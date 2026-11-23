Phil Clark's running back (RB) fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season. His free agent RBs to add, stream and stash off waivers.
You have now entered the process of constructing rosters for your matchups in Week 12. The unique challenges that are inherent during Thanksgiving week have now emerged, as five games will be completed from Wednesday through Friday, before 10 games kick off on Sunday.
No teams will be on bye this week. However, many of you will still be forced to navigate the absence of players from the Jets, Ravens, Colts, and Raiders in Week 13. The Cowboys and Cardinals also have their bye in Week 14, which should encourage anyone who relies on members of those backfields to plan for their absence.
However, this article is designed to help you overcome the developments that have created issues on your rosters by identifying the best running backs available on your waiver wire. All backs examined in this article are available in over 40% of Yahoo! leagues. After you've finished this breakdown, you can also find fantasy football waiver wire pickups at other positions. Good luck with your Week 12 matchups!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Upcoming Bye Weeks:
- Week 13: New York Jets, Baltimore, Indianapolis, Las Vegas
- Week 14: Dallas, Arizona
Top Priorities - Week 12 Waiver Wire Running Backs
Prioritize These Running Backs On Most Waiver Wires
|Top Priorities
|Team
|Rostered
|Kaelon Black
|San Francisco 49ers
|46%
|Kenny Gainwell
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|54%
|Justice Hill
|Baltimore Ravens
|21%
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|33%
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|Washington Commanders
|57%
|Dylan Sampson
|Cleveland Browns
|26%
Kaelon Black, San Francisco 49ers
46% Rostered
Black remains available in over 50% of all leagues, even though he is stationed directly below Christian McCaffrey on San Francisco’s depth chart.
That has cemented Black as a top-tier handcuff option. However, Black has also emerged with standalone value, due to his recent involvement in Kyle Shanahan’s offense.
Black has operated with a 30.2% snap share and a 29.5% rush share since Week 1. However, his percentages improved from Weeks 7-10 (36.8% snap share/35.8% rush share).
KAELON BLACK RUNNING THROUGH THE DEFENSE
SFvsDAL on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/G9ZWuR4cLB
— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026
Black also accumulated 34 attempts (11.3 per game), 186 rushing yards (62 per game), and 137 yards after contact during that sequence, and averaged 10.8 points per game.
He also led all backs in efficiency (2.9) during Week 9, according to Next Gen Stats.
Black also registered a 30.2% snap share and a 24% rush share in Week 11, and can be utilized as an RB3/flex.
Black also maintains proximity to a massive workload and will also operate as the 49ers’ temporary lead back if McCaffrey is sidelined.
Kenny Gainwell, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
54% Rostered
Gainwell continued to operate in a rotation with Bucky Irving when the Buccaneers returned from their bye to visit Detroit in Week 11.
He also sustained his recent statistical surge, which has launched him into RB3 territory for fantasy managers.
Gainwell registered an 11.8% rush share and averaged 3.2 attempts/10.2 rushing yards per game from Weeks 1-6, when Tampa Bay averaged 26.8 rushing attempts per game.
What a run by Kenny Gainwell!
TBvsCAR on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/qWOK88awdH
— NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2026
However, the Buccaneers have averaged 40.3 attempts per game since Week 7. Gainwell’s rush share has also improved to 29.8%, while he has averaged 12 attempts/65 rushing yards per game) during that sequence.
Gainwell has also accumulated eight targets, seven receptions, and 103 receiving yards during his last two matchups. He also remains an effective handcuff who would secure a larger workload if Irving is forced to the sideline.
That combines with his encouraging rise in usage and production to launch him among this week’s top options from the waiver wire.
Justice Hill, Baltimore Ravens
21% Rostered
Hill has been unchallenged in his role as the primary receiving weapon in Baltimore’s backfield throughout the regular season.
Hill has also remained at the threshold of an extensive workload, due to his placement directly below Derrick Henry on the Ravens’ depth chart.
However, Hill’s rising involvement as a rusher has also solidified his standalone value.
Hill has operated with a 44.4% snap share and a 12.3% target share since Week 1. Those percentages have also improved to 49.4%/18.4% since Week 8.
Hill has also averaged 5.8 targets and 5.5 receptions per game since Week 8, and collected four of his five targets in Week 11.
Justice Hill scores and we have another lead change in this crazy first half!
BALvsCAR on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/voZOMvazLu
— NFL (@NFL) November 22, 2026
Hill has also secured a 25.4% rush share since Week 9, while averaging 6.0 attempts/52.6 rushing yards per game, and generating two touchdowns during that span.
Hill’s versatility and his expanding workload should sustain his ability to function as an RB3/flex for anyone who is assembling lineups in PPR leagues.
Chris Rodriguez Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars
33% Rostered
Bhayshul Tuten’s breakout continues during his second season, as he is currently positioned at RB15 (15.6 points per game).
Tuten has also secured a 55.1% snap share and a 56.2% rush share entering Week 12, while cementing himself as Jacksonville’s primary back.
Rodriguez is positioned firmly as the RB2 behind Tuten in Liam Coen’s offense, while operating with a 25% snap share and a 22.4% rush share since Week 1.
Rodriguez is also averaging 6.3 attempts/26.1 rushing yards per game. That includes his numbers in Week 11 (four attempts/28 rushing yards).
Rodriguez has also accumulated 12 carries inside the red zone and has produced four rushing touchdowns.
Tuten's status should be monitored as he has been contending with a foot/ankle injury. This provides the potential for Rodriguez to secure an expanded workload if Tuten’s workload is reduced.
Rodriguez would also operate as the Jaguars’ lead rusher if Tuten is inactive during any of Jacksonville’s upcoming matchups.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Washington Commanders
57% Rostered
Croskey-Merritt has been sidelined since he aggravated his groin injury during Washington’s Week 5 matchup with the Giants.
However, Croskey-Merritt was activated from injured reserve on November 21, and he is primed to return when the Commanders host Cincinnati on Monday.
Croskey-Merritt will rejoin a crowded backfield, but he should regain his previous role as the Commanders’ lead rusher.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt breaks free for a 33-yard TD run!
📺: FOX/FOX One https://t.co/9wfDhRQB9V
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 11, 2026
Croskey-Merritt had secured a 44.6% snap share and a team-high 49.3% rush share when his injury occurred. Rachaad White had registered a 21.3% rush share while Austin Ekeler had attained a 5.1% rush share during that sequence (Weeks 1-5),
Croskey-Merritt was also leading Washington’s backfield in yards after contact (152) and red zone attempts (six), and finished fifth in rush yards over expected (40) in Week 5, according to Next Gen Stats.
Croskey-Merritt’s prospects of operating as the primary rusher during Washington’s remaining matchups should encourage you to pursue him this week.
Dylan Sampson, Cleveland Browns
26% Rostered
Sampson has operated as a versatile resource in Cleveland’s offense since he returned from injured reserve in Week 7.
Sampson leads the backfield with a 54.4% snap share and has also attained an 18.8% rush share while functioning as the Browns’ RB2 behind Quinshon Judkins. He has also averaged 4.8 attempts/19.8 rushing yards per game.
Sampson has also been ranked among the league leaders at his position in multiple receiving categories since he re-emerged in Cleveland’s backfield rotation.
Sampson was fourth among all backs in targets (22) and receptions (16) from Weeks 7-10. He was also fifth in both receiving yards (152) and yards after catch (141) during that span.
Sampson’s extensive involvement as a pass catcher will sustain his ability to function as an RB3 for anyone who is constructing lineups in PPR leagues.
Sampson also remains primed to operate with an expanded workload if Judkins is sidelined during any of the Browns’ remaining matchups.
Secondary Options - Week 12 Waiver Wire Running Backs
These Running Backs Could Become Assets For Your Rosters
|Secondary Options
|Team
|Rostered
|Kaleb Johnson
|Green Bay Packers
|9%
|Samaje Perine
|Cincinnati Bengals
|29%
|Corey Kiner
|New England Patriots
|25%
|Jonathon Brooks
|Carolina Panthers
|37%
|Ty Johnson
|Buffalo Bills
|2%
Kaleb Johnson, Green Bay Packers
9% Rostered
This recommendation arrives with a reminder that Johnson’s viability as a roster addition is largely dependent upon the status of Josh Jacobs.
Johnson will also share snaps with MarShawn Lloyd and Chris Brooks if Jacobs remains sidelined when Green Bay visits the Rams on Wednesday night.
However, Johnson prospects of leading the Packers’ reshaped backfield in rushing yards during an additional absence by Jacobs have preserved Johnson’s place among this week’s roster options.
Johnson operated with a 25.5% snap share when Green Bay hosted Minnesota in Week 10.
Johnson easily led the backfield in rush share (58.8%), carries (10), and rushing yards (42) during the contest.
Jacobs is recovering from surgery on his fractured finger on November 13. Jacobs will operate as the Packers’ lead back if he returns in Week 12.
However, Johnson should function as Green Bay’s lead rusher if Jacobs remains unavailable. Johnson would also emerge as an RB3/flex option if that scenario develops.
Samaje Perine, Cincinnati Bengals
29% Rostered
Perine remains unchallenged in his role as the RB2 in Cincinnati’s potent offense. This preserves his placement directly below Chase Brown on the Bengals’ depth chart.
It also sustains Perine’s potential to emerge as Cincinnati’s temporary RB1 if Brown is forced to the sideline. Perine has now secured a 35.1% snap share since Week 1, while also attaining a 26.4% rush share.
Perine has eclipsed a 45% rush share twice during the regular season, while averaging 7.5 touches/32 total yards per game. Perine has also accumulated 14 carries inside the red zone, while generating two rushing touchdowns since Week 7.
Samaje Perine extends the lead for the Bengals!
PITvsCIN on NBC/Peacock
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/npjcatzUka
— NFL (@NFL) November 16, 2026
Brown easily leads Cincinnati in snap share (70.3%) and rush share (57.4%) since Week 1. He also led all backs with 47 receptions entering Week 11, and was second in targets (54)
Brown’s sizable role does not diminish Perine’s viability as a handcuff, and he could emerge as a valuable resource if Brown is forced to the sideline.
Corey Kiner, New England Patriots
25% Rostered
Kiner was gradually securing a larger role within New England’s backfield rotation even before health issues impacted the availability of Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson.
However, the injuries that have been sustained by Stevenson (knee) and Henderson (illness) accelerated Kiner’s rise within the fantasy landscape.
Kiner was limited to an 8.3% snap share/11.7% rush share from Weeks 1-4, before his workload expanded from Weeks 5-8 (17.1% snap share/23.3% rush share).
Kiner has also secured a 29.5% snap share/47.4% rush share since Week 9, while leading the Patriots in carries (18) and rushing yards (80).
Stevenson has been limited to 12 attempts/36 rushing yards since sustaining his injury. Henderson is currently on injured reserve, and there is no timetable for his return.
Kiner will function as New England’s RB2 if Stevenson operates as the Patriots’ primary back during their Week 12 matchup with the Chargers. Kiner would also emerge as the Patriots’ lead rusher during any additional absence by Stevenson.
Jonathon Brooks, Carolina Panthers
37% Rostered
Brooks’ season was abruptly halted due to a core muscle injury during Carolina’s Week 2 matchup with Atlanta.
Brooks was placed on injured reserve (September 23) and began practicing on November 11.
He was not activated in advance of the Panthers' Week 11 matchup with Baltimore, but he could resurface when Carolina visits Tampa Bay in Week 12.
Brooks should catapult Trevor Etienne, A.J. Dillon, and Anthony Tyus III on the Panthers’ depth chart whenever he does return. That will position Brooks to operate as Carolina's RB2 behind Chuba Hubbard.
Brooks’ snaps could be managed initially. However, his workload should expand after he has been integrated into the Panthers’ rotation.
Brooks role will eventually increase if Hubbard’s current average of 21.3 touches per game is reduced during the Panthers’ upcoming matchups.
Brooks would also secure a sizable workload if Hubbard is impacted by injury.
Ty Johnson, Buffalo Bills
2% Rostered
Johnson did not make his season debut until Week 3, due to a hamstring injury.
However, the explosive Johnson has capitalized on his 24.2% snap share during Buffalo’s last eight matchups.
His involvement as a rusher has been limited (3.0% share), but his prowess as a pass-catcher sustains his potential to emerge as a resource during Buffalo’s remaining matchups.
Johnson established season highs in routes run (23), targets (eight), and receptions (seven) in Week 11, while also generating 55 receiving yards.
He is also pacing the Bills’ backfield in targets (26), receptions (25), and receiving yards (269), and leads all backs with 10+ targets in yards per route run (3.74) since Week 3.
Allen to Ty Johnson for a big pickup!
BUFvsMIN on ESPN Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/XG1TlLj2U5
— NFL (@NFL) November 10, 2026
Johnson’s ability to erupt for sizable yardage would make him an intriguing RB3/flex option if James Cook III’s workload is managed during the Bills’ upcoming contests.
Johnson would also share touches with Ray Davis in an expanded role if Cook is impacted by injury
High Upside Handcuffs - Week 12 Waiver Wire Running Backs
|High Upside Handcuffs
|Team
|Rostered
|Will Shipley
|Philadelphia Eagles
|2%
|Mike Washington Jr.
|Las Vegas Raiders
|29%
|Seth McGowan
|Indianapolis Colts
|26%
|Sione Vaki
|Detroit Lions
|2%
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|Atlanta Falcons
|13%
Will Shipley, Philadelphia Eagles
2% Rostered
Shipley has re-emerged in Philadelphia’s backfield rotation following a four-game absence.
Shipley sustained a partial tear of his plantar fascia in Week 5 and was placed on injured reserve on October 16.
Shipley was designated for return from injured reserve on November 16, and operated as Philadelphia’s RB2 behind Saquon Barkley when the Eagles hosted Pittsburgh in Week 11.
That makes Shipley a temporary handcuff option until Tank Bigsby resurfaces from injured reserve (core muscle).
Shipley registered a 34% snap share and a 15.4% rush share in Week 11, while accumulating nine rushing yards with his four attempts.
He also ran eight routes but was not targeted during the contest.
Bigsby will operate as the backup rusher behind Barkley once Bigsby has re-emerged in Philadelphia’s backfield rotation.
However, Shipley will function as an effective handcuff until Bigsby’s return. Shipley’s versatility should keep him involved as both a rusher and receiver even after Bigsby has resurfaced.
Mike Washington Jr., Las Vegas Raiders
29% Rostered
Klint Kubiak’s deployment of Washington and Ashton Jeanty has been unpredictable throughout the regular season.
Washington operated with a 20% rush share from Weeks 1- 5, while Jeanty secured a 70.4% share. He has also attained a 51.2% rush share since Week 6, while Jeanty has registered a 37.4% rush share during that span.
The Vegas RB has also eclipsed a 35% share in five of his last six games, including a season-best 75.8% share in Week 8.
Washington operated with a 37.5% rush share and generated 42 rushing yards when Las Vegas traveled to Denver in Week 11.
Jeanty continues to excel as a receiving weapon, and now leads all backs in targets (67), receptions (51), and receiving yards (507) since Week 1.
It is still possible that Washington will secure standalone value if his rush share expands even further during the Raiders’ upcoming matchups.
Even if that does not transpire, Washington will garner an expanded workload if Jeanty is forced to the sideline.
Seth McGowan, Indianapolis Colts
However, McGowan has been a mainstay in this column since Week 1 due to his unchallenged role as the Colts’ RB2 behind Jonathan Taylor.
He also operated with an expanding workload from Weeks 7-10 even though Taylor had remained with Indianapolis after the trade deadline.
McGowan secured a 29.8% snap share/29.3% rush share during that sequence, while also averaging 8.5 attempts/49.3% rushing yards per game.
2nd push from Indy gets Seth McGowan in for a TD
MIAvsIND on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/YtxqrK6PMZ
— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026
McGowan also accumulated five carries inside the red zone and generated two rushing touchdowns.
McGowan was limited to three carries/seven rushing yards in Week 11, which was a byproduct of his aforementioned injury.
D.J. Giddens would emerge as the temporary RB2 behind Taylor if McGowan is sidelined when Indianapolis faces the Eagles in Week 14.
However, McGowan remains a viable roster addition for anyone who is participating in deeper leagues if he can achieve sustained health.
Sione Vaki, Detroit Lions
2% Rostered
Vaki remains entrenched among the most viable handcuff options due to his placement directly below Jahmyr Gibbs on Detroit’s depth chart.
This sustains his proximity to a substantial role in the Lions’ potent offense if Gibbs is unable to function in his usual role as the centerpiece of Detroit’s attack.
Vaki has registered a 25.4% snap share and a 12.6% plus rush share since Week 1.
Vaki’s rush share expanded to 19.8% from Weeks 8-10, including a season-high 28.2% share in Week 8. He also rose to sixth among all backs in efficiency (3.06) during Week 8, according to Next Gen Stats.
The former fourth-round pick remains an effective insurance policy as his role as the RB2 behind Gibbs remains unchallenged on a depth chart that also contains Jabari Small and Jacob Saylors.
That provides the incentive for securing Vaki, as he remains primed to seize an expanded workload if Gibbs is forced to the sideline.
Brian Robinson Jr., Atlanta Falcons
13% Rostered
Robinson is currently on injured reserve in the aftermath of the hamstring injury that he sustained before Atlanta’s Week 7 matchup with San Francisco.
He will not be eligible to return until the Falcons travel to Cleveland in Week 14, and it is uncertain whether he will resurface during that matchup.
However, Robinson was entrenched among the top-tier handcuff options before his injury, due to his role as the direct backup to Bijan Robinson.
(Brian) Robinson had also displayed his ability to thrive in Kevin Stefanski’s offense, which propelled him to standalone value from Weeks 2-4.
Brian Robinson Jr. hat trick!
@ATLvsNO on ESPN Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/8rJtEJ40hU
— NFL (@NFL) October 6, 2026
(Brian) Robinson had capitalized on his 32.4% rush share while rising to 20th among all backs in rushing yards (163), and finishing at RB12 during those contests (15.1 points per game).
(Brian) Robinson will regain his previous role as Atlanta’s RB2 upon his return. That provides the potential for him to become a valuable asset if (Bijan) Robinson is sidelined by injury.
Other Fantasy Football Running Backs To Consider
Ray Davis, Buffalo Bills - 4% Rostered
Bam Knight, Arizona Cardinals - 19% Rostered
Jashaun Corbin, Dallas Cowboys- 0% Rostered
These running backs are rostered in over 60% of leagues, but should be added anywhere they are still available:
- Jonah Coleman, Denver Broncos - 92% Rostered
- Emmett Johnson, Kansas City Chiefs - 92% Rostered
- Ollie Gordon II, Miami Dolphins - 90% Rostered
- Zach Charbonnet, Seattle Seahawks - 87% Rostered
- Kyle Monangai, Chicago Bears - 81% Rostered
- Braelon Allen, New York Jets - 77% Rostered
- Rico Dowdle, Pittsburgh Steelers - 77% Rostered
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