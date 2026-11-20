RotoBaller staff's fantasy football sleepers, avoids, and start 'em sit 'em picks for Week 11 of 2026. Expert lineup advice from Robert Lorge, Andrew Ball, Brandon Murchison, and Thunder Dan Palyo.
Are you ready for Bye-maggedon in Week 11 or what? This week might be the toughest week yet this season to set a lineup that you really feel confident in. But other managers are in the same boat, so don't wring your hands too much about it.
Friends, we do this every week! The goal is to give you the confidence you need to make tough calls, moving a player with a murky projection in OR out of your starting lineup to maximize your score for the week.
These fantasy football sleepers, avoids, and busts (this week) come from top RotoBaller contributors, Brandon Murchison, Robert Lorge, Andrew Ball, and me. Good luck in your Week 11 matchups, RotoBallers!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 11 Fantasy Football Sleepers - Start 'Em Picks
Kyle Monangai, RB - CHI vs. NO (Murchison)
Monangai is finally back from the turf toe and thumb issues that kept him out since Week 4, and he’s practicing in full, so the Bears can get him right back into the mix with D’Andre Swift. Before the injury, he was averaging a ridiculous 5.4 yards per carry and had already scored three times, including a 30-carry explosion against the Jets, so the efficiency was never the question.
New Orleans has been one of the softest run defenses in the league all year and is giving up the most fantasy points to the position, which makes this a flex spot where even a modest timeshare can turn into solid production at home. With six teams on bye and many fantasy managers desperate for help at the RB position, the return of Monangai could be viewed as a breath of fresh air.
Ryan Flournoy, WR - DAL vs. TEN (Ball)
Believe it or not, Ryan Flournoy is the PPR WR15 since Week 5. And it’s not because of a boom game; he’s scored at least 10 points in five of six games.
He’s on the field plenty (33 routes per game), and lost target competition with tight end Jake Ferguson (ankle) sidelined. The Cowboys now draw the Titans, who surrender the most fantasy points to wide receivers. Feel free to flex Flournoy.
Pat Bryant, WR - DEN vs. LV (Murchison)
Bryant just came off IR and immediately made noise in Week 9 with four catches for 56 yards and a score after Jaylen Waddle went down, and he’s still sitting on almost nobody’s radar. The Raiders have been one of the more generous pass defenses in the league this year, allowing a ton of points to wide receivers, and Denver is at home coming off the bye with Bo Nix looking more comfortable.
Even if Waddle is back, Bryant’s efficiency and red-zone ability give him sneaky flex upside in a matchup that should keep the Broncos throwing.
Omarion Hampton, RB - LAC vs. NYJ (Lorge)
Hampton has arguably been the biggest bust of the fantasy football season, but he's coming off his best game. In Week 11, he gets the Jets, who have allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to running backs this season. The Jets' offense tends to be inconsistent, which should let the Chargers lean on their running game.
Omarion Hampton adds 6️⃣ more to the board!
LACvsBAL on ESPN
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/FSvD5XxidS
— NFL (@NFL) November 17, 2026
They'll certainly try to do that as they try to shorten the game. Hampton has had two games with 16 or more touches this season. He's scored 16.5 and 17.0 half-PPR points in those two contests. Look for the Chargers to lean on Hampton again in a positive matchup.
Elic Ayomanor or Chimere Dike, WR - TEN at DAL (Ball)
The rejuvenated Tennessee offense has scored at least 23 points in each of its last four games and is embracing a youth movement (at least at the wide receiver position). Calvin Ridley played just four snaps last week compared to 54 for Elic Ayomanor. Wan’Dale Robinson (ankle) is on injured reserve. Chimere Dike played 95% of the snaps against Jacksonville.
Carnell Tate (shoulder) could return in Week 11, but there will be plenty of targets to go around in a potential shootout against Dallas. The matchup sports the highest over/under (55) of the Week 11 slate.
Tre' Harris, WR - LAC vs. NYJ (Lorge)
I must be crazy. I must be losing my mind to list not one, but two Chargers as sleepers. Harris has been the most consistent Chargers pass-catcher this season. Ladd McConkey still seems far from 100%. He was limited yesterday, but he still doesn't seem like a lock to play this Sunday, given how many injuries he's had this year. Harris is coming off his best performance of the season, catching all five of his targets for 86 yards and finishing with 11.1 half-PPR points in Week 10.
He's played in eight games this season and has had five or more targets in five of them. He's also finished with more than 50 yards in four of them and three or more catches in six. He's clearly moved ahead of Quentin Johnston. Normally, I'd never recommend Harris, but with the amount of injuries fantasy managers have to deal with and six teams on bye, Harris is on the radar as a WR3/4 with upside, especially if McConkey sits. What's the worst that could happen?
Week 11 Fantasy Football Avoids - Sit 'Em Picks
Ollie Gordon II, RB - MIA at BUF (Lorge)
The Bills' defense has been generous to running backs this season, but I don't believe that'll translate to Gordon this weekend. Gordon has been a zero in the passing game, and Miami will likely have to play from behind early.
The Dolphins will not have the luxury of leaning on the running game. Gordon will need a touchdown to pay off, and with Malik Willis still on IR, the odds of the Dolphins getting into the red zone are not good. Kyle McCord will be severely overmatched in this one, and it'll bring the entire offense down.
Emeka Egbuka, WR - TB at DET (Ball)
With six teams and several high-profile wide receivers on bye, fantasy managers may struggle to avoid starting questionable plays like Emeka Egbuka.
The Detroit defense, albeit against a litany of backup quarterbacks, is allowing the fourth-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers since Week 5. Quarterback Baker Mayfield (foot) is a question mark this weekend, but it may not matter for Egbuka’s outlook. The Tampa Bay passing attack hasn’t produced much this season, with Mayfield totaling fewer than 200 yards in half of his starts and Egbuka clearing 50 yards just twice.
Deebo Samuel, WR - SF vs. MIN (Ball)
Deebo Samuel Sr. managers were bailed out by Dallas' ineptitude last week. The Minnesota defense won’t whiff on the easy tackles.
DEEEEEEBOOOOOOO
SFvsDAL on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/3RwQ4dNchJ
— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026
The NFL’s best scoring defense allows the fourth-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers and has limited high-usage wideouts like Amon-Ra St. Brown and Christian Watson, to name a couple.
Samuel is the opposite of a target hog. He has a 13.8% target share this season and was instantly out-targeted by new addition Keenan Allen. Mike Evans (Achilles) could return this week to add another body to the mix. Samuel could always turn a red zone rush attempt into six, but I wouldn’t bank on it in a projected slugfest.
Week 11 Potential Busts
You might not be able to sit these players unless you're in a very shallow league. But temper your expectations accordingly.
Jaylen Warren, RB - PIT at PHI (Murchison)
Warren has been one of the more efficient backs in the league this year, but that Week 10 dud against Cincinnati (seven carries for 15 yards) showed how quickly things can stall when the run game gets bottled up. Now he heads to Philadelphia, where the Eagles have been one of the stingiest defenses against the run and don’t give up many points to the position (18.4 FPPG).
On the road with a lower implied total and a real chance the game stays low-scoring with limited possessions, the volume and efficiency that have made him a weekly starter could both take a hit in a tougher environment. Warren is a player that you have to start, given the circumstances of the number of teams on bye, but tempering expectations would be wise for managers hoping for a big output.
Jameson Williams, WR - DET vs. TB (Lorge)
You cannot sit Williams, but fantasy managers should temper their expectations. Tampa Bay's secondary has been nothing short of amazing this season. They create turnovers and cause havoc. They're allowing the ninth-fewest fantasy points to receivers this season. Baker Mayfield sounds like he's on the wrong side of questionable right now with a foot injury.
If he can't play, the Buccaneers' offense seems unlikely to keep up with the Detroit offense. That could mean a heavy Jahmyr Gibbs game where the Lions try to milk the clock. If Mayfield plays, that'll make Williams a little more appealing. Still, this is a very tough matchup. Williams is generally ranked as a mid-to-back end WR2. This week, I'd downgrade him to WR3 status. Still a startable player, just lowering expectations a bit this week.
Garrett Wilson, WR - NYJ at LAC (Murchison)
Wilson has the target volume managers love (he just saw 14 in his return), but the Jets offense has been stuck in the mud all year and he’s still converting under half of those looks. With Geno Smith dealing with an ankle issue and Cade Klubnik potentially under center on the road in Los Angeles, the quality of those targets is a real question.
Even in a matchup that isn’t elite on paper, the combination of shaky quarterback play and a low-scoring Jets attack makes this a spot where the usual floor can evaporate fast. Wilson is no doubt a weekly starter in fantasy, but expecting him to hit his 16 FP (PPR) projection may be a large ask for managers needing the upside in a week where rosters are already thin.
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