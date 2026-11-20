Aidin Ebrahimi's five fantasy football bold predictions for Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season. Expert predictions for Bryce Young, Emmett Johnson, Chuba Hubbard, Malik Nabers, and Darnell Washington.
Week 10 was a fun week of football. We saw the continued rise of the Bengals and Jaguars, a vintage MVP performance from Patrick Mahomes, and the return of Vikings QB Kirk Cousins. We even saw the Los Angeles Chargers win a game!
I'm back with another weekly bold predictions article. Week 10's article was a letdown. Jordan Addison was shut down due to injury, while Jaylen Warren and Kenyon Sadiq were extremely disappointing. Fernando Mendoza scored a rushing touchdown in his first NFL start, though he couldn't do much else. The only saving grace was Jared Goff, who had a standout performance in Munich and carved up New England's once-great defense to the tune of 303 yards and three touchdowns. Now, we will look at five of my boldest predictions for Week 11. Some of these predictions are bolder than the others, and there's a high chance that none of them will even come to fruition. But hey, what's the fun in going for the obvious picks every single week?
Without further ado, let's dive in and find out why my Week 11 bold predictions include Bryce Young, Emmett Johnson, Chuba Hubbard, Malik Nabers, and Darnell Washington.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Bryce Young Bounces Back
After being labeled a "draft bust" so early on in his career, Bryce Young flipped the script and made the Panthers hopeful once again.
Darren Waller gets UP to snag the TD!
DENvsCAR on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/FTf5Lqayd2
— NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2026
He was even viewed as a dark-horse MVP candidate early in the 2026 season. However, Young's great form has taken a noticeable dip recently. In his last four games, he has contributed five touchdowns and six turnovers with a 77.8 passer rating while going 1-3.
They usually say that the first step in turning your form around is earning a hard-fought win, which is exactly what Young and the Panthers accomplished last week with a last-second 20-17 victory over the New Orleans Saints to snap their three-game losing streak.
Young didn't have a touchdown contribution (for the first time since Week 10 against the Saints in 2025, coincidentally), but he played well enough to get the victory.
With that win, momentum will be on Young's side this week as he'll face off against the Baltimore Ravens, who have negative momentum following an embarrassing loss to the winless Chargers.
The Ravens have allowed 31.75 points per game over the last four weeks and have lost five games in a row. The last four quarterbacks they've faced have combined for nine touchdowns to just one turnover against them.
With Baker Mayfield potentially out of action this week, Young and the Panthers would be in a great spot ahead of their Week 12 rematch against the Buccaneers if they win dominantly this week.
Chuba Hubbard Continues His Ascension
Sticking with the Panthers, Chuba Hubbard will be a huge reason why Young can have a good game against the Ravens this week.
The $33.2 million running back has never been known for his receiving ability, never having more than 235 receiving yards in a season prior to this year. But everything has changed in recent weeks, and Hubbard is becoming a reliable option in the passing game.
Hubbard has been targeted at least five times in each of his last four games, putting up 20 receptions for 162 yards while also adding 285 rushing yards and three touchdowns during that span.
Last week was arguably the best performance of Hubbard's career, as he racked up a career-high 172 yards and two touchdowns from scrimmage. His 34.2 PPR points were enough for him to be Week 10's overall PPR RB4.
Last week, the Ravens allowed Omarion Hampton to have one of the best games of his young career with 105 yards and a touchdown. Look for the white-hot Hubbard to replicate or even surpass that performance this week.
Malik Nabers Breaks Out of His Slump
Malik Nabers hasn't been at his scintillating best since coming out of the bye week. After a relatively slow start to the year, he had an insane four-game stretch from Week 4 to Week 7, putting up 509 yards and two touchdowns.
MALIK NABERS COMES UP CLUTCH
@NYGvsWAS on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/FF9Fws8i2n
— NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026
But he was fairly ineffective in Week 9's low-scoring affair against Philadelphia and had an outright poor performance against Washington last week, fumbling the ball away and failing to catch J.J. McCarthy's final throw, which caused a game-losing interception.
Nabers will have his work cut out for him this week against the Jaguars, who rank fourth in takeaways (16).
But they haven't faced the best teams recently (Joe Fagnano's Ravens, anyone?) and have allowed a combined 740 passing yards to Joe Burrow and C.J. Stroud.
Obviously, McCarthy is not on their level, but he's better than who the Jaguars have faced recently, and so is Nabers. Look for Nabers to have a great performance against a Super Bowl contender this week.
Emmett Johnson Proves It Wasn't a Fluke
As mentioned in the introduction, we saw one of the best performances of Patrick Mahomes' legendary career last week, while the rookie Emmett Johnson shined in Kenneth Walker III's absence, putting up 35.1 PPR points and making some incredibly impressive plays.
Johnson's 101 rushing yards were good on their own, but he also added 70 yards and two touchdowns on seven catches. His ability as a receiver out of the backfield ensures that he'll get plenty of more work in the second half of the season, even when Walker returns.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Walker (groin) could get some more rest, and it "would be a surprise" if he plays this week.
If Johnson takes on RB1 duties again, he could have a huge day against a Cardinals defense that has allowed the fifth-most rushing yards per game (129.9) so far this season. They have also allowed the 13th-most receiving yards to opposing RBs (331).
Darnell Washington Bullies the Eagles
Every year, it seems like we have to ask ourselves this question: How good are the Pittsburgh Steelers? Are they good enough to make a run, or are they going to be a first-round exit once again?
Darnell Washington makes the STRONG catch for the touchdown!
PITvsNO on NFL Network
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/mAAeAJH9Db
— NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2026
Following five wins in their last six games, the Steelers headed into their matchup against the division-rival Bengals with all the momentum in the world on their side, and they were even viewed as dark-horse contenders.
But they were absolutely demolished on Sunday Night Football, which has cast serious doubts on the ceiling of this team once again. Luckily for them, they'll face a "tanking" Eagles team this week to put that ugly loss behind them.
Darnell Washington didn't get many opportunities in the loss to Cincinnati, but he will be in a good spot to play "bully ball" and catch a touchdown or two against a defense that has allowed three touchdowns to opposing TEs in its last four games.
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