Michael Florio's fantasy football sneaky starts, pivot plays, and post-waiver waiver pickups for Week 11 of 2026. Start 'em as under-the-radar fantasy sleepers.
This is going to be the toughest week of the year for some managers. There are six different teams on bye, including some high-powered offenses and some defenses that we love to stream against in fantasy.
On top of all the byes, the injuries continue to pile up. Luckily for those who lost Drake Maye, it is a good week to stream QBs. Options are thinner at running back and wide receiver this week.
Managers will have to start players that they typically do not. Fielding the most competitive lineup you can is the goal this week.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 11 Sneaky Starts and Pivot Options
Quarterbacks
Bo Nix has averaged 20.4 fantasy PPG in his last three games after topping 15 fantasy points once in his first six games. He has multiple passing TDs in two straight after doing so one time in the first seven games. He has an excellent chance to stay hot coming out of the Broncos bye this week against the Raiders.
Vegas has allowed the most passing touchdowns (22), yards per attempt (8.4), and the fourth-most fantasy PPG. They allow explosive passes at the highest rate in the NFL. Nix is an excellent streaming option this week.
Kirk Cousins threw for 207 pass yards and two touchdowns in his first game with the Vikings. Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz each have one multi-touchdown game this season. Cousins did so after being in the building for a couple of days. He now has multiple passing TDs in eight of 10 games this season.
This could be a higher-scoring game than the Vikings typically find themselves in. Plus, three of the last four QBs to face the Niners have topped 20 fantasy points, including Dak Prescott throwing for five touchdowns last week. In fact, the only QB in the stretch who did not top 20 fantasy points is Cousins. Given the state of the QB position this week, it is worth taking another shot on Cousins in this matchup.
Cam Ward has been given more control over the Titans offense in recent weeks, and it has directly led to him being a much better fantasy option. He has topped 19 fantasy points in his last two games, something he did once in the previous seven games. Ward threw multiple passing TDs in each of those, something he did not do in any of the first seven games. He has thrown the ball at least 39 times in each of those games.
He gets a great chance to stay hot against the Cowboys, who are top three in passing yards, touchdowns, and fantasy PPG allowed to QBs. He also has the fifth-best remaining fantasy schedule for QBs, so those managers looking to replace Maye, or even still Lamar Jackson, should add him if he is available.
Cam Ward has been DIFFERENT in his last two games 😤 https://t.co/gTF0zafMgJ
— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) November 18, 2026
Jacoby Brissett threw the ball 49 times in his first game with the Ravens. He went for 340 yards and an interception. While it was not a huge fantasy game, the volume should not be ignored. Touchdowns will come if he is throwing anywhere close to 50 times in a game. Brissett is a volume play for those in need of a streamer.
J.J. McCarthy is an option for those diving deep. He has been running more, with 22-plus rushing yards in three of his last four games, including 34 rushing yards last week. That led to a season-high 17.1 fantasy points. He has now topped 16 in two of his last four games. At least there is some upside here. In a game where the Giants are likely to be trailing, expect McCarthy to have to drop back a good bit. That means more passing and scrambling opportunities.
Running Backs
Emmett Johnson is an obvious must-start if Kenneth Walker were to sit. However, even if he plays, Johnson needs to be started. He is simply too good a receiver to be ignored. Plus, he is second in the NFL in missed tackles forced, just half a percentage point behind Walker.
Johnson is one of five RBs with over 300 receiving yards. Each of the other four has over 40 targets; Johnson has 23. Especially considering they are playing the Cardinals, Johnson should be started regardless if Walker suits up. If he does, I would expect him to be limitedly used.
RBs with 300+ rec yds:
1. Christian McCaffrey, 431
2. Ashton Jeanty, 417
3. Jahmyr Gibbs, 384
4. Jaylen Warren, 300
5. Emmett Johnson, 307
Each has 42+ targets except for Johnson, who has 23
— Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) November 18, 2026
Omarion Hampton played 60 percent of the snaps just twice this season. In each of those games, he topped 100 yards and scored a touchdown. Hopefully the Chargers saw enough to keep feeding him.
He gets a strong matchup this week against the Jets, who have allowed the second-most rush yards per game to RBs (116). They also allow the second-most rush yards before contact per attempt (1.6). I know he’s let down a bunch this season, but it’s worth giving him another chance this week.
Speaking of getting RBs who have disappointed back into your lineup, can I interest you in David Montgomery this week? He looks ready to return this week, and it comes at a fantastic time against the Colts.
Indy has allowed the third-most rushing yards before contact per carry (1.5). That means Monty should have lanes to run through, which has been an issue for Houston this year. They’re also top 10 in fantasy points and rushing yards per game allowed to RBs.
Lastly, game script should be on his side. That’s enough to put him in the RB2 or flex range. Emari Demercado has sneaky value in deeper leagues as he could be the passing-down back.
Kyle Monangai looks likely to return this week. If so, he is a potential RB or flex option for managers in need. He faces the Saints, who have allowed the most rushing TDs, fourth-most rushing yards, and second-most fantasy PPG to RBs.
Aaron Jones Sr. brings some sneaky upside this week. The Niners are tough to run on, but have allowed the second-most catches and eighth-most receiving yards per game to backs.
Jones should handle the bulk of the passing work for the Vikings. Plus, they could need more points than they typically do considering who is on the other side. Jones scored the red zone TD last week.
Wide Receivers
Jaylen Waddle has had a disappointing season. However, this is a week to take a chance on him. The Raiders have allowed the third-most yards and second-most touchdowns to receivers. They are also in the top 10 in fantasy PPG allowed to receivers. With all the byes, it's worth taking a chance on his talent in this matchup.
Josh Downs played just 10 snaps last week and still had his best fantasy game of the season. He caught four of five targets for 53 yards and a touchdown. Each of his snaps came out of the slot, where Mahomes throws 28 percent of his passes.
He should see more playing time this week in a fantastic matchup against the Cardinals. Arizona has allowed the third-most touchdowns to receivers. They’ve allowed the fifth-most touchdowns to players lined up in the slot. There is a lot of potential for Downs in this offense, both this week and the rest of the season.
Mahomes steps up and drops a dime to Josh Downs for a TD!
KCvsATL on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/dwTMy1qZYC
— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026
Carnell Tate is set to return this week and should get back into starting lineups. From Weeks 3 through 7 (Tate’s last five games), he had the 11th-highest target share (27 percent) and third-highest air yard share (45 percent) in the NFL. He scored at least 9.9 fantasy points in four of those games. Now, with Wan’Dale Robinson on IR he should be the unquestioned top target for a Titans team that has averaged 39.5 pass attempts per game in the last two weeks.
He gets the Cowboys this week, who allow the sixth-most fantasy PPG to WRs. They are in the top eight in yards and touchdowns allowed to receivers. Plus, the Titans could be in catch-up mode. Get Tate into your lineups this week.
DK Metcalf has been up-and-down and likely will continue to be as he is a deep threat with a QB that struggles to throw the deep ball. The floor may be low, but he is capable of having a strong fantasy game just off of one or two plays.
He gets the Eagles this week, who are in the top eight in yards and touchdowns to receivers. Overall, they have allowed the fourth-most fantasy PPG to WRs. They also allow explosive plays to receivers at the sixth-highest rate. Metcalf is worth the gamble this week.
Xavier Hutchinson is the Texans' number two WR despite the fantasy community hyping up every other receiver on the roster. He saw nine targets last week and scored 15.8 PPR points. It was his third straight game in double digits and four of his last five.
He gets the Colts, who struggle to get after the QB. Stroud could pick that secondary apart. Hutchinson is a streaming option for those in deeper leagues.
Tight Ends
Mark Andrews is coming off his biggest game of the season. He caught all eight targets for 82 yards and 16.2 fantasy points, all of which were season highs. Jacoby Brissett has always targeted the tight end position. I believe this QB change will lead to a fantasy resurgence for Andrews.
Fantasy managers who need TE help should try to get him on their rosters this week, either by picking him up or trading for him. Ride the hot hand this week.
I think a resurgance is coming because of the QB change (+ he's healthy)
Brissett passes to TE:
- 2026: 10% (skewed by McBride being in slot half the time)
- 2025: 16%
- 2024: 15%
- 2023: 13%
- 2022: 15%
— Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) November 17, 2026
Dalton Kincaid has been up and down this season. The ceiling has been high; the issue is the down games are single digits. Still, given the QB and offense he is tied to, he is typically in play as a low-end TE1/high-end TE2.
He gets the Dolphins this week, who have allowed the fifth-most fantasy PPG to TEs. With six teams on bye, it is worth taking a chance on him this week.
Michael Mayer is definitely in play if Brock Bowers sits this week. He would still be a streaming option if he suits up. The Broncos have allowed the third-most fantasy PPG to TEs. Given how tough they are on receivers, do not be surprised if targets are funneled more to the tight ends.
Mike Gesicki may be very touchdown-reliant, but that isn’t bad when his QB leads the league in touchdown passes. What is even better is facing the defense that has allowed the second-most touchdowns to tight ends. They’ve allowed the second-most fantasy PPG to the position as well. Gesicki is a streaming option for those looking for a plug-and-play.
Cade Otton is in play due to the matchup. He gets the Lions, who have allowed the most yards, touchdowns, and fantasy points to tight ends. In a game where the Bucs likely have to throw, Otton is a deep league option.
Make sure to follow Michael on X, @MichaelFFlorio.
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