Who should I start or sit for fantasy football in Week 11 of the 2026 season? Ryan's potential fantasy football busts to avoid in Week 11 fantasy football lineups.
With six teams on bye in Week 11, lineup decisions are getting even harder, especially for managers relying on players from Green Bay, Seattle, Los Angeles, or New England. This week's bust should be taken with a massive grain of salt during Byepocalypse. You likely don't have better choices than these players.
Week 11 also features several particularly unattractive fantasy matchups. Pittsburgh and Philadelphia have a projected total of just 38.5 points, while the Jets-Chargers and Raiders-Broncos games both sit at 40.5. Kansas City is favored by 16.5 points against Arizona, while Buffalo is favored by a huge margin against Miami. Those kinds of spreads can create serious problems for players on the wrong side of a blowout.
As always, appearing on this list doesn't automatically mean you should bench a player. This week's selections focus on difficult positional matchups, low projected game totals, and players whose recent usage or offensive situations make them particularly vulnerable. Here are 10 potential fantasy football busts for Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Quarterbacks
Brock Purdy (QB, SF) vs. Minnesota Vikings
Purdy has helped San Francisco become one of the NFL's most explosive offenses, with the 49ers averaging 31.2 points per game. However, Minnesota has been an absolute nightmare for opposing quarterbacks, allowing just 9.8 fantasy points per game to the position, easily the fewest in football.
The Vikings have also surrendered just six passing and rushing touchdowns combined to opposing quarterbacks this season. Over the past two weeks, they've held Josh Allen and Jordan Love to some of their lowest fantasy totals of the year. Minnesota's defense has been effective at disrupting even the best passing attacks.
Purdy has enough weapons getting healthy to overcome a difficult matchup, but fantasy managers should lower their expectations. He's more of a low-end QB1 than a high-potential starter this week.
Jared Goff (QB, DET) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Goff has been the driver of Detroit's high-powered offense, but Tampa Bay presents a much tougher matchup than fantasy managers might realize. The Buccaneers have surrendered just 13.5 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, the fourth-fewest in the NFL.
Tampa Bay also leads the league with 16 interceptions and picked off Caleb Williams four times this year. The Buccaneers are coming off their bye, giving them additional preparation time for Detroit's passing attack.
The Lions are favored by 6.5 points, and the game total has dropped to 45.5. Goff should still have opportunities to produce, but Tampa Bay's aggressive defense could limit his ceiling and make him a risky QB1. Jahmyr Gibbs should be the focal point.
Running Backs
Ashton Jeanty (RB, LV) at Denver Broncos
Jeanty has become one of fantasy football's most frustrating running backs, and things continue to be tough against Denver. He managed just 18 rushing yards and 8.4 half-PPR fantasy points against Seattle last week and hasn't had more than 27 rushing yards in a game since Week 4.
Denver has allowed 21.3 half-PPR fantasy points per game to opposing running backs, so the matchup isn't too intimidating based on positional production alone. However, the Raiders are 10-point underdogs in a game with a projected total of just 40.5 points.
Las Vegas has an implied team total of only 15.25 points, creating concerns about Jeanty's touchdown opportunities. His receiving involvement provides some upside in PPR leagues, but he's a very risky RB2 in another difficult game environment.
Cam Skattebo (RB, NYG) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Skattebo is coming off a huge performance, but Jacksonville's defense could make it difficult for him to repeat (122 total yards and two scores). The Jaguars have allowed just 16.2 half-PPR fantasy points per game to opposing running backs, the fourth-fewest in football.
Jacksonville has also been outstanding against the run, surrendering the second-fewest rushing yards to opposing running backs. The Jaguars have won three consecutive games by a combined 75 points, which puts opponents into pass-heavy game scripts.
New York enters as a six-point underdog, and Skattebo could struggle to find running room if Jacksonville controls the game. He's still a viable RB2 because of his workload, but this is a particularly difficult matchup for a player coming off a big fantasy game.
Bucky Irving (RB, TB) at Detroit Lions
Bucky Irving has been very productive lately (two rushing touchdowns last week), but Detroit's run defense presents a significant challenge. The Lions have surrendered just 15.5 half-PPR fantasy points per game to opposing running backs, the third-fewest in the NFL.
Detroit's defense has been effective at limiting rushing production, and Tampa Bay's quarterback uncertainty and Baker Mayfield's injury could allow the Lions to concentrate even more attention on stopping Irving. That's concerning for a running back who might get subbed out in passing downs and the goal line.
Analysis: Baker Mayfield Limited in Practice on Thursday
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— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) November 19, 2026
The Buccaneers are 6.5-point underdogs, which could lead to more Kenneth Gainwell. Irving remains a clear starter, but fantasy managers shouldn't expect more than 100 yards and two touchdowns again.
Wide Receivers
Tre Tucker (WR, LV) at Denver Broncos
Tucker has been one of the few bright spots in Las Vegas' passing attack, but this week's matchup against Denver could make him difficult to trust. The Broncos have allowed just 22.2 half-PPR fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers, the fifth-fewest in the NFL.
The Raiders are also dealing with rookie Fernando Mendoza taking over the offense. That creates uncertainty for Tucker, particularly against a Denver defense capable of generating pressure and making life hard for an inexperienced rookie.
Las Vegas has an implied team total of just 15.25 points, and Tucker is a long shot to score a touchdown or earn a significant number of targets. He's a risky WR3 or Flex option in one of the week's lowest-scoring projected games.
Stefon Diggs (WR, WAS) vs. Cincinnati Bengals
After balling out in Week 10's Thursday Night Football, Diggs remains an important part of Washington's passing attack, but this week's matchup could be more difficult than the projected game total suggests. Cincinnati has allowed just 24.7 half-PPR fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers, the eighth-fewest in the NFL.
Diggs still has to compete with the Commanders' other receiving options for opportunities, especially as Antonio Williams emerges. The Bengals have been more effective against wide receivers than their overall numbers suggest.
Diggs should remain a WR2, but fantasy managers expecting a huge performance simply because of the high projected total could be disappointed. He got 10 targets in the last game, and that might be hard to repeat.
Rome Odunze (WR, CHI) vs. New Orleans Saints
Odunze has shown flashes of his upside, but he has been inconsistent in the Chicago offense, making him a risky fantasy starter. He's averaging just 3.6 receptions, 58.7 receiving yards, and 8.1 half-PPR fantasy points per game this season, with only one touchdown through nine games.
Luther Burden has been more involved, has bigger games, and is trending towards being healthy for the Week 11 matchup. His involvement helps limit Odunze's upside.
Luther Burden III Logs Full Practice on Wednesday
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— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) November 18, 2026
New Orleans has allowed 28.8 PPR fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers, the eighth-fewest in the NFL. Chicago is also favored by 11.5 points, potentially creating a run-heavy game script if the Bears establish an early lead. Odunze's limited volume and unknown workload make him a risky WR3 this week.
Tight Ends
George Kittle (TE, SF) vs. Minnesota Vikings
George Kittle is one of fantasy football's best tight ends, but Minnesota has been virtually impossible to do well against them at the position. The Vikings have surrendered just 6.7 half-PPR fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends, the fewest in the NFL.
Minnesota has allowed just one touchdown to the position all season and also surrendered the fewest receptions to opposing tight ends. That could impact Kittle, who benefits from San Francisco's focus on him and his ability to generate big plays after the catch.
Kittle is obviously still a must-start, but fantasy managers shouldn't automatically expect a big performance. With Minnesota also allowing the fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks as well, San Francisco's entire passing attack could struggle.
Dallas Goedert (TE, PHI) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Dallas Goedert has remained one of Philadelphia's reliable receiving options, but the Eagles' offensive struggles have significantly limited his fantasy ceiling. In his last game, Goedert commanded a 17.6% target share, finishing with 50 receiving yards. Joe Milton is the quarterback now, which limits his upside.
Pittsburgh has allowed 10.3 half-PPR fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. However, Philadelphia's offense has been among the NFL's least productive lately, and this game has the lowest projected total of Week 11 at just 38.5 points.
Goedert should continue seeing opportunities, particularly with Philadelphia's receiving corps dealing with injuries, but the lack of scoring opportunities makes him a risky TE1 this week.
More Potential Week 11 Busts
- Aaron Rodgers (QB, PIT) at Philadelphia Eagles – Rodgers is coming off a disastrous performance against Cincinnati, when Pittsburgh managed just 18 points in a 38-18 loss. Philadelphia has allowed 18.9 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, but the projected total of just 38.5 points makes this an unattractive game for fantasy production. Rodgers is a risky streaming option.
- Jordan Mason (RB, MIN) vs. San Francisco 49ers – San Francisco has allowed just 16.9 half-PPR fantasy points per game to opposing running backs, the sixth-fewest in the NFL. Minnesota could also struggle to establish the run against an 8-1 49ers team. Mason's workload and touchdown opportunities with Aaron Jones Sr. around make him difficult to trust as anything more than a Flex option.
- Juwan Johnson (TE, NO) at Chicago Bears – Chicago has surrendered just 9.2 half-PPR fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends, the eighth-fewest in football. The Saints are 11.5-point underdogs, so this could be a blowout for the Saints on the road. Johnson will need meaningful targets to overcome the difficult matchup.
- Brenton Strange (TE, JAX) at New York Giants – Strange faces a Giants defense allowing just 10.0 half-PPR fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. Strange remains a viable TE starting option, but his touchdown-dependent upside could be limited.
Brenton Strange's Involvement Has Been Slipping Drastically
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— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) November 19, 2026
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