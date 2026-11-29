Anthony Black Good to Go Against Detroit
Nov 29, 2026, 5:24 PM ETOrlando Magic guard/forward Anthony Black (back) will be available for Sunday's matchup against the Detroit Pistons, head coach Sean Sweeney told Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel. The 22-year-old missed Saturday's win over Washington but should be plugged back into fantasy lineups, averaging 15.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.8 steals, and 0.9 blocks this season. With Paolo Banchero (ankle) still sidelined, Black should continue seeing plenty of offensive touches. His return will likely push Goga Bitadze back to the bench, while Nikola Vucevic and Jevon Carter could see their playing time decrease.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Jason BeedeComments · Join ChatOpen App
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OG Anunoby Cleared to Play Sunday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 29, 2026, 5:15 PM ETNew York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (calf) will return from a four-game absence Sunday against the Atlanta Hawks, per Ian Begley of SNY. The former Raptor has averaged 16.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.0 three-pointers, 1.1 steals, and 0.9 blocks in 33.9 minutes per game this season. Despite shooting just 40.1 percent from the field, Anunoby's defensive production makes him worth reinserting into fantasy lineups. Pacôme Dadiet could see his playing time decrease, while Landry Shamet should retain much of his streaming appeal with Josh Hart (calf) sidelined.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Ian Begley
Josh Hart Downgraded to Out Sunday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 29, 2026, 5:11 PM ETNew York Knicks guard/forward Josh Hart (calf) has been downgraded from questionable to out for Sunday's matchup against the Atlanta Hawks due to left calf tightness. Despite averaging just 7.1 points on 34.4 percent shooting this season, the 31-year-old remains a valuable fantasy contributor with averages of 6.9 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.5 steals. While OG Anunoby (calf) is available to return from a four-game absence, Landry Shamet will likely retain his starting spot. Shamet has averaged 15.3 points over his last four starts and is shooting 45.5 percent from deep this season, making him an appealing streaming option.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Ja'Kobe Walter Uncertain to Face Denver on Sunday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 29, 2026, 8:26 AM ETToronto Raptors guard Ja'Kobe Walter (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Denver Nuggets after suffering a right quadriceps contusion in Friday's win over Brooklyn. The 22-year-old has taken on a significant role this season, averaging 11.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.2 steals, and 2.3 three-pointers in 31.3 minutes per game. With Kawhi Leonard (knee) and RJ Barrett (hamstring) already sidelined, Jamison Battle could see extended minutes if Walter sits. Jamal Shead also warrants streaming consideration, especially with Immanuel Quickley (foot) questionable, though Battle's limited production outside of scoring and threes makes him a less appealing fantasy option.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Collin Murray-Boyles Questionable Against Nuggets
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 29, 2026, 8:18 AM ETToronto Raptors forward/center Collin Murray-Boyles (knee) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Denver Nuggets due to a left knee contusion and bone bruise. The 21-year-old took an awkward fall following a collision with Day'Ron Sharpe on Friday but finished with 19 points, seven rebounds, and two steals in 25 minutes against Brooklyn. With Kawhi Leonard (knee) and RJ Barrett (hamstring) already sidelined, Allen Graves and Jamison Battle could see increased playing time if Murray-Boyles sits. Graves is an intriguing streaming option after recording nine points, nine rebounds, three triples, and two steals on Friday.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Zach LaVine Listed as Questionable for Sunday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 29, 2026, 8:12 AM ETSacramento Kings guard/forward Zach LaVine (knee) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves after missing Wednesday's loss to Golden State with right knee soreness. The two-time All-Star has averaged 20.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 2.6 three-pointers on 49.6 percent shooting across 16 appearances this season. Darius Acuff Jr. should continue leading Sacramento's offense after recording 22 points and nine assists against the Warriors. If LaVine remains sidelined, Emanuel Sharp could draw another start, though his limited production outside of three-pointers makes him a speculative streaming option.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Rudy Gobert Iffy for Sunday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 29, 2026, 8:01 AM ETMinnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (foot) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Sacramento Kings due to right foot inflammation and soreness. The four-time Defensive Player of the Year has averaged 7.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 0.9 blocks in 29.7 minutes per game this season, with his declining shot-blocking production limiting his fantasy upside. Joan Beringer would likely slide into the starting lineup if Gobert sits, having recorded 12 points and six rebounds in a spot start against San Antonio on Oct. 31. Beringer is averaging 1.4 blocks in just 16.7 minutes per contest, making him an intriguing streaming option.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Ja Morant Upgraded to Questionable Against Pelicans
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 29, 2026, 7:50 AM ETPortland Trail Blazers guard Ja Morant (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans after missing a month with a Grade 2 left hamstring strain. Head coach Micah Nori confirmed Wednesday that Morant had resumed five-on-five work and expects him back during Portland's current homestand. The two-time All-Star averaged 15.8 points and 5.5 assists in 25.8 minutes across four appearances before the injury. With Damian Lillard (calf) sidelined, Jrue Holiday and Scoot Henderson remain appealing fantasy options, though Henderson's workload could take a hit once Morant returns.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Mitchell Robinson Questionable Against Spurs
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 29, 2026, 7:43 AM ETBoston Celtics center Mitchell Robinson (illness) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the San Antonio Spurs after missing four consecutive games while recovering from COVID-19. Head coach Joe Mazzulla acknowledged that the 28-year-old will likely need to rebuild his conditioning. Meanwhile, Neemias Queta has strengthened his grip on the starting center job, recording 11 points, a career-high 22 rebounds, three assists, two blocks, and one steal against Atlanta on Friday. Queta has averaged 13.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks during Robinson's absence and remains Boston's most appealing fantasy option at center, even if Robinson is cleared.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Zach Edey Doubtful Against Lakers
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 29, 2026, 7:36 AM ETMemphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers due to left ankle soreness. The 7-foot-4 center returned to action Friday against Minnesota but fouled out after recording five points and six rebounds in 12 minutes. Edey has averaged 8.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks on 61.4 percent shooting across 16 starts this season. Isaiah Stewart (hip) could take over at center if cleared, while Quinten Post and Taylor Hendricks could see expanded roles if both big men are unavailable. Fantasy managers should monitor Stewart's status before targeting a replacement.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
OG Anunoby Upgraded to Questionable Against Hawks
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 28, 2026, 11:16 PM ETNew York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (calf) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Atlanta Hawks after missing four consecutive games with a left calf strain. The former Raptor has averaged 16.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.0 three-pointers, 1.1 steals, and 0.9 blocks across 15 appearances this season. Landry Shamet has filled in admirably, averaging 15.3 points and 3.3 three-pointers over four consecutive starts. Anunoby's potential return could cut into Shamet's playing time, though Josh Hart's (calf) questionable designation gives the sharpshooter another avenue to retain his streaming value.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Josh Hart Uncertain to Face Atlanta on Sunday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 28, 2026, 11:10 PM ETNew York Knicks guard/forward Josh Hart (calf) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Atlanta Hawks due to left calf tightness. The former Villanova standout recorded six points, nine rebounds, and eight assists in 32 minutes against Miami on Friday. Despite shooting just 34.4 percent from the field this season, Hart remains a useful fantasy contributor, averaging 6.9 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.5 steals. With OG Anunoby (calf) also questionable, Pacome Dadiet and Mohamed Diawara could see expanded roles, though neither has shown enough consistent production to warrant much fantasy attention.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Duncan Robinson Doubtful Against Magic
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 28, 2026, 11:04 PM ETDetroit Pistons guard/forward Duncan Robinson (quadriceps) is doubtful for Sunday's matchup against the Orlando Magic, putting him in line to miss a seventh consecutive game. The 32-year-old was enjoying a career year before suffering a left quadriceps strain on Nov. 14, averaging 17.4 points and 3.9 three-pointers on 43.1 percent shooting from deep across 12 appearances. With Cade Cunningham (knee) also sidelined, Isaiah Joe and Kevin Huerter remain appealing streaming options. Joe has scored at least 21 points and knocked down five triples in each of his last two games, while Robinson remains worth stashing.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Wizards Fire Head Coach Brian Keefe
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 28, 2026, 10:56 PM ETThe Washington Wizards have fired head coach Brian Keefe, with assistant Adam Caporn taking over for the remainder of the season, ESPN's Shams Charania reports. The move comes hours after Saturday's 116-91 home loss to Orlando dropped Washington to 7-13. Caporn inherits a roster featuring established stars Anthony Davis (illness) and Trae Young alongside emerging talents Kyshawn George and AJ Dybantsa, who are averaging 17.9 and 16.7 points per game, respectively. Young's efficiency remains a concern despite his 8.9 assists per game, as he's shooting just 37.4 percent from the field. Fantasy managers should monitor how Caporn balances offensive responsibilities between Washington's veterans and promising young core.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Shams Charania
Immanuel Quickley Questionable Against Nuggets
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 28, 2026, 10:51 PM ETToronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley (foot) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Denver Nuggets due to right foot inflammation and soreness. The 27-year-old is coming off his third career triple-double, recording 24 points, 10 rebounds, a season-high 14 assists, and four three-pointers in Friday's victory over Brooklyn. With RJ Barrett (hamstring) and Kawhi Leonard (knee) already sidelined, Jamal Shead would likely slide into the starting lineup if Quickley sits. Shead is averaging 6.3 assists this season and previously posted 20 points and 11 assists against Memphis in Quickley's absence, making him an appealing streaming option.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
LaMelo Ball Unavailable Sunday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 28, 2026, 10:44 PM ETMinnesota Timberwolves guard LaMelo Ball (ankle) will miss his second consecutive game Sunday against the Sacramento Kings after spraining his left ankle in Wednesday's win over Oklahoma City. The former Rookie of the Year has averaged 17.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 1.6 steals across 19 appearances this season. With Anthony Edwards (knee) also sidelined, Ayo Dosunmu should continue handling significant offensive responsibilities after recording 27 points and eight assists against Memphis on Friday. Terrence Shannon Jr. and Bones Hyland combined for 30 points in that contest and remain appealing streaming options while Minnesota's backcourt is shorthanded.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Myles Turner Helped to Locker Room Saturday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 28, 2026, 10:37 PM ETMilwaukee Bucks center Myles Turner (knee) suffered a right knee sprain during Saturday's 119-111 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. The 30-year-old collided with Ajay Mitchell in the third quarter and needed assistance getting to the locker room, finishing with eight points, three rebounds, one assist, and two blocks. Despite his declining scoring, Turner entered Saturday averaging 2.3 blocks per game. Kel'el Ware stepped up with 30 points and 13 rebounds on 12-for-16 shooting and should be the biggest fantasy beneficiary if Turner misses time. Fantasy managers should prioritize adding Ware wherever he's available.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Steve McGehee
Damian Lillard Ruled Out Against Pelicans
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 28, 2026, 8:52 PM ETPortland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (calf) will miss his second consecutive game Sunday against the New Orleans Pelicans due to right calf tightness and soreness. Head coach Micah Nori considers the 36-year-old day-to-day. Lillard has averaged 20.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 4.2 assists across 18 appearances this season. Jrue Holiday recorded 12 points and six assists in Friday's spot start against Golden State, while Scoot Henderson contributed 18 points, six rebounds, and seven assists in 31 minutes off the bench. Both remain appealing fantasy options, though Ja Morant's (hamstring) potential return could complicate Portland's backcourt rotation.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Cade Cunningham Sidelined Against Orlando
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 28, 2026, 8:39 PM ETDetroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (knee) will miss his third consecutive game Sunday against the Orlando Magic due to right knee tendinopathy. The former No. 1 overall pick is averaging 24.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 8.3 assists this season and dished out a season-high 15 assists despite scoring just five points in his last outing. Isaiah Joe has averaged 21.5 points and 5.0 three-pointers over his last two games, while Daniss Jenkins posted 15 points and 10 assists against Orlando on Tuesday. With Duncan Robinson (quadriceps) also doubtful, both guards remain appealing streaming options.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Dean Wade Remains Out Saturday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 28, 2026, 8:29 PM ETPhiladelphia 76ers forward Dean Wade (hamstring) will miss his second consecutive game Saturday against the Houston Rockets due to left hamstring injury management. The 30-year-old has offered limited fantasy production this season, averaging 4.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.1 steals in 26.6 minutes per game across 15 appearances. With LeBron James (back), Joel Embiid (foot), Jaylen Brown (hamstring), and Dominick Barlow (back) also sidelined, Jabari Walker and Adem Bona could see extended frontcourt minutes. Both warrant streaming consideration, especially if Philadelphia's injury woes persist into Tuesday's matchup against Memphis.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
T.J. McConnell Back in Action Versus Chicago
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 28, 2026, 7:57 PM ETIndiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (hamstring) will return from a three-game absence Saturday against the Chicago Bulls, head coach Rick Carlisle confirmed, per Tony East of Forbes. The 34-year-old has been managing a left hamstring issue after missing the season's first nine games with a right hamstring strain. McConnell has averaged 7.0 points, 4.3 assists, and 1.0 steals in 13.9 minutes across seven appearances. With Quenton Jackson (personal) and Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) sidelined, McConnell should resume backup duties behind Andrew Nembhard, potentially cutting into Braden Smith's minutes. The veteran offers streaming appeal for assists and steals if his workload increases.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Tony East