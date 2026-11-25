49ers Managing Mike Evans' Achilles Tendinitis, Won't Practice on Wednesday
Nov 25, 2026, 4:06 PM ETThe San Francisco 49ers, as expected, will continue to manage wide receiver Mike Evans' Achilles tendinitis, which means he will not practice on Wednesday, according to David Lombardi of The San Francisco Standard. Evans missed three games with his Achilles issue before returning on Sunday night in Week 11 in Mexico City in the win over the Minnesota Vikings. The 33-year-old future Hall of Famer played only 43% of the offensive snaps, but he made his presence felt when he was on the field, catching six of his seven targets for 109 yards and a touchdown against one of the best defenses in the NFL. While he is not on the practice field to begin Week 12 preparation against the division-rival Seattle Seahawks, Evans should eventually return to work later this week and play on Sunday against the Seahawks. The six-time Pro Bowler is a must-start in fantasy when active, but his ceiling will be lowered this weekend if star quarterback Brock Purdy cannot play through an ankle injury. In his first seven games for the Niners this year, Evans has caught 33 of his 46 targets for 529 yards and four touchdowns, and he could reach the 1,000-yard mark for the 12th time in his career if he can stay healthy the rest of the way in 2026. In the first meeting with Seattle on Oct. 11, Evans caught seven of a season-high 10 targets for a season-high 113 yards and a touchdown.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The San Francisco Standard - David Lombardi
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Steelers Players Confirm Report That Mike McCarthy Has an Ice Cream Sandwich Assistant
FWIW: I asked several #Steelers players if Mike McCarthy really does have an ice cream sandwich assistant, and they all confirmed: yes, it’s true. 🍦 https://t.co/v4ecGRasVt— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 25, 2026
Nov 25, 2026, 4:00 PM ET
Brevyn Spann-Ford Still Not Start-Worthy In Fantasy Football This Week
John Johnson
Nov 25, 2026, 3:59 PM ETDallas Cowboys tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford will resume his de-facto TE1 duties against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thanksgiving Day in Week 12. He just hasn't done enough to justify a starting spot on fantasy football rosters for the week. Cowboys TE1 Jake Ferguson (ankle/knee) was ruled out for Week 12, meaning Spann-Ford will only have to compete against WRs CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, and Ryan Flournoy, and running back Javonte Williams for targets. Even in a highly productive passing offense, the third-year TE managed just two targets in Week 11, while Lamb and Pickens greedily hoarded the vast majority of the team's passing volume. That's to be expected moving forward -- they've both been awesome this season. Perhaps something will change, but even Spann-Ford's touchdown catch last week wasn't enough to get him to double-digit PPR fantasy points. He's best left on waivers and as a free agent outside of deep dynasty leagues, where he's simply a bench stash.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Harrison Butker Will Look To Contribute In Week 12
Joshua Costello
Nov 25, 2026, 3:58 PM ETKansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker nailed two field goals and four extra-point attempts in last week's win over the Arizona Cardinals. Butker has gotten back on track recently, not missing a kick in the last two games, but he's had noticeably fewer field goal opportunities. The Chiefs have opted to kick field goals just three times in the last three games and Butker made two of those three. In a game where the Chiefs will travel to Buffalo to face the Bills, there could be a lot of points put on the board. If the game turns into a high-scoring affair, both teams could opt to go for touchdowns and become less likely to settle for field goals. While the extra-point opportunities should be there for Butker, the field goal chances may not present themselves. The lack of field goals makes Butker a low-upside kicker despite the potentially high-scoring environment. Butker is ranked K20 in our RotoBaller Week 12 rankings, making him a low-end option at the position this week.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Ryan Flournoy Looking To Bounce Back In Week 12
John Johnson
Nov 25, 2026, 3:57 PM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy was the odd man out in an offensive explosion in Week 11 against the Tennessee Titans, and will look to get back on track in Week 12 when Dallas takes on the Philadelphia Eagles on Thanksgiving Day. Flournoy is healthy, so it doesn't seem an injury explains his production amounting to just one catch on one target for 11 yards last week. This came after five of his six previous efforts seeing him achieve double-digit PPR fantasy points. The Cowboys passing offense has been arguably the best in the NFL over the previous three weeks, but playing on a team with elite WRs CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens has a way of making anyone else an afterthought. Flournoy continues to flash enough talent to justify a solid target share, though. With the Eagles missing their starting quarterback for the season and Dallas' defense struggling, we could see another high-scoring game from the boys in blue, which could help Flournoy once again be start-worthy in fantasy football leagues. He's startable in deeper leagues for now.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Brock Bowers Returns to Practice Ahead of Browns Game
Bruno Mulé
Nov 25, 2026, 3:55 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (ankle, quadriceps) was back on the practice field Wednesday, according to The Athletic's Sam Warren. Head coach Klint Kubiak said he was optimistic Bowers would play Sunday night against the Cleveland Browns. Las Vegas has yet to post his official participation level. Bowers injured his ankle against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 10 and missed last Wednesday's practice. He was limited Thursday and Friday, drew a questionable designation, and sat out the loss to the Denver Broncos. Bowers had at least 70 receiving yards in seven straight appearances before leaving the Seattle game with two catches for 18 yards. He leads the Raiders with 676 receiving yards and remains a TE1 if active. Michael Mayer offers a fallback in deeper leagues if Bowers sits, with the game kicking off at 8:20 p.m. ET. Mayer started in Denver and caught one of four targets for four yards. Managers with a stronger option in an earlier game can turn to that player if Bowers' status is still unclear.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Sam Warren
Javonte Williams' Touchdown Upside Makes Him a Must-Start in Week 12
John Johnson
Nov 25, 2026, 3:52 PM ETDallas Cowboys starting running back Javonte Williams has racked up 10 touchdown rushes and two TD receptions in his 11 games played this season. He's a lineup lock for Week 12 against the Philadelphia Eagles, who are coming off an upset win over the stumbling Pittsburgh Steelers. That said, they should be easy pickings for Dallas, and Williams should see more opportunities to get into the end zone. The Eagles have a middling defense overall and are around league average in rushing yards per attempt and rushing touchdowns per game surrendered to opponents this season. Williams is averaging just over four yards per carry this season, which isn't anything special efficiency-wise, but he has a solid receiving role and very little competition in the backfield to take away touches from him. Start him with confidence as a back with top-10 upside for Thanksgiving Day.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Romeo Doubs Designated to Return From IR on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 25, 2026, 3:50 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver Romeo Doubs (shoulder) has been designated to return from Injured Reserve and returned to practice on Wednesday, according to Evan Lazar of the team's official website. Doubs has missed the required four games while on IR, meaning he is officially eligible to be activated from IR to return to the field this Sunday on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers. Whether Doubs actually plays in Week 12 will depend on how much progress he makes in his return to practice this week. The Patriots could use the help at WR with A.J. Brown (hamstring) trending towards missing yet another game due to a lower-body injury after tweaking his hamstring in the Week 10 loss to the Detroit Lions in Germany. With Brown potentially out for multiple weeks, the 26-year-old Doubs could vault into the team's WR1 role once he returns to the starting lineup. However, excitement about his rest-of-season fantasy outlook should be tempered by star quarterback Drake Maye (leg) potentially missing the rest of the year due to a fractured fibula he suffered in Germany. Doubs had a career-high 18.6 yards per catch in his first six games with the Pats, but it led to only 261 receiving yards and three touchdowns before his shoulder injury. He is going to have a scary floor with QB Tommy DeVito running the offense for the foreseeable future.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Patriots.com - Evan Lazar
Sam LaPorta Off the Final Injury Report
Keith Hernandez
#CHIvsDET injury report pic.twitter.com/phB3POvA9z— Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 25, 2026
Nov 25, 2026, 3:47 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Xavier Worthy Is A Desperation Flex Option At Buffalo
Joshua Costello
Nov 25, 2026, 3:46 PM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy caught two passes for 38 yards and a touchdown in last week's 34-7 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Worthy was assumed to be the odd man out in the wide receiver room with the addition of Josh Downs at the trade deadline and that appeared to be the case in Week 10. Worthy seemed all but phased out of the offense against the Atlanta Falcons, catching zero passes on three targets. The speedy wideout has averaged 3.5 targets per game in the last two weeks. In the eight games before Downs' addition to the team, Worthy had been averaging nearly six targets per game. Despite finding the end zone last week, these decreased targets lower both the floor and ceiling for Worthy. Worthy does have a decent matchup against the Bills defense this week, but he's a tough player to trust because of his usage. Worthy is ranked WR60 in our RotoBaller Week 12 PPR rankings, making him a desperation flex option for deeper leagues.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Justin Herbert to Miss Wednesday's Practice
Bruno Mulé
Nov 25, 2026, 3:45 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (concussion) will sit out Wednesday's practice, head coach Jim Harbaugh said, according to The Athletic's Noah Furtado. Herbert finished Sunday's loss to the New York Jets and reported symptoms afterward. He threw for 131 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score in that game. He remains in the NFL's concussion protocol, and his status for Week 12 is unresolved. The Chargers host the New England Patriots at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, so managers waiting on Herbert should have a replacement available in the late window. Harbaugh said Monday that DJ Uiagalelei would step in if Herbert can't play and that the Chargers would bring up Jake Browning from the practice squad. Uiagalelei has never started an NFL game. In his lone appearance, he completed two of seven passes for 24 yards and a touchdown against the Houston Texans. That leaves him as an emergency option in Superflex. Even if Herbert gets back to practice this week, he'll need clearance from an independent neurological consultant before he can play.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Noah Furtado
Brandon Aubrey a Must-Start Thanks To High-Powered Cowboys Offense
John Johnson
Nov 25, 2026, 3:43 PM ETDallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey has regained his status as one of the best kickers in fantasy football this season. In four of his last five games, he's reached double-digit fantasy points thanks to the Cowboys having one of the best offenses in the NFL. Dallas has a highly productive passing offense and one of the worst defenses in the NFL, so they get in to scoring range often and are forced to push the ball down the field. They risk losing contests against any team if they play conservatively. In Week 11, Aubrey attempted just one field goal, but nailed all six of his extra points, so it wasn't detrimental to his value overall even though Dallas kept making it into the end zone. They may not have to score as much to beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12, though their defense can make any opposing quarterback look like a Pro Bowler. Aubrey is a lineup lock moving forward in all fantasy football leagues that have kicker positions in starting lineups.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Brock Purdy Could Miss Sunday's Game With Ankle Injury
Keith Hernandez
Nov 25, 2026, 3:42 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Wednesday that quarterback Brock Purdy (ankle) is not dealing with a high-ankle injury, but there is "a possibility" that he cannot go on Sunday in the divisional clash against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 12, according to Vic Tafur of The Athletic. Purdy will not practice with the rest of the team on Wednesday. The injury news comes after the 26-year-old put on a show in Mexico City on Sunday night to dismantle one of the best defenses in the league, when he went 21-for-26 passing for 255 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions against the Minnesota Vikings. He should now be considered questionable for the Week 12 game in Seattle this Sunday, though, so fantasy managers who have been riding the Purdy wave need to formulate a backup plan if they do not already have one at QB. We will keep a close eye on Purdy's practice status through Friday afternoon. If he cannot go, Mac Jones will come to the rescue to make his first start of the 2026 season against a tough Seattle defense. At best, Jones will be a low-upside, low-end QB2 option for desperate fantasy managers in superflex leagues this weekend if Purdy is inactive. Purdy comes into Week 12 action as the QB4 overall in fantasy points, throwing for 2,624 yards, 23 touchdowns, and only five interceptions in 10 starts. His 23 TD passes trail only Joe Burrow and Dak Prescott.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Vic Tafur
Keaton Mitchell, David Njoku Out of Chargers Practice Wednesday
Full list of Chargers who won't practice (it's long) according to Harbaugh:— Noah Furtado (@bynoahfurtado) November 25, 2026
QB Justin Herbert (concussion)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (ankle)
CB Tarheeb Still (ankle)
LB Daiyan Henley (knee)
TE David Njoku (TBD)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (ankle)
RB Keaton Mitchell (knee)
DT Dalvin Tomlinson… https://t.co/FdLtYjB178
Nov 25, 2026, 3:41 PM ET
Josh Downs Could See Increased Usage In Week 12
Joshua Costello
Nov 25, 2026, 3:36 PM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Josh Downs has been a featured member of the team's passing attack in both games since he was acquired. Downs caught four passes for at least 53 yards in Weeks 10 and 11. The shifty wideout could find his role increase with another week of practice under his belt and an important AFC matchup on the slate. Downs and the Chiefs will face the Buffalo Bills on the road this Thanksgiving in a game that could affect playoff seeding. The Bills defense has been mediocre against wide receivers this season, making this week's contest a good spot for Downs to have a breakout game with his new team. Downs is ranked WR39 in our RotoBaller Week 12 PPR rankings, putting him just outside WR3 range this week. Downs has been a solid option since he put on a Chiefs uniform and he should be considered a flex option with upside this week.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Jeremiyah Love is "Doing Well," Cardinals to Re-Evaluate him Next Week
Keith Hernandez
Nov 25, 2026, 3:33 PM ETArizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur said on Wednesday that rookie first-round running back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) is "doing well" and that the team will re-evaluate him on Monday to determine whether he can return for the Week 13 game against the Philadelphia Eagles or if he will need to wait until after the bye. The 21-year-old has been out since Week 8 against the Dallas Cowboys after suffering a right high-ankle sprain, but if he returns to practice next week and looks good, he could make his return in Week 13 versus the Eagles. For at least one more week, the Cardinals will roll with an uninspiring backfield timeshare between Bam Knight and Tyler Allgeier, with veteran journeyman quarterback Josh Johnson potentially making a second straight start with rookie QB Carson Beck (back) injured. Arizona's issues at the QB position lower the ceiling and floor of all of the team's RBs, and that will not be any different for Love when he comes off IR. However, in a lost season with the Cardinals evaluating their team for the future, we would expect Love to get plenty of run as the leading backfield option down the stretch, potentially giving him RB2 upside to close out his first year in the NFL as long as he is fully healthy. A lot was expected of the third overall pick from Notre Dame in his first year in the league, but he has underwhelmed, averaging 3.5 yards per carry for 268 yards and a touchdown on 76 rushing attempts through six games so far.--Keith Hernandez
Source: PHNX Sports - Bo Brack
Rashee Rice Is A WR2 Option On Thanksgiving
Joshua Costello
Nov 25, 2026, 3:27 PM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice will face the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving night. In two games since the Chiefs acquired Josh Downs, Rice has averaged 5.5 receptions and 67.5 yards per game. Despite the assumption that Downs could negatively impact Rice's production, Rice has remained surprisingly consistent. The fourth-year wideout was tied with Travis Kelce for the most catches on the team in last week's 34-7 win over the Arizona Cardinals and he should remain a solid option at Buffalo. The Bills defense has been middle-of-the-pack against wide receivers this season, so Rice should be unaffected by the matchup this week. In an important AFC matchup, Rice could be a reliable chain-moving receiver for quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Rice is ranked WR21 in our RotoBaller Week 12 PPR rankings, making him a low-end WR2 option this Thursday. The volume for Rice has been steady, so fantasy managers should feel safe starting him this week.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Dak Prescott Healthy, Poised To Continue Elite Production Vs Eagles
John Johnson
Nov 25, 2026, 3:23 PM ETDallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was removed from his team's injury report ahead of his Week 12 Thanksgiving game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Prescott has been the most productive QB in the NFL over the past two weeks, as he's thrown for 668 yards and nine touchdown passes combined. He also rushed for a touchdown in Week 11. Prescott is benefiting from one of the best wide receiver duos in football, consisting of CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. Both are capable of taking over games and putting up monster numbers. The Eagles allow the 10th-most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks this season, and they seem to have fully embraced the tank after quarterback Jalen Hurts (deep vein thrombosis) was ruled out for the rest of the season. They have nothing but pride to play for, and could benefit from finally having a high draft pick. They upset the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11, but probably have no chance against the high-powered Cowboys offense. Expect Prescott to throw for at least two touchdowns, if not more, and be an easy QB1 in fantasy football on Thanksgiving Day.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Stefon Diggs Absent from Practice Due to Personal Reason Wednesday
Stefon Diggs is not at practice today because of a personal reason.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 25, 2026
Nov 25, 2026, 3:22 PM ET
Jake Ferguson Ruled Out vs. Eagles
Keith Hernandez
Nov 25, 2026, 3:22 PM ETDallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (knee, ankle) missed practice all week and has officially been ruled out for Thursday's Thanksgiving Day game against the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles, according to Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Ferguson will miss a third straight game while dealing with multiple injuries, but hopefully the 27-year-old will be recovered when the Cowboys come out of their extended break in Week 13 to face the Seattle Seahawks on the road on Monday, Dec. 7. With Ferguson down again this week against the Eagles, Brevyn Spann-Ford will be a deep-league TE2 streaming option for a high-flying Cowboys offense after he scored his first touchdown of the season in last week's victory over the Tennessee Titans. Ferguson does have four touchdowns on his 19 receptions so far this year, but he has taken a backseat to both receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens in the target pecking order, putting him on the TE1/2 borderline. The former fourth-rounder from Wisconsin has had more than three catches in a game just once in 2026, and he has not exceeded 43 receiving yards at all in nine games played.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Fort Worth Star-Telegram - Nick Harris
George Pickens Will Look To Continue Hot Streak Vs Eagles On Thursday
John Johnson
Nov 25, 2026, 3:18 PM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens will face the relatively soft Philadelphia Eagles defense on Thursday for the NFL's Thanksgiving slate of games. He's looking to build on his huge games from last week and two weeks ago, in which he scored a combined 67.3 PPR fantasy points. He's seemingly brushed off a slow start to the season to reach new heights, and it was a stark turnaround from his 10 combined targets in the two weeks leading up to the bye. With the Cowboys defense still struggling and the Eagles a directionless franchise sans their starting QB and top wideout -- A.J. Brown (hamstring) was traded in the offseason -- there's plenty of reason for optimism for Pickens' upcoming performance. Cowboys quarterback has no problem airing it out, and he's thrown nine touchdowns in his past two games. Pickens should be started in all leagues for his elite WR1 upside in Week 12. The talent is clearly still there.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN