Fantasy football rankings - wide receivers (WR) Week 12 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football WR rankings.
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Hey RotoBallers! Week 12 is here, and we have a full week of NFL games. At RotoBaller HQ, we kick off preparations with our early Week 12 Half-PPR fantasy football wide receiver rankings to help you plan for Thanksgiving week. See where key wideout options such as George Pickens, Matthew Golden, Luther Burden III, Mike Evans, Garrett Wilson, Stefon Diggs, Justin Jefferson, Carnell Tate, Caleb Douglas, Josh Downs, Denzel Boston, Jalen Coker, Rome Odunze, Christian Watson, Khalil Shakir, Tre Tucker, Konata Mumpfield, DK Metcalf, and Makai Lemon rank.
Our wide receiver fantasy football rankings for Week 12 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important WR fantasy football news for this week. Key injuries and developments keep coming, so check back throughout the week for updates.
Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!
Week 12 Wide Receiver Rankings for Fantasy Football
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings
|WR
Tier
|WR
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|Overall
Rank
|1
|1
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|2
|1
|2
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|3
|1
|3
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|4
|2
|4
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|6
|2
|5
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|11
|2
|6
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|15
|2
|7
|Christian Watson
|WR
|16
|2
|8
|George Pickens
|WR
|20
|2
|9
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|24
|3
|10
|Parker Washington
|WR
|25
|3
|11
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|29
|3
|12
|Nico Collins
|WR
|31
|3
|13
|Luther Burden III
|WR
|32
|3
|14
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|36
|3
|15
|Chris Olave
|WR
|40
|4
|16
|Mike Evans
|WR
|41
|4
|17
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|43
|4
|18
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|44
|4
|19
|DJ Moore
|WR
|45
|4
|20
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|46
|4
|21
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|51
|5
|22
|Drake London
|WR
|53
|5
|23
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR
|55
|5
|24
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|57
|5
|25
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|58
|5
|26
|Carnell Tate
|WR
|59
|5
|27
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|63
|5
|28
|KC Concepcion
|WR
|66
|5
|29
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|67
|5
|30
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|69
|5
|31
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|72
|6
|32
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|73
|6
|33
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|74
|6
|34
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|75
|6
|35
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|76
|7
|36
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|78
|7
|37
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR
|80
|7
|38
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|WR
|87
|8
|39
|Josh Downs
|WR
|89
|8
|40
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|95
|8
|41
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|96
|8
|42
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|97
|8
|43
|Chimere Dike
|WR
|98
|8
|44
|Pat Bryant
|WR
|100
|8
|45
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|101
|8
|46
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|103
|8
|47
|Malik Washington
|WR
|105
|8
|48
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|107
|8
|49
|Tank Dell
|WR
|110
|8
|50
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|112
|8
|51
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|114
|8
|52
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|119
|8
|53
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|WR
|120
|8
|54
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|121
|8
|55
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|122
|8
|56
|Darius Cooper
|WR
|123
|8
|57
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|125
|8
|58
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|127
|8
|59
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|128
|8
|60
|Tre Harris
|WR
|129
|9
|61
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|130
|9
|62
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|132
|9
|63
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|135
|9
|64
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|140
|9
|65
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|142
|9
|66
|Tai Felton
|WR
|144
|9
|67
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|146
|9
|68
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|147
|9
|69
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|WR
|148
|9
|70
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|149
|9
|71
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|150
|9
|72
|Laquon Treadwell
|WR
|151
|9
|73
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|152
|9
|74
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|153
|9
|75
|Dohnte Meyers
|WR
|155
|10
|76
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|156
|10
|77
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|158
|10
|78
|Jack Bech
|WR
|159
|10
|79
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|160
|10
|80
|Roman Wilson
|WR
|162
|10
|81
|CJ Daniels
|WR
|165
|10
|82
|Savion Williams
|WR
|171
|10
|83
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|172
|10
|84
|Ashton Dulin
|WR
|173
|10
|85
|Simi Fehoko
|WR
|174
|10
|86
|Anthony Gould
|WR
|177
|10
|87
|Tez Johnson
|WR
|178
|10
|88
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|180
|10
|89
|Harrison Wallace III
|WR
|181
|10
|90
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|184
|11
|91
|Josh Cameron
|WR
|187
|11
|92
|Isaac TeSlaa
|WR
|188
|11
|93
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|190
|11
|94
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|191
|11
|95
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|WR
|193
|11
|96
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|194
|11
|97
|Jordan Watkins
|WR
|196
|11
|98
|Chris Bell
|WR
|197
|11
|99
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|199
|11
|100
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|201
|11
|101
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|202
|11
|102
|Xavier Legette
|WR
|203
|11
|103
|Zavion Thomas
|WR
|210
|11
|104
|Xavier Smith
|WR
|212
|11
|105
|Deion Burks
|WR
|213
|12
|106
|KaVontae Turpin
|WR
|214
|12
|107
|Efton Chism III
|WR
|221
|12
|108
|Devin Duvernay
|WR
|222
|12
|109
|Tory Horton
|WR
|224
|12
|110
|Kevin Coleman Jr.
|WR
|225
|12
|111
|Reggie Virgil
|WR
|226
|12
|112
|Kyle Williams
|WR
|228
|12
|113
|Devontez Walker
|WR
|230
|12
|114
|Myles Price
|WR
|231
|12
|115
|Xavier Restrepo
|WR
|232
|12
|116
|Van Jefferson
|WR
|234
|12
|117
|John Metchie III
|WR
|235
|12
|118
|Zachariah Branch
|WR
|236
|12
|119
|Troy Franklin
|WR
|241
|12
|120
|Cody White
|WR
|243
|13
|121
|Bryce Lance
|WR
|244
|13
|122
|Tyrell Shavers
|WR
|246
|13
|123
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|249
|13
|124
|Keandre Lambert-Smith
|WR
|257
|13
|125
|Elijah Moore
|WR
|258
|13
|126
|Isaiah Bond
|WR
|260
|13
|127
|Jalen Tolbert
|WR
|272
|13
|128
|Sterling Shepard
|WR
|276
|13
|129
|Derius Davis
|WR
|279
Week 12 Wide Receiver Rankings News
DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh Steelers
The National Football League is not suspending Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf for trying to poke Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean in the eye on Sunday, sources told Adam Schefter of ESPN. However, Metcalf's conduct will still be reviewed for discipline in the form of fines after he was ejected from the loss to the Eagles. The 28-year-old was tossed after a second unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Sunday, which was the second straight year that he has been ejected after he tried to punch a fan in Detroit in 2025. It is good news for the Steelers and fantasy managers that Metcalf will not be suspended, but before being ejected on Sunday, he caught just one of four targets for two yards as his disappointing second season in Pittsburgh continues.
The two-time Pro Bowler has caught 36 of his 74 targets through 10 games for 434 yards (12.1 yards per reception) and only two touchdowns. The Steelers' anemic passing game is not helping his fantasy case, and the impending return of receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) from Injured Reserve this week will not make Metcalf more appealing in starting fantasy football lineups for a tough matchup on Black Friday against the Denver Broncos. Metcalf currently ranks as the WR40 in half-PPR scoring as he continues to decline in his eighth year in the NFL.
Jalen Coker, Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (head) exited early from the team's win over the Ravens after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit with under two minutes to play, but head coach Dave Canales told reporters on Monday that he has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol. Prior to the injury, Coker caught four of his seven targets for 47 yards, his highest totals since Week 6, and while the production was a step in the right direction, he still scored only 6.7 Half-PPR fantasy points in a game with 68 total points scored.
While it appears the third-year receiver avoided serious injury, his status will need to be monitored ahead of a Monday night matchup with the Buccaneers. In a Thanksgiving week with zero NFL teams on bye, Coker is unlikely to factor into start/sit decisions outside of the deepest leagues.
Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson piled up seven catches and 86 yards on nine targets in Sunday's 35-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. He gained a single yard on his lone carry. Jefferson and the Vikings couldn't keep pace as a better-prepared 49ers squad vastly outmatched them. Either way, the LSU product remained a focal point for quarterback Kirk Cousins, leading the way in each significant receiving category for the second straight game.
It's been a while since Jefferson got into the end zone, but the uptick in quality volume since Cousins' arrival has likely pleased the wideout and fantasy managers alike. With teammate Jordan Addison (thumb) still a few weeks away from returning, owners can expect Jefferson to continue to see a slight bump in looks. The Louisiana native will line up for a favorable draw with a Swiss-cheese Atlanta Falcons pass defense in Week 12.
Mike Evans, San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans gathered six of seven targets for 109 yards and a touchdown in the team's 35-10 win against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football. Evans practiced for the first time this week since injuring his Achilles in a win over the Commanders in Week 6, logging two limited sessions before ultimately drawing a questionable tag. Well, he didn't look hampered by the injury at all on Sunday night, lighting up Minnesota's defense for his second performance of 100-plus yards and a touchdown over his last three appearances.
Evans gashed the Vikings for gains of 34 and 29 yards, capping it off with a sweet one-handed snag in the back of the end zone for his fourth touchdown as a 49er. The 33-year-old is far from the model of health, but he's still an impactful player when on the field, and appears to have transitioned well with his new squad. San Francisco will take on the Seattle Seahawks next Sunday.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 12 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: George Pickens, Matthew Golden, Luther Burden III, Mike Evans, Garrett Wilson, Stefon Diggs, Justin Jefferson, Carnell Tate, Caleb Douglas, Josh Downs, Denzel Boston, Jalen Coker, Rome Odunze, Christian Watson, Khalil Shakir, Tre Tucker, Konata Mumpfield, DK Metcalf, and Makai Lemon. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 12.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 12 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 12 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 12 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 12 for George Pickens, Matthew Golden, Luther Burden III, Mike Evans, Garrett Wilson, Stefon Diggs, Justin Jefferson, Carnell Tate, Caleb Douglas, Josh Downs, Denzel Boston, Jalen Coker, Rome Odunze, Christian Watson, Khalil Shakir, Tre Tucker, Konata Mumpfield, DK Metcalf, and Makai Lemon :
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