Ja'Kobi Lane's Disappearing Target Volume Raises Concerns
Nov 25, 2026, 11:47 AM ETBaltimore Ravens rookie wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane did not record a target in Week 11 in Baltimore's loss to the Carolina Panthers. One week after a team-high 11 targets in Week 10, Lane surprisingly saw no targets, and his snap share dropped from 64 percent to 51 percent. Lane was inefficient on his 11 targets in Week 10 and also had a massive drop that helped the Chargers get their first win, but this steep of a drop-off is extremely discouraging for fantasy managers who invested in him ahead of Week 11. Lane is a rookie out of USC who profiles as a big-bodied receiver and has some dynasty and keeper value, but in redraft formats, you can't trust a guy who isn't getting a single target when your quarterback throws 37 times, and the entirety of the season hasn't been much different. Lane is averaging 3.6 targets per game on 20.3 routes and ranks 97th among wide receivers in fantasy points per game. Fantasy managers looking for receiver help should look elsewhere for the remainder of the 2026 season.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
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Alec Pierce Ruled Out for Practice This Week, Remains on IR
Keith Hernandez
Nov 25, 2026, 12:10 PM ETIndianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen said on Wednesday that wide receiver Alec Pierce (heel) will not practice this week as he remains on Injured Reserve, according to Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan. The Colts have their bye next week, giving Pierce just five more games left in the 2026 season. In a lost season after trading away some of their best players at the deadline, including receivers Keenan Allen and Josh Downs, the Colts are not in a rush to bring Pierce back before he is 100% healthy. With time running out, do not be surprised if Pierce does not make it back onto the field for the remainder of the season. In just two games played in 2026, Pierce has caught five of his seven targets for 72 yards. It has been a massive disappointment for Indy after they signed the big-play wideout to a four-year, $114 million contract extension in March. And even if Pierce does make it back at the tail end of this season, his fantasy value will be pretty volatile with Anthony Richardson Sr. now running the offense after the Colts released Daniel Jones. Pierce is now only rostered in 31% of Yahoo leagues and is no longer a must-stash in fantasy leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: 107.5 The Fan - Kevin Bowen
Bhayshul Tuten's Lingering Ankle Injury Clouds His Fantasy Outlook
Nicho Roessler
Nov 25, 2026, 11:59 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen spoke with reporters on Wednesday and stated that the priority is to "get Bhayshul Tuten (ankle) healthy; have to get him feeling better. That's the priority." He did not rule out Tuten playing against Tennessee in Week 12, but noted they're evaluating everything and playing all of their running backs. Tuten has been dealing with a lingering ankle injury for weeks and has logged DNPs during the week for the past few weeks, but he appeared to reaggravate it on Sunday against the New York Giants. Chris Rodriguez Jr. would be first in line for a larger workload if Tuten misses time; however, if Tuten does not miss time, fantasy managers should temper expectations, as a more competitive timeshare could be in order if Tuten continues to play through this injury.--Nicho Roessler
Source: Mia O'Brien
Kenneth Walker Dealing with Grade 2 Groin Injury
Keith Hernandez
A team source says @Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III will not play vs @BuffaloBills on Thanksgiving. Walker’s groin injury is considered grade 2, which requires two to three weeks rest. Short week makes that tough. RT Jaylon Moore is also out but RG Trey Smith will go.— Jeffri Chadiha (@jeffrichadiha) November 25, 2026
Nov 25, 2026, 11:56 AM ET--Keith Hernandez
Omar Cooper Jr. Is Day to Day, Won't Practice Wednesday
Omar Cooper and Harrison Phillips won’t practice today. Vet day for Phillips. Cooper is day to day.— Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) November 25, 2026
Nov 25, 2026, 11:55 AM ET
Kenneth Walker Out for Thanksgiving Game
Bruno Mulé
Nov 25, 2026, 11:52 AM ETKansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker (groin) will miss Thursday night's game against the Buffalo Bills, according to Jordan Schultz. The injury already kept Walker out of Kansas City's wins over the Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals. He was limited Tuesday, his first practice since the injury, after Kansas City listed him as a non-participant on Monday's walkthrough estimate. Wednesday's final injury report is still pending. I'd start Emmett Johnson as an RB1 on Thanksgiving. Johnson handled at least 27 touches in each of his two starts and caught 10 passes across those games. Buffalo allows 94.1 rushing yards per game, eighth fewest in the NFL, so those catches give Johnson another way to produce against a tough run defense. Walker has scored 11 touchdowns in eight games, and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy said Monday that Walker will remain the starter when he returns. His next chance to play is the Week 13 road game against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, Dec. 3.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Jordan Schultz
Jadarian Price Is a Tougher Flex to Trust
Bruno Mulé
Nov 25, 2026, 11:39 AM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price went into the bye with less playing time and a shakier hold on a fantasy flex spot, even after scoring his first NFL touchdown against Las Vegas. When he and Zach Charbonnet returned against Chicago, Price led the backfield with 10 carries to Charbonnet's six. Two games later, Seattle ran the ball 35 times against the Raiders, up from 19 against the Bears. Charbonnet took 20 of those carries and Price took nine. Price's share of the offensive snaps fell from 48% against Chicago to 28% against Las Vegas. Head coach Mike Macdonald said Monday that Charbonnet might be playing the best football of his career. Price has stayed below 40 rushing yards in all three games alongside Charbonnet. He drew four targets in each of his first two games back, catching four passes for 54 yards against Arizona. He saw one target against Las Vegas on a day Seattle attempted only 17 passes. I'd use Price as a deeper-league flex in full PPR, where a few catches can make up for the smaller share of the backfield.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Kenyon Sadiq's Fantasy Stock Continues to Plummet
Nicho Roessler
Nov 25, 2026, 11:35 AM ETNew York Jets tight end Kenyon Sadiq's stock is quickly crumbling. Since his Week 3 breakout, when he finished as the TE4 with 105 yards and a touchdown, he hasn't finished better than the TE17 in any week and has had multiple outings with three or fewer targets (six of his last eight) during that stretch. The issue with Sadiq is opportunity more than it is talent or efficiency. Sadiq is only running 15.1 routes per game, but on those routes, he is averaging a 20 percent target rate per route run and ranks seventh among tight ends in yards after catch per reception. With the recent breakouts of Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle) and the return of Breece Hall, it's clear that getting Sadiq the football is less of a priority for the Jets. Sadiq still has some dynasty value; however, his stock is falling because of the uncertainty around his volume.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
Aaron Rodgers Excused From Steelers Facility After Benching
Bruno Mulé
Nov 25, 2026, 11:28 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was excused from the team facility Wednesday to give him time to process Tuesday night's benching, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Steelers named Mason Rudolph the starter for Friday's home game against the Denver Broncos and said Rodgers will be inactive. Head coach Mike McCarthy had publicly backed Rodgers as the starter Monday. He told his players about the change at their regular Wednesday morning meeting, according to The Athletic's Mike DeFabo. I'd drop Rodgers in one-quarterback redraft leagues. Pittsburgh's announcement covered Friday alone, so managers with a spare bench spot in Superflex can wait to see who starts against the Houston Texans in Week 13. Friday will be Rudolph's first start this season. He threw for 171 yards on 31 attempts with one touchdown and one interception in his lone start last year against the Chicago Bears. Denver has allowed three touchdown passes in each of its last three games, but its 31 sacks rank fifth in the NFL. I'd make a small waiver bid on Rudolph if I need a second starter in Superflex this week.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
Kyle Pitts Sr.'s Declining Opportunity Continues to Hamper His Fantasy Value
Nicho Roessler
Nov 25, 2026, 11:24 AM ETAtlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. has been highly inconsistent throughout the 2026 season, averaging just 4.2 targets per game on 60.7 percent of snaps. His saving grace this season has been touchdowns: he's eighth among tight ends with four, making him the TE20 overall and 22nd in fantasy points per game. The biggest issue with Pitts has been pure opportunity. In 2025, he played 87.5 percent of snaps and earned 6.8 targets per game on eight more routes run per game, which is a massive increase from his current 2026 outlook. The overall decrease in opportunity has lowered his fantasy stock significantly, making him a risky starter moving forward. Fantasy managers seeking consistent production at tight end should look elsewhere.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
Quinshon Judkins Gets a Lift From More Receiving Work
Bruno Mulé
Nov 25, 2026, 11:14 AM ETCleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins got more work as a receiver before the bye, giving fantasy managers another reason to keep him in their lineups. His snap share rose from 34% against the New Orleans Saints to 47% against the Houston Texans. He drew five targets in Deshaun Watson's return, up from one the week before, and caught three passes for 33 yards. Dylan Sampson still played more snaps against Houston and has seen six targets in each of Cleveland's last two games. Judkins led the Browns' backs in carries in both games and scored on the ground against Houston. He's taken nine carries from the five-yard line or closer this season. He's shown some receiving upside before, with six catches against the Pittsburgh Steelers in October when Sampson was on injured reserve. I'd move Judkins back into the low-end RB2 conversation in PPR. He's been held under 45 rushing yards in three straight games, so keeping a few of those targets matters when Cleveland throws less often than it did against Houston.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Rhamondre Stevenson's Rest-of-Season Fantasy Outlook Takes a Hit
Nicho Roessler
Nov 25, 2026, 11:13 AM ETNew England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson was dealing with a knee injury during the Patriots Week 10 matchup against the Detroit Lions, and his snap share and workload decreased significantly as a result. He rushed for only four yards on six carries and caught one pass. It's been an up-and-down season for Stevenson, ranking as the RB23 in fantasy points per game, and he has made a living on his receiving work, averaging 3.1 targets per game and a 1.46 yards-per-route run mark, but with Drake Maye (ankle) expected to miss some time, it's unknown what Tommy DeVito will bring to the table, lowering his outlook for the remainder of the 2026 season.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
Tampa Bay Opens 21-Day Practice Window for Jalen McMillan
Ryan Pederson
Nov 25, 2026, 10:59 AM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan (knee) is nearing a return after the team opened his 21-day practice window Wednesday, according to FOX Sports' Greg Auman. McMillan has been on injured reserve since September 30 after suffering a knee injury against Minnesota in Week 3. The third-year receiver has appeared in just two games this season without recording a reception. Even when healthy, McMillan will have to compete for targets behind Emeka Egbuka and Chris Godwin Jr. Given his lengthy absence and uncertain role upon returning, McMillan can remain on the waiver wire in most redraft leagues.--Ryan Pederson
Source: Greg Auman - FOX Sports
Aaron Jones Sr. Regaining Flex Value With Touchdown Production
Ryan Pederson
Nov 25, 2026, 10:54 AM ETMinnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones Sr. has found the end zone in consecutive games after going several weeks without a touchdown. The veteran has rushed for 77 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries over his last two games while adding two receptions for 21 yards. Jordan Mason has received 27 carries during that stretch, but Jones has accounted for both of Minnesota's rushing touchdowns. Although his workload remains limited, Jones has reached double-digit fantasy points in consecutive games. His recent scoring production has helped restore some of his fantasy value, and he could continue to provide flex-level production in the second half of the season if he maintains his scoring role.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Dylan Sampson Emerging as a Valuable Pass-Catching Back
Ryan Pederson
Nov 25, 2026, 10:48 AM ETCleveland Browns running back Dylan Sampson has taken on a significant role in the passing game since returning from injured reserve in Week 7. Sampson has caught at least three passes in each of his four games since returning, totaling 16 receptions for 152 yards. He has also played more offensive snaps than Quinshon Judkins in three consecutive games. Judkins still leads Cleveland in rushing attempts, but Sampson's receiving work gives him standalone fantasy value. The second-year back is worth rostering in PPR leagues and could become a dependable flex option down the stretch if he continues to see consistent work in the passing game.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Josh Downs Making the Most of His Opportunities in Kansas City
Ryan Pederson
Nov 25, 2026, 10:39 AM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Josh Downs has caught eight of 10 targets for 112 yards and a touchdown in two games since being acquired from Indianapolis. His offensive snap share increased from 17% against Atlanta to 24% against Arizona, suggesting the Chiefs are gradually working him into the offense. Downs has been productive despite playing fewer than 20 offensive snaps in each game with Kansas City. While he has yet to secure enough playing time to warrant a regular spot in fantasy lineups, his early success makes him worth rostering. If his involvement continues to grow, Downs could become a valuable fantasy contributor in the second half of the season.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Drake London Trending Up With Renewed Target Volume
Ryan Pederson
Nov 25, 2026, 10:31 AM ETAtlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London drew a season-high 12 targets against Kansas City before the bye, catching six passes for 109 yards. London had managed just six receptions for 76 yards on 11 targets over his previous two games. Michael Penix Jr. has struggled with consistency this season, but London ranked 10th among NFL wide receivers in target share from Week 3, when Penix returned, through Week 9. Penix attempted a career-high 43 passes against Kansas City as Atlanta played from behind for much of the game. The Falcons' offensive struggles remain a concern, but London's prominent role in the passing game gives him a chance to regain his early-season fantasy form.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Aaron Rodgers Unlikely to Reconcile With Mike McCarthy
Ryan Pederson
Nov 25, 2026, 10:27 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and head coach Mike McCarthy are unlikely to repair their relationship, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz. Schultz reported that frustration with McCarthy has been building for weeks across multiple position groups, with some players struggling to adjust after former head coach Mike Tomlin's departure. The Steelers announced Tuesday that Mason Rudolph will start Friday against Denver and that Rodgers will be inactive. With his future in Pittsburgh uncertain, Rodgers offers little immediate fantasy value.--Ryan Pederson
Source: Jordan Schultz
Geno Smith Seeing Streaming Value Climb After Strong Showing
Andy Smith
Nov 25, 2026, 10:23 AM ETNew York Jets quarterback Geno Smith enters Week 12 coming off one of his most complete efforts of the season. Last Sunday, Smith and the Jets picked up a victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, where he went 17-for-21 with 176 yards and three scores. While the yardage total was not overly impressive, Smith's 81.0% completion rate was his second-highest of the season, and his three touchdowns also matched a season high. Before this contest, Smith fell below the double-digit PPR mark in each of his last two games and did not throw a passing touchdown. On the season, the veteran QB is averaging 218.4 passing yards per game with a 15:3 TD:INT. Given his production last Sunday, he holds solid streaming appeal in deeper formats facing a Dolphins defense that has allowed 25.0 points per game.--Andy Smith
Source: RotoBaller
Justin Herbert in Concussion Protocol Ahead of Week 12
Ryan Pederson
Nov 25, 2026, 10:18 AM ETLos Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (concussion) remains in the league's concussion protocol following Sunday's loss to the New York Jets. Herbert accounted for three touchdowns, two passing and one rushing, but was sacked six times in the loss. The Chargers have struggled to protect Herbert this season, contributing to his inconsistent fantasy production. Head coach Jim Harbaugh said DJ Uiagalelei would start against New England on Sunday if Herbert is not cleared to play. With Herbert's availability uncertain and no teams on bye in Week 12, fantasy managers should have another starting option lined up.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Michael Penix Jr. Faces Tough Task in Week 12
Andy Smith
Nov 25, 2026, 10:17 AM ETAtlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is coming out of his Week 11 bye but faces a tough task to provide fantasy value against a tough Minnesota Vikings defense this weekend. While Minnesota is coming off the worst showing of the season in their loss to the 49ers, they still enter this contest allowing the second-fewest total yards per game (only behind the Seahawks) and just 16.1 points per game, which remains the lowest in the sport. Prior to their loss to the 49ers, the Vikings shut down Jordan Love and the Packers, forcing eight sacks and holding them to just 10 total points. In Week 10, Penix threw for 286 yards and no scores against a tough Kansas City defense. Over the season, he is averaging a modest 216.3 passing yards per game with a 10:7 TD:INT. Given his inconsistency, Penix projects as a low-end QB2 against one of the sport's premier defenses.--Andy Smith
Source: RotoBaller