Kipp's fantasy football breakouts, sleepers, must-starts for Week 11 of 2026. You should target these emerging players with big upside and start them with confidence.
Welcome to Week 11 of our fantasy football breakout candidate piece for the 2026 NFL season. Each week, we'll point you to emerging players who aren't just top pickups but could see their fantasy values surge by the end of the weekend.
All players listed in this article are rostered in less than 50% of fantasy football leagues, as I try to find players who are more widely available when I can. So some of the guys on this list may be lesser-known, but that doesn't mean they can't impact your squad in future weeks.
As this article is published each and every Friday, this list should be helpful for additions in the current week as well as ones to consider for the following week. Let's dive in!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 11 Waiver Wire Running Backs
Samaje Perine, Cincinnati Bengals - 17% rostered
Running back waiver pickups in an emergency this week are going to be tough to come by, especially when you consider all of the teams on bye this week. I am trying to avoid writing up some of the same guys as last week, so we are really digging deep with the two selections this week.
Perine put together a decent fantasy performance on Sunday Night Football, scoring a rushing touchdown on his six carries and hauling in four of four targets for 24 receiving yards. He is second in running back snaps behind Chase Brown and has seen double-digit carries in two of the previous six games.
While Washington is tough against the run, they do allow an average of nearly five receptions and 35 receiving yards per game to the running back position. Given Perine's involvement in the Bengals' passing attack, he could find some success in this matchup if you need someone in a pinch.
Samaje Perine extends the lead for the Bengals!
PITvsCIN on NBC/Peacock
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/npjcatzUka
— NFL (@NFL) November 16, 2026
Mike Washington Jr., Las Vegas Raiders - 31% rostered
Mike Washington Jr. has been featured here a couple of times this season, and while he has not had another 25-carry performance as he did back in Week 8 against the New York Jets, he did rack up eight carries and a reception in last week's loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
He remains second in snaps behind Ashton Jeanty, but when he is on the field, he is getting carries, as noted by last week's performance on just 17 total snaps. No, 17 snaps is not a lot, but we do not have a ton of options at running back to simply plug and play this week.
Quite frankly, running back booms at this point in the season are tough to come by without injury to the starter. Washington will get the Broncos this week, who allow just under 100 rushing yards per game and 4.4 yards per carry to the running back position.
Washington could find some success in this matchup with his usual snap count and workload, and if for some reason he gets even more usage due to Jeanty being ineffective, he could have a really nice day.
Mike Washington Jr. with a 36-yard run for his first career TD 🏃
@LVvsNO on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/zVykOmNftw
— NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2026
More RB Options:
- Kaelon Black, San Francisco 49ers - 38% rostered
Week 11 Waiver Wire Wide Receivers
Caleb Douglas, Miami Dolphins - 40% rostered
While running back has been tough to pinpoint for this weekly column, wide receiver has been a bit more fruitful, as there are a lot more options to choose from. This week, we have three candidates I think have a solid opportunity to have productive games given their matchup.
Caleb Douglas appeared to be a favorite target of Kyle McCord last week, as he hauled in three of eight targets for a more than respectable 71 receiving yards. He has now eclipsed 70 receiving yards in three of his previous four games, and has a solid opportunity to produce once again.
This week, Douglas will be up against the Buffalo Bills, who allow an average of nearly 12 receptions and over 150 receiving yards per game to wide receivers. The Dolphins will also enter this game as more than two-touchdown underdogs, which could lead to more passing in their offense.
If this is the case, Douglas could be a major beneficiary and makes for a nice addition to plug into lineups this week.
Caleb Douglas took this one all the way.
MIAvsNYJ on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/hb8mEQrB80
— NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2026
Adonai Mitchell, New York Jets - 35% rostered
Adonai Mitchell has been mentioned in this article several times, including last week. In that matchup last week against the Buffalo Bills, Mitchell hauled in three receptions for 59 yards. While this may not seem all that superb, he once again saw a meaningful number of targets with eight.
This marked the third straight week in which Mitchell saw at least seven targets, and he has now seen seven or more targets in four of his previous five games played. This week, Mitchell and the New York Jets will be taking on the Los Angeles Chargers, which is another favorable matchup for wide receivers.
This season, the Chargers are allowing an average of nearly 12 receptions and 160 receiving yards per game to the wide receiver position. Overall, they allow over 23 fantasy points per game to wide receivers, which ranks sixth-worst in the league.
The Jets will also enter this contest as three-point underdogs, so we could see some extra passing later in the game from them, which might benefit Mitchell.
Chimere Dike, Tennessee Titans - 9% rostered
I considered writing up Elic Ayomanor in this spot, but opted to put him as an additional option because Dike may have strong fantasy appeal in more leagues. First, let's point out his activity over recent weeks before getting to the hammer.
Over the previous two weeks, Dike has seen nine targets in the passing game and has hauled in a combined seven receptions for 87 receiving yards. The matchup this week against the Dallas Cowboys is rather juicy as well, especially when you consider that the Titans will be road underdogs by eight points.
Overall, Dallas allows nearly 12 receptions and over 157 receiving yards per game to wide receivers. Additionally, Dallas ranks seventh-worst in the league by allowing an average of 23 fantasy points per game to wide receivers. Now, for the hammer.
Dike is also heavily involved in the kick return game. He is currently averaging over 109 return yards per game. He has also posted 100 or more return yards in six of nine games, and has also eclipsed 150 return yards twice this season.
While this may not matter for everyone, several players in our RotoBaller Discord were asking about him last week for that reason, as their leagues reward return yards.
This got me thinking that perhaps I should expand this column to include a potential play based on special teams. While I likely will not do that every week for the remainder of the season, I thought it prudent to do so this week when so many teams and potential waiver additions alike are on bye.
Cam Ward throws a strike to Chimere Dike and the Titans take the lead with 11:29 to play!
TENvsCIN on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/DkE6WkAtqm
— NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2026
More WR Options:
- Elic Ayomanor, Tennessee Titans - 13% rostered
- Malachi Fields, New York Giants - 5% rostered
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