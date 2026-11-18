Wyatt discusses five well-known fantasy football players who have not performed well heading into Week 11 of the 2026 season. Is it time to drop, sell, or hold?
We're heading into Week 11 of the NFL season, and fantasy trade deadlines are upon us. Most league chats are in a frenzy as teams try to make final moves to boost their fantasy rosters.
Remember, you don't have to be the No. 1 seed to make noise in the postseason. All you need is a seat at the table, and the chaos of the fantasy playoffs will take care of the rest. So, for all of those teams sitting near the bottom of your league, it's not over yet, and it's still possible to snag that last playoff spot.
Today, we're looking at well-known fantasy football players who are struggling and not meeting our expectations. Should fantasy managers hold these players, sell while we still can, or is it finally time to drop them off in Dumpsville? We've added a couple extra names at the end with trade deadlines approaching. Without further ado, how crazy should fantasy managers get with these well-known players heading into Week 10?Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Javonte Williams, RB, Dallas Cowboys
Who would have thought the Dallas Cowboys would score 40 points on Sunday against the 49ers, and Javonte Williams would manage just 7.7 fantasy points? Well, not me.
The Cowboys' lead back finished with 16 carries for 63 rushing yards and caught his lone target for four yards. This marks the second time in three games Williams has finished under 65 rushing yards, under 8 PPR points, and outside of the top 30 running backs.
It's been tough sledding for Williams over the last few weeks, and his schedule doesn’t get any easier moving forward.
The Cowboys are set to face the hardest fantasy strength of schedule for the running back position, according to our RotoBaller Strength of Schedule chart.
All of the defenses they will face allow fewer fantasy points to the running back position than the league average, and 50% of those defenses give up 20% fewer fantasy points to the position than average.
However, the Cowboys have faced the second-hardest strength of schedule for running backs through the first 10 games, and Williams is the PPR RB7 in overall scoring and the PPR RB9 on a points-per-game basis.
.@javontewill33 is a TD machine 😤
📺: #TBvsDAL on Prime Video
📲: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/XM2vIx89QL https://t.co/wE7atNsInW
— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) October 9, 2026
Williams has managed to be an RB1 this season despite getting no help from the NFL schedule makers.
It won’t always be pretty, but managers should keep Williams on their rosters and hold him through the fantasy trade deadline.
Verdict: Hold in all leagues
Kyren Williams, RB, Los Angeles Rams
Kyren Williams' perceived fantasy value is lower than it actually is at the moment. He’s coming off back-to-back clunker performances while his backfield counterpart has been shining, so his fantasy value takes a double hit.
Make that NINE STRAIGHT games with a TD for Kyren Williams!
📺: #LVvsLAR on CBS/Paramount+
📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge https://t.co/eND5PF97QJ
— NFL (@NFL) October 20, 2024
In Week 10, Williams saw his lowest snap share of the year (51.3%) with 12 carries and two catches for 32 total scrimmage yards. He finished as the RB42 and scored 5.2 fantasy points, marking season lows in both categories.
On the flip side, Blake Corum saw a season-high 51.3% snap share and tied season highs in carries (17) and targets (4). It was also the first time Corum has seen over 20 opportunities (carries and targets) in a game this season.
Corum cashed in on his opportunity by scoring 20.9 PPR points and finished as the RB9.
Now, let’s pull back the curtain and really dive into this Rams backfield.
The fantasy media has been clamoring for Corum to take over the Rams backfield since he arrived in Los Angeles, and it may look like they’ve gotten a leg to stand on.
Last week marked the first time Corum had out-touched Williams in a game since the two became backmates.
In addition, Week 10 marked the second straight game Williams finished under 10 fantasy points, and the third straight week he was outscored by Corum.
However, if Williams managers want a silver lining, the Rams were in firm control in their 34-6 route over the Cardinals last Sunday. The Rams were likely preventing Williams from taking any unnecessary hits to keep him healthy for the long run.
With the game in hand, it’s smart to let the No. 2 running back salt away the game and keep the lead back healthy.
Unfortunately, we all know that’s not how fantasy works, and we managers love to overreact to anything and everything.
Williams' recent outing looks worse than they actually is. It’s not time to hit the panic button, and managers should hold their Williams stock.
Verdict: Hold in 12-team leagues
Malik Nabers, WR, New York Giants
For the first time in over a month, Malik Nabers looks human. The LSU product hasn’t scored double-digit points or caught more than five passes in a game since their Week 8 bye.
It’s not time to panic or sell all of your Nabers shares at your fantasy trade deadlines. His last two outings are simply blips on the radar, and if anything, it opened a small buying opportunity.
WINSTON FINDS NABERS FOR THE TD 🔥
AZvsNYG on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/uvbv3Ls0M4
— NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2026
Nabers still managed to command over a 20% target share in his last two games and hovered around an 80% snap share. He’s been on the field and being targeted at a high clip.
Here’s an extra boost of confidence: J.J. McCarthy has shockingly been good in New York and looked like an above-average quarterback.
McCarthy currently is ranked 13th in EPA per dropback among quarterbacks with at least 100 passing attempts this season. He was ranked 36th last year, per JJ Zachariason of Late Round Fantasy Football.
If McCarthy continues playing good football, it will let Malik Nabers do Malik Nabers things.
Let’s not forget Nabers scored 18-plus fantasy points in four straight games leading into his bye week, and he scored 23-plus in three of those outings.
Verdict: Hold in all leagues
Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
So, Jonathan Taylor didn’t get traded before the NFL trade deadline, and everyone else has to suffer for it.
It’s been doom and gloom in Indianapolis after they traded away most of their key assets, and Taylor hasn’t scored more than 13 fantasy points in three straight games. If he hadn’t scored a touchdown in Week 7, it would be four straight.
Unfortunately, the star running back has become touchdown-dependent this season.
Jonathan Taylor does it AGAIN.
#INDvsWAS on NFLN https://t.co/s1ZIcNj0tQ
— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 4, 2026
In the five games Taylor hasn’t scored a touchdown, he is averaging 10.2 PPR points per game. That would be good for the RB33 on a points-per-game basis this year.
That’s not good, and it’s scary to think about when the Colts are averaging only two touchdowns per game this season.
Making matters worse, rookie Seth McGowan has seen an expanded role over the last two games and has scored a touchdown in each outing.
If we did a blind resume test, would anyone want to start a touchdown-dependent running back that plays on a team that doesn’t score many touchdowns in their fantasy lineups?
There’s just bad vibes in Indy, and it’s sadly time to sell low on a talented running back.
Verdict: Sell low in 12-team leagues
Germie Bernard, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
Looking back, my Germie Bernard victory lap may have been a bit premature and doesn’t look so good now.
Big gains from the rook 💨 @oti_germie
📺: #GBvsPIT on KDKA https://t.co/9ucGqlzIqr
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 13, 2026
The Bama product is coming off a no-catch performance while his team got blasted on Monday Night Football. The offense failed to throw for over 150 passing yards and didn’t score a touchdown until the fourth quarter.
Bernard has now scored under 9 PPR points in three straight games and finished outside the top 40 fantasy receivers in each game.
The 22-year-old has fallen below a 20% target share and has had three or fewer catches in two games during that three-game stretch.
What happened to Bernard after his two breakout games?
The easiest explanation is the Steelers' passing offense going cold. The team is averaging one passing touchdown per game and hasn’t surpassed 215 passing yards in their last three games.
It’s hard to fathom that Bernard’s fantasy production has disappeared, but that’s where we are. I’m holding out hope for the young receiver, but I can’t tell fantasy managers to keep Bernard with confidence.
After his poor performances recently, Bernard has become a borderline cuttable player.
Verdict: Sell low in all leagues
Honorable Mentions
- KC Concepcion Jr., WR, Browns - Hold
- Jalen Coker, WR, Panthers - Sell
- Zach Charbonnet, RB, Seahawks- Hold
- Tyler Warren, TE, Colts - Sell
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