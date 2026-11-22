Fantasy football start em, sit em MNF lineups advice for Bengals vs. Commanders on Monday Night Football in Week 11 (2026). NFL matchups analysis and MNF starts/sits.
Week 11 of the NFL season closes with a Monday night meeting that could produce fantasy fireworks.
The red-hot Bengals travel to Washington to face a Commanders team that's won two of their last three. Cincinnati has won five straight, scoring at least 31 points in each of those games. They'll look to keep the points and stats flowing against a Washington secondary that's struggled to slow down opposing passing attacks.
We will bring you Monday Night Football analysis all season, focusing on who to start, who is on the fence, and who should find the bench. Good luck in Week 11, RotoBallers!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Commanders
Monday, November 13, 8:15 PM ET
Notable Fantasy Injuries:
- Rachaad White - Questionable (Heel)
- Jacory Croskey-Merritt - Questionable (Groin)
Matchups We Love
QB Joe Burrow
There is no world where any fantasy manager should be sitting Joe Burrow this week. Burrow has scored over 28 fantasy points in four straight games and has thrown for 16 passing touchdowns during this stretch. He also happens to get a matchup against a Commanders defense that has allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing QBs.
TE Chig Okonkwo
Chig Okonkwo continues to be involved in this Washington offense. He has scored in double figures in PPR formats in three of his last five games and has seen 15 combined targets over the last two weeks. Now Okonkwo gets a plus matchup against a Bengals secondary that ranks 28th in receptions allowed and 30th in receiving yards allowed to TEs. He is a solid TE1 play.
TE Mike Gesicki
Mike Gesicki is really a touchdown-dependent TE option at this point. He has scored a combined five PPR fantasy points in three games this season in which he didn't score a touchdown. The good news is that the Commanders have given up the second-most fantasy points and second-most receiving touchdowns to TEs this season. Gesicki is a low-end TE1 option in deeper formats.
Matchups We Hate
None
Other Notable Matchups
Jayden Daniels had one of his better throwing days of the season last week, completing 70% of his passes for 249 yards and three touchdowns. This week, Daniels will need to replicate that to keep up with the Bengals' offense. He will come in as a solid QB1 against a Bengals defense that has given up the second-most rushing yards to opposing QBs.
RB Chase Brown
Chase Brown had his best fantasy game of the season last week, scoring a season-high 28.3 PPR fantasy points. Although Brown has failed to rush for more than 60 yards in six straight games, his passing-game usage has kept his fantasy value afloat. He ranks first among all RBs in receptions this season. That's enough to lock him in as an RB2 on Monday night.
Commanders RBs
Update - Croskey-Merritt and White are listed as questionable. Both are trending towards playing.
All signs point to Jacory Croskey-Merritt returning to this backfield this week. That would obviously complicate things for Rachaad White and Austin Ekeler. Croskey-Merritt would take over a lot of the early-down work, while White would see his usual passing-down work and Ekeler would be phased out. With Croskey-Merritt in his first game and White likely to see fewer opportunities, both are lower-end flex options.
Analysis: Jacory Croskey-Merritt Tracking to Return Monday
https://t.co/Qy2Yc1Jw4G
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) November 21, 2026
Commanders WRs
Both Stefon Diggs and Antonio Williams could be started this week. Diggs will be a reliable WR2 play this week against a Bengals defense that has allowed the most fantasy points to slot WRs this season. Williams will be a potential flex option in 14+ team leagues. He saw only two targets in his last contest, but 13 combined targets in Weeks 8 and 9. Washington might need him more in this potential shootout.
Bengals WRs
Both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are must-starts in all formats. They have been easy WR1 options for fantasy managers this season and should be in all lineups this week.
Cincinnati Bengals Start/Sit Matchups
See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections
|Player
|Start/Sit
|Matchup
Rating ▾
|Team
|Pos.
|Game
Matchup
|Ja'Marr Chase
|Start
|169.8
|CIN
|WR
|WAS
|Tee Higgins
|Start
|148.5
|CIN
|WR
|WAS
|Chase Brown
|Start
|143.3
|CIN
|RB
|WAS
|Joe Burrow
|Start
|125.4
|CIN
|QB
|WAS
|Evan McPherson
|Start
|110.7
|CIN
|K
|WAS
|Mike Gesicki
|Risky Start
|99.2
|CIN
|TE
|WAS
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Sit
|93.1
|CIN
|DEF
|WAS
|Samaje Perine
|Sit
|63.4
|CIN
|RB
|WAS
|Dohnte Meyers
|Sit
|54.3
|CIN
|WR
|WAS
|Drew Sample
|Sit
|36.8
|CIN
|TE
|WAS
|Mitch Tinsley
|Sit
|24.4
|CIN
|WR
|WAS
|Jack Endries
|Sit
|21.9
|CIN
|TE
|WAS
|Tahj Brooks
|Sit
|12.2
|CIN
|RB
|WAS
|Cam Grandy
|Sit
|10.5
|CIN
|TE
|WAS
|Colbie Young
|Sit
|9.7
|CIN
|WR
|WAS
|Joe Flacco
|Sit
|8.7
|CIN
|QB
|WAS
|Andrei Iosivas
|Sit
|3.4
|CIN
|WR
|WAS
Washington Commanders Start/Sit Matchups
See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections
|Player
|Start/Sit
|Matchup
Rating ▾
|Team
|Pos.
|Game
Matchup
|Stefon Diggs
|Start
|114.2
|WAS
|WR
|CIN
|Jayden Daniels
|Start
|113.5
|WAS
|QB
|CIN
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|Risky Start
|101.5
|WAS
|RB
|CIN
|Chig Okonkwo
|Risky Start
|97.2
|WAS
|TE
|CIN
|Drew Stevens
|Risky Start
|96.6
|WAS
|K
|CIN
|Rachaad White
|Sit
|86.5
|WAS
|RB
|CIN
|Antonio Williams
|Sit
|71.6
|WAS
|WR
|CIN
|Austin Ekeler
|Sit
|62.6
|WAS
|RB
|CIN
|Treylon Burks
|Sit
|52.1
|WAS
|WR
|CIN
|Washington Commanders
|Sit
|51.6
|WAS
|DEF
|CIN
|Van Jefferson
|Sit
|38.4
|WAS
|WR
|CIN
|Marcus Mariota
|Sit
|37.4
|WAS
|QB
|CIN
|Ben Sinnott
|Sit
|21.4
|WAS
|TE
|CIN
|John Bates
|Sit
|19.5
|WAS
|TE
|CIN
|Luke McCaffrey
|Sit
|13.9
|WAS
|WR
|CIN
|Colson Yankoff
|Sit
|10.6
|WAS
|TE
|CIN
|Athan Kaliakmanis
|Sit
|8.7
|WAS
|QB
|CIN
|Robert Henry Jr.
|Sit
|3
|WAS
|RB
|CIN
Who Should I Start Tool
Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 11 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Chase Brown, Rachaad White, Stefon Diggs, Antonio Williams. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 11.
Week 11 Player Decisions. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, we've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 11 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 11 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 11 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 11 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool:
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