortstop position since losing Dansby Swanson to the Chicago Cubs in free agency following the 2022 season.--Will Brady
Source: MLB.com - Mark Bowman
Tarik Skubal Logs Tough-Luck Loss in NLCS Game 1
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 12, 2026, 11:36 AM ETLos Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal was handed the loss in his team's 2-1 defeat at the hands of the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series on Sunday. The star left-hander allowed five hits, two walks, and two earned runs while recording seven strikeouts across five innings of work. While Skubal was not able to pitch his team to a victory on Sunday, the 29-year-old has been rock solid to open the postseason for Los Angeles. Across two starts (11 innings), Skubal has posted a 2.45 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, and 14 strikeouts. His next chance to make an impact in the NLCS will likely be in Game 5 next Friday, although he could potentially be available on three days' rest for Game 4 on Thursday if the Dodgers are desperate.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Jacob Misiorowski Battles Through Up-and-Down Start in NLCS Game 1
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 12, 2026, 11:29 AM ETMilwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski did not have his best stuff on Sunday, but he kept his team in position to eventually pull out a 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series. The right-hander allowed five hits and three walks but surrendered just one earned run while striking out five across 4 1/3 innings of work. Misiorowski was arguably the best pitcher in baseball during the regular season, recording a 16-5 record with a 1.80 ERA, 0.80 WHIP, and 252 strikeouts across 174 2/3 innings (30 starts). However, he has not been nearly as dominant so far in the postseason. In his lone start of the National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres, Misiorowski allowed four hits, a walk, and two earned runs while recording six strikeouts across four innings. Both San Diego and Los Angeles have been able to drive up the 24-year-old's pitch count early in the game, preventing him from deep starts.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Brice Turang Homers in NLCS Game 1 Victory on Sunday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 12, 2026, 11:22 AM ETMilwaukee Brewers second baseman Brice Turang was one of the heroes of his team's 2-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series on Sunday, slugging a solo home run off of Dodgers left-hander Tarik Skubal in the fourth inning. Turang was one of Milwaukee's most important bats in the regular season, slashing .268/.366/.450 with 21 home runs, 100 RBI, 102 runs scored, and 19 stolen bases across 680 plate appearances. However, he struggled at the plate in Milwaukee's National League Division Series win over the San Diego Padres, logging just two singles and two walks in 18 plate appearances across four games. If Turang's big swing against Skubal on Sunday is a sign that he's coming around at the plate, he could be a major difference-maker for the Brewers in the remainder of the NLCS.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Braves View Didier Fuentes as a Starter Long Term
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 12, 2026, 11:13 AM ETAtlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos said that the team views right-hander Didier Fuentes as a "starter long term," per Jesus Cano of The Athletic. Atlanta used Fuentes as a bullpen arm in 2026. The 21-year-old excelled in the role, posting a 2.45 ERA and 1.10 WHIP with 92 strikeouts, 17 holds, and three saves over 73 1/3 innings (58 games). Fuentes averaged 97.3 miles per hour on his fastball and struck out 31% of the batters he faced while allowing a 7.1% strikeout rate. While Fuentes has proven he can be an extremely valuable reliever, it appears that the Braves may look to move him into their starting rotation as soon as next season. If Fuentes is indeed stretched out next spring, he could be a high-upside young arm for fantasy managers to target in drafts ahead of 2027.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Jesus Cano
Caleb Durbin Has Surgery on his Finger
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 11, 2026, 9:59 PM ETThe Boston Red Sox announced that infielder Caleb Durbin (finger) had surgery on his pinkie finger last week, which was a "left fifth finger PIP joint reconstruction," according to Tim Healey of The Boston Globe. Durbin played through his finger injury in 2026 in his first year in Boston and finished with a .248/.332/.378 slash line with a .710 OPS, a career-high 13 home runs, 64 RBI, 20 stolen bases, and 74 runs scored in 153 regular-season games across 586 plate appearances. It was only Durbin's second season in the big leagues after he hit .256/.334/.387 with 11 homers, 53 RBI, 18 stolen bases, and 60 runs scored in 136 games and 506 plate appearances as a rookie in 2025 with the Milwaukee Brewers. Durbin should be fully healthy for the start of the 2027 regular season in his second season in Beantown. Although he only had four round-trippers in the second half, Durbin hit a strong .274 (61-for-223) with 25 RBI and 10 steals in 66 games played. The 26-year-old leaves a lot to be desired in the power department as a third baseman, but his speed at the hot corner is still very enticing as a corner-infield option in fantasy leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Boston Globe - Tim Healey
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has Laser Eye Surgery
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 11, 2026, 9:44 PM ETToronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (eye) has undergone laser eye surgery early in the offseason, according to Sportsnet. Guerrero had a season to forget in 2026 after coming extremely close to winning the World Series the fall prior, and he was one of the biggest busts overall in fantasy baseball. The right-handed slugger had full-season career lows in batting average (.260), on-base percentage (.332), OPS (.688), home runs (nine), and RBI (57). Guerrero drew 56 walks in 609 plate appearances, his lowest total in a full season since he was a rookie in 2019. With one of their biggest stars struggling, the Blue Jays failed to make the playoffs after their deep postseason run the year before. Toronto and Guerrero are hoping that his laser-eye surgery will help his overall numbers in 2027 as the team looks to get back to the postseason. Guerrero's lack of power was the most concerning part of his struggles this year, and it is unclear if eye surgery will be able to fix that as he heads into his ninth season in the major leagues. He will definitely come at more of a discount in fantasy drafts next spring.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Sportsnet
Foster Griffin Will Start Game 1 of ALCS Against Rays
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 11, 2026, 9:31 PM ETCleveland Guardians left-hander Foster Griffin will start Game 1 of the American League Championship Series for the Guardians on Monday night on the road against the Tampa Bay Rays, according to Nick Camino of WKYC. In his postseason debut in Game 3 of the AL Division Series, Griffin allowed an earned run on two hits while walking none and striking out seven in just 2 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox in a 9-3 victory. Griffin was a first-time All-Star during the 2026 season, going 15-6 with a 3.60 ERA (3.96 FIP) and 1.21 WHIP, with a career-high 158 strikeouts and 45 walks in 172 2/3 innings over 31 starts with the Guardians and Washington Nationals. He went 3-3 with a 5.19 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, and 42:15 K:BB in 43 1/3 frames in nine starts with the Guardians to close out the season. Griffin did not face the Rays at all during the regular season. The 31-year-old southpaw went 8-4 with a 3.76 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, and 84:22 K:BB in 88 2/3 innings over 16 starts on the road this year.--Keith Hernandez
Source: WKYC - Nick Camino
Shane McClanahan Won't Return in the Postseason
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 11, 2026, 9:19 PM ETTampa Bay Rays left-hander Shane McClanahan (forearm) will not pitch during the rest of the postseason for the Rays, according to the Tampa Bay Times' Marc Topkin. McClanahan, who returned from Tommy John surgery in 2026, but his season ended prematurely in early September due to left-elbow soreness. He also landed on the injured list during the regular season with a back injury, so he was not able to avoid the injury bug. The good news for Rays fans is that McClanahan pitched well when he was in the starting rotation, going 10-7 with a 3.36 ERA (3.50 FIP) and 1.12 WHIP with 106 strikeouts and 39 walks in 118 innings across his 24 starts. The priority for the Rays is having McClanahan fully healthy for the start of the 2027 season. If McClanahan can avoid any further arm injuries, he could return to ace status in fantasy baseball. Before having Tommy John surgery in 2024, McClanahan made back-to-back All-Star teams and had 315 strikeouts and 79 walks in 281 1/3 innings pitched.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Tampa Bay Times - Marc Topkin