Several NFL players underwhelmed in Week 11 of the 2026 fantasy football season. Frank Ammirante identifies busts at each position and if they'll bounce back.
Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season delivered a little bit of everything, including the Chargers-Jets battle for draft position and the 49ers dominating the sport's top defense. We continued to see several big performances from top players, as well as some huge bounce-back showings from players who disappointed last week.
However, there are certainly some players who would like to forget Week 11. A common trend this week was that many notable NFL players drastically underperformed. These "busts" failed to meet their fantasy expectations and may have cost their managers an opportunity to win their matchups in Week 10.
Let's take a look at the biggest busts from Week 11, as well as whether or not we can still have some trust in these players moving forward. All point totals are based on the PPR scoring system. Players who were limited due to injury are exempt from being featured.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Fantasy Football Quarterback Busts
Trevor Lawrence, 14.74 FPTS
Trevor Lawrence struggled to get anything going against the Giants. Edge rusher Abdul Carter was a game-wrecker for the G-Men. Lawrence completed 25-of-47 passes for 301 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. He almost got there with volume, but overall, it was an extremely disappointing game from Lawrence. We'll see if he can bounce back vs. the Titans, which is a smash spot at home.
Josh Allen, 14.16 FPTS
The Bills sleptwalked to a 17-point victory against the Dolphins, which is why Josh Allen came through with a dud. But even aside from the blowout, he completed only 27-of-45 passes for 304 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. He didn't rush once, as the Bills didn't put him at risk given how easily they disposed of the Dolphins. Up next is a projected shootout vs. the Chiefs.
Bo Nix, 12.5 FPTS
I thought Bo Nix could put together a big game off the bye against the Raiders, but the Broncos were able to run the ball so effectively with Jonah Coleman that they didn't need to air it out. But even with that, Nix completed only 19-of-35 passes for 225 yards. He also didn't run the ball well, putting up only five yards. Needless to say, it was a dud in a good spot for streaming.
Fantasy Football Running Back Busts
Omarion Hampton, 9.8 FPTS
Omarion Hampton could have had a much bigger game. He was quite efficient against the Jets, rushing 14 times for 89 yards, averaging 6.4 yards per carry. It's truly mind-boggling to see how head coach Mike McDaniel continues to deploy a committee, despite Hampton clearly being the most effective back.
Ollie Gordon II, 7.7 FPTS
Ollie Gordon could have also had a big game, as he rushed 11 times for 69 yards. Despite being super efficient, the Dolphins couldn't sustain enough drives to allow Gordon to continue to run the ball. It was a blowout game script that ruined Gordon's production. Up next is a great spot at home against the Jets.
Bhayshul Tuten, 6.8 FPTS
Bhayshul Tuten was limited to only 10 carries for 33 yards, adding three catches for 20 yards. The Jaguars offense struggled a lot, as the Giants' pass rush was causing them issues. That's what impacted Tuten in this one, along with the fact that he's currently banged up. Next up is a great spot vs. the Titans.
Jonathan Taylor, 4.7 FPTS
Jonathan Taylor couldn't get anything going as the Colts got blown out by the Texans. He rushed 11 times for only 21 yards while racking up four receptions for six yards. The Colts are a dumpster fire with Daniel Jones, but they cut the veteran this week. Perhaps Anthony Richardson Sr. can spark this offense, but right now it looks bleak for Taylor.
Cam Skattebo, 4.3 FPTS
Cam Skattebo was shut down by an elite Jaguars run defense, rushing 14 times for 34 yards while catching 3-of-7 targets for 14 yards. But the good news is that he's still getting heavy usage. Up next is a great spot on the road against the Colts, so it could be a spot for Skattebo to get back on track.
Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Busts
DeVonta Smith, 6.6 FPTS
DeVonta Smith returned from injury to put up only five catches for 41 yards. The good news is the volume, as Smith got 12 targets. But with Joe Milton under center, it's likely that Smith is going to be inefficient for the rest of the way. He's more of an upside WR3 going forward, which is a shame, as he was in line for a huge season.
Garrett Wilson, 5.4 FPTS
Garrett Wilson had an exploitable matchup against the Chargers, but he was held to only three catches for 39 yards. Despite combining for 26 targets in his previous two games, Wilson had only five in this one. The Jets were able to move the ball with Breece Hall and Braelon Allen in this one. Wilson is going to be volatile all year.
Emeka Egbuka, 2.8 FPTS
Emeka Egbuka has been one of the biggest disappointments of the season. It's time to view him as a low-end WR3 for the rest of the year. Egbuka was held to only two catches for 18 yards. He's now combined for 56 yards in two games since returning from injury. He's not someone that you can trust right now.
Luther Burden III, 2.3 FPTS
Luther Burden III was held to only two catches for 10 yards in a 21-13 win over the Saints. It was a low-scoring game where Caleb Williams couldn't get much going. I'm less concerned with Burden, who had 90+ yards in three of his last four games. We could see him get back on track in a likely shootout vs. the Lions up next.
Luther Burden III in Week 11
59% snap share
62.9% route participation rate
15% target share
0.176 targets per route run
0.59 yards per route run
Buy low ahead of a JUICY Week 12 matchup against the Lions in Detroit on Thanksgiving
— Adam Koffler (@AdamKoffler) November 23, 2026
Jordyn Tyson, 1.5 FPTS
Jordyn Tyson looked ready to take off for the rest of the year, fresh off an 11-catch, 80-yard game against the Panthers. But he was held to only one catch for six yards. Head coach Kellen Moore limited Tyson's snaps in the game as well, which was surprising. It's an example of how we have to be patient with rookies, as we often crown them too early.
Jordyn Tyson Doesn't Meet Fantasy Expectations in Week 11 Loss
https://t.co/OAFfMYi9lc
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) November 22, 2026
Fantasy Football Tight End Busts
Sam LaPorta, 7.7 FPTS
Sam LaPorta had a 48-yard catch against the Bucs, but he was held to only three catches for 62 yards. It's clear that he's only in a supporting role in this offense. That makes him hard to trust going forward. Expect to see more volatile production for the rest of the way. You're likely to see him in another jersey next year.
Isaiah Likely, 4.0 FPTS
Isaiah Likely has been one of the best picks in fantasy football, but he couldn't get it going against the Jaguars, catching 1-of-3 targets for 35 yards. Despite the win, J.J. McCarthy couldn't get much going in the passing game. But I'm not too concerned here, especially in a great matchup against the Colts up next.
Tyler Warren, 2.7 FPTS
Here's someone who you should be concerned about. Tyler Warren has now combined for only three catches for 23 yards in his last two games. With Anthony Richardson taking over at quarterback, you're likely going to see this passing game continue to struggle. Warren looks more like a TE2 moving forward.
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