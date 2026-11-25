Saquon Barkley Has Found End Zone in Four Straight Outings
Nov 25, 2026, 5:43 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley performed well during a surprising win over the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, finishing the triumph with 75 yards rushing and a touchdown on 17 carries. He has now found the end zone in four consecutive outings, dating back to an Oct. 26 win over the Dallas Cowboys, during which he finished with 62 yards and a touchdown on seven carries. Barkley and the Eagles will again go up against a Dallas defense this week that has been the worst in the league defending against opposing running games. The Cowboys have allowed 151.5 yards rushing per game this season and gave up a 110-yard performance to Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard last week, during which he averaged 5.2 yards per carry. Barkley is RotoBaller's 14th-ranked running back and is projected to score 14 fantasy points against Dallas.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
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Brock Bowers Limited at Practice on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 25, 2026, 5:42 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (ankle) was listed as a limited participant in the team's practice on Wednesday, according to Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com. Bowers missed the Week 11 loss to the division-rival Denver Broncos due to an ankle injury that he suffered early in the Week 10 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. The 23-year-old has now been limited in the team's last three practices, dating back to last week, and he should have a better chance to play this Sunday night against the Cleveland Browns in Week 12. However, there is still some uncertainty surrounding the star tight end's status, with the Raiders' bye coming in Week 13. For what it is worth, the Raiders are optimistic that they will have Bowers available for their primetime game this weekend. Michael Mayer flopped as a TE2 streamer last weekend with Bowers sidelined, catching one of his four targets for four yards, and he will be hard to trust in starting fantasy lineups in Week 12, even if Bowers misses a second straight game. Bowers is a must-start in all fantasy formats when he is active, and his ceiling could be even higher with rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza now leading the offense. In eight games so far in 2026, Bowers has 50 catches for 676 yards and six touchdowns. In his last full game against the San Francisco 49ers on Nov. 8, Bowers had seven grabs on eight targets for 111 yards and a touchdown.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Ryan McFadden
Joe Milton III Faces Porous Pass Defense in Week 12
Alex Brasky
Nov 25, 2026, 5:32 PM ETWhile he hasn't found the end zone in his first two starts in place of injured starter Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Joe Milton III has a chance to get off the schneid against the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving. The Cowboys have allowed the second-most yards passing per game in the NFL this season, giving up 270.9 per contest. Milton III has averaged just 155 yards passing over his couple of starts, but he proved to be a threat with his legs against the New York Giants two weeks ago, when he carried the ball nine times for 64 yards, including a long run of 24 yards. Milton III is RotoBaller's 21st-ranked quarterback and is projected to score 17 fantasy points against the Cowboys.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Steelers Player Pulled Away from Interview Regarding Aaron Rodgers
Keith Hernandez
Drew Allar is the only player to talk so far. He was a few minutes into a group interview and DeShon Elliott walked over and told him to stop the interview.— Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) November 25, 2026
Nov 25, 2026, 5:09 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Aaron Rodgers Doesn't Currently Have Any Suitors
Keith Hernandez
I've asked around about Aaron Rodgers with multiple teams. Right now, there's no taker. Injuries can change situations in an instant, but in what's supposed to be his final season, his options appear limited. pic.twitter.com/LeldjJLAto— Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) November 25, 2026
Nov 25, 2026, 5:04 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Juwan Johnson Absent from Saints Practice on Wednesday
Will Brady
Nov 25, 2026, 4:59 PM ETNew Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (hamstring) was absent from his team's practice on Wednesday, per Jeff Nowak of WWL Radio. Johnson is battling a hamstring injury that could threaten his availability for his team's Week 12 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Across 10 games in 2026, the 30-year-old has recorded 30 catches for 317 yards and four touchdowns on 43 targets. Johnson got off to a strong start to the season, but his production has tailed off recently, as he's recorded fewer than four catches and 40 receiving yards in five consecutive games. If Johnson is inactive against Cincinnati, Saints tight end Noah Fant could be in line for a larger workload. However, neither Johnson nor Fant profiles as a particularly appealing tight end option for fantasy managers in Week 12.--Will Brady
Source: WWL Radio - Jeff Nowak
Bhayshul Tuten Misses Practice on Wednesday
Will Brady
Nov 25, 2026, 4:49 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (ankle, foot) did not participate in his team's practice on Wednesday, per Mia O'Brien of ESPN Radio. Tuten has been playing through a lingering ankle/foot issue that he re-aggravated toward the end of Jacksonville's Week 11 loss to the New York Giants. While his status for the Jaguars' Week 12 matchup against the Tennessee Titans remains unclear, Tuten could be trending toward being inactive on Sunday. The 23-year-old has emerged as a must-start fantasy running back in 2026, recording 868 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns on 179 touches across 10 games. With Tuten's health in question, Jaguars RB2 Chris Rodriguez Jr. profiles as a priority waiver-wire target where available for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN Radio - Mia O'Brien
Steelers Made "Continuous" Efforts to Reach Aaron Rodgers
Keith Hernandez
Aaron Rodgers said he found out about being benched through a phone call by Pat Freiermuth.— Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) November 25, 2026
Mike McCarthy says the team 'made continuous efforts' to try and reach Rodgers and they were in touch with his agent last night.
Nov 25, 2026, 4:48 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Keaton Mitchell Out of Chargers' Practice on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 25, 2026, 4:44 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said that running back Keaton Mitchell (knee) will not practice with the team on Wednesday, according to Noah Furtado of The Athletic. Mitchell injured his back and knee in Sunday's Week 11 loss to the New York Jets, with his knee injury keeping him out for the rest of the game and limiting him to zero carries and one reception on one target for six yards. Injuries aside, the 24-year-old's fantasy stock was already beginning to slip with the Chargers finally deciding to let Omarion Hampton eat in the last couple of weeks as their true lead back. In the Week 10 win over the Baltimore Ravens, Mitchell had just three carries for four yards and failed to haul in his only target in the passing game. He is now dealing with a knee injury that could sideline him for this Sunday's home contest against the New England Patriots, which would open up more complementary work for Kimani Vidal behind Hampton. Mitchell just has not been a realistic standalone fantasy starter in 2026 in a bad Chargers' offense, recording 49 carries for 182 yards (3.7 yards per attempt) and no touchdowns, while adding 19 receptions on 24 targets for 109 yards and one touchdown as a receiver. At best, Mitchell is a deep-league handcuff for those who have Hampton rostered.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Noah Furtado
Mike McCarthy Defends Himself as the Right Person to Lead the Steelers
Keith Hernandez
Mike McCarthy on why he thinks he's the right person to lead the Steelers:— Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) November 25, 2026
"I know how to win. And that's the facts."
Nov 25, 2026, 4:42 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Isaiah Likely Limited in Practice with Groin Injury Wednesday
Will Brady
Nov 25, 2026, 4:40 PM ETNew York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely (groin) was limited in practice on Wednesday with a groin injury, per Dan Salomone of Giants.com. While Likely has plenty of time to ramp up before New York's Week 12 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, his health status is worth monitoring throughout the remainder of the week. Across 10 games in 2026, the 26-year-old has recorded 56 catches for 610 yards and seven touchdowns on 83 targets. Likely is coming off a down game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in which he recorded just one catch, but he's been one of the better tight ends in football this season. As long as he's active, Likely profiles as a must-start tight end for fantasy managers against Indianapolis. If he's unable to play, Giants tight end Theo Johnson could have some deep league streaming appeal.--Will Brady
Source: Giants.com - Dan Salomone
Derrick Henry in Concussion Protocol, Expected to Play Sunday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 25, 2026, 4:33 PM ETBaltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (concussion) is in the league's concussion protocol, but he is expected to play on Sunday against the Houston Texans, head coach Jesse Minter told Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Banner. Henry is in the league's protocol after being checked for a concussion late in Sunday's loss in Carolina against the Panthers. The 32-year-old Pro Bowler was limited in practice on Wednesday, though, and he is expected to clear the protocol by the weekend, allowing him to suit up in Houston. As long as Henry's symptoms remain minor and he continues to practice this week, fantasy managers should keep the bruising veteran back in their starting lineups as the Ravens get set to face the Texans this weekend. The former second-rounder and 11-year veteran does not have the same fantasy upside as long as quarterback Lamar Jackson (thumb) remains out, but he is still a force to be reckoned with and has four rushing touchdowns in the last four games, including three in the last two contests. He had one of his better games of the 2026 season against the Panthers in Week 11, carrying the football 13 times for 94 yards and a touchdown while adding four catches on five targets for 17 yards through the air.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Baltimore Banner - Jonas Shaffer
Stefon Diggs Absent from Practice on Wednesday for Personal Reasons
Will Brady
Nov 25, 2026, 4:30 PM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs (personal) was absent from his team's practice on Wednesday for personal reasons, per Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic. While Diggs' status for Washington's Week 12 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals does not appear to be in jeopardy, his practice availability is worth monitoring throughout the remainder of the week. Across nine games in 2026, the veteran wideout has recorded 40 catches for 431 yards and six touchdowns on 65 targets. While Diggs has been a consistent target-earner in Washington, he may be falling behind breakout rookie wide receiver Antonio Williams on the team's target pecking order. Still, as long as Diggs is active in Week 12, he profiles as a low-end WR2 option for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Nicki Jhabvala
Steelers Players Confirm Report of Mike McCarthy Sleeping During Meetings
Will Brady
Nov 25, 2026, 4:21 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers players confirmed a rumor that head coach Mike McCarthy has a personal assistant who brings him ice cream sandwiches on demand, per Jordan Schultz of The Schultz Report. While McCarthy's ice cream intake doesn't necessarily take away from his ability to coach football, it's just the latest detail in what seems to be a rapidly unraveling locker room in Pittsburgh. The team announced last night that it was benching quarterback Aaron Rodgers in favor of career backup Mason Rudolph, which led Rodgers to go scorched earth on McCarthy and the organization during his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show today. The Steelers have since waived Rodgers. However, Steelers players have been anonymously confirming some of the veteran QB's claims about McCarthy's operation, such as the head coach falling asleep during team meetings. Pittsburgh appears to be in a state of complete internal chaos heading into its Week 12 matchup against the Denver Broncos on Friday.--Will Brady
Source: The Schultz Report - Jordan Schultz
Panthers Optimistic Tetairoa McMillan Will Play This Week
Keith Hernandez
Nov 25, 2026, 4:19 PM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (foot) had soreness in his foot following Sunday's win over the Baltimore Ravens, according to Mike Kaye of ESPN. However, head coach Dave Canales said he is "optimistic" about McMillan playing on Monday night against the division-rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 12. The Panthers will not release their first injury report of the week until Thursday, but fantasy managers should not be too concerned if McMillan is listed as a non-participant. The 23-year-old former first-rounder is coming off a strong performance against Baltimore on Sunday, having caught six of his nine targets for 71 yards and a touchdown, and he should be in most starting fantasy lineups against Tampa as long as he does not suffer a setback with his foot going into the weekend. He now has two touchdown receptions in the last three games and four total touchdowns in his second NFL season. In the first meeting against the Buccaneers on Oct. 25, McMillan was quiet, catching four of his six targets for just 40 yards. Even though it seems like McMillan should be available on Monday night, fantasy managers will want to keep a close eye on the Panthers' WR1 as the week progresses.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Mike Kaye
Sam LaPorta Off the Injury Report, Will Play on Thanksgiving
Will Brady
Nov 25, 2026, 4:12 PM ETDetroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (ankle) is off the injury report and will play in his team's Week 12 matchup against the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day. LaPorta was listed as limited in practice Monday with an ankle injury, but returned to full participation Tuesday. Across 10 games in 2026, the 25-year-old has recorded 39 catches for 477 yards and three touchdowns on 59 targets. LaPorta's production has fallen off recently, as he's failed to record a touchdown catch since Week 5 and has been held to fewer than 5 catches and 65 receiving yards in five consecutive games. However, LaPorta has shown he can produce at a high level in the past and remains a quality tight end option for fantasy managers in Week 12.--Will Brady
Source: Detroit Lions
49ers Managing Mike Evans' Achilles Tendinitis, Won't Practice on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 25, 2026, 4:06 PM ETThe San Francisco 49ers, as expected, will continue to manage wide receiver Mike Evans' Achilles tendinitis, which means he will not practice on Wednesday, according to David Lombardi of The San Francisco Standard. Evans missed three games with his Achilles issue before returning on Sunday night in Week 11 in Mexico City in the win over the Minnesota Vikings. The 33-year-old future Hall of Famer played only 43% of the offensive snaps, but he made his presence felt when he was on the field, catching six of his seven targets for 109 yards and a touchdown against one of the best defenses in the NFL. While he is not on the practice field to begin Week 12 preparation against the division-rival Seattle Seahawks, Evans should eventually return to work later this week and play on Sunday against the Seahawks. The six-time Pro Bowler is a must-start in fantasy when active, but his ceiling will be lowered this weekend if star quarterback Brock Purdy cannot play through an ankle injury. In his first seven games for the Niners this year, Evans has caught 33 of his 46 targets for 529 yards and four touchdowns, and he could reach the 1,000-yard mark for the 12th time in his career if he can stay healthy the rest of the way in 2026. In the first meeting with Seattle on Oct. 11, Evans caught seven of a season-high 10 targets for a season-high 113 yards and a touchdown.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The San Francisco Standard - David Lombardi
Brevyn Spann-Ford Still Not Start-Worthy In Fantasy Football This Week
John Johnson
Nov 25, 2026, 3:59 PM ETDallas Cowboys tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford will resume his de-facto TE1 duties against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thanksgiving Day in Week 12. He just hasn't done enough to justify a starting spot on fantasy football rosters for the week. Cowboys TE1 Jake Ferguson (ankle/knee) was ruled out for Week 12, meaning Spann-Ford will only have to compete against WRs CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, and Ryan Flournoy, and running back Javonte Williams for targets. Even in a highly productive passing offense, the third-year TE managed just two targets in Week 11, while Lamb and Pickens greedily hoarded the vast majority of the team's passing volume. That's to be expected moving forward -- they've both been awesome this season. Perhaps something will change, but even Spann-Ford's touchdown catch last week wasn't enough to get him to double-digit PPR fantasy points. He's best left on waivers and as a free agent outside of deep dynasty leagues, where he's simply a bench stash.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Harrison Butker Will Look To Contribute In Week 12
Joshua Costello
Nov 25, 2026, 3:58 PM ETKansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker nailed two field goals and four extra-point attempts in last week's win over the Arizona Cardinals. Butker has gotten back on track recently, not missing a kick in the last two games, but he's had noticeably fewer field goal opportunities. The Chiefs have opted to kick field goals just three times in the last three games and Butker made two of those three. In a game where the Chiefs will travel to Buffalo to face the Bills, there could be a lot of points put on the board. If the game turns into a high-scoring affair, both teams could opt to go for touchdowns and become less likely to settle for field goals. While the extra-point opportunities should be there for Butker, the field goal chances may not present themselves. The lack of field goals makes Butker a low-upside kicker despite the potentially high-scoring environment. Butker is ranked K20 in our RotoBaller Week 12 rankings, making him a low-end option at the position this week.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Ryan Flournoy Looking To Bounce Back In Week 12
John Johnson
Nov 25, 2026, 3:57 PM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy was the odd man out in an offensive explosion in Week 11 against the Tennessee Titans, and will look to get back on track in Week 12 when Dallas takes on the Philadelphia Eagles on Thanksgiving Day. Flournoy is healthy, so it doesn't seem an injury explains his production amounting to just one catch on one target for 11 yards last week. This came after five of his six previous efforts seeing him achieve double-digit PPR fantasy points. The Cowboys passing offense has been arguably the best in the NFL over the previous three weeks, but playing on a team with elite WRs CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens has a way of making anyone else an afterthought. Flournoy continues to flash enough talent to justify a solid target share, though. With the Eagles missing their starting quarterback for the season and Dallas' defense struggling, we could see another high-scoring game from the boys in blue, which could help Flournoy once again be start-worthy in fantasy football leagues. He's startable in deeper leagues for now.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Brock Bowers Returns to Practice Ahead of Browns Game
Bruno Mulé
Nov 25, 2026, 3:55 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (ankle, quadriceps) was back on the practice field Wednesday, according to The Athletic's Sam Warren. Head coach Klint Kubiak said he was optimistic Bowers would play Sunday night against the Cleveland Browns. Las Vegas has yet to post his official participation level. Bowers injured his ankle against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 10 and missed last Wednesday's practice. He was limited Thursday and Friday, drew a questionable designation, and sat out the loss to the Denver Broncos. Bowers had at least 70 receiving yards in seven straight appearances before leaving the Seattle game with two catches for 18 yards. He leads the Raiders with 676 receiving yards and remains a TE1 if active. Michael Mayer offers a fallback in deeper leagues if Bowers sits, with the game kicking off at 8:20 p.m. ET. Mayer started in Denver and caught one of four targets for four yards. Managers with a stronger option in an earlier game can turn to that player if Bowers' status is still unclear.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Sam Warren