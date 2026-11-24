Nick Mariano's fantasy football waiver wire FAAB bidding guide for Week 12 (2026) -- how many FAAB dollars (free agent acquisition budget) to spend on waivers.
Let's embark on a widespread Thanksgiving week where the games kick off on Wednesday and will have us tilting our matchups for a full six days. There are no bye weeks to deal with, so this is a rare opportunity to load up the bench with some late-season lotto tickets. Whether you can start eyeing the playoff stashes or you're fighting tooth and nail for a postseason spot, we're here to help with our famous waiver wire pickups list and our fantasy football waiver wire columns by position -- specially tailored for leagues using FAAB.
Remember that these FAAB prices do not indicate how much free-agent players will go for, but are best viewed as percentage ranges to help you get your bearings. You will need to stay acutely aware of how many other managers in your league still have funds to utilize, and where their positional weaknesses/priorities sit. Your league context can provide the ultimate recommendation guidelines.
Try to leverage historical data and personal knowledge whenever possible, while respecting your team's construction. We will cap the rostered rate at 40% on Yahoo!, but you must adjust if someone is dropped or remains on the wire above that threshold. No byes means we can loosen the belt and fill up the Thanksgiving plate for all its worth!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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FAAB Waiver Wire Pickups - Quarterbacks
Fernando Mendoza (QB, LV) - 18% rostered
FAAB Bid: 6-8%
Aggressive Bid: 8-12%
Superflex Bid: 50-60%
And here I thought we’d have to wait for his tough schedule run to calm down before seeing him shine. Following the struggles against Seattle, Mendoza put together 267 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception on 18-of-37 passing. He added another 22 rushing yards as well, the same tally as seen in Week 10.
The passing efficiency was rough, but Mendoza was also missing Brock Bowers here. Given the altitude and pressure forced by Denver, this is all rather impressive a second career start. He’ll travel to Cleveland next before a bye, and then it’s LAC, DEN, TEN, and ARI through Week 17. Assuming Bowers heals up on the bye, Mendoza could win leagues with those playoff matchups.
Deshaun Watson. (QB, CLE) - 13% rostered
FAAB Bid: 2-3%
Aggressive Bid: 3-5%
Superflex Bid: 25-35%
I recognize that Watson hasn’t thrown for a touchdown since Week 5, yet he’s rushed for a couple of scores there and thrown for over 300 yards in three straight before the bye. Cleveland opened the year with a difficult schedule, and now comes the pendulum swing for us to enjoy.
Watson now faces a poor Raiders defense that has yielded top-five fantasy QB outcomes. This leads into a run against the Bengals, Falcons, Giants, Ravens, and then the Colts in the fantasy championship. None are bottom-10 draws, and four of the six rank as top-12 matchups.
Anthony Richardson Sr. (QB, IND) - 1% rostered
FAAB Bid: 2-3%
Aggressive Bid: 3-5%
Superflex Bid: 25-35%
Richardson was once a fantasy force, rushing 111 times for 635 yards and 10 touchdowns in 15 games. Some were barely full games thanks to his aggressive carries that landed him in the medical tent. He missed the end of the 2024 season with back and foot injuries and then hurt his throwing shoulder at the start of OTAs during a losing battle with Daniel Jones for the starting role.
Then the freak orbital bone injury went down that jeopardized his vision, but he has persevered and hung in there with an organization that seemingly hasn’t been all that invested in him, according to various reports. Just temper expectations given his career 50.6% completion rate, as now he’s throwing to backups. Can he prove himself?
Anthony Richardson has two rushing TDs less than six minutes into the game!
📺: #INDvsHOU on FOX 📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/FhXtx7w3wW https://t.co/QfJYDVcoD2
— NFL (@NFL) September 17, 2023
Dollar Bin:
*Sam Darnold - Missed ARI/LV games, but SF/DAL/NYG/PHI now could yield fast games.
*Joe Milton III - No rushing vs. PIT, too bad. Now enjoys a DAL/ARI/IND run.
*Geno Smith - Tossed a trio of TDs against Miami in Week 7; can he run it back?
*Baker Mayfield - Just had first multi-TD game of 2026, season-high 36 rush yards.
*Jacoby Brissett - Averaging 43 pass attempts per game with BAL.
*J.J. McCarthy - Quiet against strong JAX D, but the Colts could allow 50 points.
*Michael Penix Jr. - May linger due to “at MIN,” but then gets DET at home in Wk 13.
*Tommy DeVito - Superflex desperation from here on down, BUF/MIN/KC after LAC.
*Kyle McCord - Accuracy looks like a big problem here.
*Josh Johnson - Didn’t rush much in return to play; Arizona woefully undermanned.
*DJ Uiagalelei - Some running appeal, but was 58.5% passer in college. Went 2-for-7 in Week 9’s relief duty.
FAAB Waiver Wire Pickups - Running Backs
Chris Rodriguez Jr. (RB, JAX) - 32% rostered
FAAB Bid: 15-20%
Aggressive Bid: 20-25%
Desperation Bid: 25-35%
Rodriguez only had five touches in Week 11’s loss to the Giants, even with Bhayshul Tuten managing an ankle injury. Tuten got stepped on late, but Liam Coen doesn't seem outwardly concerned.
Coen said Tuten's re-check on ankle "wasn't too bad." Said Tuten got stepped on and "re-aggravated it, for sure. He's tough as nails. He wants to continue to fight." #Jaguars
— Ryan O'Halloran (@ryanohalloran) November 23, 2026
This led to 41 total yards for Rodriguez, which crept his seasonal yards per carry up to a palatable 4.1 mark, especially considering some of the short-yardage scenarios he’s been thrust into.
Tuten has been a serious fantasy asset, but it seems odd that the Jaguars are willing to risk him with how well-positioned they are to make a postseason run. Perhaps this week’s game against the Titans, whom they defeated 40-23 in Week 10, will see them give Tuten rest before a big road game at Chicago. Rodriguez would be a solid RB2 if so.
Justice Hill (RB, BAL) - 21% rostered
FAAB Bid: 8-12%
Aggressive Bid: 12-18%
Desperation Bid: 18-25%
Hill has seen his role grow with the quarterback situation in flux, averaging 10 touches for 228 total yards and two scores over Baltimore’s last three games. Derrick Henry’s concussion scare is an added variable as well.
He cleared the postgame protocol, but symptoms can re-emerge throughout the week. Hill is now Brissett’s safety blanket, and can do the same for some of you too!
Will Shipley (RB, PHI) - 2% rostered
FAAB Bid: 6-8%
Aggressive Bid: 8-12%
Desperation Bid: 12-16%
Shipley only gained nine yards on four carries in his return to play after requiring an IR stint to heal up his foot injury, with his fantasy value tied to being Saquon Barkley’s handcuff ahead of a great schedule stretch. Barkley seemed to reaggravate his neck/shoulder stinger injury late and Philly plays on Thursday at Dallas.
Saquon Barkley: "I don't think I'll ever get to 100 percent again for the rest of the season. That's not how football works."
He didn't want to say what his injury was today, but said he believes he can play Thursday vs. Cowboys.
— Zach Berman (@ZBerm) November 23, 2026
With the Cowboys, Cardinals, and Colts on the docket, we’ll be one unavailability call from Barkley away from a premium pickup. Keep an eye on Tank Bigsby’s reports as well, but this would be a Shipley pivot in Week 12.
Kaleb Johnson (RB, GB) - 9% rostered
FAAB Bid: 6-8%
Aggressive Bid: 8-12%
Desperation Bid: 12-16%
Josh Jacobs remains limited at practice after undergoing a procedure to repair a fractured ring finger, and Matt LaFleur has made pessimistic comments regarding the rusher’s availability for Wednesday’s Thanksgiving Eve game.
This leaves Johnson, MarShawn Lloyd, and Chris Brooks to carry the mail against a talented Rams front. But LAR’s offensive injuries may leave the defense gassed and vulnerable. Lloyd seems to take the passing work, but his 2.7 yards per carry greatly trails Johnson’s 4.1 YPC. (Jacobs has a 2.2 YPC through three games.) KJ is the band-aid play.
Shallow League Adds (15-25% bid range):
*Jacory Croskey-Merritt (58% rostered) - 15 touches, 77 yards, TD in return. ARI next.
*Kaelon Black (46% rostered) - Strong runner, elite handcuff.
*Kenny Gainwell (54% rostered) - Went 14-88-0 when TB ran heavily over CAR last time.
*RJ Harvey (49% rostered) - May return to elite schedule from W13 on; DEN wants to ease Jonah Coleman’s workload.
More Cuffs/Dollar Bin:
*Samaje Perine - 10 weekly touches in big offense, elite Handcuff+ with CAR/IND in Wks 15/16.
*Dylan Sampson - PPR flex play has 22 targets in four games since returning, dropped during bye.
*Bam Knight - Knight edged Tyler Allgeier with 45 yards. Awful team, great playoff schedule (if Jeremiyah Love is out).
*Devin Singletary - Could find big day if Giants steamroll the Colts.
*DJ Giddens - Seth McGowan’s hamstring injury will test Colts’ willingness to push Jonathan Taylor.
*Ty Johnson - Just caught seven balls for 55 yards; BUF may get creative against KC.
*Sione Vaki - Cuff cuff…
*Ray Davis - Hooray!
FAAB Waiver Wire Pickups - Wide Receivers
Antonio Williams (WR, WAS) - 32% rostered
FAAB Bid: 7-10%
Aggressive Bid: 10-15%
Desperation Bid: 15-20%
If those of you in shallow leagues needed a nudge before Washington embarks on an ARI/TEN/HOU/ATL stretch, then how about 122 yards on nine catches (11 targets)? The two clutch catches on the game-winning drive were wonderful, but it was still the most involvement we’d seen yet. With Stefon Diggs griping, Williams' talent is shining.
Jayden Daniels to Antonio Willliams again!
CINvsWAS on ESPN
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/Y7vPHatim3
— NFL (@NFL) November 24, 2026
Chimere Dike (WR, TEN) - 13% rostered
FAAB Bid: 7-10%
Aggressive Bid: 10-15%
Desperation Bid: 15-20%
While we’d see Elic Ayomanor step up into Carnell Tate’s role when the rookie was sidelined with a shoulder injury, Dike filled in for Wan’Dale Robinson with a 65.4% slot rate (per Fantasy Sports Data Suite). The two games that Tate missed in Weeks 8 and 10 saw both Dike and Ayomanor sit outside, but Ayomanor outtargeted Dike 14-9. This gets Dike back into his slot element.
On another fast-paced day against a poor Dallas secondary, Dike’s 26 routes made him a clear starter (Ayomanor ran 17, Tate 27, and Xavier Restrepo only nine). Tennessee once again led the NFL in no-huddle rate at 41.3% for Week 11 and gives us a fantasy-friendly pace to chase. TEN rematches JAX next before facing WAS, DET, IND, LV, and PIT.
Ted Hurst III (WR, TB) - 1% rostered
FAAB Bid: 7-10%
Aggressive Bid: 10-15%
Desperation Bid: 15-20%
Are the Bucs finally going to test Hurst, or was his first game with a snap share above 60% since Week 3 a product of facing Detroit? The rookie played one snap in Week 9, but perhaps they worked on a few things during the bye.
Catching five balls for 56 yards and two TDs is a welcome sight, and pushing Tez Johnson back down to a 23% route participation rate from 72% in Week 9 looks like a true shift. They should welcome this with Emeka Egbuka disappointing and Chris Godwin Jr., who had -4 air yards on three targets, a shell of his former self.
That said, Tampa Bay now faces a Carolina defense that could not stop the run last time. Will the Bucs only throw it when backed into a corner, or will they lead a more balanced attack? Let’s see.
Konata Mumpfield (WR, LAR) - 13% rostered
Tutu Atwell (WR, LAR) - 13% rostered
CJ Daniels (WR, LAR) - 1% rostered
FAAB Bid: 5-7% / 3-4% / 1-3%
Aggressive Bid: 7-10% / 4-6% / 3-5%
Desperation Bid: 10-15% / 6-8% / 5-7%
With Puka Nacua and Terrance Ferguson done for the year and Davante Adams still on the mend, WR-needy teams would do well to plant a flag somewhere and see if someone earns a bigger role. Mumpfield is the early favorite, but Atwell brings speed and experience, while the 6-foot-2 Daniels is the biggest of the bunch.
Jack Bech (WR, LV) - 1% rostered
FAAB Bid: 3-4%
Aggressive Bid: 4-6%
Desperation Bid: 6-8%
Bech showed great chemistry with Mendoza in the intermediate field, bringing in all eight of his targets for 88 yards on a busy day. Compare that to the boom-bust Tre Tucker profile, who only caught two balls for 50 yards despite a 138-71 air yard advantage over Bech.
Now, Brock Bowers being out will allow for days like this. It is unlikely that Tucker and Bech will each have 8-10 target days with Bowers on the field, especially with Ashton Jeanty also eating into the overall WR target share. But again, the Raiders’ post-bye schedule is friendly, and Mendoza is showing promise.
Shallow League Adds:
*Caleb Douglas (46% rostered) - Only two catches, but a whopping 10 targets.
*Tank Dell (46% rostered) - Playmaker ceiling still as present as ever.
*Adonai Mitchell (48% rostered) - 803 air yards in seven games played, top five mark in those weeks.
Discount off a Down Week/Dollar Bin:
*Xavier Hutchinson - One down week doesn’t erase recent surge.
*Pat Bryant - Courtland Sutton had zero catches on one target; scales are tipping.
*Rashod Bateman - He and Ja’Kobi Lane could alternate as useful complementary pieces.
*Darius Cooper - 59 yards even with DeVonta Smith back, friendly schedule coming.
*De'Zhaun Stribling - Working off to the side of practice, back by Week 13? 14?
*Laquon Treadwell - Deep threat could benefit from Richardson’s arm strength.
*Harrison Wallace III - Led WRs with four catches, 57 yards, six targets.
*Simi Fehoko - 66 air yards to Wallace’s 59, one catch on 30 team-high 30 routes is fluky.
*Anthony Gould - 87% slot rate, led Indy with 23 routes and 48 yards.
*Tai Felton - Team-high 12 targets, outproduced Jauan Jennings with no Jordan Addison.
FAAB Waiver Wire Pickups - Tight Ends
Tyler Higbee (TE, LAR) - 21% rostered
Colby Parkinson (TE, LAR) - 2% rostered
Davis Allen (TE, LAR) - 0% rostered
FAAB Bid: 3-4% / 2% / 1%
Aggressive Bid: 4-5% / 3% / 2%
Desperation Bid: 5-8% / 3-5% / 3-5%
The simple truth is that we’re wading further into the unknown with this team being so injured. Week 10 saw four Rams with four targets apiece, and another quartet with two targets. One of the guys with four looks was Higbee, though he ran only nine total routes (32% participation).
Parkinson saw two targets on four routes, and Allen had one look on six routes. Will the Rams lean more on the TEs after mulling over their approach during the bye week? The 13 personnel rate was still heavily used at 63.5%, but 40 of the 47 plays from that look were runs.
And then 20 personnel had a 23% usage rate as well. That’s zero TEs, two RBs, and three WRs. Unsurprisingly, those were all passes. When 17 of the 28 passing plays come without a TE on the field, that’s a poor signal to TE speculators. Proceed cautiously!
Rams in 20 personnel a few times to open the game (2RBs, 0 TEs, 3WRs). Necessity is the mother of invention. Just like they built their 13P out of their 11P playbook, they’ll look to do the same for 20P here. Just hit a big gain to Atwell out of the grouping.
— Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) November 15, 2026
Pat Freiermuth (TE, PIT) - 37% rostered
FAAB Bid: 2-3%
Aggressive Bid: 3-4%
Desperation Bid: 4-6%
Freiermuth was slowed by the earlier calf injury but has now sat in the 35-40 yard range in each of his last three games, scoring twice in that span. The ceiling just isn’t here in this offense, but he’s a steady presence on the field.
At least Pittsburgh will face a Denver defense that has allowed a 67-702-8 receiving line to TEs over 10 games, with five TDs in their last four games. Even Ian Thomas just found paydirt with Brock Bowers out. You could make worse dart throws than ‘Muth.
Shallow League Adds:
*Mark Andrews (67% rostered) - Healthy hand and more passing is still a fine recipe.
*Chig Okonkwo (63% rostered) - Remains a strong athletic presence, but zero TDs.
*Kyle Pitts Sr. (64% rostered) - Target the Week 13 DET game if possible.
*Michael Mayer (43% rostered) - Only one catch without Bowers, still earns a mention.
*Mike Gesicki (45% rostered) - No TDs in three straight, but 5-77-0 was helpful.
Dollar Bin:
*Brevyn Spann-Ford - Like Gesicki, a TD-dependent option on high-scoring offense.
*Noah Fant - Should see volume jump with Juwan Johnson hurt.
*AJ Barner - SF matchup should force more action from this offense.
*Evan Engram - Just set season-high marks with 6-74-0 on eight targets. Just a blip?
*Dawson Knox - Dalton Kincaid has a short week to recover; KC/BUF has juiced 50.5 O/U total despite bad weather.
FAAB Waiver Wire Pickups - Defense/Special Teams
Washington Commanders Defense (at ARI) - 9% rostered
FAAB Bid: 2-3%
Aggressive Bid: 3-4%
Desperation Bid: 5%
After scoring 33 points against Dallas in Week 8, Arizona has combined for a measly 16 points over its last three games. Washington has performed better of late on the defensive side of the ball, though they were dropped in most leagues due to the Week 11 date with Cincinnati. This ARI game, and the Week 13 date with the Titans, make them viable.
New York Jets Defense (at MIA) - 27% rostered
FAAB Bid: 2-3%
Aggressive Bid: 3-4%
Desperation Bid: 5%
The Jets snapped a five-game losing streak on the back of six sacks against the Chargers, which is excellent defensive momentum going into a road date with the Dolphins. Kyle McCord was horrid in Week 11, completing only 12 of his 33 attempts for 102 yards and an interception. Let’s see how he does with David Bailey in his face!
New York Giants Defense (at IND) - 9% rostered
FAAB Bid: 1%
Aggressive Bid: 2%
Desperation Bid: 3%
Say what you will about the Parker Washington no-touchdown call, but the Giants defense showed up to limit a Jaguars offense that had been steamrolling the competition in a 23-18 win.
And now they’ll travel to Indianapolis to take on an intriguing, but untested and rusty, Anthony Richardson Sr., who has no WR threats and more career INTs (13) and fumbles (12) than pass TDs (11). Can they limit his rushing enough to capitalize on the mistakes?
Los Angeles Chargers Defense (vs. NE) - 36% rostered
FAAB Bid: 2-3%
Aggressive Bid: 3-4%
Desperation Bid: 5%
If Justin Herbert clears the concussion protocol and plays, then this team should be able to turn the field on Tommy DeVito’s Patriots. It’s a simple flow chart.
But if Herbert cannot go and it’s the DJ Uiagalelei show, then the Patriots (29% rostered) could step into the streaming spotlight.
Dollar Bin:
*Cleveland Browns - Mendoza looks scrappy and then CIN in Wk 14 before schedule opens. Longer play.
*Green Bay Packers - Rams could be broken without Nacua. Faces Miami in Week 15.
*Dallas Cowboys - I know! But five sacks in three of their last four and Milton is not a sure thing.
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