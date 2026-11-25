Nov 24, 2026, 3:08 PM ET

Japanese right-hander Kaima Taira and the Toronto Blue Jays agreed to a five-year, $80 million deal on Tuesday, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Taira can opt out of the deal after Year 3. The deal also includes a $5 million signing bonus. The 27-year-old was a reliever for the Seibu Lions of Nippon Professional Baseball in 2025 before moving back to a starting role in 2026. He has been successful as both a starter and reliever in the last three years, posting an ERA under 2.00 for three straight seasons, and he only allowed five home runs during that span. Taira went 12-5 in 2026 with a 1.36 ERA, and he recorded 31 saves for the Lions in 2025. In eight seasons in Japan, he has gone 37-24 with a 1.78 ERA and 620 strikeouts in 592 innings pitched. The 5-foot-8, 209-pounder has only gone beyond 60 innings in a season twice in his career and has never surpassed 150 innings, so he will come with much more risk than some of the recent pitching imports from Japan. It does not mean that Taira does not have intriguing stuff on the mound, though, as he features a fastball that sits 94-97 mph and hits 100 mph. His arsenal is deep, as he also features a sinker, changeup, splitter, cutter, slider, sweeper, and curveball. Combined with a lower-than-average arm slot, he has a unique angle to attack hitters with plenty of offerings. Taira's role in Toronto is to be determined, and the Blue Jays could mix and match him as a starter and reliever to manage his innings in 2027.