Aaron Jones Sr. Regaining Flex Value With Touchdown Production
Nov 25, 2026, 10:54 AM ETMinnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones Sr. has found the end zone in consecutive games after going several weeks without a touchdown. The veteran has rushed for 77 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries over his last two games while adding two receptions for 21 yards. Jordan Mason has received 27 carries during that stretch, but Jones has accounted for both of Minnesota's rushing touchdowns. Although his workload remains limited, Jones has reached double-digit fantasy points in consecutive games. His recent scoring production has helped restore some of his fantasy value, and he could continue to provide flex-level production in the second half of the season if he maintains his scoring role.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
More Recent News
Bucs Open 21-Day Window for Jalen McMillan to Return from Injured Reserve
Bucs are opening the 21-day window for WR Jalen McMillan and LB Christian Rozeboom to return to practice, a first step to getting activated from injured reserve. Also signed CB Brandon Johnson to the practice squad.— Greg Auman (@gregauman) November 25, 2026
Nov 25, 2026, 10:51 AM ET
Dylan Sampson Emerging as a Valuable Pass-Catching Back
Ryan Pederson
Nov 25, 2026, 10:48 AM ETCleveland Browns running back Dylan Sampson has taken on a significant role in the passing game since returning from injured reserve in Week 7. Sampson has caught at least three passes in each of his four games since returning, totaling 16 receptions for 152 yards. He has also played more offensive snaps than Quinshon Judkins in three consecutive games. Judkins still leads Cleveland in rushing attempts, but Sampson's receiving work gives him standalone fantasy value. The second-year back is worth rostering in PPR leagues and could become a dependable flex option down the stretch if he continues to see consistent work in the passing game.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Josh Downs Making the Most of His Opportunities in Kansas City
Ryan Pederson
Nov 25, 2026, 10:39 AM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Josh Downs has caught eight of 10 targets for 112 yards and a touchdown in two games since being acquired from Indianapolis. His offensive snap share increased from 17% against Atlanta to 24% against Arizona, suggesting the Chiefs are gradually working him into the offense. Downs has been productive despite playing fewer than 20 offensive snaps in each game with Kansas City. While he has yet to secure enough playing time to warrant a regular spot in fantasy lineups, his early success makes him worth rostering. If his involvement continues to grow, Downs could become a valuable fantasy contributor in the second half of the season.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Drake London Trending Up With Renewed Target Volume
Ryan Pederson
Nov 25, 2026, 10:31 AM ETAtlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London drew a season-high 12 targets against Kansas City before the bye, catching six passes for 109 yards. London had managed just six receptions for 76 yards on 11 targets over his previous two games. Michael Penix Jr. has struggled with consistency this season, but London ranked 10th among NFL wide receivers in target share from Week 3, when Penix returned, through Week 9. Penix attempted a career-high 43 passes against Kansas City as Atlanta played from behind for much of the game. The Falcons' offensive struggles remain a concern, but London's prominent role in the passing game gives him a chance to regain his early-season fantasy form.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Aaron Rodgers Unlikely to Reconcile With Mike McCarthy
Ryan Pederson
Nov 25, 2026, 10:27 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and head coach Mike McCarthy are unlikely to repair their relationship, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz. Schultz reported that frustration with McCarthy has been building for weeks across multiple position groups, with some players struggling to adjust after former head coach Mike Tomlin's departure. The Steelers announced Tuesday that Mason Rudolph will start Friday against Denver and that Rodgers will be inactive. With his future in Pittsburgh uncertain, Rodgers offers little immediate fantasy value.--Ryan Pederson
Source: Jordan Schultz
Geno Smith Seeing Streaming Value Climb After Strong Showing
Andy Smith
Nov 25, 2026, 10:23 AM ETNew York Jets quarterback Geno Smith enters Week 12 coming off one of his most complete efforts of the season. Last Sunday, Smith and the Jets picked up a victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, where he went 17-for-21 with 176 yards and three scores. While the yardage total was not overly impressive, Smith's 81.0% completion rate was his second-highest of the season, and his three touchdowns also matched a season high. Before this contest, Smith fell below the double-digit PPR mark in each of his last two games and did not throw a passing touchdown. On the season, the veteran QB is averaging 218.4 passing yards per game with a 15:3 TD:INT. Given his production last Sunday, he holds solid streaming appeal in deeper formats facing a Dolphins defense that has allowed 25.0 points per game.--Andy Smith
Source: RotoBaller
Justin Herbert in Concussion Protocol Ahead of Week 12
Ryan Pederson
Nov 25, 2026, 10:18 AM ETLos Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (concussion) remains in the league's concussion protocol following Sunday's loss to the New York Jets. Herbert accounted for three touchdowns, two passing and one rushing, but was sacked six times in the loss. The Chargers have struggled to protect Herbert this season, contributing to his inconsistent fantasy production. Head coach Jim Harbaugh said DJ Uiagalelei would start against New England on Sunday if Herbert is not cleared to play. With Herbert's availability uncertain and no teams on bye in Week 12, fantasy managers should have another starting option lined up.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Michael Penix Jr. Faces Tough Task in Week 12
Andy Smith
Nov 25, 2026, 10:17 AM ETAtlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is coming out of his Week 11 bye but faces a tough task to provide fantasy value against a tough Minnesota Vikings defense this weekend. While Minnesota is coming off the worst showing of the season in their loss to the 49ers, they still enter this contest allowing the second-fewest total yards per game (only behind the Seahawks) and just 16.1 points per game, which remains the lowest in the sport. Prior to their loss to the 49ers, the Vikings shut down Jordan Love and the Packers, forcing eight sacks and holding them to just 10 total points. In Week 10, Penix threw for 286 yards and no scores against a tough Kansas City defense. Over the season, he is averaging a modest 216.3 passing yards per game with a 10:7 TD:INT. Given his inconsistency, Penix projects as a low-end QB2 against one of the sport's premier defenses.--Andy Smith
Source: RotoBaller
Mason Rudolph Set to Start Against Denver on Friday
Ryan Pederson
Nov 25, 2026, 10:09 AM ETThe Pittsburgh Steelers announced Tuesday night that quarterback Mason Rudolph will make his first start of the season Friday against the Denver Broncos, with Aaron Rodgers set to be inactive. The quarterback change comes after consecutive losses to Cincinnati and Philadelphia, dropping Pittsburgh to 6-4 on the season. Rudolph has made 19 career NFL starts and will face a Denver defense that has held opposing quarterbacks to a 59.1% completion rate, the third-lowest mark in the league. Pittsburgh could rely more heavily on its running game with Rudolph under center. With no teams on bye in Week 12, Rudolph is best viewed as an emergency starting option in superflex leagues.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Tommy DeVito Not on Streaming Radar in Week 12
Andy Smith
Nov 25, 2026, 10:08 AM ETThe New England Patriots are set to turn to quarterback Tommy DeVito to lead the offense in Week 12 against the Los Angeles Chargers. During their Week 10 loss to the Detroit Lions, starting quarterback Drake Maye suffered a fractured fibula, which could shut him down for the rest of the season. DeVito entered the contest in relief and went 12-for-24 with 81 yards and a 1:1 TD:INT. DeVito did not take the field during the 2025 regular season but spent time with the Giants in 2023 and 2024. During the 2024 campaign, DeVito appeared in two games and went 31-for-44 with 257 passing yards. With A.J. Brown (hamstring) set to miss more time, and the team's No. 2 WR, Romeo Doubs, potentially remaining on the IR, DeVito's lack of playmakers around him makes his path to fantasy managers even more difficult. He is only worth pursuing as a desperation play in deep superflex leagues.--Andy Smith
Source: RotoBaller
KC Concepcion Jr. Primed for Late-Season Breakout
Nathan Harvey
Nov 25, 2026, 9:56 AM ETCleveland Browns rookie wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. enters the second half of the 2026 season hoping to build on his promising start. In 10 games, Concepcion has 458 yards on 40 of 63 targets and 1 receiving touchdown, along with 43 yards and 1 touchdown on 11 carries. After a slow start, Concepcion has stepped up over the last four games, totaling 304 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns on 23 touches. The talented first-round rookie has been in a crowded receiving room, with fellow rookie Denzel Boston and tight end Harold Fannin. Despite the target competition, quarterback Deshaun Watson has eclipsed 300 passing yards in his last three games and has returned to his former level in Todd Monken's offense. Fantasy managers should view Concepcion as a top buy candidate, as he should continue to produce moving forward.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Commanders Praise Brandon Aiyuk's Work Ethic Amid Potential Signing
Nathan Harvey
Nov 25, 2026, 9:47 AM ETWashington Commanders general manager Adam Peters praised free-agent wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk's work ethic. During his weekly appearance on Junks Radio, Peters said, "One thing I don't think anyone can dispute is his work ethic. He was one of the hardest workers on the team. That's how he became an All-Pro-type player." Aiyuk is scheduled to visit the Commanders on Wednesday and may sign with the team. Aiyuk last played in 2024, catching 25 of 47 targets for 374 yards before suffering a significant knee injury. After a chaotic situation with the San Francisco 49ers, including Aiyuk being placed on the reserve/left squad list, the team released him on Monday. While it's unclear where or when he will sign, fantasy managers should consider adding the former 1,300-yard receiver as a stash for the rest of the 2026 season.--Nathan Harvey
Source: John Keim - ESPN
Aaron Rodgers Situation Has Been "Brewing for a While"
Nathan Harvey
Nov 25, 2026, 9:35 AM ETAccording to Gerry Dulac, the situation between the Pittsburgh Steelers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been "brewing for a while" and has "reached the point of no return." Whether due to behind-the-scenes issues or Rodgers's on-field demeanor, the Steelers benched the veteran quarterback in favor of backup Mason Rudolph. Rodgers told the team's front office he was frustrated that wide receiver Max Hurleman was not activated, saying, "Great reminder for the folks upstairs what kind of player he is." Rodgers was absent from the team's facility Wednesday morning and has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Denver Broncos. Dulac says Rodgers's future with the Steelers is uncertain and that he could demand a release following his benching. Fantasy managers should place Rodgers on waivers in their leagues but continue to monitor the situation in case he is released and signs with a contender.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Gerry Dulac
Aaron Rodgers Situation Has Been “Brewing for a While”
Keith Hernandez
SOURCES: The situation with Aaron Rodgers has been “brewing for a while” and “reached the point of no return” Tuesday night when the Steelers announced they were benching him. Rodgers did not report to the team’s facility Wednesday and his future with the Steelers is uncertain.— Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) November 25, 2026
Nov 25, 2026, 9:25 AM ET--Keith Hernandez
Aaron Rodgers Absent from Steelers Facility Wednesday Morning
Nathan Harvey
Nov 25, 2026, 9:25 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was absent from the team's facility Wednesday morning, according to Jordan Schultz. Rodgers was benched late Tuesday night in favor of backup Mason Rudolph and is expected to miss Friday's game against the Denver Broncos. In 10 games, Rodgers has completed 220 of 361 passes for 2,241 yards, 16 touchdowns, and six interceptions, leading the Steelers to a 6-4 record. Pittsburgh is currently on a two-game losing streak but remains firmly in the AFC playoff mix. His benching comes as a surprise and likely stems from off-field issues rather than his Sunday performances. Fantasy managers should drop Rodgers to waivers and monitor his situation if Pittsburgh releases him over the next few days.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Jordan Schultz
Rams Could Use the Franchise Tag on Puka Nacua
Nathan Harvey
Nov 25, 2026, 9:18 AM ETAccording to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, multiple NFL executives believe the best course for the Los Angeles Rams is to place the franchise tag on star wide receiver Puka Nacua. Fowler called this one of the most complicated free-agency situations, noting that despite Nacua's elite production, his injury history and off-the-field issues could factor into this offseason's negotiations. The franchise tag for wide receivers is expected to be around $31 million in 2027, which sounds like a bargain for a player of Nacua's level. Before undergoing season-ending knee surgery, Nacua had 70 receptions for 715 yards and five touchdowns in seven games. This is set to be one of the NFL's top offseason headlines, as Nacua could become an unrestricted free agent in March.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Jeremy Fowler - ESPN
New England Viewed as "Natural Fit" for Daniel Jones
Nathan Harvey
Nov 25, 2026, 9:12 AM ETAccording to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the New England Patriots are seen as a natural fit for free-agent quarterback Daniel Jones. Fowler said people across the league are questioning whether Jones will sign with a team or wait until next season, but the Patriots make the most sense. The Indianapolis Colts released Jones after their 26-3 loss to the Houston Texans in Week 11, and he cleared waivers, making him an unrestricted free agent. The Patriots are expected to be without starter Drake Maye (leg) for an extended period and will start Tommy DeVito in Week 12. This situation is worth monitoring, as DeVito's performance against the 1-9 Los Angeles Chargers could prompt the Patriots to look elsewhere as they push for a playoff spot. Fantasy managers should not have Jones on their rosters, though any signing with a team could change his status, specifically in superflex formats.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Jeremy Fowler - ESPN
Colby Parkinson Only on the Week 12 Fantasy Radar in Deep Leagues
Andersen Pickard
Nov 25, 2026, 5:50 AM ETLos Angeles Rams tight end Colby Parkinson has flirted with fantasy relevance at various times throughout the season, but he's merely a fringe streamer in deep leagues heading into Week 12 against the Green Bay Packers. Parkinson is expected to operate as the No. 2 tight end behind Tyler Higbee again this week, which puts him in the mix to be Matthew Stafford's second-favorite target overall with tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle, hamstring) and wide receivers Davante Adams (hamstring) and Puka Nacua (knee, suspension) all sidelined. However, even in Week 10, with those three pass catchers hurt, Parkinson turned in a modest two catches for 11 yards. He has just 24 yards over his last two contests, and his only touchdown of the year came back in Week 6. Without a nose for the end zone, Parkinson is a riskier play in most leagues for Week 12, especially against a Packers defense allowing the fifth-fewest fantasy points to tight ends in 2026. As it stands, he ranks as the overall TE29 in RotoBaller's Week 12 fantasy football rankings.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Tyler Higbee Remains a Modest Streamer for Battle with Green Bay
Andersen Pickard
Nov 25, 2026, 5:45 AM ETLos Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee continues to have streaming appeal in 12+ team leagues ahead of Wednesday's Week 12 contest against the Green Bay Packers. With tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle, hamstring) and wide receivers Davante Adams (hamstring) and Puka Nacua (knee, suspension) all sidelined again this week, the Rams' passing game figures to run through Higbee and fellow tight end Colby Parkinson. When the Rams last took the field in Week 10, Higbee caught three of four targets for just 17 yards, but he salvaged his performance with a touchdown. His volume and yardage totals have been disappointing since Week 6, and despite Ferguson, Adams, and Nacua being out, it still seems like Higbee needs a touchdown to be fantasy relevant. It doesn't help that he's going up against the Packers, who have been particularly sharp with the fifth-fewest fantasy points allowed to tight ends in 2026. Higbee is a fine volume-based streamer and ranks as the TE20 in Week 12, but he's far from a must-start in fantasy football.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Konata Mumpfield a Solid Streamer with Potential for Significant Volume
Andersen Pickard
Nov 25, 2026, 5:40 AM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Konata Mumpfield should continue to occupy a large role in Week 12 against the Green Bay Packers. The Rams will continue to be without wide receivers Davante Adams (hamstring) and Puka Nacua (knee, suspension), leaving Mumpfield as the No. 1 receiver in this Matthew Stafford-led offense. Mumpfield has posted mixed results this season, but he did leave a very strong impression in Week 10, catching three passes for 81 yards on a 63% snap share with Adams and Nacua both out. This week's matchup remains somewhat favorable for Mumpfield, as the Packers have allowed the second-most receptions to wide receivers in 2026. Stafford has done a good job of spreading the targets around, but Mumpfield could benefit from a larger role this week, especially since he has some fellow pass catchers (such as deep threat Tutu Atwell) who are not major target hogs. Double-digit PPR points would be a reasonable target for Mumpfield, but definitely not a lock, as the Los Angeles offense continues to face some uncertainty without Adams or Nacua on the field. The 24-year-old is a low-end WR3/flex in 14+ team leagues and some deeper 12-team formats this week.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller