Bruno analyzes the 2026 fantasy football WR strength of schedule. Find the best Weeks 11-17 matchups and wide receivers to target in trades.
Indianapolis has the easiest remaining schedule for wide receivers. In its first game after trading Keenan Allen and Josh Downs, the entire position combined for 82 receiving yards. I'd prioritize Pittsburgh's DK Metcalf for December. The Steelers are close behind Indianapolis in the rankings and play seven games to the Colts' six.
Dallas has the best schedule among teams that play in both Weeks 11 and 12. Buffalo has a different buying window. DJ Moore gets New England and Green Bay in Weeks 13 and 14, between two of the league's toughest stretches for wide receivers.
Kansas City jumps to first for the fantasy playoffs. Downs caught four passes for 53 yards and a touchdown in his Chiefs debut, putting him on my PPR bench list ahead of their December schedule. After this preliminary analysis to note, here's a deeper look at the strength of schedule for wide receivers for the rest of the 2026 fantasy football season.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Fantasy Strength of Schedule Process
The defensive matchup ratings use 2026 results through Week 10. Each of the following measures gets equal weight.
- Full-PPR offensive points allowed to wide receivers per game.
- Opponent-adjusted points allowed over the full season.
- Opponent-adjusted points allowed over each defense's last three games.
- The average share of opposing targets going to wide receivers in games with at least one target.
The opponent adjustment compares a WR group's score against a defense with its average in its other games. Full-season opponent-adjusted scoring breaks ties. Return touchdowns are excluded.
Defenses rank from 1 for the toughest to 32 for the easiest. The schedule score averages those ranks across each team's opponents, with byes excluded. The charts list games played in each window so a one-game average has the right context.
2026 Rest-of-Season Fantasy Strength of Schedule
Indianapolis leads Weeks 11–17 with an average opponent rank of 22.2. Pittsburgh is next at 21.4, followed by Houston and Minnesota, tied at 20.3. Carolina has the toughest remaining schedule at 9.9.
The Colts visit Houston in Week 11, then get Philadelphia and Tennessee after their Week 13 bye. All three defenses rank 27th or worse. Laquon Treadwell caught three passes for 24 yards and a touchdown against Miami, after drawing five targets across his previous three games combined.
Anthony Gould led the Indianapolis wideouts with four targets against Miami. He was listed as limited Monday and Tuesday with a toe injury, then as a full participant on Wednesday's estimated final report. He is questionable against Houston. I'd leave Treadwell on the bench in 12-team PPR. Even if Gould sits, the first game after the trades gives us scant evidence that Treadwell will draw a starter's share of the passes.
2026 Fantasy Strength of Schedule Time Frames
- Next Two Weeks: Weeks 11–12
- Stretch Run: Weeks 13–14
- Fantasy Playoffs: Weeks 15–17
Fantasy Football - Next Two Weeks Strength of Schedule
Dallas gets Tennessee and Philadelphia at home. The Rams have a slightly higher average, but their Week 11 bye leaves them with a single game. Dallas gets two and draws the 32nd- and 27th-ranked defenses for a 29.5 average.
Dallas attempted 51 passes against San Francisco. George Pickens drew 18 targets and scored three times. CeeDee Lamb drew 13, his fourth straight game with at least 11. Ryan Flournoy saw seven targets, matching his total from the previous two games combined.
I'd flex Flournoy in deeper leagues against Tennessee and Philadelphia. He caught four passes for 70 yards against the Eagles in Week 7. Dallas then visits second-ranked Seattle before its Week 14 bye, so I'd plan for two starts with Flournoy.
Baltimore's passing volume makes Ja'Kobi Lane's breakout tricky to price. He caught three passes for 61 yards on 11 targets against the Chargers after seeing one target in his previous two games. Baltimore attempted 49 passes against Los Angeles after throwing 19 against Jacksonville.
Zay Flowers caught six passes for 74 yards against the Chargers. He's my Baltimore start at Carolina (22nd) and Houston (28th). Lane is a 14-team PPR bench add. I'd consider him at Houston if his share of the passing game holds up against Carolina, in a game where I'd expect Baltimore's pass volume to come back down.
Minnesota has the better WR matchup in Mexico City. Justin Jefferson has gone from seven to nine to 11 to 13 targets over his last four games. He caught nine passes for 74 yards at Green Bay and now faces the 49ers, who just gave up five receiving touchdowns to Dallas wideouts.
San Francisco draws Minnesota and Seattle, the toughest pair of defenses for Weeks 11–12 at 3.5. Allen led the 49ers' wideouts with seven targets in his debut and caught five for 61 yards. Jordan Watkins drew seven targets over his last two games combined. Allen gets the flex spot if I need a San Francisco wideout in deeper PPR. Seattle held Arizona and Las Vegas wideouts to 27.3 offensive PPR points combined in its last two games.
Fantasy Football Stretch Run Strength of Schedule
Buffalo's best stretch comes right before its worst. The Bills face top-ranked Miami and 11th-ranked Kansas City before heading to New England (31st) and Green Bay (30th). Their 30.5 average in Weeks 13–14 leads the league.
Moore caught four passes for 90 yards and a score against the Jets and leads Khalil Shakir 18 to 13 in targets over the last three games. I'd pick Moore for those two road games. In the playoffs, I'd use him first against Chicago in Week 15. Buffalo's next two opponents, Denver and Miami, both rank among the three toughest WR matchups.
Stefon Diggs can help before the stretch run. He caught six of 10 targets for 83 yards and a touchdown against the Giants, doubling the combined target total of Antonio Williams and Treylon Burks. Williams scored on two targets. Diggs faces Cincinnati and Arizona in the next two weeks, a better lead-in than Buffalo's Miami and Kansas City games.
Washington then gets Tennessee and Houston, both ranked 28th or easier, for a 30.0 average. For a PPR manager who needs help now as well as in Weeks 13–14, I'd take Diggs over Moore.
Detroit's schedule gives Jameson Williams two shots at a useful flex week. Williams followed a two-target game against Miami with seven targets and 50 yards against New England. Isaac TeSlaa scored against New England, but Williams has 15 targets to his seven over Detroit's last three games.
I'd start Williams as a flex against Atlanta and Tennessee, a pair that averages 28.0 in the model. Atlanta allowed more than 50 offensive PPR points to Cincinnati and Kansas City wideouts in back-to-back games. Detroit's playoff schedule drops to 9.0, with Minnesota, the Giants, and Chicago all ranking 12th or better.
Fantasy Football Playoffs Strength of Schedule
Kansas City has the best playoff schedule at 27.7. New England, San Francisco, and the Chargers all rank 23rd or easier. New England is the matchup I'd circle. Over their last three games, the Patriots allowed opposing wideouts to score 20.4 PPR points per game above what those receiving groups averaged in their other games.
Rashee Rice caught 17 of 21 targets over his last three games. Downs was one target behind Rice against Atlanta and ahead of Xavier Worthy, who went without a catch on three. I'd stash Downs behind established starters in 12-team PPR and hold him through the Chiefs' trips to the Rams and Cincinnati in Weeks 13–14.
Houston gets Philadelphia and Green Bay in Weeks 16 and 17. Both defenses rank among the six easiest WR matchups. Nico Collins accounted for 16 of Houston's 36 targets against Cleveland, catching nine for 94 yards and a touchdown.
Xavier Hutchinson has drawn at least five targets and scored in each of the Texans' last three games. Tank Dell put up 105 yards against the Chargers and followed that with four targets against Cleveland. I'd take Hutchinson first for a 14-team PPR bench spot.
Marvin Harrison Jr. was listed as a nonparticipant on all three practice reports with a hamstring injury and is out against Indianapolis. Hutchinson also drew five targets when Harrison played in Week 9, giving the stash some appeal beyond Thursday's game.
Miami's schedule opens up after Week 14. Denver and Chicago rank third and 10th before Miami draws Green Bay, the Chargers, and Buffalo for a 24.7 playoff average, third in the league.
Caleb Douglas has drawn at least six targets in each of the last three games, with 22 targets and 184 receiving yards in that span. Malik Washington caught 10 of his 12 targets for 111 yards. I'd use a deeper PPR bench spot on Douglas for Green Bay and the Chargers, both of whom rank among the four easiest WR matchups.
Pittsburgh's best remaining matchup is in Week 17. The Steelers get a playoff average of 24.0 against Baltimore, Carolina, and Tennessee. Metcalf has drawn exactly six targets in each of his last three games and scored on one of his two catches at Cincinnati.
I'd favor an established alternative against Denver in Week 12. Starting in Week 13, every Pittsburgh opponent ranks 18th or easier. Tennessee has allowed at least 56 offensive PPR points to wide receivers in each of its last two games, against Cincinnati and Jacksonville.
Make sure to follow Bruno on X: @MuleKickSports.
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!
Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.