Fantasy football waiver wire rankings for Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season. Top free agent options to add off waivers, and our rankings will help you prioritize.
Week 12 is here! It's Thanksgiving week; the NFL will have games from Wednesday through Monday, with Tuesday and Saturday being the only days without one. The fantasy playoffs start in two weeks, and at RotoBaller HQ, we help you prioritize pickups with our Week 12 fantasy football waiver wire rankings. Whether you are looking for a bye-week replacement, a high-upside bench stash, or simply want to improve your roster for a playoff run, our Week 12 waiver wire rankings below will help guide you.
Several players still have low ownership percentages but could make an impact or take on a bigger role now because of injuries. Has Justice Hill's role grown in Baltimore's offense after rushing for 69 yards and a touchdown while catching four of five passes for 27 in Sunday's loss to the Panthers? Is Konata Mumpfield a must-add with Puka Nacua expected to miss the season after surgery to repair his right MCL? Will Will Shipley be the Eagles' featured back if Saquon Barkley misses time with an arm injury?
Our Week 12 fantasy football waiver wire rankings will help answer these questions and many more—they've been a staple on RotoBaller for years, bringing readers a quick-hit list of the top 85 fantasy football player names to consider as free agent pickups. If you're new to this series, RotoBaller's lead NFL analyst, Nick Mariano, brings you these waiver wire rankings in priority order. Good luck on waivers!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Who To Pick Up Before Fantasy Football Week 12?
Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league based on league size. Quarterbacks and Defenses (D/ST) are grouped at the bottom of the list:
|Rank
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|1
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|46
|Add in All Leagues
|2
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|RB
|57
|Add in All Leagues
|3
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|55
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|4
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|67
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|5
|Kenny Gainwell
|RB
|54
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|6
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|68
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|7
|Justice Hill
|RB
|21
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|8
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|32
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|9
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|13
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|10
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|46
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|11
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|9
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|12
|Pat Bryant
|WR
|18
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|13
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|30
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|14
|RJ Harvey
|RB
|49
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|15
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|63
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|16
|Will Shipley
|RB
|2
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|17
|Tank Dell
|WR
|46
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|18
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|64
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|19
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|48
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|20
|Terrance Ferguson
|TE
|17
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|21
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|28
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|22
|Jonathon Brooks
|RB
|36
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|23
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|21
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|24
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|29
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|25
|Chimere Dike
|WR
|13
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|26
|Malik Washington
|WR
|52
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|27
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|5
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|28
|Roman Wilson
|WR
|6
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|29
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|26
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|30
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|35
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|31
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|43
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|32
|Jack Bech
|WR
|1
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|33
|Ted Hurst III
|WR
|1
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|34
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|37
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|35
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|24
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|36
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|45
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|37
|Darius Cooper
|WR
|3
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|38
|Austin Ekeler
|RB
|15
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|39
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|13
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|40
|Myles Price
|WR
|9
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|41
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|56
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|42
|Ty Johnson
|RB
|2
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|43
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|6
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|44
|Jordan Watkins
|WR
|3
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|45
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|2
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|46
|Sione Vaki
|RB
|2
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|47
|Brevyn Spann-Ford
|TE
|2
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|48
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|3
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|49
|De'Zhaun Stribling
|WR
|25
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|50
|Ray Davis
|RB
|4
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|51
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|52
|Laquon Treadwell
|WR
|3
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|53
|Harrison Wallace III
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|54
|CJ Daniels
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|55
|Simi Fehoko
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|56
|Anthony Gould
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|57
|Tai Felton
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|58
|Ashton Dulin
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|59
|Sterling Shepard
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|60
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|27
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|61
|Cam Ward
|QB
|52
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|62
|Fernando Mendoza
|QB
|18
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|63
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|20
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|64
|Joe Milton
|QB
|7
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|65
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|21
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|66
|J.J. McCarthy
|QB
|18
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|67
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|42
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|68
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|13
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|69
|Anthony Richardson Sr.
|QB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|70
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|48
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|71
|Geno Smith
|QB
|18
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|72
|Tommy DeVito
|QB
|1
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|73
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|15
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|74
|Kyle McCord
|QB
|3
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|75
|Josh Johnson
|QB
|2
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|76
|DJ Uiagalelei
|QB
|1
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|77
|Carson Beck
|QB
|3
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|78
|Washington Commanders
|DST
|9
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|79
|New York Jets
|DST
|27
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|80
|New York Giants
|DST
|9
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|81
|Cincinnati Bengals
|DST
|48
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|82
|Los Angeles Chargers
|DST
|36
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|83
|Cleveland Browns
|DST
|13
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|84
|Green Bay Packers
|DST
|29
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|85
|Dallas Cowboys
|DST
|18
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlooks
Top names include Will Shipley, Elic Ayomanor, Justice Hill, Jack Bech, and others. We recap why these players rostered under 55% in Yahoo! leagues should be on your waiver wire radar before Week 12:
Jack Bech, WR, Raiders
Week 12 Waiver Wire Ranking: 32
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech came out of nowhere and posted a strong outing against the Denver Broncos this weekend. Bech hauled in eight of his nine targets for 88 yards and a touchdown in the loss. The targets, receptions, and yardage were all season highs for Bech. He snagged a seven-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, but it wasn't enough to overcome this deficit. Bech saw seven targets last week and appears to be a favorite target of rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza. The absence of tight end Brock Bowers (ankle, quad) likely contributed to Bech's higher target share. Bech could be a popular waiver wire add ahead of the Week 12 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.
Elic Ayomanor, WR, Titans
Week 12 Waiver Wire Ranking: 30
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Elic Ayomanor caught all three of his targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 51-30 loss to the hosting Dallas Cowboys. Ayomanor appeared to be building steam, as he'd notched seven, five, and 10 targets over his last three games. The Stanford product took a step back on Sunday, though. Quarterback Cam Ward completed at least one pass to eight different receivers on the afternoon, with Ayomanor's three looks ranking fourth. Additionally, the wideout's snap share fell off considerably with the return of teammate Carnell Tate.
He was also behind Chimere Dike in playing time. It's an unfavorable development for Ayomanor, but still a situation to monitor. If Dike has surpassed the 23-year-old in the receiving hierarchy, the former could jump right into some low-end fantasy relevance. We'll see if there are any indications pointing one way or the other over the week ahead. Tennessee will hit the road for a matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 12.
Justice Hill, RB, Ravens
Week 12 Waiver Wire Ranking: 7
Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill rushed for 69 yards on six carries and scored a touchdown, while catching four of five passes for 27 yards in Sunday's 35-33 loss to the Carolina Panthers. He scored a touchdown from 19 yards out in the second quarter and nearly scored a second, but the ball was knocked out of his hands at the one-yard line. Hill has seen increased usage as a receiver over the past few weeks, totaling at least three receptions in six straight games.
Overall, Hill has 313 rushing yards and two touchdowns, averaging 4.3 yards per carry while catching 29 passes for 172 receiving yards over 11 games. His role in the offense has grown and is worth adding in most leagues, especially PPR formats. Hill comes in at No. 7 in the latest RotoBaller waiver wire rankings and will look to continue his strong play in Week 12 against the Houston Texans.
Will Shipley, RB, Eagles
Week 12 Waiver Wire Ranking: 16
Philadelphia Eagles running back Will Shipley (foot) was officially active for Sunday's game against the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers, according to the team. Shipley is back for the Eagles after being officially activated from Injured Reserve on Saturday. He rushed for nine yards on four attempts and filled in for Saquon Barkley, who exited early with an arm injury. The 24-year-old should operate is the primary backup to starter Barkley, and could see increased usage in Week 12 if Barkely is unable to suit up for Thanksgiving..
The former fourth-rounder in 2024 from Clemson should only be considered a handcuff option in deeper fantasy football leagues as long as Barkley is healthy and active for the Eagles. Shipley had a limited role in the first five games of the 2026 season before landing on IR, carrying the football 20 times for 57 yards (2.9 yards per attempt) and one touchdown on the ground while adding only five receptions for 31 yards on eight targets as a receiver out of the backfield.
With the short turnaround, Shipley could have a significant role on Thanksgiving in a potent matchup against a Dallas Cowboys defense that has been shredded by running backs all season. Shipley ranks No. 16 in the latest RotoBaller waiver wire rankings and is rostered in only 2% of Yahoo Fantasy leagues.
Running Backs - Week 12 Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|46
|Add in All Leagues
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|RB
|57
|Add in All Leagues
|Kenny Gainwell
|RB
|54
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Justice Hill
|RB
|21
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|32
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|9
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|RJ Harvey
|RB
|49
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Will Shipley
|RB
|2
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|28
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Jonathon Brooks
|RB
|36
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|26
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|24
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Austin Ekeler
|RB
|15
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|56
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Ty Johnson
|RB
|2
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Sione Vaki
|RB
|2
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Ray Davis
|RB
|4
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Wide Receivers - Week 12 Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|55
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|67
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|13
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|46
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|Pat Bryant
|WR
|18
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|30
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Tank Dell
|WR
|46
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|48
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|29
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Chimere Dike
|WR
|13
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Malik Washington
|WR
|52
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|5
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Roman Wilson
|WR
|6
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|35
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Jack Bech
|WR
|1
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Ted Hurst III
|WR
|1
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Darius Cooper
|WR
|3
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|13
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Myles Price
|WR
|9
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|6
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Jordan Watkins
|WR
|3
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|De'Zhaun Stribling
|WR
|25
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Laquon Treadwell
|WR
|3
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Harrison Wallace III
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|CJ Daniels
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Simi Fehoko
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Anthony Gould
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Tai Felton
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Ashton Dulin
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Sterling Shepard
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Tight Ends - Week 12 Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|68
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|63
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|64
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Terrance Ferguson
|TE
|17
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|21
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|43
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|37
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|45
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|2
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Brevyn Spann-Ford
|TE
|2
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|3
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Quarterbacks - Week 12 Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 12:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|27
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Cam Ward
|QB
|52
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Fernando Mendoza
|QB
|18
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|20
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Joe Milton
|QB
|7
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|21
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|J.J. McCarthy
|QB
|18
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|42
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|13
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Anthony Richardson Sr.
|QB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|48
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Geno Smith
|QB
|18
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Tommy DeVito
|QB
|1
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|15
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Kyle McCord
|QB
|3
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Josh Johnson
|QB
|2
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|DJ Uiagalelei
|QB
|1
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Carson Beck
|QB
|3
|Add in 2QB Leagues
Defenses (D/ST) - Week 12 Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 12:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Washington Commanders
|DST
|9
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|New York Jets
|DST
|27
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|New York Giants
|DST
|9
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Cincinnati Bengals
|DST
|48
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Los Angeles Chargers
|DST
|36
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Cleveland Browns
|DST
|13
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Green Bay Packers
|DST
|29
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Dallas Cowboys
|DST
|18
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Week 12 Waiver Wire Articles
After diving into the Week 12 waiver wire rankings, read about some other free waiver wire resources available at RotoBaller:
- Week 12 waiver wire pickups (all positions)
- Week 12 FAAB waiver wire bids
- Week 12 running back waiver wire pickups
- Week 12 wide receiver waiver wire pickups
- Week 12 tight end waiver wire pickups
- Week 12 quarterback waiver wire pickups
- Week 12 defense (D/ST) streamers and pickups
- Week 12 kicker streamers and pickups
Each week, our NFL team puts out a complete array of fantasy football waiver wire articles to complement our slick Who Should I Pickup? Waiver wire player comparison tool. Bookmark it!
In addition, be on the lookout for our other waiver wire articles all season long. We will be releasing weekly waiver wire articles for each position, FAAB bidding recommendations, streamers, and more. Stay tuned!
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...
Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Kaelon Black, Justice Hill, Komata Mumpfield, Chris Rodrgriguez Jr., Kaleb Johnson, Antonio Williams, Will Shipley, Pat Bryant, Tank Dell, Jonathon Brooks, Chimere Dike, Elic Ayomanor, Rashod Bateman, Roman Wilson, Michael Mayer, Jack Bech, Mike Gesicki, Colby Parkinson, Dawson Knox, Sam Darnold, Cam Ward, Fernando Mendoza, Joe Milton III, and Anthony Richardson Sr. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Will Shipley, Justice Hill, Elic Ayomanor, and Jack Bech. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2025? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the results and recommendations.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Kaelon Black, Justice Hill, Komata Mumpfield, Chris Rodrgriguez Jr., Kaleb Johnson, Antonio Williams, Will Shipley, Pat Bryant, Tank Dell, Jonathon Brooks, Chimere Dike, Elic Ayomanor, Rashod Bateman, Roman Wilson, Michael Mayer, Jack Bech, Mike Gesicki, Colby Parkinson, Dawson Knox, Sam Darnold, Cam Ward, Fernando Mendoza, Joe Milton III, and Anthony Richardson Sr.:
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