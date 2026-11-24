Fantasy football rankings - Week 12 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football rankings for half-PPR leagues.
Hey RotoBallers! It's Thanksgiving week, so there will be NFL action Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday. With all the games spread out, fantasy managers will be checking lineups daily. There are no bye weeks, but managers will have to deal with injuries as usual. Our early Week 12 overall rankings give you a jump-start and help you prepare for a very busy week of football. Our rankings will be updated throughout the week as injuries and news flow in.
Our fantasy football rankings for Week 12 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. Key injuries and developments keep coming, so check back throughout the week for updates.
Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 12 Fantasy Football Rankings
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings.
|Tier
|Rank
|Player Name
|Pos
|1
|1
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|1
|2
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|1
|3
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|1
|4
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|1
|5
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|2
|6
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|2
|7
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|2
|8
|James Cook III
|RB
|2
|9
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|2
|10
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|2
|11
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|2
|12
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|2
|13
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|2
|14
|Chase Brown
|RB
|2
|15
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|2
|16
|Christian Watson
|WR
|3
|17
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|3
|18
|Jonah Coleman
|RB
|3
|19
|Cam Skattebo
|RB
|3
|20
|George Pickens
|WR
|3
|21
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|3
|22
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|3
|23
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB
|3
|24
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|4
|25
|Parker Washington
|WR
|4
|26
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|4
|27
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|4
|28
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|4
|29
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|4
|30
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|4
|31
|Nico Collins
|WR
|4
|32
|Luther Burden III
|WR
|4
|33
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|4
|34
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|4
|35
|Blake Corum
|RB
|4
|36
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|5
|37
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|5
|38
|Bhayshul Tuten
|RB
|5
|39
|Colston Loveland
|TE
|5
|40
|Chris Olave
|WR
|5
|41
|Mike Evans
|WR
|5
|42
|Breece Hall
|RB
|5
|43
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|5
|44
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|5
|45
|DJ Moore
|WR
|5
|46
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|5
|47
|Omarion Hampton
|RB
|5
|48
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|RB
|5
|49
|Ollie Gordon II
|RB
|5
|50
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|5
|51
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|5
|52
|George Kittle
|TE
|5
|53
|Drake London
|WR
|6
|54
|Jordan Mason
|RB
|6
|55
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR
|6
|56
|Trey McBride
|TE
|6
|57
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|6
|58
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|6
|59
|Carnell Tate
|WR
|6
|60
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|6
|61
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|RB
|6
|62
|Zach Charbonnet
|RB
|6
|63
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|7
|64
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|7
|65
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|RB
|7
|66
|KC Concepcion
|WR
|7
|67
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|7
|68
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|7
|69
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|7
|70
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|TE
|7
|71
|David Montgomery
|RB
|7
|72
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|7
|73
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|7
|74
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|7
|75
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|7
|76
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|7
|77
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|7
|78
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|7
|79
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|7
|80
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR
|7
|81
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|7
|82
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|7
|83
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|7
|84
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|7
|85
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|7
|86
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|8
|87
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|WR
|8
|88
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|8
|89
|Josh Downs
|WR
|8
|90
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|8
|91
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|8
|92
|Tyler Warren
|TE
|8
|93
|Kyle Monangai
|RB
|8
|94
|Jadarian Price
|RB
|8
|95
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|8
|96
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|8
|97
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|8
|98
|Chimere Dike
|WR
|8
|99
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|8
|100
|Pat Bryant
|WR
|8
|101
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|8
|102
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|9
|103
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|9
|104
|Justice Hill
|RB
|9
|105
|Malik Washington
|WR
|9
|106
|Bam Knight
|RB
|9
|107
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|9
|108
|Woody Marks
|RB
|9
|109
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|9
|110
|Tank Dell
|WR
|9
|111
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|9
|112
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|9
|113
|Darren Waller
|TE
|9
|114
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|9
|115
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|9
|116
|Will Shipley
|RB
|9
|117
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|9
|118
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|9
|119
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|9
|120
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|WR
|9
|121
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|10
|122
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|10
|123
|Darius Cooper
|WR
|10
|124
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|10
|125
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|10
|126
|Rachaad White
|RB
|10
|127
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|10
|128
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|10
|129
|Tre Harris
|WR
|10
|130
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|10
|131
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|10
|132
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|10
|133
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|10
|134
|AJ Barner
|TE
|10
|135
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|10
|136
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|10
|137
|Mason Taylor
|TE
|10
|138
|Gunnar Helm
|TE
|10
|139
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|10
|140
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|10
|141
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|10
|142
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|11
|143
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|11
|144
|Tai Felton
|WR
|11
|145
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|11
|146
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|11
|147
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|11
|148
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|WR
|11
|149
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|11
|150
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|11
|151
|Laquon Treadwell
|WR
|11
|152
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|11
|153
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|11
|154
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|11
|155
|Dohnte Meyers
|WR
|11
|156
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|11
|157
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|11
|158
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|11
|159
|Jack Bech
|WR
|11
|160
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|11
|161
|Tommy Tremble
|TE
|11
|162
|Roman Wilson
|WR
|11
|163
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|11
|164
|Noah Fant
|TE
|11
|165
|CJ Daniels
|WR
|11
|166
|Corey Kiner
|RB
|11
|167
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|11
|168
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|12
|169
|Evan Engram
|TE
|12
|170
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|12
|171
|Savion Williams
|WR
|12
|172
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|12
|173
|Ashton Dulin
|WR
|12
|174
|Simi Fehoko
|WR
|12
|175
|Cade Otton
|TE
|12
|176
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|12
|177
|Anthony Gould
|WR
|12
|178
|Tez Johnson
|WR
|12
|179
|Jonathon Brooks
|RB
|12
|180
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|12
|181
|Harrison Wallace III
|WR
|12
|182
|Ty Johnson
|RB
|12
|183
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|12
|184
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|12
|185
|Austin Ekeler
|RB
|12
|186
|Sione Vaki
|RB
|12
|187
|Josh Cameron
|WR
|12
|188
|Isaac TeSlaa
|WR
|12
|189
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|12
|190
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|12
|191
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|12
|192
|Elijah Higgins
|TE
|12
|193
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|WR
|12
|194
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|12
|195
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|12
|196
|Jordan Watkins
|WR
|12
|197
|Chris Bell
|WR
|12
|198
|CJ Donaldson
|RB
|12
|199
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|12
|200
|Eli Raridon
|TE
|13
|201
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|13
|202
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|13
|203
|Xavier Legette
|WR
|13
|204
|Jashaun Corbin
|RB
|13
|205
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|13
|206
|Khalil Herbert
|RB
|13
|207
|Oronde Gadsden II
|TE
|13
|208
|David Njoku
|TE
|13
|209
|Noah Gray
|TE
|13
|210
|Zavion Thomas
|WR
|13
|211
|Mitchell Evans
|TE
|13
|212
|Xavier Smith
|WR
|13
|213
|Deion Burks
|WR
|13
|214
|KaVontae Turpin
|WR
|13
|215
|DJ Giddens
|RB
|13
|216
|Nate Boerkircher
|TE
|13
|217
|Brevyn Spann-Ford
|TE
|13
|218
|Drew Sample
|TE
|13
|219
|Jaylen Wright
|RB
|13
|220
|Kyle Juszczyk
|RB
|13
|221
|Efton Chism III
|WR
|13
|222
|Devin Duvernay
|WR
|13
|223
|Charlie Kolar
|TE
|13
|224
|Tory Horton
|WR
|13
|225
|Kevin Coleman Jr.
|WR
|13
|226
|Reggie Virgil
|WR
|13
|227
|Davis Allen
|TE
|14
|228
|Kyle Williams
|WR
|14
|229
|Sean Tucker
|RB
|14
|230
|Devontez Walker
|WR
|14
|231
|Myles Price
|WR
|14
|232
|Xavier Restrepo
|WR
|14
|233
|Theo Johnson
|TE
|14
|234
|Van Jefferson
|WR
|14
|235
|John Metchie III
|WR
|14
|236
|Zachariah Branch
|WR
|14
|237
|Ray Davis
|RB
|14
|238
|Sam Roush
|TE
|14
|239
|Marlin Klein
|TE
|14
|240
|Emari Demercado
|RB
|14
|241
|Troy Franklin
|WR
|14
|242
|Josh Cuevas
|TE
|14
|243
|Cody White
|WR
|14
|244
|Bryce Lance
|WR
|14
|245
|Daniel Bellinger
|TE
|14
|246
|Tyrell Shavers
|WR
|14
|247
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|14
|248
|Adam Trautman
|TE
|14
|249
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|14
|250
|Eli Stowers
|TE
|14
|251
|Chris Brooks
|RB
|14
|252
|Austin Hooper
|TE
|14
|253
|Nate Adkins
|TE
|14
|254
|Michael Carter
|RB
|14
|255
|Matthew Hibner
|TE
|14
|256
|Foster Moreau
|TE
|14
|257
|Keandre Lambert-Smith
|WR
|14
|258
|Elijah Moore
|WR
|15
|259
|Oscar Delp
|TE
|15
|260
|Isaiah Bond
|WR
|15
|261
|Lan Larison
|RB
|15
|262
|Gavin Bartholomew
|TE
|15
|263
|Jonnu Smith
|TE
|15
|264
|Blake Whiteheart
|TE
|15
|265
|Jack Endries
|TE
|15
|266
|Trevor Etienne
|RB
|15
|267
|Brock Wright
|TE
|15
|268
|Keleki Latu
|TE
|15
|269
|Eric Saubert
|TE
|15
|270
|Kaytron Allen
|RB
|15
|271
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|RB
|15
|272
|Jalen Tolbert
|WR
|15
|273
|Hunter Luepke
|RB
|15
|274
|Luke Farrell
|TE
|15
|275
|Tanner Koziol
|TE
|15
|276
|Sterling Shepard
|WR
|15
|277
|Ben Sinnott
|TE
|15
|278
|Jackson Hawes
|TE
|15
|279
|Derius Davis
|WR
|15
|280
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|15
|281
|Josh Allen
|QB
|15
|282
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|15
|283
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|15
|284
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|15
|285
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|15
|286
|Patrick Mahomes II
|QB
|15
|287
|Caleb Williams
|QB
|15
|288
|Jordan Love
|QB
|15
|289
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|15
|290
|Jared Goff
|QB
|15
|291
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|15
|292
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|15
|293
|J.J. McCarthy
|QB
|15
|294
|Bo Nix
|QB
|15
|295
|Fernando Mendoza
|QB
|15
|296
|Cam Ward
|QB
|15
|297
|Tyler Shough
|QB
|15
|298
|Geno Smith
|QB
|15
|299
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|15
|300
|Joe Milton III
|QB
|16
|301
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|16
|302
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|16
|303
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|16
|304
|Bryce Young
|QB
|16
|305
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|16
|306
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|16
|307
|Anthony Richardson Sr.
|QB
|16
|308
|Tommy DeVito
|QB
|16
|309
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|16
|310
|Kyle McCord
|QB
|16
|311
|Carson Beck
|QB
|16
|312
|Minnesota Vikings
|DST
|17
|313
|Washington Commanders
|DST
|17
|314
|New York Giants
|DST
|17
|315
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|DST
|17
|316
|Denver Broncos
|DST
|17
|317
|New York Jets
|DST
|17
|318
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|DST
|17
|319
|Los Angeles Chargers
|DST
|17
|320
|Cincinnati Bengals
|DST
|17
|321
|Houston Texans
|DST
|17
|322
|Green Bay Packers
|DST
|17
|323
|San Francisco 49ers
|DST
|17
|324
|Cleveland Browns
|DST
|17
|325
|Seattle Seahawks
|DST
|17
|326
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|DST
|17
|327
|Chicago Bears
|DST
|17
|328
|New England Patriots
|DST
|17
|329
|Las Vegas Raiders
|DST
|17
|330
|Dallas Cowboys
|DST
|17
|331
|Miami Dolphins
|DST
|17
|332
|Buffalo Bills
|DST
|17
|333
|Los Angeles Rams
|DST
|17
|334
|Carolina Panthers
|DST
|17
|335
|Baltimore Ravens
|DST
|17
|336
|Kansas City Chiefs
|DST
|17
|337
|Atlanta Falcons
|DST
|17
|338
|Indianapolis Colts
|DST
|17
|339
|Arizona Cardinals
|DST
|17
|340
|Detroit Lions
|DST
|17
|341
|Philadelphia Eagles
|DST
|17
|342
|Tennessee Titans
|DST
|17
|343
|New Orleans Saints
|DST
|17
|344
|Cam Little
|K
|17
|345
|Brandon Aubrey
|K
|17
|346
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|K
|18
|347
|Evan McPherson
|K
|18
|348
|Chase McLaughlin
|K
|18
|349
|Cairo Santos
|K
|18
|350
|Jake Bates
|K
|18
|351
|Will Reichard
|K
|18
|352
|Tyler Bass
|K
|18
|353
|Dominic Zvada
|K
|18
|354
|Chris Boswell
|K
|18
|355
|Drew Stevens
|K
|18
|356
|Eddy Pineiro
|K
|18
|357
|Jason Sanders
|K
|18
|358
|Andre Szmyt
|K
|18
|359
|Cameron Dicker
|K
|18
|360
|Joey Slye
|K
|18
|361
|Wil Lutz
|K
|18
|362
|Jason Myers
|K
|18
|363
|Harrison Butker
|K
|18
|364
|Spencer Shrader
|K
|18
|365
|Charlie Smyth
|K
|18
|366
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|K
|18
|367
|Trey Smack
|K
|18
|368
|Matt Gay
|K
|18
|369
|Jake Elliott
|K
|18
|370
|Riley Patterson
|K
|18
|371
|Andy Borregales
|K
|18
|372
|Brandon McManus
|K
|18
|373
|Daniel Carlson
|K
|18
|374
|Chad Ryland
|K
|18
|375
|Jake Moody
|K
Week 12 Fantasy Football News
Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams
Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers
"Yeah, in hindsight, we should have done that sooner," Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said on Monday when discussing running back Omarion Hampton's increased production in the lead-back role of late, according to Noah Furtado of The Athletic. Hampton has rushed for 194 yards on 5.4 yards per carry over the last two games against the Baltimore Ravens and New York Jets, with the Chargers finally giving him the featured-back role in a lost season. The second-year RB had a season-high-tying 63% snap share in last Monday night's win over Baltimore, but he played only 55% of the snaps in Sunday's loss to the Jets, although he still had success with 89 rushing yards on 14 carries, adding one catch for four yards.
Over the last three games, the 23-year-old from Ohio State has 254 rushing yards and a touchdown while averaging 5.2 yards per carry. If Keaton Mitchell (knee) is forced to miss time after getting hurt on Sunday, Hampton could see an even larger share of the backfield work, starting with a Week 12 matchup with the fading New England Patriots. On the year, Hampton is averaging 4.1 yards per carry for 563 rushing yards and four touchdowns in 10 games, adding 13 receptions for 67 yards as a receiver. If the increased role is maintained by Hampton, fantasy managers should feel more comfortable with him as their RB2.
Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (neck, illness) was listed as a limited participant in the first practice of the week on Monday. Barkley reportedly suffered an arm injury late in Sunday's win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he is listed on the Week 12 injury report with a neck ailment. The 29-year-old has recovered from hamstring and back injuries that he was dealing with going into the Week 10 bye, but now he is working through a neck issue, and he admitted on Sunday that he will not be 100% health-wise for the rest of the season. Barkley's neck injury does not seem like something that will keep him from playing in the Thanksgiving Day matchup versus the division-rival Dallas Cowboys, but he probably will not practice much on a short week.
The three-time Pro Bowler has a much lower fantasy ceiling and floor with quarterback Jalen Hurts (blood clots) out for the season, but he has still managed to find the end zone as a runner in four straight games after carrying the football a season-high 17 times for 75 yards and a touchdown on Sunday against the Steelers. On the negative side, Barkley did not have a catch for a second straight game, and he has not had more than two catches in a game all year. Going into a good matchup against Dallas, Barkley should be on the RB1/2 borderline in Week 12. In the first meeting with Dallas, Barkley had seven carries for 62 yards and his first rushing touchdown of the season while adding two catches for nine yards.
Jonah Coleman, Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos rookie running back Jonah Coleman ran for 111 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's win over the Raiders, adding 18 yards on four receptions, but with the team facing a short week of preparation ahead of a Black Friday matchup with the Steelers, he could see his workload managed, according to head coach Sean Payton and beat reporter Zac Stevens.
Asked on Monday what the short week means for Coleman after handling a heavy workload in his breakout game, Payton said, "We have a program relative to Thursday games, Friday games," before touching on the depth of the position and specifically mentioning the health of veteran J.K. Dobbins. That said, second-year back RJ Harvey (knee) will miss at least one more game with the knee injury that landed him on injured reserve, and with Coleman out-touching Dobbins 28-1 on Sunday, another big week could be in the cards for RotoBaller's RB8.
Who Should I Start Tool
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Week 12 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Kyren Williams, Omarion Hampton, Saquon Barkley, Jonah Coleman, Chuba Hubbard, Cam Skattebo, Aston Jeanty, Rashee Rice, Stefon Diggs, Ladd McConkey, Ryan Flournoy, Emeka Egbuka, Brenton Strange, Tyler Warren, Jalen Coker, DK Metcalf, Tre Tucker, Woody Marks, Will Shipley, Kyle Pitts Sr., Rachaad White, Caleb Williams, Jared Goff, Jordan Love, Tyler Shough, Cam Ward, Joe Milton III, and Matthew Stafford. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 12.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has been overhauled. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare, all in a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 12 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 12 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 12 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 12 for Kyren Williams, Omarion Hampton, Saquon Barkley, Jonah Coleman, Chuba Hubbard, Cam Skattebo, Aston Jeanty, Rashee Rice, Stefon Diggs, Ladd McConkey, Ryan Flournoy, Emeka Egbuka, Brenton Strange, Tyler Warren, Jalen Coker, DK Metcalf, Tre Tucker, Woody Marks, Will Shipley, Kyle Pitts Sr., Rachaad White, Caleb Williams, Jared Goff, Jordan Love, Tyler Shough, Cam Ward, Joe Milton III, and Matthew Stafford:
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