Alec Pierce has Partially Torn Achilles, Still Hoping to Return
Nov 25, 2026, 2:38 PM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (Achilles, heel) said on Wednesday that he technically suffered a partially torn Achilles in the Week 2 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, but he is still trying to make a return from Injured Reserve this year, according to James Boyd of The Athletic. "I had my heel operated on (in the offseason) because it was bothering my Achilles," Pierce told reporters. Pierce is not returning to practice this week, so his 21-day window to officially be activated from IR has not been opened yet. The Colts have their bye in Week 13, so the big-play wideout will only have five games left in the 2026 season in what has been a lost year for both himself and the franchise. When/if he returns, Pierce will be Indy's clear top pass-catcher after they traded both Keenan Allen and Josh Downs at this year's deadline. Even though the 26-year-old is trying to get back on the field before the 2026 season is over, it is hard to justify holding him in single-year formats with his return still uncertain in an offense now led by quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. Pierce led the NFL in yards per catch in both 2024 and 2025, but he has played in only two games this season, catching five of seven targets for 72 yards and no touchdowns.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - James Boyd
More Recent News
Carson Beck Remains Day-to-Day, Won't Practice on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 25, 2026, 2:30 PM ETArizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur said on Wednesday that rookie quarterback Carson Beck (back) will not practice on Wednesday because of his bad back, and he remains day-to-day, according to Darren Urban of the team's official website. Beck is dealing with back spasms that kept him from playing in the Week 11 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, and the 25-year-old third-rounder from Miami is up in the air to return to action this weekend at home against the Washington Commanders. Beck will need to return to the practice field to have a chance of starting under center in what would be just his second NFL start. Veteran journeyman Josh Johnson took over for the Cardinals last weekend and predictably struggled to move the ball consistently on the road in a hostile environment in KC. Beck should be considered a low-end, desperation QB2 option in superflex fantasy leagues for the rest of the season, especially with top receiver Michael Wilson (neck) done for the year. In his NFL debut in Week 10 against the division-rival Los Angeles Rams, Beck went 11-for-18 for only 108 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions while taking five sacks. Growing pains will be prominent for however many more starts he makes in 2026 to close out his rookie campaign for a tanking Cardinals team.--Keith Hernandez
Source: AZCardinals.com - Darren Urban
49ers Managing Mike Evans' Achilles Tendinitis, No Practice Wednesday
The 49ers, as expected, will continue to manage Mike Evans’ Achilles tendinitis. That means no practice on Wednesday and we will see what other measures they take— David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) November 25, 2026
Nov 25, 2026, 2:29 PM ET
Brock Bowers Back at Raiders Practice, Klint Kubiak Optimistic for Sunday
Keith Hernandez
Brock Bowers is back out at Raiders practice today.— Sam Warren (@samwarren83) November 25, 2026
HC Klint Kubiak said he was optimistic his star TE will play on Sunday night against the Browns. pic.twitter.com/HNc8EhcXps
Nov 25, 2026, 2:25 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Romeo Doubs Returns to Practice, Designated to Return from IR
Keith Hernandez
#Patriots WR Romeo Doubs (shoulder) returns to practice. He has been designated to return from IR.— Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) November 25, 2026
S Craig Woodson has also returned to practice.
Absent - QB Maye, WR Brown, CB Davis, CB Prunty, G Rouse. pic.twitter.com/3GQOQPshT5
Nov 25, 2026, 2:22 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Dalton Kincaid Questionable vs. Chiefs on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 25, 2026, 2:21 PM ETBuffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (thumb, ankle) was limited in practice all week and is listed as questionable to play on Thursday on Thanksgiving Day against the visiting Kansas City Chiefs, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. Kincaid, who is dealing with multiple injuries, did not play in last week's win over the division-rival Miami Dolphins and could be in danger of missing a second straight contest. The 27-year-old said on Tuesday that he is "most likely" playing on Thursday, but he could end up being a game-time decision, which makes him a risky TE1/2 for fantasy managers in Week 12. If he misses a second straight game, Dawson Knox would have a little more appeal as a TE2 streamer for Buffalo as the team's top pass-catching tight end. Injuries have slowed Kincaid down of late, as he caught five of six targets for 86 yards and no touchdowns in his last two games against the Minnesota Vikings and New York Jets after seeing 14 targets in the previous two contests. Kincaid has definitely cooled off after a strong start to the year that saw him haul in 12 of 14 targets for 225 yards and one touchdown in the first two weeks. He is currently ranked as the No. 15 fantasy TE for the holiday week while coming into Thursday night's game with a questionable tag.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Mike Garafolo
Brock Purdy Will Not Practice Wednesday with Ankle Injury
Brock Purdy has an ankle injury and will not practice today.— Matt Lively (@mattblively) November 25, 2026
Nov 25, 2026, 2:20 PM ET
Jeremiyah Love Is "Doing Well"
Keith Hernandez
“He’s doing well.”— Bo Brack (@BoBrack) November 25, 2026
Mike LaFleur says the Cardinals will reassess Jeremiyah Love on Monday to determine whether he can return for the Eagles game or if he’ll need to wait until after the bye. pic.twitter.com/WBh94GCFXY
Nov 25, 2026, 2:12 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Aaron Rodgers Claims Mike McCarthy Slept During Team Meetings
Keith Hernandez
Aaron Rodgers says HC Mike McCarthy comes into meeting and snores and misses meetings.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 25, 2026
HE IS UNLEASHING.
Nov 25, 2026, 2:11 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Puka Nacua has Knee Surgery, Remains Uncertain to Return to Rams
Keith Hernandez
Nov 25, 2026, 2:11 PM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (knee) underwent surgery on his knee after consulting with several doctors, and the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said on Wednesday on The Pat McAfee Show that he is unsure if Nacua will be back in L.A. "He's gonna be one of the top free agents in the NFL," Rapoport said. Not only is Nacua on Injured Reserve and expected to miss the rest of the season, but he was also handed a three-game suspension for violating the league's personal-conduct policy, and the Rams could be getting tired of Nacua's off-field antics as well as his growing injury history. The Rams could place the franchise tag on Nacua for the 2027 campaign if they do not want to go the long-term extension route, but there is a sense that the team is ready to move on after head coach Sean McVay relayed that Nacua's decision to have knee surgery was made without consulting the team. The All-Pro pass-catcher is expected to miss around four months after having MCL surgery, but as long as he does not have any setbacks in the offseason, he should be good to go for the start of next season. For fantasy purposes, Nacua's value may never be higher than with the Rams, but coming off another injury, he will be more of a risk/reward WR1 going into drafts next fall.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Sam Darnold Expected to Start Sunday
Patrick McGrath
Nov 25, 2026, 2:05 PM ETSeattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (ribs, quadriceps), who missed the team's last two games before a Week 11 bye, is expected to return to practice in full, setting him up to reclaim the starting job for Sunday's divisional showdown with the 49ers, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. In total, Darnold has missed parts of four games in 2026, with Drew Lock filling in admirably, leading the team to a 3-0 record in his starts while completing over 70% of his passes and throwing seven touchdowns without an interception. Darnold, who has been under center for all four of the Seahawks' 2026 losses, has completed only 60.2% of his passes while matching his nine touchdowns with nine interceptions. With a potential quarterback controversy brewing, Darnold could see a short leash against a 49ers team coming off a dominant primetime win over the Vikings, and he is best left on the bench as RotoBaller's QB20.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Ian Rapoport
Jake Ferguson Ruled Out vs. Eagles
Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson, RG Tyler Booker, S P.J. Locke and WR Jonathan Mingo have been ruled out for tomorrow’s game against the Eagles.— Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) November 25, 2026
S Jalen Thompson is officially listed as questionable.
CB Quinyon Mitchell is good to go for Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/8hhJOxd0Hm
Nov 25, 2026, 1:59 PM ET
Marvin Harrison Jr., Woody Marks Back at Practice Wednesday
Both RB Woody Marks and WR Marvin Harrison Jr. are back at practice today. pic.twitter.com/PdYZBwZ660— Jonathan M Alexander (@jonmalexander) November 25, 2026
Nov 25, 2026, 1:51 PM ET
Tetairoa McMillan Not Seen at Practice Wednesday
Patrick McGrath
Nov 25, 2026, 1:50 PM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (undisclosed) was not spotted at practice on Wednesday. The second-year wideout and 2025 Offensive Rookie of the Year limped off the field during the team's Week 11 win over the Ravens but was able to return to action and finished the game with a team-leading 71 receiving yards and a score on six receptions. McMillan has not missed a game in his young NFL career, but fantasy managers will need to check back when the team releases its first official injury report ahead of a Monday night divisional matchup with the Buccaneers. With Tampa's vaunted run defense creating the possibility of a higher-than-normal passing volume, McMillan is RotoBaller's WR23.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Joe Person
Aaron Rodgers Was Told by Teammate He Would Be Inactive
Keith Hernandez
Aaron Rodgers on @PatMcAfeeShow: “This has been months of conversation leading up to the last couple of days when things went to a different place.” Says Pat Friermuth was the one who told him last night he’d be inactive.— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 25, 2026
Nov 25, 2026, 1:49 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Brandon Aiyuk Signing to Commanders' Practice Squad
Patrick McGrath
Nov 25, 2026, 1:39 PM ETFree-agent wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk completed a visit with the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, and he is signing to the practice squad, according to his agent Drew Rosenhaus and NFL insider Adam Schefter. Aiyuk was recently released by the 49ers after being reinstated by the NFL, and he now reunites with quarterback Jayden Daniels, with whom he played at Arizona State in 2019. Aiyuk has not played in an NFL game since suffering a multiligament knee injury in Week 7 of the 2024 season, but Commanders general manager Adam Peters described him as "motivated," praising him for what he was able to do on the field while Peters served in San Francisco's front office. Now 28 years old, it remains to be seen how Aiyuk will be integrated into a receiver room led by rookie Antonio Williams and veteran Stefon Diggs, but he is worthy of end-of-bench consideration in deeper leagues.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Adam Schefter
Denzel Boston Still Not Practicing Wednesday
Patrick McGrath
Nov 25, 2026, 1:25 PM ETFollowing a Week 11 bye, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Denzel Boston (toe) was not present for an unofficial practice on Tuesday, and again he was not spotted on Wednesday. The team is expected to hold a walkthrough on Thursday ahead of their Sunday night matchup with the Raiders, and if the rookie is unable to partake, fantasy managers will need to consider other options. Boston was limited by his toe injury ahead of a Week 10 win over the Texans, and while he managed to play a full allotment of snaps, he was held to 16 receiving yards on only one target. With his Week 12 status now in question and all 32 teams taking part in a full slate of holiday week games, Boston is RotoBaller's WR31.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Daniel Oyefusi
Will Shipley Cleared for Week 12 Thanksgiving Matchup
Patrick McGrath
Nov 25, 2026, 1:23 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Will Shipley (foot, illness) logged another limited practice on Wednesday and carries no injury designation into Thursday, putting him in line to once again serve as the team's primary backup behind All-Pro Saquon Barkley (neck, illness). After missing four games with a partial tear of his plantar fascia that landed him on injured reserve, Shipley returned for the Eagles' Week 11 win over the Steelers, picking up nine yards on four touches. While Barkley left that contest with what appeared to be a stinger, he was able to return to full practice on a truncated week ahead of a Thanksgiving showdown with the Cowboys. Likely to see little more than change-of-pace duty, Shipley is not a player who should factor into Week 12 fantasy conversations as RotoBaller's RB45.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Philadelphia Eagles
Brandon Aiyuk Completes Commanders Visit
Keith Hernandez
Brandon Aiyuk finishes visit with Commanders, but decision is not expected on Wednesday. https://t.co/IQ2SW8xgjN— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 25, 2026
Nov 25, 2026, 1:14 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Dallas Goedert Off the Injury Report for Thursday's Contest
Keith Hernandez
Nov 25, 2026, 1:01 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (shin) practiced in full again on Wednesday and has been removed from the Week 12 injury report, according to the team. Goedert will play on Thursday on Thanksgiving Day against the division-rival Dallas Cowboys. Goedert is on the TE1/2 borderline in fantasy football now that quarterback Joe Milton III is running the Eagles' offense for the rest of the season. In two games working with Milton, Goedert has six catches on his seven targets for 88 yards and no touchdowns. In the first meeting with the Cowboys on Oct. 26, Goedert caught five of his seven targets for 48 yards. Now that receiver DeVonta Smith is back from a lingering hamstring injury, the 31-year-old veteran tight end will lose some valuable targets, although it will take some attention off of him as well. Overall this year, Goedert has a total of 32 receptions for 346 yards (10.8 yards per catch) and only two touchdowns after he found the end zone a career-high 11 times in 2025. He has only cleared 50 receiving yards in two of eight games so far this year, and both of Goedert's touchdowns on the season came back in the Week 1 victory over the division-rival Washington Commanders when QB Jalen Hurts was still healthy.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Philadelphia Eagles
Saquon Barkley Off the Injury Report for Thursday's Contest
Keith Hernandez
Nov 25, 2026, 12:54 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (neck, illness) practiced in full again on Wednesday and has been removed from the final Week 12 injury report. Barkley will be active on Thursday for the Thanksgiving Day game against the division-rival Dallas Cowboys on the road. The 29-year-old came out of Sunday's Week 11 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers with a minor neck injury, but he is fine now and will once again lead Philly's backfield in a plus matchup against Dallas' soft defense. Coming out of the Week 10 bye, Barkley looked much healthier on Sunday and played 64% of the offensive snaps, his highest snap share since Week 3, after dealing with back and hamstring issues in previous weeks. Now that the three-time Pro Bowler appears to be in better health going into Week 12, fantasy managers can be a little more confident in him as an RB2 with a limited ceiling now that Joe Milton III is the Eagles' starting quarterback. Barkley's volume is not what it once was, especially as a pass-catcher this year, but he has been efficient with his opportunities and will be looking for a rushing touchdown on Thursday for the fifth straight game. During his four-game touchdown streak, Barkley has 50 carries for 189 yards (3.8 yards per carry) on the ground and three catches for 33 yards as a receiver. He had only seven carries against Dallas on Oct. 26, but he recorded 62 rushing yards and one touchdown in the 38-21 loss.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Philadelphia Eagles