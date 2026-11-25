Markelle Fultz Signs with Raptors 905
Nov 25, 2026, 8:45 PM ETFree-agent guard Markelle Fultz is joining the Toronto Raptors' G-League affiliate, the Raptors 905, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. The former No. 1 overall pick earned a 10-day contract with Toronto last March, averaging just 7.2 minutes across five NBA appearances. Fultz was more productive in the G League, averaging 11.0 points, 5.9 assists, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.0 steals across seven starts last season. Even if the 28-year-old earns another NBA contract, finding consistent minutes behind Immanuel Quickley and Jamal Shead could prove difficult. Fultz can safely be left off fantasy radars for now.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Michael ScottoComments · Join ChatOpen App
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De'Aaron Fox Remains a Game-Time Decision Wednesday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 25, 2026, 8:58 PM ETSan Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox (lower leg) remains a game-time decision for Wednesday's NBA Cup matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers, per Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News. Head coach Mitch Johnson is more optimistic about Victor Wembanyama (back) playing than Fox, who missed Monday's win over Sacramento with a right shin contusion. The former Kentucky standout is averaging 13.6 points, 5.8 assists, and 1.3 steals in 28.6 minutes per game this season. With Dylan Harper (hip) also sidelined, Stephon Castle could once again run the offense after putting up 28 points, 11 assists, and eight rebounds against the Kings.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Jeff McDonald
Victor Wembanyama Remains a Game-Time Decision Against Portland
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 25, 2026, 8:55 PM ETSan Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (back) remains a game-time decision for Wednesday's NBA Cup matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers, per San Antonio Express-News' Jeff McDonald. Head coach Mitch Johnson is more optimistic about Wembanyama playing than De'Aaron Fox (lower leg). The 22-year-old missed his first game of the season Monday due to lower back tightness and is averaging 29.9 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 3.9 blocks. With a 10 p.m. ET tip-off, fantasy managers should have a backup plan in place. Stephon Castle and Julian Champagnie could again shoulder more of the offensive load if both stars sit.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Jeff McDonald
Stephen Curry to be Re-Evaluated on Friday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 25, 2026, 8:38 PM ETGolden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (abdomen) will be re-evaluated on Friday, per NBC Sports Bay Area's Dalton Johnson. The 38-year-old suffered a right oblique tear against the Houston Rockets on Nov. 11 and is averaging 27.8 points and 3.9 assists while shooting 45.7 percent from deep this season. Friday's evaluation should provide more clarity on his recovery timeline, but fantasy managers shouldn't expect an immediate return. Yaxel Lendeborg (illness) and Brandin Podziemski should remain heavily involved offensively, while De'Anthony Melton and Brandon Williams (hamstring) could benefit from additional backcourt opportunities until Curry returns.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Dalton Johnson
Brandon Williams Expected Back Wednesday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 25, 2026, 8:32 PM ETGolden State Warriors guard Brandon Williams (hamstring) is expected to return Wednesday against the Sacramento Kings, head coach Steve Kerr told NBC Sports Bay Area's Dalton Johnson. The former Maverick has missed six consecutive games since straining his left hamstring against New Orleans on Nov. 9. Williams was averaging 10.4 points, 2.3 assists, and 2.1 rebounds in just 16.1 minutes per game before the injury. With Stephen Curry (abdomen) still sidelined, Williams is worth a speculative pickup for fantasy managers needing points and assists, while LJ Cryer could see his minutes decline.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Dalton Johnson
Yaxel Lendeborg Expected to Play Against Kings
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 25, 2026, 8:25 PM ETGolden State Warriors forward Yaxel Lendeborg (illness) is expected to play Wednesday against the Sacramento Kings, head coach Steve Kerr told NBC Sports Bay Area's Dalton Johnson. The No. 11 overall pick has struggled with his shot lately, going a combined 8-for-24 from the field over his last two games. Still, the rookie is averaging 19.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists this season. With Stephen Curry (abdomen) sidelined, Lendeborg remains a focal point of Golden State's offense, though the expected return of Brandon Williams (hamstring) could take some pressure off him.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Dalton Johnson
Jaylen Brown to Undergo Imaging on Hamstring
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 25, 2026, 8:08 PM ETPhiladelphia 76ers guard/forward Jaylen Brown (hamstring) will undergo imaging after exiting Wednesday's win over the Miami Heat, per PhillyVoice's Adam Aaronson. The 30-year-old was ruled out at halftime with left hamstring tightness, finishing with six points on 2-for-8 shooting in 17 minutes. It's a concerning development for fantasy managers, as Brown already missed two games last week with the same issue. His status for Friday's matchup against Indiana is now in doubt. Tyrese Maxey, LeBron James, and VJ Edgecombe could see increased offensive usage if Brown misses time, while Dean Wade is a candidate to enter the starting lineup.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Adam Aaronson
Zach LaVine Downgraded to Out Wednesday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 25, 2026, 7:52 PM ETSacramento Kings guard/forward Zach LaVine (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's NBA Cup matchup against the Golden State Warriors. The 31-year-old was a late addition to the injury report with right knee soreness and will miss just his second game of the season. LaVine is averaging 20.3 points and 2.6 three-pointers on 49.6 percent shooting from the field. His next chance to play comes Sunday against Minnesota. Malik Monk is an intriguing streaming option after posting 14 points and 10 assists in LaVine's previous absence, while rookie Darius Acuff Jr. could take on even more offensive responsibility.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Kevin Porter Jr. Finalizing Two-Year Deal with Magic
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 25, 2026, 7:45 PM ETFree-agent guard Kevin Porter Jr. is finalizing a two-year deal with the Orlando Magic, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The 26-year-old was waived by Milwaukee before opening night after undergoing right knee surgery in April. Porter averaged 17.4 points, 7.4 assists, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.2 steals in 33.2 minutes across 38 games last season. He gives Orlando another shot creator with Paolo Banchero (ankle) sidelined, but he'll have to compete for minutes with Desmond Bane, Jalen Suggs, and Anthony Black. Porter's ability to contribute across multiple categories makes him an intriguing speculative stash, though his role and game readiness remain uncertain.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Shams Charania
Josh Hart Upgraded to Available Against Cavaliers
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 25, 2026, 7:30 PM ETNew York Knicks guard/forward Josh Hart (shoulder) is available for Wednesday's NBA Cup matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers, per Newsday's Steve Popper. The former Villanova standout was initially questionable with a right shoulder sprain before being upgraded to probable. Despite shooting just 34.0 percent from the field and 27.4 percent from deep this season, Hart remains valuable in fantasy thanks to his 6.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. Coming off a triple-double against Indiana on Sunday, Hart should continue to see plenty of minutes with OG Anunoby (calf), Miles McBride (groin), and Jordan Clarkson (foot) sidelined.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Steve Popper
Karl-Anthony Towns Good to Go Wednesday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 25, 2026, 7:24 PM ETNew York Knicks forward/center Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) is available for Wednesday's NBA Cup matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers, per Newsday's Steve Popper. The 31-year-old was initially questionable with right knee inflammation before being upgraded to probable. Towns has been excellent for fantasy managers this season, averaging 21.8 points, 13.9 rebounds, and 4.0 assists while shooting 54.3 percent from the field and 41.5 percent from deep. Andre Drummond will remain in a reserve role but still offers value as a rebounding specialist, averaging 7.8 boards in just 14.0 minutes per game.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Steve Popper
Jalen Brunson Cleared to Play Against Cavaliers
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 25, 2026, 7:19 PM ETNew York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (illness) will start in Wednesday's NBA Cup matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The 30-year-old was a late addition to the injury report but has since been cleared to play. Brunson is averaging 26.5 points and 5.9 assists while shooting 40.5 percent from beyond the arc this season. Fantasy managers should keep him in their lineups. With Miles McBride (groin) and Jordan Clarkson (foot) sidelined, Tyler Kolek and Jose Alvarado could pick up extra minutes if Brunson needs more rest than usual.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Jalen Smith Ruled Out on Wednesday
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Nov 25, 2026, 5:44 PM ETChicago Bulls forward/center Jalen Smith (illness) is out for Wednesday's matchup against Charlotte as he continues to deal with a gastrointestinal issue. Smith missed Friday's game against Washington before returning Sunday against Denver, scoring a career-high 26 points on 10-for-14 shooting, including six three-pointers, plus four rebounds, two steals, and two blocks. The 26-year-old is averaging 14.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.2 assists this campaign. With Smith sidelined, Nic Claxton will likely take on an expanded role after playing 23 minutes off the bench on Monday, boosting his short-term fantasy value.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
Jalen Brunson Expected to Suit Up Wednesday
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Nov 25, 2026, 5:28 PM ETNew York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (illness) is listed as probable for Wednesday's matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Despite feeling under the weather, Brunson is expected to suit up. The 30-year-old has yet to miss a game this season, averaging 26.5 points, 5.9 assists, and 3.1 rebounds in 34.4 minutes through 17 appearances. He has scored at least 20 points in eight consecutive games and remains a strong fantasy play if cleared, though managers should confirm his availability before tipoff.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
Miles McBride Sidelined Again on Wednesday
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Nov 25, 2026, 5:13 PM ETNew York Knicks guard Miles McBride (groin) is unavailable for Wednesday's NBA Cup matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Despite practicing Tuesday, McBride will miss his second straight game due to an adductor issue. The 26-year-old is averaging 6.8 points and 1.8 three-pointers in 17.2 minutes per game while shooting 42.0 percent from beyond the arc. With McBride sidelined, Tyler Kolek and Jose Alvarado could see extra backcourt minutes, though both remain risky fantasy plays given their uncertain roles.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
Austin Reaves Participates in Practice on Wednesday
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Nov 25, 2026, 4:55 PM ETDaniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports that Los Angeles Lakers guard/forward Austin Reaves (heel) fully participated in Wednesday's practice, including the live portion. Head coach JJ Redick declined to confirm whether Reaves will play Friday against the San Antonio Spurs. The 28-year-old has missed five straight games with a heel contusion and bone bruise. Before the injury, he was averaging 24.7 points, 4.7 assists, and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 51.3 percent from the field and 40.9 percent from three-point range. His return would give Los Angeles another primary playmaker alongside Luka Doncic, though fantasy managers should monitor his status ahead of Friday's game.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Daniel Starkland
Giannis Antetokounmpo Cleared to Play Against 76ers
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Nov 25, 2026, 4:35 PM ETMiami Heat forward/center Giannis Antetokounmpo (groin) is available for Wednesday's matchup against Philadelphia after missing Sunday's win over Oklahoma City with tendinitis. Antetokounmpo was initially listed as probable before being cleared to play. He is averaging 28.2 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 5.5 assists this season and can be returned to fantasy lineups. With the star big man back in action, Nikola Jovic and Bobby Portis Jr. will likely see reduced frontcourt roles, limiting their streaming value.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Ira Winderman
Joel Embiid Unavailable Again on Wednesday
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Nov 25, 2026, 4:14 PM ETIra Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports that Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (illness) has been ruled out for Wednesday's NBA Cup matchup against Miami, marking his second straight absence. The 32-year-old recorded 26 points, 17 rebounds, and nine assists against Milwaukee on Saturday and is averaging 20.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 4.1 assists this season. Jabari Walker will likely remain in the starting lineup, while Adem Bona and Dominick Barlow could see expanded roles. Embiid's next chance to play comes Friday in an NBA Cup matchup against Indiana.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Ira Winderman
Jalen Smith Out vs. Charlotte Wednesday
Bulls injury report for tonight in Charlotte. Jalen Smith still listed with illness. Only Hawkins is available among 2-way guys (no Sellers)— Joel Lorenzi (@JoelXLorenzi) November 25, 2026
(I’m out too) pic.twitter.com/FFIJzigT1z
Nov 25, 2026, 1:35 PM ET
Brandon Williams Upgraded to Questionable for Wednesday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 25, 2026, 9:08 AM ETGolden State Warriors guard Brandon Williams (hamstring) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup with the Sacramento Kings but is expected to return after missing the last six games. Williams has been sidelined since straining his left hamstring on Nov. 9 against New Orleans. The 27-year-old was averaging 10.4 points, 2.3 assists, and 2.1 rebounds in 16.1 minutes before the injury. With Stephen Curry (abdomen) still out, Williams could step into a larger offensive role and give Golden State another ball-handler who can create off the dribble.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Miles McBride Questionable Against Cleveland
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 25, 2026, 8:45 AM ETNew York Knicks guard Miles McBride (groin) is questionable for Wednesday's NBA Cup matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers after missing Sunday's win over Indiana. The 26-year-old practiced Tuesday, giving him a chance to return after the one-game absence. McBride is averaging 6.8 points and 1.8 three-pointers in 17.2 minutes per game while shooting 42.0 percent from deep. His limited playing time keeps his fantasy ceiling modest, but if he sits again, Tyler Kolek and Jose Alvarado could pick up additional backcourt minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report