Nov 25, 2026, 6:20 PM ET

After a solid effort against the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, the Philadelphia Eagles' defense has a tough road ahead as they take on one of the most high-powered offenses in the NFL on Thanksgiving. Philadelphia squares off with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, a team that put up 51 points during a win over the Tennessee Titans a week ago and has totaled 97 points over the last two weeks. Dallas has eclipsed the 30-point mark in seven of their games this season, making this a challenging matchup for the Eagles. Philadelphia is RotoBaller's 30th-ranked defense and is projected to score just four fantasy points against the Cowboys.