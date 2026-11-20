Brandon's fantasy football start 'em and sit 'em booms and busts for Week 11 of 2026. Sneaky starts that may boom, and typical starters who will disappoint.
With six teams sitting out Week 11, the usual depth you count on from the waiver wire and your bench gets thinner than it has been in a while, which makes the difference between a solid starter and a risky one matter more than it did a month ago. Looking at how players have actually performed over the last few weeks, rather than just their season averages, gives a clearer picture of whether the volume is holding up or starting to fade. This is especially true when an offense has shifted its approach after injuries or a new quarterback situation. A soft matchup can still open the door to a bigger week if recent target or carry numbers support it, but a tougher defense has already shown it can turn an expected starter into a quiet one if efficiency or red-zone looks have been inconsistent. Getting those calls right is what separates a lineup that clears the weekly total from one that falls short when every point counts this late in the year.
Last week offered a couple of clear reminders of how quickly things can swing. Emmett Johnson stepped into a starting role for the Chiefs and turned in a full workload that produced over 30 fantasy points, the kind of sudden production that can rescue a roster when you need it most. On the other side, a few higher-profile options ran into defenses that limited their usual output, leaving managers who started them based on name value or a soft earlier projection with far less than they needed. Those kinds of results do not always show up in the preseason rankings, but they become easier to spot once you have a full slate of games to check against the upcoming opponent’s tendencies.
This week's schedule still includes several games with higher implied totals and a few where the spread points toward a one-sided script, which can either expand or shrink opportunities for the skill players involved. Tracking whether a player’s recent usage has stayed steady or shifted with changes around him helps separate the ones who can still deliver in a tougher spot from the ones whose production has already been more matchup-dependent. Making those distinctions when setting your lineup is what gives you the best chance to keep pace in a tight matchup rather than hoping the projections hold up on their own. With that being said, it’s time to dive into the numbers and sort out the players I believe will boom or potentially bust in Week 11!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 11 Fantasy Football Booms
Bo Nix - QB, Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Nix has settled into a much more productive stretch over his last three outings, completing 60 of 98 passes for 681 yards and five touchdowns while adding 79 rushing yards and another score on the ground.
This has pushed his average up to roughly 20 points per game after he had managed only about 12 points a week through the first half of the schedule.
That recent bump lines up with a clearer role in the run game, as his carry share climbed to around 21 percent of Denver’s attempts over those same weeks compared with 17 percent for the season. He has shown more willingness to take off when the pocket breaks down, including a 62-yard touchdown run that helped open things up against Arizona.
Sean Payton’s play-calling has also looked more aggressive in those games, getting Nix into cleaner intermediate windows and giving him enough designed looks to keep defenses from sitting purely on the pass.
This has helped lift his yards per attempt into a more useful range after it had hovered near the bottom of the league earlier on.
The Week 11 matchup against the Raiders sets up as one of the cleaner spots left on the board, with Las Vegas ranking among the more generous defenses against quarterbacks in terms of points allowed (20.6 FPPG) and Denver projected for roughly 25 points in a game where it is favored by nearly double digits at home.
Nix’s recent efficiency, combined with the extra rest from the bye and a Raiders secondary that has struggled to limit both deep shots and short-area completions, gives him a realistic path to another multi-touchdown afternoon if the volume holds near the 30-plus attempts he has seen lately.
Managers who have watched the early season inconsistency fade can treat him as a viable streaming option or Superflex starter this week.
With so many other quarterbacks on bye, the combination of improved recent usage and a soft opponent creates the kind of ceiling that has been missing from his profile for much of the year.
Omarion Hampton - RB, Los Angeles Chargers vs. New York Jets
Stop the presses! This is not an illusion; Hampton is actually being referenced as a BOOM candidate this week!
He finally got the kind of workload that makes him interesting in fantasy last week, carrying the ball 22 times for 105 yards and a touchdown in the Chargers’ first win of the season.
It marked just the second time all year he has seen 20 or more touches and the first time he has cracked 100 rushing yards. That performance came after an early stretch where two fumbles pushed the team into a more even committee.
But the recent games have shown a clear shift back toward him as the lead option, with his share of the backfield carries climbing noticeably over the last couple of weeks while the other backs combined for only a handful of opportunities.
The efficiency has looked better when the volume arrives, as he averaged 4.8 yards per carry against the Ravens and picked up several chunk gains that helped control the clock. The Chargers’ willingness to lean on the ground game in that win suggests they may keep feeding him if they can stay competitive.
Facing the Jets in Week 11 offers one of the better spots remaining on the schedule for a running back, since New York has allowed among the higher totals (23.0 FPPG) to the position and ranks near the bottom of the league in stopping the run.
This lines up well with Hampton’s recent role as the primary ball-carrier.
The Chargers are at home, and the Jets have struggled for most of the year, so a more positive game script could open the door for another 15-to-20-carry afternoon if the early fumbles stay in the past and the offense continues to trust him between the tackles and near the goal line.
Managers who have been waiting on the volume to stabilize can reasonably view him as a flex or low-end RB2 this week. The combination of the elevated recent touch share and a defense that has not held up against opposing ground games creates a clearer path to a usable week than he has shown for most of the season.
DK Metcalf - WR, Pittsburgh Steelers @ Philadelphia Eagles
Metcalf has put together a season of 35 catches on 70 targets for 432 yards and two touchdowns through nine games, which keeps him as the clear top option in the Steelers’ passing game even if the weekly output has been uneven.
Yet, his average depth of target near 13.7 yards shows he is still being used on the kinds of downfield throws that can produce a big week when they connect.
In Week 10, he turned six targets into 54 yards and a touchdown, including a 32-yard score, after he had already posted a 115-yard game earlier in the year and an 11-catch outing against Tampa Bay.
That recent stretch includes enough explosive plays to suggest the connection with Aaron Rodgers can still generate chunk yardage when the defense leaves him in one-on-one coverage.
His target share has stayed around 21-22 percent, and the limited production from some of the other receivers has kept the bulk of the intermediate and deep work headed his way. This gives him a built-in path to volume even on weeks when the overall offense is not clicking at a high level.
The Week 11 trip to Philadelphia lines up as one of the best spots on the schedule for a receiver who thrives on those deeper targets. The Eagles have allowed among the higher totals to the position (31.4 FPPG) and have not been particularly effective at limiting big plays outside.
Metcalf’s physical size and the way Pittsburgh has continued to feature him on third downs and in the red zone create a realistic chance for another multi-catch afternoon with a touchdown if the Steelers can generate more than the limited first-half production they managed last week.
Managers looking for a flex option with upside can reasonably lean on him in this matchup.
The combination of steady target volume, recent deep-ball production, and a secondary that has been exploitable gives him a clearer path to a 15-plus-point outing than his season averages alone would suggest.
Chig Okonkwo - TE, Washington Commanders vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Okonkwo has quietly become one of the more reliable volume options among the lower-tier tight ends over the past month, catching 27 of his 39 targets for 263 yards across seven games while drawing six or more looks in four of his last five outings.
That includes an eight-target night against the Giants that gave him a season-high mark even if the yards did not fully follow.
His target share has climbed from the mid-teens for the season up toward 20 percent over the last three weeks. The Commanders have continued to feature him on third downs and in the intermediate areas where he has averaged near 10 yards per catch when the ball arrives.
This has kept his floor usable even without a touchdown yet this year.
The recent stretch also shows him staying on the field for roughly two-thirds of the snaps, so the opportunities are there when the offense needs a safety valve underneath. That consistent involvement is what separates him from the pure streaming options who only show up every few weeks.
The Monday night matchup against the Bengals gives him one of the more appealing spots on the board since Cincinnati has allowed among the higher totals to the position (12.5 FPPG).
They have not been particularly effective at taking away the short-to-intermediate routes that make up the bulk of Okonkwo’s work.
With Washington at home and the Bengals defense ranking near the top of the league in schedule-adjusted points permitted to tight ends, there is a realistic path for another six-to-eight-target night if the Commanders can generate enough first downs to keep the chains moving.
Managers who have been streaming the position can view him as a viable low-end starter this week (my TE8 currently).
The elevated recent target volume combined with a defense that has struggled against the position creates a clearer chance for a double-digit outing than his season totals alone would point to, especially if he finally finds the end zone after several near-misses.
Week 11 Fantasy Football Busts
Jared Goff - QB, Detroit Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Goff has put together solid season numbers with 205 completions on 304 attempts for 2,437 yards and 18 touchdowns against just four interceptions through nine games, yet the recent stretch has shown more inconsistency than the overall totals suggest.
That includes back-to-back outings of 170 and 176 yards with an interception in each before he rebounded for 303 yards and three scores against New England while still throwing a pair of picks.
His yards per attempt sits at 8.0 for the year, and his completion rate has stayed around 67 percent. But the last three games have produced only four touchdowns total against four interceptions, which has kept his weekly floor lower than the early season stretches where the Lions were consistently pushing the ball downfield without the same turnover risk.
The offense remains one of the better units in the league, yet the volume has fluctuated when defenses tighten the intermediate windows he prefers.
Not to mention, the limited rushing involvement of roughly 20 carries for 23 yards on the season means he rarely salvages a quiet passing day with scramble points the way more mobile quarterbacks can.
The Week 11 home matchup against the Buccaneers lines up as one of the tougher tests remaining for a quarterback who relies on clean pockets and downfield opportunities.
Tampa Bay has ranked among the lower teams in fantasy points allowed to the position (13.5 FPPG) and has done a better job than most at limiting both yardage and touchdown volume through the air.
With the Lions’ run game still effective and the possibility of a more controlled script if the score stays tight, Goff could see fewer than his usual 30-plus attempts, which would make it harder to reach the multi-touchdown outcomes that have driven his better fantasy weeks.
Managers who have been treating him as a steady QB1 should consider the recent dip in efficiency and the defensive matchup before locking him in.
The combination of elevated interceptions in recent games and a secondary that has not been especially generous to opposing passers creates a clearer path to a mid-teens or lower outing than the season averages alone would indicate.
Bucky Irving - RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Detroit Lions
Irving has surprisingly handled a heavy workload through nine games with 167 carries for 825 yards and seven touchdowns while adding 22 catches for 106 yards, which has him averaging nearly 18 fantasy points per game in PPR.
Yet, the sheer volume of touches has already prompted the coaching staff to signal that it may look to lighten his load over the second half of the season to keep him healthy after he piled up more than 100 carries in the five games before the bye.
His yards per carry sits at a solid 4.9, and he has continued to see the majority of the early down and red-zone work (which alluded him in the past), including multiple 20-plus-carry games with multiple scores.
But the receiving role has stayed limited at roughly three targets per game, so most of his production still depends on the ground game generating enough efficiency and opportunities rather than any major pass-catching upside.
The recent stretch included a 170-yard outing and a pair of multi-touchdown games, yet those came against softer run defenses, and the overall carry share has hovered around 55-58 percent.
That leaves less margin for error if the Buccaneers decide to sprinkle in more of the other backs against a tougher front.
The Week 11 road trip to Detroit lines up as one of the more difficult spots on the remaining schedule for a volume-dependent back.
The Lions have ranked among the tougher defenses against the position (15.5 FPPG) and have done a better job than most at limiting both rushing yards and fantasy output to opposing running backs.
With Tampa Bay coming off a bye and the possibility of a more managed carry count in a game that could feature a lower team total, Irving may not see the same 20-plus-touch ceiling that has driven his better weeks.
This would make it harder to overcome a matchup that has suppressed production for most backs. Managers who have been starting him as a reliable RB1 should weigh the combination of the potential workload reduction and the defensive matchup.
The heavy early season usage and the Lions’ strength against the run create a clearer path to a quieter outing than the season averages alone would suggest.
With all the narratives at play, I’ve bumped Irving down from his weekly RB1 comfort zone to a more modest RB2 (RB14 currently) projection in Week 11.
DJ Moore - WR, Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins
Moore has posted 23 receptions on 38 targets for 375 yards and three touchdowns across seven games with the Bills, averaging just over 11 fantasy points per game in PPR.
Yet, the production has been uneven outside of a couple of deeper-ball outings, including a recent 90-yard, one-touchdown day against the Jets that followed a quiet three-catch, 25-yard effort the week before.
His target share has hovered around 19 percent for the season and edged up toward 21 percent in the last three games, while his average depth of target sits near 16 yards.
This keeps the big-play potential intact when the throws connect but also leaves him more dependent on those explosive opportunities than on a steady diet of shorter volume.
The Bills have leaned heavily on the run game and Josh Allen’s mobility.
This means Moore has not consistently seen the high-target weeks that drove his better seasons elsewhere, and the missed time earlier in the year further limited the overall sample of reliable production managers can count on.
The home matchup against the Dolphins shapes up as one of the more challenging spots for a receiver who thrives on intermediate and downfield targets.
Miami has ranked among the tougher defenses against wide receivers and has limited both yardage and fantasy output to the position (20.4 FPPG) more effectively than most teams.
With Buffalo’s offense already efficient on the ground and the possibility of a controlled script if the score gets out of control, Moore could see fewer than his recent six-to-seven-target range if the Dolphins prioritize taking away the deep shots that make up a large share of his air yards.
Managers who have been treating him as a steady WR2 should factor in the modest overall volume and the defensive matchup before locking him into lineups for Week 11.
The combination of lower target frequency relative to true alphas and a secondary that has suppressed opposing pass-catchers could present a path to a quieter outing than the recent bounce-back performance alone would indicate.
Moore is a player who I currently have hovering around the WR2/WR3 fringe (WR24 currently) this week, and you could make the case for benching him for a player with a more favorable matchup.
But with “bye-maggedon” upon us, it is hard to pull him out of lineups.
George Kittle - TE, San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings
Kittle has put together a strong overall line with 44 receptions on 62 targets for 557 yards and five touchdowns through nine games, averaging roughly 14 fantasy points per contest in PPR.
But the recent stretch has shown more fluctuation than the season totals alone suggest, including back-to-back outings of 58 and 74 yards without a score after he had previously piled up higher-efficiency days.
His target share has sat around 24 percent for the year and climbed closer to 28 percent over the last three games when other options were limited.
This has kept the volume solid and allowed him to lead the 49ers in targets on multiple occasions, but the yards per reception have varied, and several of the higher-target games produced modest yardage totals when the intermediate windows tightened.
The 49ers continue to move the ball effectively with multiple weapons involved, yet Kittle’s production still relies on a steady diet of targets and the ability to generate yards after the catch.
Both of which become harder to sustain when defenses prioritize taking the tight end out of the intermediate game.
The Week 11 matchup against the Vikings shapes up as one of the more brutal tests for a tight end who thrives on volume and after-the-catch work.
Minnesota is currently ranked as the top defense against the position and has limited both the yardage and the fantasy output (6.7 FPPG) that opposing tight ends have been able to accumulate.
With the 49ers facing a unit that has been effective at constricting intermediate routes and the possibility of a more controlled script in a high-stakes spot, Kittle could see fewer of the cleaner looks that have driven his multi-touchdown or 70-plus-yard weeks earlier in the season.
Managers who have been locking him in as a reliable TE1 should strap in for a potential low-output day. The combination of a defense that has severely limited tight end production and the 49ers’ overall efficiency on the ground creates a clearer path to a mid-teens or lower outing.
This moves Kittle down the rankings for me this week from a bona fide stud consistently ranked inside the top three each week to a player who is barely cracking the top 10.
Sure, you’re undoubtedly starting him in lineups due to scarcity at the position, but the bust potential remains a hurdle for fantasy managers needing him to meet projections in Week 11.
Thank you all for reading my Booms/Busts article! Obviously, I never get every call right, but I hope I provided you with some sound advice/options that helped get your team set up to win this week. Good luck, and let's stack some wins!
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