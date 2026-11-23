Frank's fantasy football WR waiver wire pickups for Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season. Free agent wide receivers to add, stream, and stash off waivers.
We're back with another edition of Waiver Wire Wide Receivers, this time getting you ready for Week 12. This is a volatile position where gems can come out of nowhere to provide a short-term boost. We've already seen that at times this year, especially with rookies like Omar Cooper Jr. and Germie Bernard.
This week, we have eight more wide receivers for you, including a few stashes and talented young wideouts.
With that in mind, find out why I'm recommending Devaughn Vele, Ted Hurst III, Jack Bech, Jauan Jennings, Cyrus Allen, Josh Cameron, Harrison Wallace III, and Tai Felton.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Wide Receiver Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups
Devaughn Vele, New Orleans Saints - 29% rostered
Devaughn Vele was cast aside by most fantasy managers once Jordyn Tyson returned, especially when the rookie wideout looked so impressive in Week 10. However, Tyson was surprisingly given limited snaps in Week 11, allowing Vele to put up some strong production, including seven catches for 76 yards.
This was despite Vele combining for only 31 yards in his previous two games. With that in mind, there's a reasonable chance that the Tyson takeover was a bit premature. The rookie is likely going to be volatile, giving opportunities for Vele to make an impact, especially when the Saints are playing from behind.
Up next is another game where the Saints likely have to air it out to keep pace, as they're headed to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals.
Ted Hurst III, Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 1% rostered
Ted Hurst had a spike week for the Bucs against the Lions, catching 5-of-7 targets for 56 yards and two touchdowns. This is despite combining for three targets and zero catches in his previous three games. Given that Hurst is a rookie and this spike in production came following the Bucs' bye, this is noteworthy.
Ted Hurst scores his second touchdown of the day
TBvsDET on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/YEDPFQWnUF
— NFL (@NFL) November 22, 2026
There's a chance that the Bucs decided to get their rookie wideout more involved with their week off. Add in the fact that Emeka Egbuka has been a massive disappointment, and it's clear that there's opportunity for targets here.
With Egbuka putting up extremely underwhelming production, it wouldn't shock me to see Hurst have some value for the rest of the way.
Jack Bech, Las Vegas Raiders - 1% rostered
With Brock Bowers sidelined, the Raiders leaned on Jack Bech, who answered the call, hauling in 8-of-9 targets for 88 yards and a touchdown. While there's a chance that Bowers can return for the Browns game next week, this was still an impressive performance.
Bech proved to us that he can produce when called upon, making him intriguing going forward, especially in deeper leagues. Obviously, this is a pickup merely for bench depth, but he's still worth grabbing to see where this goes.
You Bech that's a TD! 🐅
#LVvsDEN | 📺 CBS https://t.co/63AMbeCHdj
— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) November 23, 2026
The Browns play a lot of man coverage, so it will be interesting to see how Bech performs in that matchup.
Jauan Jennings, Minnesota Vikings - 3% rostered
Jauan Jennings is a veteran wideout who has flashed some upside in the past, but he's been irrelevant since joining the Vikings this year. But with Jordan Addison injured, there's some opportunity for Jennings to earn more targets and become the No. 2 option behind Justin Jefferson.
We saw Jennings put up a season-high six targets against the 49ers last week. Although he didn't do much with it, putting up three catches for 20 yards, it's nice to see an uptick in usage.
As with others on this list, Jennings is just a stash to bolster your depth if you're hurting at wide receiver.
Deeper Wide Receiver Fantasy Football Pickups
Cyrus Allen, Kansas City Chiefs - 1% rostered
Cyrus Allen continues to produce in limited action, catching 2-of-4 targets for 41 yards against the Cardinals. While he's buried behind Rashee Rice, Josh Downs, and even Xavier Worthy, the rookie has been pretty impressive despite playing a marginal role.
That makes him intriguing as a stash, where he can get more value if one of the starters misses time. We also have to file this away for next year's drafts, where Allen can emerge as a coveted sleeper in the later rounds.
But for now, he's worth adding to your bench if it's a deeper format. Up next is a projected shootout against the Bills.
Josh Cameron, Jacksonville Jaguars - 0% rostered
Josh Cameron is emerging in the Jaguars' offense. He followed up three catches for 67 yards in Week 10 with a season-high seven targets, catching three for 44 yards in the loss vs. the Giants on Sunday.
With Brian Thomas Jr. in a marginal role, Cameron is worth a stash right now. If Jakobi Meyers were to miss time, Cameron would have an opportunity to become the No. 2 target behind Parker Washington.
As with Allen, this is another intriguing rookie who has answered the bell whenever called upon, so keep an eye on him.
Harrison Wallace III, Arizona Cardinals - 0% rostered
Harrison Wallace III caught 4-of-7 targets for 57 yards, leading the way for the undermanned Cardinals. With Michael Wilson out for the season, the pecking order for wide receiver targets is absolutely wide open.
That means that Wallace has an opportunity to emerge as the No. 2 target in this offense, behind Trey McBride.
Up next is an exploitable matchup against the Commanders, who have struggled defending the pass. This makes Wallace intriguing in deeper formats.
Tai Felton, Minnesota Vikings - 0% rostered
Tai Felton followed up three catches for 33 yards by getting 12 targets, hauling in six for 42 yards in the blowout loss against the 49ers. While this was a game where the Vikings were playing from behind, forcing them to air it out, the volume is still notable.
But we have to remember that Felton is more of an underneath target, giving him more appeal in full-PPR formats.
With that said, with Addison sidelined, there's opportunity here, making Felton worth a look.
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