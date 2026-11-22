Scott Engel features fantasy football lineup starters for Week 11 (2026). He focuses on NFL players who can fill in during a week with six teams on byes.
Our Key Starters and Tough Calls rundown for Week 11 of the 2026 season helps you find deeper lineup options in a week where six teams are on a bye, and injuries are causing extra problems. Scott Engel's Week 11 Lineup Spotlights column includes recommended starters for those scrambling for one. "The King" provides a special bye week edition of the Lineup Spotlights.
The NFL players included in this Week 11 article are based on Scott's Premium Weekly Lineup Rankings, available in the RotoBaller NFL Premium Pass. You can access his full player rankings and also utilize a wide array of tools and analysis. Enter the referral code KING to get a discount on the RotoBaller Premium Pass.
To make the best Week 11 lineup decisions -- consult this analysis, the RotoBaller staff fantasy football rankings, and the free Who Should I Start? tool for comparing as many as four players. This week, we list more players than usual with so many fantasy managers needing desperation plug-in options—players listed in order of lineup preference.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Running Backs
Kaelon Black, 49ers: The word is out that the best way to attack the Minnesota defense is to run the ball frequently. Buffalo totaled 44 rushing attempts in their Week 9 win vs. the Vikings. Black registered double-figure PPR points in two of his last three games.
Travis Etienne Jr. Saints: He was very quiet in his first game back last week. But now that he has logged one game since his return, we could conceivably get a more acceptable performance this week. Etienne is versatile and may catch a few passes out of the backfield as the Saints play from behind vs. Chicago.
Tyler Allgeier, Cardinals: This is the better pass-catcher of the two Arizona lead RBs. The Cardinals will certainly be playing from behind against Kansas City. He is a proven decent playmaker, which is a rarity on the injury-depleted Arizona offense right now.
Chris Rodriguez Jr., Jaguars: He is TD-dependent, yet six to 10 carries with a score is always possible. Rodriguez rushed for two TDs in his last three games and does get chances to finish drives for a potent offense.
Chris Rodriguez Jr. Is a Touchdown-Dependent Option in Week 11
https://t.co/6x4HmUOSIZ
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) November 21, 2026
J.K. Dobbins, Broncos: Jonah Coleman has clearly taken over as the lead RB in Denver. However, Dobbins may be able to generate a few sizable gains as a change-of-pace RB against the worst run defense in the AFC.
Austin Ekeler, Commanders: This will be the first game back in action for Jacory Croskey-Merritt, and Rachaad White is iffy because of a heel issue. It is possible that the Commanders might have to rely on Ekeler for some runs and receptions out of the backfield.
Kenny Gainwell, Buccaneers: Detroit has not been easy to run on this season. Gainwell, however, could get enough quality touches to post a decent stat line. When you are looking for a desperation play, potential touches are more important than the matchup. Gainwell posted double-figure rushing attempts in two of his past three games.
Wide Receivers
Adonai Mitchell, Jets: Both Omar Cooper Jr. and Isaiah Williams are out, putting Mitchell in position to play a larger role vs. the one-win Chargers (New York has only two wins, but has been more competitive). Los Angeles ranks 27th in Fantasy Points Per Game allowed to WRs.
Pat Bryant, Broncos: He is making a push to become a more consistent target in a Denver passing game that truly needs another guy to step up. Las Vegas ranks 26th in Fantasy Points Per Game allowed to WRs.
Elic Ayomanor: Titans: The Tennessee offense is showing signs of improvement, and with Wan’Dale Robinson out for the year, Ayomanor may get some more chances to help move the offense on key downs. He was targeted 15 times in the past two games.
Ja'Kobi Lane, Ravens: In his first game as a Raven, new QB Jacoby Brissett immediately started to give Lane frequent looks, targeting him 11 times.
Khalil Shakir, Bills: You never know what his statistical floor can be, and Miami actually is third-best in FFPG allowed to WRs. But Shakir doesn’t quite operate in the same manner as traditional WRs to get his yards. Aiming for YAC with Shakir may be a good way for Buffalo to move the ball this week. Shakir actually ranks 13th in the NFL in yards after the catch, ahead of superstars such as Amon-Ra St. Brown and CeeDee Lamb.
Chimere Dike, Titans: Any WR that faces Dallas should get some consideration. Carnell Tate is expected to be back, possibly cutting into Dike’s opportunities. But Dike might be able to bust loose downfield for a few sizable gains or a TD reception.
This deep over route by Chimere Dike needs to be incorporated into the play book more.....off of play action. https://t.co/JeXfm284bV
— TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) November 19, 2026
Roman Wilson, Steelers: Returning from a finger injury, Wilson can resume being a downfield complement to DK Metcalf. Michael Pittman Jr. will still be out, so Wilson might see an adequate amount of targets.
Makai Lemon, Eagles: Pittsburgh’s pass defense has performed well recently, and Joe Milton III notoriously deals with accuracy issues. DeVonta Smith, however, is expected to return this week and could command enough defensive attention to help Lemon get open for some catches.
Jauan Jennings, Vikings: The former 49er has been invisible since coming to Minnesota. Jennings is also returning from a calf injury. But we have seen Jennings perform much better in the past, and this will be his first game working with new Vikings QB Kirk Cousins.
Kevin O'Connell on Jauan Jennings:
"I think it's gonna be a boost to get Jauan back on the grass and hopefully have him available this week. He's a guy that can do a lot of things in our offense, and I think he's a guy that can make plays. We know he's gonna be competing this week, considering the opponent."
— Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) November 18, 2026
Jennings gets a better QB outlook and a revenge matchup vs. San Francisco. He’s a Week 11 sleeper.
Courtland Sutton, Broncos: In his last game played, Sutton was targeted nine times, and he is worthy of a desperation play against the Las Vegas pass defense.
Xavier Restrepo, Titans: Cam Ward’s former teammate at Miami was promoted off the practice squad, and he could see some slot work against the Cowboys defense. Restrepo is more of a long shot than Ayomanor or Dike. But he may be a surprising fill-in for Robinson.
Kalif Raymond, Bears: In his last game played, Raymond was targeted seven times. He is always capable of a spike performance, once in a while.
Devin Duvernay, Cardinals: Occasionally in the past, we have seen some big-play ability from Duvernay. He actually may function as the top target in what has become the thinnest WR corps in the league.
Josh Cameron, Jaguars: He busted loose for a 28-yard TD reception last week. The rookie might continue to earn more targets as he hopes to build on his first career highlight.
Tight Ends
Gunnar Helm, Titans: The TE position doesn’t have enough viable options in weeks without byes. Helm is starting to get more involved in the passing game, and yes, he faces Dallas.
HAPPY 30TH Dawson Knox 🎉🎉🎉
Dawson Knox is the ALL TIME LEADER in TDs by a TE in Bills HISTORY. Kincaid is already 7th as well!
No one more deserving!🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/PsjCn2VwDY
— BillsMuse (@BillsMuseee) November 14, 2026
Dawson Knox, Bills: Miami is always a terrific matchup for opposing TEs, and Dalton Kincaid is out this week. Knox is an eight-year veteran who has a lot of familiarity working with Josh Allen. This is another Week 11 sleeper target.
Keleki Latu is a major longshot play in case he gets into the mix, too.
Darnell Washington, Steelers: A massive target who will get chances to catch the ball on important downs and in some TD situations.
Cade Otton, Buccaneers: The Lions allow the most FFPG to opposing TEs. Otton does not contribute much to the box score in most games, but he might post some acceptable stats this week.
Brevyn Spann-Ford, Cowboys: Jake Ferguson is out again. The Titans are also an excellent passing matchup for the Cowboys. This is a super-deep desperation play, though.
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