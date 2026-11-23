Dan's top quarterback Week 12 fantasy pickups (2026). The best QB fantasy waiver wire pickups to add and Week 12 QB streamers for 1QB, 2QB and superflex leagues.
Week 11 saw some impressive fantasy performances. Unfortunately, most of them did not come from the quarterback position.
Only one quarterback (Dak Prescott) finished the week with more than 25.0 fantasy points at the quarterback position. Six other quarterbacks mustered 20+ fantasy points, three of whom (Cam Ward, Fernando Mendoza, and Justin Herbert) were unexpected. We will get a reprieve from bye weeks in Week 12 thanks to a spread of Thanksgiving weekend games.
In this article, I will focus on QBs rostered in under 65% of fantasy leagues, plus a couple of deep sleepers for two-quarterback leagues (under 25% rostered). Let’s look at who you should consider picking up for Week 11 below. All roster percentages will be from Yahoo fantasy leagues.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Single-QB Waiver Wire Pickups and Streamers
Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns
Yahoo: 13% rostered
The Cleveland Browns are one of the most surprising teams this season, sporting a 6-4 record despite trading away Myles Garrett this offseason. Even more impressive is the fact that Cleveland has had that level of success despite underwhelming production from quarterback Deshaun Watson.
Over the first 10 weeks of the season, Watson has completed 65.1% of his passes for 2,118 yards, seven touchdowns, and four interceptions in nine games played. He’s also added 266 rushing yards and two scores.
Things have been slightly better from a fantasy perspective. Watson’s ranking as the QB19, averaging 15.9 points per game, is underwhelming on the surface, but he’s also provided fantasy managers with four 19+ point performances and two top-10 QB finishes.
There’s also a chance that things are starting to improve for Watson, even though he hasn’t thrown a touchdown pass since Week 5. The Browns’ quarterback has 300 passing yards in three straight games. He’s also shown a willingness to use his legs this season, recording at least six carries in seven of nine contests.
Jacoby Brissett, Baltimore Ravens
Yahoo: 21% rostered
Jacoby Brissett has been a steady fantasy quarterback since being traded to the Baltimore Ravens despite losing his first two games with the team. Brissett completed 64.8% of his passes for 276 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in a loss to the Panthers on Sunday, scoring 15.7 fantasy points.
The veteran quarterback has attempted at least 37 passes and has over 270 passing yards in each game since joining the Ravens. Week 11 was the first time since Week 7 that Brissett scored at least 15.0 fantasy points as well.
Baltimore’s playoff hopes continue to dwindle each week, but Brissett will continue throwing the ball downfield to his weapons and putting up stable fantasy production, especially since there is no incentive to put Lamar Jackson back on the field (if he even is healthy enough to return).
Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans
Yahoo: 52% rostered
Cam Ward may have finally turned a corner as a quarterback, and while the results aren’t doing much to help the Titans in the win/loss column, they are something fantasy managers can latch on to.
Ward completed 21 of 30 passes for 248 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11. He also added two carries for three yards and a touchdown on a quarterback sneak. His 24.2 fantasy points were the second time he’s scored over 20 fantasy points in three games and the fourth time he’s hit that mark this season.
Cam Ward was doing the most on this wild TD pass 👀 https://t.co/Su6CrsKDYP
— NFL (@NFL) November 22, 2026
Ward now has three straight games with two touchdown passes and just one interception thrown during that run. Ward benefited from a soft matchup against the Cowboys and the return of 2026 fourth-overall pick Carnell Tate (two receptions for 58 yards and a touchdown).
Week 12’s matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars is going to be quite difficult, but the Titans have one of the easiest schedules for fantasy quarterbacks over the remainder of the season with games against the Commanders, Lions, Colts, and Raiders from Weeks 13 to 16.
Ward isn’t a player you’ll be picking up to start in Week 12 unless you’re desperate, but if he can continue to show a willingness to make big plays as a passer and take care of the football, he will have streaming upside to close out the season.
Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks
Yahoo: 27% rostered
Sam Darnold has missed the Seattle Seahawks’ last two games thanks to a quadriceps and rib injury, his third game missed of the year (he also missed almost all of Week 1 as well). In his absence, veteran quarterback Drew Lock has led the Seahawks to a 4-0 record (the team is 2-4 with Darnold playing a majority of snaps).
Head coach Mike Macdonald has maintained that there is no quarterback controversy in Seattle and Darnold will be back under center when he’s healthy. Based on reports, that means he will be the team’s starting quarterback as soon as Week 12.
Seattle has a fantastic run of opponents leading up to and into the fantasy playoffs, facing off against the 49ers, Cowboys, Giants, and Eagles in Weeks 12 to 15. That will give him multi-week streaming upside as long as he’s healthy.
Two-QB Waiver Wire Pickups and Stashes
Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Yahoo: 20% rostered
Baker Mayfield entered Week 11 with a questionable tag despite coming off a Week 10 bye thanks to foot and thumb injuries. However, Mayfield was able to log limited practices on Thursday and Friday and find his way into the starting lineup.
The result was his best fantasy performance of the season.
Mayfield completed 60.6% of his passes for 187 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions. He also added six carries for 36 yards, scoring 19.0 fantasy points in a 31-21 loss to the Lions. Mayfield had a season-high 19.0 fantasy points, the first time he hit double digits since Week 3. The 19.0-point performance was also more fantasy points than he scored in his previous three games combined.
The veteran quarterback’s health will likely be a topic of discussion again heading into Week 12, but he will get the added benefit of an extra day off courtesy of a Monday night game. There will be an opportunity to stack good performances in a matchup against a Carolina defense that is navigating through injuries.
J.J. McCarthy, New York Giants
Yahoo: 18% rostered
J.J. McCarthy continues to win games for the New York Giants despite inconsistent play under center. The third-year quarterback completed 23 of 36 passes for 293 yards, one touchdown, and one interception against the Jaguars in Week 11. He also added seven carries for 33 yards.
McCarthy’s 15.2 fantasy points were a step down from the previous week (19.1), but it was the third time that McCarthy has scored at least 15.0 fantasy points in his five starts as a Giant. More encouraging is the fact that the Giants are leaning into his rushing ability, as evidenced by his 17 carries over the last three games.
The Giants have a matchup against a Colts defense that could be missing Sauce Gardner and Charvarius Ward. They are also starting two rookies at linebacker after placing Jaylon Carlies and Akeem Davis-Gaither on the injured reserve before Week 11.
McCarthy has yet to have a “wow” performance as a starter with the Giants. But he’s doing enough to win games and provide fantasy managers with a reliable weekly floor.
Fernando Mendoza, Las Vegas Raiders
Yahoo: 18% rostered
Mendoza built upon a solid debut in Week 10 with a top-5 fantasy finish among quarterbacks (Monday night pending). Mendoza completed 18 of 37 passes for 267 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, and added four carries for 22 yards, finishing the week with 24.8 fantasy points.
Mendoza took a step back in completion percentage, but made up for it with big plays (mostly thanks to a 68-yard catch-and-run by Ashton Jeanty) and three touchdown passes. The rookie has been impressive at times, especially without Brock Bowers, in the last two weeks. However, the lack of weapons around him (and general rookie struggles) has also led him to take 11 sacks in two weeks.
Make that TWO TDs for Fernando Mendoza 🗣️
LVvsDEN on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/sgnbFG3sUr
— NFL (@NFL) November 22, 2026
The Raiders face off against another difficult fantasy defense in Week 12 (Cleveland) before heading on their Week 13 bye. A soft schedule from Weeks 14 to 17 (Chargers, Broncos, Titans, Cardinals) does give Mendoza streaming appeal in the fantasy playoffs.
Anthony Richardson Sr., Indianapolis Colts
Yahoo: 1% rostered
The Daniel Jones era has officially ended in Indianapolis after a disaster against the Houston Texans on Thursday night. Jones completed just 44% of his passes for 144 yards and an interception in that game and was promptly released by the weekend.
His release means that veteran quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. will make his first start since Week 16 of the 2024 season. Richardson did enough to secure the backup quarterback job in Indianapolis this summer, but time will tell if he’s made any meaningful improvement as a quarterback.
Unfortunately, Richardson won’t have much help from his supporting cast. The Colts traded away veteran receiver Josh Downs at the trade deadline. They’ve also recently announced that Alec Pierce will not play again in 2026. Second-year tight end Tyler Warren has been fighting through a groin injury all season as well.
His athleticism and rushing ability are enticing for fantasy and will provide spike weeks on a rudderless Indianapolis team. But given his lack of development and weapons and a lengthy injury history, he’s far from a priority add in any format, especially with a Week 13 bye on the horizon.
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